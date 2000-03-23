Pork Sausage Gravy
Hearty pork sausage and gravy to pour over homemade biscuits or toast. Water may be substituted for the milk.
My family loves sausage gravy over biscuits, but when I make this only use 1# of sausage to 4 cups of skim milk and thicken with flour when I brown the sausage. Usually use 2 tablespoons of flour to a cup of milk. We only have this 2 - 3 times a year. So you don't have to give up everything, just use moderation.Read More
This recipe assumes knowledge not everyone will have. For instance, you should brown the flour in the drippings, and use your whisk to break up all lumps during that stage. If you wait until you add milk to break up the lumps, forget it -- they won't break! Once you've made a "roux" with your flour and drippings, you can add milk. Good tip: The consistency of the roux will likely match the consistency of your gravy when finished. Thick roux equals thick gravy, etc. Please, please never be tempted to add water to make southern-style sausage gravy. Mix the milk into the roux with your whisk. I never measure for a recipe like this -- just eyeball it. If it won't thicken you can add cornstarch mixed with water, but it's better just to add your milk incrementially. If it's too thick the addition of more milk will take care of it. Serve over buttermilk biscuits and you have one of the most delightful comfort foods known to man. 3 stars because it needs more instructions.Read More
I'll admit, I changed the recipe a little but even as written I'm sure it is very good. I used 1 pound of sausage, 2 cups of milk, and about 1/3 cup of flour. I browned the sausage, added the flour and mixed it until I couldn't see the white of the flour anymore. I then added the milk 1/2 cup at a time. I stirred until it was thick and boiling, turned it down and added some pepper. I didn't add any salt; it didn't need any. I used mild sausage. I think it would have been better had I used a flavored sausage or maybe hot. Anyway, it was very good and I will be making it again.
May I suggest reading Flobees suggestions? She is exactly correct when she says to use 2 tablespoons flour to one cup of milk. I don't use skim milk, though. Also, I suggest using one pound of regular sausage and one pound of hot or spicy sausage, then brown it with some chopped onions. Finally, as Flobees suggests, add the flour to the sausage after the sausage is browned (make sure the sausage is coated) and then add the milk. You shouldn't have a problem with lumps (just don't add additional flour after adding the milk!) I usually use 4 tablespoons of flour and 4 cups of milk.
Recipe is a little vague. When i first started making good sausage gravy, i didn't know enough to cook the rue well before adding milk. Also, i use cast iron for everything, and as a result i use too high a heat and i lose a lot of fat. I usually fix that problem by adding a stick of butter...
Traditional Southern recipe. If you want it thicker, add more flour. Too thick? Add more milk. Do not ever use water. Also, if you don't want lumps, you need to constantly stir.
I used low fat sausage and it wasn't enough to make a rue. I think next time I will shake the flour and milk together before pouring it in the pan. That will eliminate lumps.
I made this for breakfast one day to get use of our leftover biscuits. It was decent, but I had to add seasoning in order to rid the taste of flour. Next time I think I will cook sausage or even bacon to have the grease and then make the gravy, I think that will help flavor it up.
Maybe I did something wrong, but I followed the recipe to the letter and had to throw the gravy away, it was lumpy and unedible.
A very simple and very good recipie close to how my mother taught me to make it. Easy to make, scales well to different serving sizes, and refridgerates well with easy microwave re-heating for a quick meal on the go. My mom prefered to use "sage" sausage for this while I prefer a much spicier sausage. I've never had a problem with flour clumps, even when I don't separate out the sausage first (or if there were lumps I didn't notice since the gravy is so chunky with sausage in it.) I prefer to serve over toasted english muffins rather than biscuits.
it was good my husband liked it. i would use it again, i might tinker with it a little bit i thought it was a little too bland for my liking next time i may add a little cayanne pepper. for a little added kick. but i would recommend it to others thanks
This is similar to a version I've made for years. But I drain my sausage after browning, return to kettle, melt in 3 T. butter and then coat with flour, stirring well...then I gradually stir in milk stirring constantly to desired thickness. I love a few shakes of Tabasco on top of gravy smothered toast then...mmm!
very good I did not measure anything but it still turned out awesome. I have never measured anything in my life I go by what looks right. always turns out great.My Grand Mother & Mother was the same way.
Ate it over mashed potatoes. Very good!
Yummy and easy! I use turkey sausage (healthier) and it tastes fabulous.
This was the first time I made homemade gravy correct. I've been trying for years. Thanks for clear and simple instructions.
This is for Amy. Thank you. I'll bet you're a great cook!
I have always shied away from making this as I never considered myself a good gravy maker, but wanted to make my husband biscuits and gravy as he had never had it. I followed recipe and used a little too much flour as the sausage did not render a lot of grease, so I added a splash more milk than the instructions called for. Still turned out fantastic...and my husband loved it. May add a splash of hot sauce next time. This recipe is a keeper! -Kathy
I've been looking for a good recipe for sausage gravy. This tastes exactly like my mom used to make. This one's a keeper. Thanks.
My boyfriend grew up on Pork Sausage Gravy and when he asked me to make it, I didn't even know what he was talking about! I found this recipe and it turned out wonderfully. I followed the recipe to the tee and didn't make any changes. Definitely will make again!
First timer here. Super easy and delicious. Give it a try.
Was really good. Made with hatch ground pork sausage. After the sausage browned, just left it in and mixed with 3 tbl flour. Added milk a little at a time till I got the consistency I wanted.
This recipe was super easy and delicious! So much better than McDonald's sausage n' gravy. This one is a keeper!
I did what amy beth did, I didnt have 2lbs of sausage, turned out great
I followed Amy Beth’s version and added a 1/2 cup of milk 1/3 cup of flower ,salt and pepper to taste . There were no leftovers and rave reviews if I was to do it again I would added a bit less flower .
