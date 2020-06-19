Donut Muffins

I'm sorry...but I did NOT like these at all. I usually never fail at recipes, but this one I tried 2 times and both times flopped completely. In the first batch, I followed the recipe exactly. I followed the instructions exactly and that's where it went wrong. I thought that maybe this recipe isn't meant for the vigourous mixing and beater of a KitchenAid in order to result in an airy muffin, so I literally mixed the margarine and sugar in a bowl...with a spoon...a fork...a whisk. I was really skeptical at this point, but I stirred in the milk...with a spoon...and then a fork...and then a whisk...it absolutely did NOT combine and was a mess. The second time around, I followed the recipe exactly except that I used a hand mixer. It worked great - you should change that in your instructions. The finished product was a mushy mess that stuck to the pan, regardless of the fact that it was very well greased - I have never had this problem before. In addition, I think there is WAY too much baking powder for this amount of batter - I found the muffins to have a very strange taste... This recipe seemed like it could have potential, but as it is....no go. sorry!