Donut Muffins

I just made these this morning! They were very good! I put in a little less than 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. I also coated mine in powdered sugar, vanilla glaze and a chocolate glaze. We all like the vanilla glaze best! Here is the recipe I used for my vanilla glaze 2 cups confectioners' sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 TBS milk 1 TBS butter, softened Put that into a bowl and mix together. I added more milk, but I didn't measure. I just got it to the consistancy I liked. Once I mixed it, I poured have of the glaze into another bowl and added 1 TBS cocoa powder and mixed. Then I dipped the muffins in the glazes and let dry. I double dipped them. Then on the vanilla glaze ones, I dipped some of the tops in the chocolate glaze. Also, glaze them once they have cooled. If you don't wait, they will fall apart.
okay, my two cents. i can see where everyone thought these to be a 5 star rating, but i think the nutmeg to be a little over-powering and i am a *bigtime* spice lover!!! in fact, i am usually heavy-handed in that dept., but followed this recipe to a 'T' and i personally thought it over the edge where the nutmeg was concerned. also, the batter made 14 of these puppies for me, no matter how hard i pressed on the original twelve trying to duplicate the recipe as written. it wasn't going to happen unless i was willing to accept huge, sweet, sugar-coated 'shroom-looking muffins. lastly, the sugar/cinnamon ingredients are way over-kill. i would easily cut the amount(s) by one third.
Oh my word are these amazing! I would give ten stars if I could. They taste just like little sugared donuts, but without all the guilt. I made these as written, but chose just to coat the tops with the margarine and sugar mixture, so I reduced the cinnamon and sugar topping by half. There was still some left over, so I'll just save it to use on the next batch, which I think I'll just make right now. Make sure you spray the pans well and they will pop out very easily. Dianne, this recipe is outstanding!
Nice recipe when you don't have eggs. I didn't have nutmeg so I used pumpkin pie spice and used 1/4 tsp. I halved the butter and sugar and added a tsp of vanilla. For the topping I skipped the melted margarine and tossed them with 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/8 cup of sugar in a paper bag to coat, made 18 mini muffins baked in 18 minutes. *** I have tried it with an egg as well and we noticed no difference with taste or texture. ***
Delicious! I had been craving donuts and this satisfied my sweet tooth perfectly - and presumably at least a little healthier since they're baked (not fried like actual donuts). I made the muffin recipe exactly as listed (I did sub butter instead of margarine), but baked them in regular size muffin tin using cupcake liners. The recipe as listed gave me 8 "regular" muffins. Then, instead of rolling them in the butter & cinnamon-sugar mixture I simply drizzled melted butter on the tops of the muffins & sprinkled the cinnamon sugar over the butter while they were still warm & fresh out of the oven. They were fantastic - great taste and texture - I'll definitely make these again! P.S. Since I made these in a regular size muffin tin I baked them for about 21 mins.
These muffins were awesome! I followed this recipe to a T and had no problems! One thing I found out was, after tasting the batter that this was not gonna be enough for our family! But, no problem... I went right ahead and made another batch! These were so good! I will make them again and again!! :) Thanks Dianne!
These are absolutely delicious! I made a double batch and followed the recipe exactly. They fit perfectly into my 24 slot mini muffin pan, however, when they baked, the tops rose out of the pan, and instead of staying nice and puffy, they spread out over the muffin pan. This was not the look I wanted...so I took the edges off of the finished muffins before rolling them in the cinnamon sugar and butter. This made them look more like donut holes. I was also wondering about the rolling in butter part...I couldn't seem to do it without the muffins being absolutely soaked in butter...I ended up just dipping the tops of the rest after I dipped the first few. The taste of these muffins, however, makes up for these defects...in my opinion, they're even better than donuts. My family ate the whole double batch in about 10 minutes...and absolutely loved them. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Dianne! It's a keeper!
Made these for Recipe Group 5/23/10. I got 24, but they didn't rise up over the top of the pan. Maybe I didn't put enough in. Doesn't matter, they are still mighty fine. I am not a nutmeg fan, I cut the nutmeg to 1/2 tsp. Oh, and I used butter. They are almost gone already and I made them this morning. Just the right 'pop in the mouth' size! Thanks Dianne.
