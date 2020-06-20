Refreshing Summertime Salad

21 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Refreshing mango and watermelon mixes with fresh mint in this tasteful summer salad.

By Alberta Rose

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the baby greens, mango, watermelon, mint, feta cheese, and minced onion in a mixing bowl. Whisk the vinegar, olive oil, and mango juice concentrate together in a small bowl, and pour over the salad. Toss gently to evenly coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 195.1mg. Full Nutrition
