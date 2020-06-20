Refreshing Summertime Salad
Refreshing mango and watermelon mixes with fresh mint in this tasteful summer salad.
This was delicious! I added some orange juice to the vinaigrette to balance everything out. Really like it, and I'll definitely be making this again!Read More
This was sooooo good. I just used orange juice for the dressing and also only put the dressing on everything else but the greens. I also made about 2x the dressing just cause we like lots of flavour. Anyway, so tasty, everyone loved it.
what a great idea to mix the fruit with the feta cheese and neutral greens and balsamic + olive oil. Using a high quality olive oil REALLY makes a difference!! I buy my olive oil here, not too expensive (just saying ..)
Even anti-salad people love this salad. It was a huge hit at a BBQ and we will make it again!
Couldn't find the mango concentrate so took advice of others and used the orange juice concentrate instead. Otherwise, this recipe is perfect the way it is!! I had a group of girlfriends over and this salad was a huge hit - the bowl was empty and all wanted the recipe. This one is a keeper!!
delicious summer salad! used OJ instead of mango juice but wouldn't change another thing
Excellent salad! I didn’t have watermelon, so I only used mango. I omitted the feta cheese because I’m trying to cut on fat. The fresh mint gives a really nice taste. Thanks for sharing, I will definitely make it again!
This was delicious! I didn't have any mango, so I left that out. I will definitely be making this again! Update: I made this again with field greens, and it wasn't as good. I'd recommend baby romaine. It's also good with dried mint.
It's probably my favorite salad ever! I love salads, make them all the time but, this one is awesome! Just follow the recipe as it is.
Didn't have the mangos. Still delightful.
i had to use mango nectar instead of the concentrate, white wine vinegar instead of the balsamic and i left out the peppermint- and it still turned out absolutely delicious. the best salad i had in a long time. thank you so much for this outstanding recipe.
Delicious! Used two parts orange juice and one part lemon juice instead of mango concentrate. The juices from the fresh mango mix with the dressing anyway, which makes for a great flavor. And the combo of mango and mint is fantastic! Absolutely delicious!
Just a perfect summer salad! I soaked the red onion in sweetened raspberry vinegar (I really don't like them raw) and then used the vinegar with Orange juice concentrate to make the dressing.
VERY good. My husband doesn't prefer salads with fruits (other than "fruit salad") ... but he loved it!
Made this for our group picnic potluck. Our hostess and other guests loved it--they liked the flavor that the mango added to the whole dish. I added some baby ruby red mix to the greens and some basil since I have it growing in a container. The basil enhanced the flavor. Allow the cubed watermelon to drip off excess juice before adding so as not to make the salad saggy with its juice.
Not a salad person but this turned out to be great! Watermelon and mint really go well together. I just used oj juice for the dressing and less balsamic (bc I'm not really a balsamic fan either, but it worked in this salad)
Very light and refreshing. I substitute orange juice concentrate for the mango juice.