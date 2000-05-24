Carrot Souffle
An excellent side dish, or have it for brunch.
I would rate this even higher!!! I have never made a more beautiful and perfect souffle although I must admit I used some of my own instincts since the cooking instructions were not very clear. I did use a 1/8 cup less sugar as others suggested. When I mashed the carrots they were still lumpy so at the very end, before pouring the carrots into the casserole dish, I put it all in the blender and blended it until smooth. I think that made all the difference in the world. It rose beautifully and did not fall. Can't wait to have company to show this dish off. Thanks submitter!Read More
Really, truly fantastic! I cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup, pureed the carrot mixture in the food processor and sprinkled a small am't of cinnamon and nutmeg over the top when it came out of the oven. It came out fabulously well--light and airy, yet buttery sweet and delicious. I served it with coconut crusted chicken and the meal was superb.
This receipe can be made diet friendly by substituting the sugar with 1/4 Cup Splenda Sugar Blend for Baking, and the stick of butter with 1/2 cup of apple sauce. It works great, and saves a lot of calories.
This might be one of the best things I have ever tasted. Took others advice and used about 1/3 cup of white sugar and 1/3 cup of brown sugar, added 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg. Steamed the carrots and mixed everything in the blender. Tastes like sweet potato or pumpkin pie filling - only brighter. Thank you for sharing.
This was the 1st time I had made a souffle and it was perfect. I did what one reviewer suggested and blended everything in a food processor to smooth out the carrots, but I did not reduce the sugar and it turned out just fine. I will make again!!!
I have my own recipe for Carrot Souffle which is similar except that i use small ammts of spices (cinn, nutmeg or allspice). I also have used canned carrots or eggbeaters and 1/2 c. sugar and it always comes out beautifully!! It is a most requested recipe. (a processor is key)
Great recipe! This is a new favorite. I only use 1/2 cup of sugar and I also add a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg. These are so yummy! Thanks for sharing!
WOW! First souffle and it was a breeze. I made it SAVORY by NOT adding vanilla and sugar. Instead I steamed the carrots with 1/2 a leek, and 2 garlic cloves. When the cooked veggies were cool enough, I added everything (but the vanilla/sugar) AND 1 t black pepper and 1/2 C shredded Italian cheese into a food processor. When fully blended and smooth, into the oven it went. Cooked up nice and tasty! I'll definitely be making this one again!
I was just in the south and had carrot souffle for the first time. I came home and made this recipe. It was wonderful. I doubled the recipe and only put in half of the sugar. Enjoy this easy souffle
I agree with the other reviews...this is absolutely wonderful!! I am on a special diet of no sugar, white flour or red meat and this was to die for!! I followed another review and used applesauce for the margarine and 1/3 cup of splenda for the sugar, added some cinnamon and nutmeg and almost ate the entire bowl myself!! It really does taste like pumpkin pie filling! Can't wait to make it again!!
Very yummy! Very easy. Didn't know if I should peel the carrots so I did. (I know some people don't) Think I will steam the carrots in the micro next time though. Should have thought of that first..Will make again, and I think I will try to make this for Thanksgiving. Seriously, getting sick of the same ol' stuff at Mom and Dads. Pushing 40 and don't have a tradition of my own to add to the holidays,this may just do it! Thanks!
This is a fantastic recipe. I added a little of the water the carrots were boiled in (and saved the rest to boil rice in later so we still go the nutrients) to the blender to blend the carrots. I cut down the sugar and since we like a lot of cinnamon in my house I used a lot and this was a HUGE hit and trust me, I actually hate cooked carrots but this was more like a carrot cake taste wise. It will be made often in my house. Thanks so much for this recipe.
Great recipe! I cut down on the sugar and made this for my teething 15-month-old who didn't want to eat any veggies (or anything for that matter). The little bit of sweet did the trick - she loved it!! Thanks a bunch. This one is a keeper!!
Winnner! I used the food processor for every step that I could.
Tastes just like the one served at the big cafeteria restaurant. Sift some powdered sugar on top and you have a near perfect clone!
