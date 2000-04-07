Inside Out Ravioli II
Great left over meal if there is some left. Freezes well, too. Try it with ground turkey.
We really enjoyed this, we've been eating on it all week and I'm freezing the rest today (a pound makes quite a bit!). I think this will be as good as the sauce you use for it. I'd recommend a traditional thick sauce. I made the sauce myself to get the taste I wanted. The recipe says to reserve 2 cups of sauce for the top which we thought was odd at the time but soon realized it was a good idea because it prevents the pasta from absorbing the sauce so much. My husband said, "This is great! You've really outdone yourself this time." Both of my children enjoyed it and didn't even know they were eating spinach! This tastes a lot like ravioli (which is great because I'm never ever going to stuff little pieces of pasta!) Simple ingredients -- nice change from traditonal pasta dishes.Read More
I agree with another viewer, a step is left out but you work around it... Even though I added extra spices, oregano, basil, etc. it was still bland. It needed more "umph." It wasn't the rave I read about.Read More
I cooked half an onion and 2 stalks of celery with the ground beef, as well as adding 2 cloves of garlic, fresh basil, fresh parsley, fresh grated parmesan cheese and dried oregano to the mix. I also only kept it in the oven long enough to melt the cheese- not brown it. It was delicious- even my kids ate it up. With some added ingredients, it is a 5 star recipe. Will make again.
Better than I expected. I used one can of spaghetti sauce and one can of crushed tomatoes. I also used more spinach than recommended and we couldn't even taste it. Next time I would saute a small onion and some garlic and add that to this recipe. But even with out it, it was pretty good (not amazing or anything though) and we did end up eating it all.
We thought this was very good. It sure is easy to throw together, too. I used fresh spinach, I just added it to the pasta sauce, meat combo and simmered it a bit, til wilted.
I found the directions a little hard to follow. It seems that maybe a step had been left out. My family liked it better with parmesan cheese replacing cheddar in the recipe. We'll definitely have it again!
This is one of my favorite easy meals. I make this when my kids have friends over because it is so easy to make, everyone likes it and it's a fun food but cheaper than pizza! I usually sub. Italian sausage for the ground beef if I have it, and whatever cheese I have on hand-usually co-jack. It is considered by my family to be "birthday quality" which is their highest praise. Thanks Mary for a great recipe!
Made some changes which I think makes this great. A meal my mom made as I was growing up....this recipe was very similar but lacking some of her ingredients. I subbed the beef for extra lean ground chicken, used fresh baby spinach instead of frozen, I also used some of my homemade marinara sauce instead of jarred, and 1/2 lb cubed 2% Velveeta cheese. I first sauteed a large onion and a green pepper diced, added a pk of fresh mushrooms that I chunked and let that cook for about 5 minutes, added the ground chicken and cooked through with salt, pepper and garlic powder for flavor. Added the sauce to the meat and veggies and folded that into the cooked shells and added the cheese and spinach. Baked in a large cassrole dish, this makes a lot.....leftovers tonight. I also made one more "better for you" option and that was to use a bit of olive oil to brown some plain bread crumbs instead of the buttered crumbs that my mom once used to top the casserole. A very hearty, full of veggies and lean meat dinner. Family loved it. My point here was to have this great casserole but use lean chicken, amp up the veggie factor and still be somewhat fat/calorie conscious while not eliminating flavor. Thanks!
Very tasty, easy recipe! I cook the beef with onion, garlic, green bell peppers, oregano, basil, and a few shakes of red pepper flakes for some kick. Add a few spoons of ricotta cheese to the sauce mixture, and mozz instead of cheddar. Also, I omit the spinach since my hubby is not a fan. But be prepared, this makes A LOT!! For just the two of us, it is waaaay too much so I usually freeze 1/2 of it before baking for dinner the next week!
In a word - YUM! I was a tad skeptical but wanted something different and it was great! Next time I will try italian sausage and either mozarella or parmesan (better yet, a mix!). Update: I brought pans of this to my daughters daycare and the kids and adults alike went nuts for it! Freezes amazingly so I usually make two pans and freeze one.
This was very quick and easy to make. I fried up the ground beed with a little s & p as well as onions and garlic for a little extra flavor. I also added a can of mushrooms to beef it up a little. Turned out very well. My boyfriend asked if I would make it again as he really enjoyed it as leftovers. It made so much we were eating it all week!
Any recipe were my daughter eats spinach without a fuss gets a five star in my book
This is very good. The pasta stayed nice and tender.
I thought this recipe was very good. I followed the recipe exactly - just added a few dried herbs - and topped with a little parmesan cheese. Only complaint is I seemed to dirty a lot of pots and bowls making this! :)
Nice easy dinner to make and everyone loved it!