I love the cider donuts that are available in the Fall so I tweaked these muffins to resemble them. Not a huge fan of nutmeg, I substituted cinnamon for the nutmeg in the batter. Next time I think I will add a pinch of nutmeg along with a teaspoon of cinnamon. I also substituted cider for the milk. The result is wonderful! I did have butter left over after dipping the tops so I will melt less for that. In accordance with some other reviews, after dipping the tops, I rolled the entire muffin in the cinnamon and sugar mixture and as a result I ran out just before the last muffin! So I'll be a little heavy-handed with that next time but that's because I altered the recipe, not because the recipe was faulty. I made these little gems so that I can take some with me tomorrow to an interview for a volunteer position cooking at a local hospice. I hope they lke them as much as I do!
Yummy. I made a few changes. I substituted soy egg nog for the milk since that was what I had on hand. I also changed the spices. Instead of the nutmeg I used 1/2 tsp Cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 tsp ginger.
I want to give this one star for not making enough!!! Fabulous! I gave up dipping the whole thing in butter and dipped the tops. When eating, I preferred the ones with just the tops dipped as they were more firm and not quite so messy to eat. I did double the nutmeg based on other reviews and have a grinder that I love using! I also made a second batch with a lemon twist (see my custom recipe if you're interested) I found mine were nicely done in 10-11 minutes and I got 20 nice sized ones. For the batch I pushed 24 out of they were a bit too small and crunchy, still nice tho
Love this recipe. I did skip dipping the muffins in the melted margarine but the sugar and cinnamon stuck very well. Great treat for the family but make a double or triple batch or you won't get a taste. Thanks Diane.
THIS WAS FABULOUS!! I made these on a whim for breakfast thismorning and my family LOVED them!!! I didnt follow directions exactly, but this recipe seems failproof. I used butter instead of margarine, and didnt use mini muffin pan. Instead, I used a full size muffin pan (not th cupcake pans, this is a full size muffin pan). It only made four muffins, which is perfect because otherwise I would have gorged myself on them!!! Fantastic recipe, thank you so much for sharing!!
sassyoldlady
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2010
YUM! Yes it is more like a donut than a muffin, hence the name. This recipe hits the donut craving spot! I've never baked anything like them, and don't have a deep fryer so I've never attempted donuts before. I have to hide these or I'd eat the whole batch! (I just baked them, they're still warm) I'm so glad I found this recipe. I had a minor mishap but it was my own fault. I didn't grease the muffin pans enough OR I didn't let them cool enough (?) because some of them stuck to the pan. I performed muffin surgery and got them out looking okish. When I covered them in the sugar mixture it hid most of the boo boo's. I think I filled the pans too full, so some of the lids came off when I was trying to remove them too! grrr. I used powdered sugar for half of them - as advised - I shook them in a bag of powdered sugar while warm. anyways- they were amazing. I'm giving the recipe 5 stars- but I'm giving myself 3 stars for the execution. Why dock the recipe?!?
Wow! These are AmAzInG!! I doubled the recipe and baked them in large muffin tins. Made about a dozen. Not enough. I got up in the morning, and the first thing that I was told was; We are not going to buy donuts anymore. These are just as good if not better! Can I have another one?" Lets just say I ended up cooking another batch then and there, AND it took me less than half an hour!! Thanks Dianne!!
These were pretty good, I'm not sure I can rave about them. There was too much cinnamon and sugar on the outside of the muffins, I can't believe I just wrote that! Next time I make these I will try using confectioners' sugar and cinnamon and skip the extra butter, rolling them while still warm should get enough to stick. I liked the flavor of the muffin, cut back a bit on the nutmeg. I definitely will make them again.
9 10 11 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/214651/donut-muffins/ ... I had two before leaving for work & came home to a container of powdered sugar & cinnamon sugar - & two dirty minimuffin tins. :( :) Yeah, good! I guess I had the right size pans because mine made 24 exactly - no muffin tops. :D I baked mine about 20 minutes at 350. They don't get very brown so don't go by looks too much. They were just barely browning at the edges when they were done - just barely. Margarine will give these babies a more donut taste. Not that I have anything against butter, but it would give a more cupcake or muffin taste. Same with adding vanilla. Good, but donuts are pretty plain. Good-good, but not so deep in flavor. I used 1/8t nutmeg. I'm not a big fan of it. It was barely detectable. 'Probably because I knew it was there. I didn't want to taste it, just to have good flavor. I tried the cinnamon sugar listed. Yummy. Also did half white sugar, half powdered. Yummy, too. Gonna try adding a little cocoa to the powdered sugar ones, too. When I get some jam, gonna try jelly filling 'em. After that, may have to lose a few pounds. :D ... 'Tried cocoa, not so good. Note: Similar to these: http://allrecipes.com/recipe/20919/french-breakfast-muffins/ http://allrecipes.com/personal-recipe/62265764/sweet-muffins/
AWESOME! These definitely tasted like a cinnamon sugar donut only bite size. I used butter as I didn't have any margarine and they were "Oh so good"! They took such little time to make. Hubby loved the little crunch they had. This is the second time I've made these and they came out perfect once again. I got 18 muffins and baked them for the full 20 minutes. If you are afraid they will be too sweet, just dip the top and roll in the sugar mixture. They will pick up less sugar that way. Thank you Diane for such an AWESOME recipe!