After one bite I tossed the entire thing and ordered pizzas. Trust me this is awful.
Delicious!!
Baby food for adults. I cut the margarine to half, used only two eggs and cut the sugar to (I think) 1/4 cup. Sprinkled cinnamon only on top. Used a blender for smooth carrots. Baked beautifully.
This souffle is delicious and custardy. I cut the recipe by half since I was only cooking for two and I thought it was a great new way to prepare carrots as a side dish. I cut the sugar by about a third. I'll be making it again and sharing with friends and fam who are bored with the normal carrot recipes.
This tastes very close to Piccadilly Cafeteria's Carrot Souffle. Since I am trying to cut calories where I can, I used Brummel and Brown Spread for the margarine. I also used 1/3 cup sugar and 1/3 cup Splenda. I used my food processor to chop baby carrots before cooking, and then I used it again to puree and mix everything before baking in the oven. I may cut the sugar a little more next time since I have become accustomed to less.
Great texture and flavor. Used whole wheat flour and still seemed great. SO SWEET! I have a mega sweet tooth and even then felt that this was overwhelming. Cut sugar in half!
Made this for an addition to our Thanksgiving Dinner. It was FANTASTIC! Everyone loved it and asked for my recipe. Thanks Louetta!! This review is from years ago. I just wanted to let every one know its 2015 and I'm still making this every Thanksgiving. very much requested, and now doubled batched.. Thanks Again Louetta!
Oh my God, this was soooo good. I was totally impressed. Followed recipe exactly and the taste was sweet but not too much. So easy since I put everything in a food processor. Made in individual ramekins. This will definitely be one of my new favorites !!
Great recipe! My only adjustment was to cut the sugar back, as suggested by others. My 13 month old loves carrots, so this was a great way to do carrots in a new way for him. I got good reviews from my husband too....he doesn't usually say too much, so that's a good thing. These re-heat really well too!
This is a good dish for my youngest teen (13). She loved it. My other 2 teens wouldn't touch it and my husband took a tiny nibble & that was it. I enjoyed it with the rest of the dinner but not by it's self. I always had another bite of food at the same time on my fork -- that made the taste better for me but I give this recipe 3 stars & a place in my recipe box for my daughter & that's where it ends. If you aren't a carrot lover, you probably won't like this dish.
This was really good-I should've doubled as it was the first dish gone! I did whip the carrots at the end and it puffed up beautifully.
This recipe came out even more delicious than it sounded. Everyone wanted a second helping--though it's probably a little too sweet to ask for a third. Did I mention how delicious it was?!
I made this for supper, and although skeptical, it was amazing! I added cinnamon.
This was delicious. I wasn't sure what to expect and was skeptical of the eggs rather than egg whites. I'd never made a souffle, but I understood it's egg whites that makes them rise. Nevertheless I made it as written only sized down to 4 servings. It didn't rise very high or look like pictures I've seen of souffles, but it was still beautiful and I love that it doesn't really taste like carrots. Maybe I'll try egg whites next time.
Made this carrot souffle last night. Served it with roasted turkey breast. Everyone said it was 'Delicious' and all that was left by the time I ate were a couple tablespoons.
Great souffle. I made this last night and my husband and son both loved it. I took some suggestions from other reviewers though. I used 1/3 c white sugar and 1/3 c brown sugar, and also added.1 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. I put all the ingredients in a processor until nice and smooth. I looked wonderful, smelled fabulous, and tasted even better! Thanks submitter and reviewers.
Pretty eggy and without as much carrot taste as I had hoped for. Still very good though, about 1/2 cup of sugar is plenty.
Super tasty, like a yummy dessert... or the inside of a pie. Great way to tease the kiddos into eating something 'healthy'. Less sugar next time (so I can enjoy more of it) :)
Tastes just like Picadilly's. Only problem was that I had to increase the cooking time by about 15 minutes.
This was good, but a bit eggy for my taste. My husband is begging me to make it again, though, so I think I'll just use two eggs next time.
