Pork Sausage Gravy

Hearty pork sausage and gravy to pour over homemade biscuits or toast. Water may be substituted for the milk.

By Carrie Hanson

prep:
25 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Break up sausage in a skillet and brown. Remove from skillet and set aside.

  • With remaining drippings, add 1/2 to 1 cup of the flour and stir. Make sure that all of the drippings are absorbed.

  • Stir in milk a little at a time until creamy. Top with the cooked sausage, salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
547 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 47g; cholesterol 82.1mg; sodium 782.3mg. Full Nutrition
