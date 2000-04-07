Inside Out Ravioli II

Great left over meal if there is some left. Freezes well, too. Try it with ground turkey.

Recipe by Mary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Cook spinach according to package directions; drain.

  • In a skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef until brown; drain. In a large bowl, stir together cooked beef, spinach, pasta sauce and all but 1/4 cup of the Cheddar cheese. Reserve 2 cups of sauce mixture. Stir the pasta shells into the remaining sauce mixture. Pour shell mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish and top with reserved sauce and sprinkle with reserved cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven 45 minutes, until browned and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
798 calories; protein 38.7g; carbohydrates 90.9g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 90.3mg; sodium 1310.5mg. Full Nutrition