They sounded really good so I decided to make them when I had company for the weekend. There was way to much spices in this recipe. The nutmeg was really overpowering and no one ate any. I will try and make this recipe again and adjust the spices.
Add my family to the growing group of people loving this recipe! I just finished the first batch and ate one...oh my wow...they are great. I made them exactly as the recipe stated, but I only dipped the tops into butter and then the cinnamon/sugar mixture. My daughter ate two and said these should definitely be on the menu for her graduation party next week...I totally agree! Thanks for a great, simple, delicious recipe that doesn't require any special ingredients.
I used butter instead of margerine because that's what I had on hand. I made no other changes. I got 15 mini muffins, using my small cookie scoop to make even muffins. The first batch were slightly overcooked at 17 minutes, so 15 minutes at 375* was right on for me. The kids loved these and I had one with my morning coffee and had to hold myself back from having more. This would be great to make on the weekend as I know my husband would have loved these. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Dianne. NOTE: I plan on making this again soon with the margerine. I think that is essential to get the donut flavor, so I will make this again once I have margerine and update my review.
I have made these babies at least a dozen times since I discovered this recipe. They are so moist and delicious! The nutmeg is a must! I follow the recipe to a T except for making them in regular muffin size. 1 batch makes 11-12 muffins for me, depending on how much of the yummy batter I eat! I have added diced apples and that is pretty good, but surprisingly not as good as plain! Have added it to a brunch menu, and it was very well received! Thanks for the unique, tasty and easy recipe!
*** MUST NOTE: these puff way up when baking. I mean like they triple in volume. I was thinking the cups looked too empty, but they PUFFED big time. To save a big mess, I just brush a decent amount of melted butter over the top of the muffins in the tins while still warm, it runs right down the sides. Then I sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar. Finally I just pick them up and dip the bottoms in the cinnamon sugar. Mine were done in like 13 minutes, so watch them closely. Thanks for a tasty recipe!
Absolutely 5 stars plus! I made these before and I am so glad to see they were approved. These are an easy and fast way to make "donuts." The nutmeg adds the perfect touch. I highly suggest making a double batch--that's how good they are. My little guy gobbled them up and asked for more. I can't decide whether I liked them better hot or after sitting for a while, because both ways they were perfect. Thanks Diane for sharing this delicious recipe!
Phenomenal recipe by Dianne. My coworkers now refer to them as "timbits" and the recipe is oftentimes requested. The recipe is so incredibly easy to put together. Keep in mind to stir this by hand to avoid over-mixing ingredients. Working with he dough too much will result in a flat hard muffin. Stir until just blended and don't worry too much about the tiny lumps. My only alteration to this recipe is adding a tsp of vanilla. Thank you Dianne for the wonderful recipe.
I made these miniature muffins for our Sunday School class and the boys and girls gobbled them up. Only one looked at them and said "I don't think I'll like 'em". I said the only way to know is to taste it. That little boy took a tiny bite, then another, then another....he never said if he liked it only the wrapper was left!
Yummm! Yep, they taste just like little donut holes! I love the nutmeg! The only changes I made was to add a dash or two of cinnamon and salt to the batter, and to add a bit of nutmeg and salt to the cinnamon sugar coating. I love how just a little dash of salt really brings out the flavor. I also used half whole wheat flour. In the future, unless I'm making these for a dessert (since that really is what they taste like), I'll skip the butter coating and just dip the tops in the cinnamon sugar. It sticks perfectly fine without the butter and tastes plenty sweet and savory! These really are amazing! I can't wait to have them on cold winter mornings with a steaming cup of cocoa! Thanks! :)
In a word, DELICIOUS!! These tasted very much like the mini donuts you get at the fair, only no frying with these. They are SO EASY to put together. In under an hour I had the batter mixed up, the mini muffins baked & cooled and coated with the butter and cinnamon-sugar mixture... it could not have been faster! I thought the nutmeg seemed perfect, but next time I may add a little cinnamon to the batter as well. I am also curious to try adding a glaze to them. Such a simple recipe with so many possibilities, thanks Dianne! UPDATE 7/16/14 - Because my family loves cinnamon so much, I now use 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and only 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. I also add 1 Tablespoon of Cinnamon to the dipping mixture, instead of just 1 teaspoon. Perfect for us! I also started adding about 1/8 teaspoon of salt to the batter - gotta have some salt to bring out the sweet!
