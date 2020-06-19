Donut Muffins

2760 Ratings
  • 5 1851
  • 4 581
  • 3 201
  • 2 75
  • 1 52

Mini muffins that taste just like cinnamon sugar doughnut holes! The secret ingredient is nutmeg.

By Dianne

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
425 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 mini muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Muffins:
For Finishing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 24 mini-muffin cups.

    Advertisement

  • Mix sugar, melted margarine, and nutmeg for muffins in a large bowl. Stir in milk, then mix in baking powder and flour until just combined. Fill the prepared mini muffin cups about half full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the tops are lightly golden, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • While muffins are baking, prepare finishing ingredients. Place melted margarine in a bowl. In a separate bowl, mix together sugar and cinnamon.

  • Remove muffins from the oven and remove from their cups. Dip the top of each muffin in margarine and roll in sugar-cinnamon mixture to coat.

  • Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note

Use either butter or margarine.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 66.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022