On the first night I would have rated this 4 stars, but it actually gets better after a day or two, which is a major plus for me! It freezes well too. Personally, I didn't think it tasted that much like ravioli, but it was really good, and so easy! AND what a great way to get my husband to eat spinach :)
This was a hit with my kids! My sons requested this for lunch the next day. Upon serving the leftovers the following day, I was asked if we could have it for dinner again. Ummm...no. We all enjoyed this a lot.
This is very hearty and makes a lot. I did add more sauce , good recipe thanks
This was very simple and, in fact, I found it to be a little too simple as there wasn't a lot of depth to the dish. I used ground turkey as I don't eat beef and in the future would definitely season it and add onions, as the ground turkey really just faded into the background. I'm not the grocery shopper so when I put medium shell pasta on the list, I got whole wheat "medium" shell pasta, which turned out to be tiny! So if you go for whole wheat pasta, make sure you get the large kind. I also used a combination of shredded cheddar and parmesan and think that in the future I would omit the cheddar completely and perhaps use a combination of parmesan and ricotta or mozzarella. Overall, I think this is a great starter recipe, but it definitely needs some customization to put it over the top.
Yum!! This really surprised me, it was soooo tasty. I used ground turkey and just 1 and 1/2 cans sauce. I don't see why you need 2. (I could probably have gotten away with 1) I used cheddar cheese but also some parm/mozz cheese mixed in. Also sprinkled Italian seasoning on the top. I loved that this recipe utilizes spinach; it adds some interest to the dish. This is a great, very simple, and very kid-friendly recipe. I'm SO excited to eat the leftovers tonight!
This was about 4 stars WITH improvements. I made a 8x8 version with half most of the ingredients. I went ahead and put the full amount of spinach in. I added a half of an onion and 2 cloves garlic. After cooking I topped with parmesan and fresh parsley. It was just missing that zing...not sure what spice that would be. It's still good though.
Solid recipe. I used homemade sauce, and put the concoction in two smaller pans, for easier storage of leftovers. It makes a lot of tasty food!
Wow! With these changes it actually did taste like ravioli: added >1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs + 2 eggs beaten. I used 1 lb. baby penne pasta, 1/2 of a 9oz bag fresh spinach (lightly steamed - could have easily used whole bag but hubby hates spinach so just snuck a little in there - and he did not complain!), >1.5 lbs lean ground beef sauteed with onion, garlic & fresh herbs from garden. For the cheese used a combination of shredded mozzarella, Italian cheese mix & 1 long slice of super sharp cheddar. Did use two cans pasta sauce (reserved additional small amount of the sauce/meat filling mix to stuff two portabella mushroom caps, WOW, that was delish). Thanks for the recipe, I will make this again!
I made this for dinner tonight to good reviews. I had to change it a little because I can't eat too many tomatoes, so I used a jar of garlic Alfredo sauce and one 8 oz can of tomato sauce for a half-sized batch. It made a very nice pink sauce. Yum!
This is really easy and yummy. I didn't have enough cheddar so I used mozzarella as well. I also forgot to hold out some of the sauce, and it was fine. I'm going to try it with fresh spinach next time.
Pretty good. My kids had two helping each and thats really all that matters. My hubby was upset b/c it had spinach in it, well you couldn't even taste it so he was fine! I did add an 8 oz package of softend cream cheese on top, it was really good that way.
this was o.k. tasted bland . there are much better casseroles with less work to do out there.
I really liked this recipe, but only gave it 4 stars because I made some modifications. Being a last minute cook, I decided that baking the pasta wasn't going to work for me. Instead, I browned the meat and then added: onion, garlic, chopped fresh spinach, two 14 oz cans of tomato sauce, one 14 oz can of diced tomatoes, fat-free small curd cottage cheese, and a handful of shredded cheddar cheese. Once the pasta was cooked, I mixed it in and let it simmer for awhile instead of baking it. It turned out great.
Quick, simple throw together dinner. I had all these ingredients on hand. I did add 1 can of diced tomatoes and only used 1 jar of tomato sauce. I seasoned the meat/spinach mix with salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder. Only baked 30 minutes.
It's hard to rate, because I think the yumminess level depends on what sauce you use. I used an alfredo sauce, which my family thought was good. It was good for a quick easy meal. Better than a hamburger helper, that's for sure.
Awesome and Easy to Make. I added garlic when cooking the meat and it was really tasty.
I would not make again. Family thought is was OK. I think it was a waste of ingredients.
