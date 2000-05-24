Carrot Souffle

I made the recipe as written and by time I had finished, I realized I did not enjoy it with the amount of sugar specified. Perhaps if your crowd is more into sweet veggies, it's probably a nice way to trick them into getting something like carrots on their plate. But, that said, I thought this was kind of gross by time I finished adding the sugar and spices didn't really help things. I did find, however, that I really enjoyed the buttery carrot taste of my mixture before I had sugared it up to high heaven... so I think I will likely use this recipe's technique in the future but limit my added sugar to maybe a couple of tablespoons, and skip out on the desserty spices altogether. That said, I was also the only person (of the three of us eating that night) who didn't like the dish, so maybe it's just personal preference. Three stars for technique and a really different spin on veggies! :) Definitely worth considering for a holiday dinner.