I was expecting a lighter texture. They tasted just like the boxed cinnamon donuts you get in the grocery store- in my house those are the last to go. I did like the nutmeg flavor but I was dissapointed with these-with all the awesome reviews I thought they'd be different. They just weren't for us. :(
Oh.....I really loved these. I don't have a mini pan, so I doubled the recipe with ONLY 1/2 teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg. Because of my spousal unit's diabetes, I used splenda instead of sugar in the muffin. I did however roll in real sugar and cinnamon as directed. I think the key is to lightly mix the dough so they remain tender & let them rest 5 minutes before you roll them. My changes produced 12 med muffins. This is a huge winner at our house. Thank you!
I'm sorry...but I did NOT like these at all. I usually never fail at recipes, but this one I tried 2 times and both times flopped completely. In the first batch, I followed the recipe exactly. I followed the instructions exactly and that's where it went wrong. I thought that maybe this recipe isn't meant for the vigourous mixing and beater of a KitchenAid in order to result in an airy muffin, so I literally mixed the margarine and sugar in a bowl...with a spoon...a fork...a whisk. I was really skeptical at this point, but I stirred in the milk...with a spoon...and then a fork...and then a whisk...it absolutely did NOT combine and was a mess. The second time around, I followed the recipe exactly except that I used a hand mixer. It worked great - you should change that in your instructions. The finished product was a mushy mess that stuck to the pan, regardless of the fact that it was very well greased - I have never had this problem before. In addition, I think there is WAY too much baking powder for this amount of batter - I found the muffins to have a very strange taste... This recipe seemed like it could have potential, but as it is....no go. sorry!
Diane, thank you soooo much!!!! I made them this morning as per the recipe and received RAVE reviews from the ladies. This recipe is spot on perfect....the nutmeg amt is perfect (and really can't be tasted); it made exactly 24, and the baking time was right on.
AWESOME!!! thank you for this delightful recipe - for those who found the nutmeg too strong - freshly ground nutmeg 3/4 tsp.is correct if not freshly ground 1/4 tsp. Also to get nicely uniform and 24 muffins use a proper tablespoon measuring spoon and level off and you should have ample for 24 muffins. Thank again Dianne terrific recipe.
VERY ADDICTIVE!!! As others had suggested, I added 1/4 t. of nutmeg and a dash of cinnamon to the batter. After baking and before removing muffins from the tins, I brushed with melted butter and placed in a plastic bag with powdered sugar and shook. I removed from the bag and sprinkled tops with cinnamon and granulated sugar mixture. Great easy recipe! Thanks for sharing Dianne!!
These came out great! Made them the morning of new years, and I like that there is no egg in them. I used whole wheat all purpose flour and also didn't have nutmeg. I'm sure the nutmeg would make it taste even better. My boys devoured them and making them as mini muffins are a perfect size for kids to eat. The sugar mixture makes more than necessary so I would halve it next time. So easy and uses ingredients typically in a pantry. Definitely let them cool first before eating, completely different taste. I tried one straight from the oven and topped with the sugar and it did not taste that great.
I think this was 'okay'! with all that sugar and butter caked onto it it's a wee bit to sweet ;) but the kids LOVED it and said this was on their top 10 of their fav recipes i've made! SO,if your making something for the kids i think this would be good!
I made these for hubby. He likes stuff like this- I don't. He tried one and loved it. Then I tried one. They are very good. I used a brand new mini muffin tray, cooked for 17 minutes and they turned out quite dark (as compared to the photos). I have an thermometer in my oven and baked them at exactly 375. They were crispy on the outside and soft and delicious on the inside. They are so tasty and cute. They would be great to serve at a shower, brunch or any tea party type event. Thanks for the recipe.
The batch is gone--only minutes from the pan! Hubby ate two, so that means it's a successful winner here. My son's family did in the rest within moments of my arrival at their house. I like how easy they are to throw together! Thanks, Dianne!