I was hoping for more of a carrot flavor, but this came out light, fluffy, and eggy. Took the suggestion of topping it with cinnamon and nutmeg - this did give it needed flavor. Unfortunately, I also took the suggestion of using just 1/4 c Splenda. Minimum of 1/2 c sugar is needed to make this dish taste right.
I made this for friends last night, and it turned out great. Everyone raved about it. I followed the recipe exactly, except that I added two teaspoons of vanilla instead of one. I'll definitely make this again! I didn't think it was too sweet, as others are saying, but maybe I'll try cutting down on the sugar next time, just to make it healthier.
I get Carrot Souffle every time my husband and I go to Picadilly. This is just as good. I used organic unsalted butter instead of margarine, cutting it down to 6T instead of 8. It had a buttery richness. I replaced much of the sugar with Organic Zero by Wholesome Sweetners (a granulated sugar with no calories, artificial ingred., glycemic index or bitter after taste). It was beautiful, delicious and easy. I used my Rival electric wand to puree the carrots, stir the eggs and combine ingredients together. I took it over to my 90 yr old in-laws house for dinner tonight as a side along with a meat and potato type meal. It was enjoyed by all. My husband especially liked it. I'll be making this one again guaranted.
This tasted more like carrot flavored sugar than anything else. If you're going to make this use no more than 1/4 cup sugar.
This is a favorite dish of our family for the holidays. While the dish is still hot, I sprinkle powdered sugar on top. It makes this fabulous, crunchy topping.
ok,so i like playing with my food . I added 1 finely grated sweet potato ,used 3/4 c of 1/2 white & 1/2 brown sugar , 2 beaten eggs, a dash of cardamom,dash of ginger & a double dash of apple pie spice.I put thin slips of butter on the bottom of a glass casserole dish & poured 1/2 the mixture in ,spread it, then drizzled honey over top and covered with the remaining mixture.baking time was 45 minutes .til I got a 'lil crust around the edges ... OH MY ! had some hot ,had some warm , had some with a scoop of ice cream ... heavenly!
Absolutely excellent!!!! I made this last night and was very pleasantly surprised. As others have said, just adjust the sugar to your taste.
This is such a great recipe. I use canned carrots instead of fresh.
This has become a favorite at our house. It is my 3 year old son's absolute favorite thing to eat. Every time I serve it to guests they ask for the recipe. The only thing I do to this recipe is double it!
I halved the recipe, using only 1 egg, and 2T of sugar, and pureed it in the blender. It was quite good - tastes like sweet potatoes, but still too sweet. I'll omit the sugar completely next time.
I followed the recipe exactly and don't feel it needs to be done any differently. It was excellent. It did not rise, but it didn't matter because it was so delicious. I am not very fond of carrots but this recipe has me sold. My husband likes carrots so I wanted to try something to enhance it and this was the recipe for that.
We were skeptical of this recipe - never had it, much less heard of it. Nonetheless, it was TASTY and simple to put together. I cut the butter to ~1/4 cup, and cut the sugar to ~1/3 cup. I'll definitely be making this again.
I made the recipe as written and by time I had finished, I realized I did not enjoy it with the amount of sugar specified. Perhaps if your crowd is more into sweet veggies, it's probably a nice way to trick them into getting something like carrots on their plate. But, that said, I thought this was kind of gross by time I finished adding the sugar and spices didn't really help things. I did find, however, that I really enjoyed the buttery carrot taste of my mixture before I had sugared it up to high heaven... so I think I will likely use this recipe's technique in the future but limit my added sugar to maybe a couple of tablespoons, and skip out on the desserty spices altogether. That said, I was also the only person (of the three of us eating that night) who didn't like the dish, so maybe it's just personal preference. Three stars for technique and a really different spin on veggies! :) Definitely worth considering for a holiday dinner.
Delicious. Followed other reviewer suggestions and reduced the sugar. I also added some nutmeg and cinnamon. Will definitely make again.
This is GOOD!!! First time I have ever made souffle, it was so easy and came out beautifully. I followed the advise of the other reviews and cut the sugar to 1/3 cup and it was delicious. My husband absolutely loved it.
delicious! used 2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 cup brown sugar vs 3/4 white sugar
This is a dessert in my house, but one I don't mind serving as a side dish for dinner. I put all the ingredients directly into a blendtec blender to mix it well. The better it's mixed, the better it tastes.
