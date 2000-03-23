Pork Sausage Gravy

This recipe assumes knowledge not everyone will have. For instance, you should brown the flour in the drippings, and use your whisk to break up all lumps during that stage. If you wait until you add milk to break up the lumps, forget it -- they won't break! Once you've made a "roux" with your flour and drippings, you can add milk. Good tip: The consistency of the roux will likely match the consistency of your gravy when finished. Thick roux equals thick gravy, etc. Please, please never be tempted to add water to make southern-style sausage gravy. Mix the milk into the roux with your whisk. I never measure for a recipe like this -- just eyeball it. If it won't thicken you can add cornstarch mixed with water, but it's better just to add your milk incrementially. If it's too thick the addition of more milk will take care of it. Serve over buttermilk biscuits and you have one of the most delightful comfort foods known to man. 3 stars because it needs more instructions.

Read More