I made these as written except added about a half a teaspoon of french vanilla extract and wow are these good! I didn't grease my pans enough and they all stuck to the bottom of the pan, but I managed to scrape out 5 of them before I made myself stop! I didn't even dip them in the butter or sugar mixture :) I will definitely be making these again and again.
I made these for the first time the other day, they were a heavy muffin very donut like we found them good, i probably won't be making them very often as they are sweet and addictive. If you like a good old fashioned donut then you will probably like these!
I only give this recipe three stars because my father liked them so much. These muffins turned out very dense. I followed other reviews and cut the nutmeg down to a 1/2 t. and it was still overpowering. Sorry but I will probably not make these again.
My muffins didn't rise and were like little stones when they came out. I made it twice. Since so many have had success with this recipe, I can't understand what went wrong. Also, most donuts aren't that spicy. If I were to try this recipe again, I would cut the nutmeg in half, add a pinch of salt to bring out flavor and add more cinnamon to the sugar. I really like the idea of a donut muffin and will look for a different recipe.
skip the dipping in butter part unless you really want the extra richness/fat. shaking them while still warm in a bag of cinnamon sugar works just as well and these are oh so fluffy and tasty! after the first few I actually skipped the cinnamon too and just shook them in sugar, felt the cinnamon overpowered the other flavors. also, if you don't have a mini muffin pan, just do a little dollop at the bottom of a regular muffin pan. they arent the same shape but they're delicious little ovals!
Very good. My children ate them up in less time than it took to make them, and since they are so easy to make that's saying something! A fantastic recipe to bake with children. For my tastes I'd omit dipping them in melted butter and just roll the warm muffins in the cinnamon sugar without it. I'm anxious to try different spice combinations with these, like replacing most of the nutmeg with cardamom and adding cloves to the cinnamon sugar.
These are super easy and my family loved them. I didn't change a thing. The butter and sugar... well hey they are donut muffins not health food. They are a great treat and the small size is nice if you are trying to limit the amount of your splurge. The nutmeg reminds me of the homemade donuts I had as a child. Great recipe.
Pros: Easy to make, delicious. Cons: Very delicate. I wanted something I could throw together pretty quickly for breakfast and these looked great, and they taste great, but I ended up destroying about half the pan trying to get them out, and I used cooking spray! These are so delicate when they come out of the oven that setting them on the cooling rack the wrong way will end up causing a very noticeable dent. I had to wait for them to cool before I even tried to roll them in the coatings. Also, I didn't have any nutmeg on hand for the batter so I just used cinnamon. The plain muffins are quite good too, very buttery and light, perfectly good even without the coating.
I wish I had tasted one before I dipped them all in the melted margarine. I think I would have then gone forward and dipped only the tops. We just didn't care for them with all that margarine. Perhaps I dipped them too much but I don't see how I could have done it differently. I just dipped, lifted and then rolled in the cinnamon sugar mixture. I gave my husband and sons a few on their plates and no one finished theirs. I'd like to try this again but dipping only the tops as a few others did. As is, though, we just didn't love these. Thanks for posting, though!
These were awesome I did however change the nutmeg amount I put in 1/4 tsp nutmeg 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice and then 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. It gave it that great fall taste. Will make these again and again.
these muffins were very easy to make and made me full, which most muffins dont. I think, however, that they have way too much nutmeg...so much so that that was all i tasted! i suggest that you use half a teaspoon instead and add some vinalla. im not sure if ill be making these again.
Wow, such a simple recipe, but full of great flavor!! LOVED them! I did wonder if there was a mistake in the recipe -- as I was making them I noticed there were no eggs in the recipe, and couldn't imagine a muffin without an egg, so I went ahead and added one. Delicious! Will be making these many more times, and have to agree that the idea to make them mini is genius.
My family loved these little muffins. I always double the recipe and I use cinnamon instead of nutmeg, because I don't like nutmeg. I have made these at least four times already. Thank you Dianne for a delicious little treat.
Thanks Dianne for an amazing recipe! The muffins turned out great, first batch were a little crusty, 2nd batch at 350 turned out PERFECT! Only other change I made was that I did not have nutmeg, I used Apple Pie Spice, worked for me :)
Great recipe to have kids help with. Simple and yummy! Made them into chocolate by adding vanilla instead of nutmeg and 1/4 cup of cocoa. Made a glaze of 1 cup confectioners sugar, 1 tbs butter and 1 tbs milk. Mixed glaze and then heated in microwave for 30 seconds. Mixed again and then dipped donut muffins in while still warm. Kids added sprinkles and they looked great and tasted great too! Will make again very soon. Thanks for a great recipe Dianne! (Keep eye on muffins, mine were done in 12 mins.)
