Inside Out Ravioli II

Made some changes which I think makes this great. A meal my mom made as I was growing up....this recipe was very similar but lacking some of her ingredients. I subbed the beef for extra lean ground chicken, used fresh baby spinach instead of frozen, I also used some of my homemade marinara sauce instead of jarred, and 1/2 lb cubed 2% Velveeta cheese. I first sauteed a large onion and a green pepper diced, added a pk of fresh mushrooms that I chunked and let that cook for about 5 minutes, added the ground chicken and cooked through with salt, pepper and garlic powder for flavor. Added the sauce to the meat and veggies and folded that into the cooked shells and added the cheese and spinach. Baked in a large cassrole dish, this makes a lot.....leftovers tonight. I also made one more "better for you" option and that was to use a bit of olive oil to brown some plain bread crumbs instead of the buttered crumbs that my mom once used to top the casserole. A very hearty, full of veggies and lean meat dinner. Family loved it. My point here was to have this great casserole but use lean chicken, amp up the veggie factor and still be somewhat fat/calorie conscious while not eliminating flavor. Thanks!