I guess I'm just getting old, because I didn't think this recipe was "easy", time-wise. It took me about an hour to get all the different ingredients together into one mixture. Cook the beef, cook the pasta, cook the spinach, drain each of the aforementioned, mix everything together. I added onion and garlic to the beef, and a little red wine and brown sugar to the bottled sauce. This recipe is tasty, and it does make two pans worth of casserole.
Very good. Very easy. Especially since you can use things you have on hand. Not really "cooking" either since you just open jars of sauce- but this is the answer to the busy family weeknight meal. Next time I may add an onion and some garlic with the ground beef.
This was so good, I just couldn't eat enough of it! Used elbow macaroni, canned spinach and only about 1.5 jars of sauce (used what I had) and it was perfect. Had a chunky garden veggie pasta sauce for even more veggie goodness. This made a large pan, so great value.
This recipe made way more food than I had expected - nearly overflowed my pan! The kids loved it though, and I really enjoyed all of the different flavors mixed together. The only change I made was to substitute a shredded Italian cheese blend for the cheddar.
This was very good. My kids liked it, too. I used fresh spinach instead of frozen.
This really couldn't be any easier or more delicious. I use mozzarella only because I usually have that on hand and vegetarian ground beef and it always gets compliments.
Bland, but OK.
This was a HIT. I added minced garlic, some herbs, parmesan instead of cheddar, and a can of chopped tomatoes. I broke up lasagna noodles and boiled them to al dente, stirred them in. (I had no shells.) it was allot like ravioli this way. I have to hand it to you... my skinny, super-fussy 4 yr old CLEANED HER PLATE!! My 7 yr old and my husband really, REALLY enjoyed this too.
Great meal...used mozzarella cheese as well
This was great! The spinach really makes a difference. I didn't have time to bake it so I only used one jar of sauce with one can of diced tomatoes and it was perfect! It was just as great the next day.
Easier than ravioli but not quite what I think I was expecting it to be. Good but nothing special.
Wonderful! My husband, who doesn't really like spinach, ate it up, had seconds, and was happy that there was leftovers. This makes a lot and is very filling.
Changed quite a bit of it, but used this as a base recipe. In my opinion wasn't much so needed to be worked on.
This is now one of my favorite meals. I eat it almost every week
I meant to cut this recipe in half, but I ended up using one pound of ground chicken breast (to cut way down on calories and fat), and I used two packages of spinach. All the other ingredients I halfed like I was supposed to, and I added a chopped onion and plenty of garlic and spices when cooking the ground chicken. I put the skillet in the oven. It was really good. My daughter tried picking through the spinach, and if I had only used one package of spinach she probably wouldn't have noticed as much...put my husband and I like everything full of veggies. There were lots of leftovers so I froze them...we could have eaten more, but we keep w/ portion sizes. Thanks for the recipe!
like a super fast lasagna ... yum. Kids loved! Thinking about adding some other veggies along with spinach --hmmm....
Easy and fast. This will become a regular in our home.
I made this recipe tonight. I cooked the lean ground beef, after it was cooked and drained I added the spinach and cooked it a bit more. After that, I took my own liberties and I added 4 oz of cream cheese and some Barilla tomato and basil sauce to the meat mixture. Turned out really nice and creamy. I added cheddar cheese to beef mixture, and then after the noodles were cooked, I mixed the beef mix to the noodles, added some more sauce and topped with cheese. My family loved it. I will make it again!
Excellent family friendly meal for all ages!
So good! We used a little less sauce than called for. We also added some chopped onion and bread crumbs. It was delicious! We will certainly make this again.
I made this without baking it in the oven. I don't know how much of a difference that would make. But, the combination tasted burnt to me even though it wasn't burnt.
This was very good and everyone loved it. I used rotini because I didn't have shells. It was fine.
This was really good! Because my fiance does not eat red meat, I substituted with Morningstar Farm's meat crumbles and it was perfect! I also used someone else's suggestion of parmesan instead of cheddar and again, great! Will definitely make this again.
A nice change from just regular pasta and sauce. I really liked how the spinach was incorporated....it was more subtle then I had hoped though. Nice, easy recipe though and it does taste good.
This was pretty good...I just needed a little more kick. My friend liked it very well and she made it a week later adding ricotta and mozzarella.
excellent!
Very tasty! I used half cheddar/half mozzarella and sprinkled some fresh grated romano cheese on top!
This was incredibly average. It was not bad, but I cannot see myself taking the time and ingredients to make it again.
Most of the kids liked it. I used a can of tomatoe sauce, can of diced tomatoes and can of tomatoe soup instead of the pasta sauce. The instructions were very confusing. Does the meat go on top or on bottom?