I have a recipe almost exactly like this. When making it I just put it all in the blender!
Family enjoyed it although we felt like we were eating dessert.
Loved this-made it just like the recipe stated and it turned out perfect. Served it with Pork Loin and Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans and it was wonderful. Everyone at the party raved about it.
This was so delicious, I could have eaten the whole thing in one sitting! I had a 16 oz package of baby carrots, so didn't chop them before boiling. Also did 1/4 c. white and 1/4 c. brown sugar (instead of 3/4 c. white). Add cinnamon and slightly more vanilla extract than suggested. Also I added ingredients to food processor to puree before cooking. A perfect side for Thanksgiving (or any night!)
Good recipe that the whole family loves. I even get requests to make it for holidays.
Didn't really care for it. It didn't rise, tasted eggy, and didn't really taste like carrots.
This was very good. I took the advice of several reviewers and drastically reduced the amount of sugar that it called for. I added the sugar after mixing all of the other ingredients and then added just a little bit...probably about 1/4 cup. I also added a 1/2 tsp cinnamon & 1/4 tsp of nutmeg.
I have made this many times. I substituted Truvia Blend ( 75% Truvia and 25%) and used half a cup for sugar to Truvia conversion. It is sweet enough. I usually make extra so I use 3 pounds of carrots and 3-4 tablespoons of flour. The rest I leave as is. I can never seem to get a smooth consistency but we like it thus way. ( Lack of better kitchen tools lol) My family and I love this and they are picky! I make it weekly now.
My first perfect score. Hardly any effort and tasty. I didn't know that carrots could be so light and fluffy. It is a sweet dish.
Everyone who has tried this has asked me for the recipe. Thanks!
So good and so easy!! I also used cinnamon and a touch of turmeric. You could serve this as a dessert it is so delicious! We loved it!!
This recipe is delicious but I rated it with only four stars because it's too sweet. I cut the sugar in half based on the other reviewers but I think I could've cut it further. Next time I'm going to try using 2 tablespoons of sugar instead and see how it tastes. I also used an immersion blender to get a better consistency.
Stayed true to the recipe- hubby devoured it. Cutting a little sugar as others have suggested would be good, but if you like carrot dessert, mmm, this is the way to go;)
This was delicious. I used half the butter called for and it still turned out great. Next time, I'll use half the sugar too, that way I can eat it without the guilt. Thanks for the recipe.
My souffle did not remain souffle. :-( Nevertheless, it still tasted great and the family also enjoyed it. Like other raters suggested, I added maybe 1/8 - 1/4 cup less sugar and it was perfect. Now if I could just figure out how to keep it from falling 5 min after out of the oven, I'd be golden!
this is so good!!!!! i used a little less sugar (1/2 cup instead of 3/4). love it!
Looked pretty and came out right; I just don't like it. At least now I know what it taste like. I think it would be great for me if it was sweet potatoes. Thanks.
This was great - light and fluffy. I used only 1/2 cup of sugar and added a dash each of nutmeg and cinnamon. Like others, I mixed everything in the food processor and that got rid of lumps (next time, though I'd pulse so it doesn't become too smooth). The perfect accompaniment to chicken.
Very Good
This recipe was very good. I did reduce the sugar and butter and added a little nutmeg and cinnamon. It was delicious, still sweet but not too sweet. Thank you for the recipe. I will be making it often.
We have officially switched from Sweet Potato casserole to Carrot Souffle for the holidays! Even the skeptics in the visiting family have been changed and now this is their favorite dish on the table. It's sweet like SP casserole but not as sweet (you can also adjust it to fit your taste). We also like the texture much better than chunks of sweet potatoes. A huge favorite and going to start cooking this for my little boy and girl on a regular basis!
Everyone enjoyed it but I still prefer carrot souffle recipes that use butter and not margarine.
Easy and light...good side dish.
