Carrot Souffle

An excellent side dish, or have it for brunch.

Recipe by LOUETTA

5 mins
1 hr
1 hr 5 mins
6
6 servings
6
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add carrots and cook until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and mash. Stir in margarine, vanilla extract and eggs; mix well. Sift together flour, baking powder, salt and sugar; stir into carrot mixture and blend until smooth. Transfer to prepared casserole dish.

  • Bake for 45 minutes.

309 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 508mg. Full Nutrition