I made these this morning and they were a HUGE hit! I definitely recommend doubling the recipe because 12 go way too fast! I followed the recipe exactly...next time I might reduce the nutmeg just a little bit.. maybe 1/2 tsp. :~)
Pretty good. I added an egg, a little oil and also reduced the nutmeg slightly. Will make again.
CWitt
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2011
I've never actually reviewed anything before but made these this morning and felt compelled. The muffins certainly had the consistency of donuts but tasted only of nutmeg. I followed another reviewer's suggestion and cut it back to 1/2 tsp but it was still overpowering. If I make these again, I would cut back even more... though I am not sure I would.
These are really good and so easy! Best thing is that if you don't have eggs, you can still make a good dessert. I made them following the directions first, and then, because I wanted them to taste more like my donut holes that I make and changed the spices a little. I added equal portions of nutmeg, mace and cinnamon. I also added a little salt, since that is what keeps you coming back for more! I made 4 recipes and there are none left in one day! Crazy!
I tried this because of the excellent reviews. It is very bland. Needs salt?? I added a bit more sugar and it still was NOT enough. maybe we just like our muffins sweet. I also added vanilla . Muffins stuck to pan too. Not sure why. I sprayed liberally.
These were very tasty little buggers. They work fine in a normal sized muffin tin- it gives you 6 muffins. I might add a touch less nutmeg next time. They seem to be the best when you let them get a little bit crispy in the oven and then dip them in the margarine/cinnamon sugar. Very good and very quick and easy!
I'm a very experienced baker and I followed this recipe exactly, although my muffins baked in only 15 minutes. Somehow, I ended up with dry, bland, coarse muffins with a texture similar to corn bread. They also tasted nothing like donuts. I only made one batch and ended up throwing the rest of the batter away.
It wasn't as fantastic as I thought it would be. From all the positive reviews I figured it would be. I made it exactly as written and it was nothing special. I am not at all a picky person and I don't think I will make these again. Once they were room temperature it tasted like an unflavored muffin :/ I didn't get a donut taste at all.
Mmmm...yummy! I made a double batch so I could do full size muffins, yielding 12 full size muffins for myself. This amount may vary depending on the size of your muffin tin. I think next time I might toss in a couple of chunks of Apple Pie Filling, you know, to be all fancy like. ; ) Delicious, thank you for posting.
These are sooo good! I made a batch for my husband to take to work as snacks. He has a few missing..I couldn't stop eating them:) I used sugar in th raw & butter. I also added a dash of cinnamon and pure vanilla extract. For the sugar coating: sugar in the raw & butter. I doubled the batch, but wish I had tripled it! I will definitely be making these again! Thanks for sharing!!
These are fantastic!! Easy, fast, ingredients always on hand, perfect flavor and texture...I can go on and on...We love them. I decided to make these in a regular size cupcake tin, so I doubled the recipe and yielded 12, which is perfect for my family of 8. Served as dessert this evening and everyone gave rave reviews. Can't wait until Saturday morning. These are on the menu again. Thank you for sharing!
Well first off, these are about the most simplest, fastest thing to make in the kitchen! and no eggs in them either! They were a definite hit - hubs adored them but then was dismayed when I said needed them for my Agents Open House Tour and he couldn't have anymore :) Not to worry, I am sure there will be plenty leftover for him! Thanks for the great recipe!
Very good and easy to make, with simple on-hand ingredients. Only changes I made were to decrease the nutmeg to 1/2 teas. & add 1/2 teas. cinnamon. Also, instead of margarine for the topping, I just sprayed ICBINB (can't believe it's not butter) spray on the tops & rolled in cinnamon sugar... yum! I made these to take to my neighbors, but unfortunately, they never made it there! :)
From all the fab reviews, I was really looking forward to trying these. I followed the recipe as is, but I was honestly disappointed. They make an ok muffin. I do have one kid that liked them, another that was happy to lick the sugar/cinnamon mix off the muffin, and two more kids who just thought they were "yucky". Not sure what all the hype is about.
How exciting to find a "doughnut" that my egg-allergic daughter can eat. :) Super easy to make, and delicious. I did not use the extra butter to make the cinnamon/sugar stick, I just rolled 'em around while they were hot and it stuck fine. Daughter and hubby are already requesting a second batch.