Wow! I don't like carrots, but I thought I would use up a surplus of carrots that I had in the refrigerator....and was I surprised! th was really good! Even the teenage boy had seconds.
Its delicious and very easy to make. I top mine with powder sugar after it cools. I tend to serve it as a desert!
Didn't like the taste or the texture of this.
we loved this - light, fluffy, and perfect for fall/winter. i shredded the carrots in a food processor, then steamed them since we like it to have a little texture. also cut the sugar back to 1/3 evaporated cane sugar. very delish!
It turned out perfectly... and was my first souffle!
Love this recipe! My Husband and I get this dish at one of our favorite restaurants, and the first time I made this recipe, he said it tasted like the restaurants! So good!!
Why is this even considered a souffle??? I baked it and it is so heavy. Nothing at all like a light and airy souffle... It tastes okay, I too cut back on the sugar and also used spelt flour and pure cane sugar. I also shredded the carrots prior to cooking and mashing. I am just not certain about considering this a souffle...its more like a baked carrot custard or quiche.
I love this recipe! It is sweet, very flavorful and has a nice texture. And best of all, it's easy to make. For once, I wouldn't change a thing!
Loved, Loved, LOVED IT!!
My first time making the Carrot Soufflé and it turned out great. I didn’t measure the sugar. Not too sweet; just right.
Taste was good, but texture was very WIERD! I don't think I would make this again. I could see someone else liking this...just not me.
The was excellent! Like most people I used less sugar and a bit less butter. I did not add cinnamon and nutmeg. People said it made it taste like sweet potatoes, if I wanted sweet potatoes I would have made sweet potatoes! I think it's sad when people give a lesser rating when they change recipe or don't have correct ingredients on hand. People are nice enough to share recipes with us, so be nice! I will make this again and again.
I think I need to mash the carrots up more, but this was easy. I was able to make most of it with a baby in my arms. I liked it and I'll probably make it again.
This is so yummy I can hardly stand it!! I was very limited on veggies but had lots of carrots so I thought I would try this. I used 1/3 white sugar and 1/3 brown sugar and added a little clove and a little netmeg. Everyone LOVED it!! I will make again and again!
I fully expected to mess this up, but was extremely pleased at how well it turned out. We ended up eating the souffle as dessert. I can only compare it to sweet potatoes, though that really doesn't do this dish justice. I look forward to the next potluck party - I'll be the talk of the room! Thank you, Louetta.
This is so easy and delicious. I couldn't believe I was eating carrots. It has been requested for this year's Thanksgiving dinner. Thanks!!!
Perfect option for something a little different at the table! This was pretty easy to make, I did boil the carrots a bit longer than 20 min, to get super mushy. Then I was able to blend it all with a hand mixer. I put in a pie dish, so pretty for Thanksgiving. I will definitely make this again, I may top with marshmallows next time. I don't know it will ever beat out sweet potato casserole, but again, very good and a good option!
Every time I make this, guests go crazy for it. After boiling I use a food processor to mash and mix the rest of ingredients. I have tried adding spices, but they seem to take away from the simple deliciousness. I make this well in advance and let it come to room temperature or even refrigerate it before serving, which tapers the carrot flavor which my family finds more palatable. It is great for breakfast, brunch, or dinner side. You can even serve it as dessert if you sprinkle it with powdered sugar.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!! At first I was not sure at all about a "carrot souffle" but just one taste and I was hooked! For my variation I used half the recommended amount of sugar and used a natural raw sugar and added cinnamon. It is naturally sweet but not so much that you can't used it as a side dish... Truly amazing recipe!
WOW!!! I have never made one of these before and don't know how I've made it this long without trying something so easy! This is wonderful!!!
Outstanding. A great dish ! You will be suprised at the flavor.
this is a family favorite. I made it just as the recipe suggested. I am going to try brown sugar next time.
This turned out to be pretty good! I did use 1/3 cup each of brown and white sugar. It took longer thanI expected to get the carrots mushy enough to blend, but I did then use a blender to mix it all up. Kind of a messy recipe, at least for me! But turned out delicious! I will definitely make this again.
