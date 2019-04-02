Baked Beer Can Chicken

This beer can chicken in the oven always turns out juicy and tender with a robust flavor. Are you tired of the same old boring chicken? Try this one! It is so easy to prepare and cook. There are other versions that can be cooked on the grill, but we prefer our beer can chicken in the oven. It's a dinner our whole family loves.
I have been making this for a long time now, the whole family loves it! I made it with the seasonings in the recipe and yes it was alil salty but still good. The next time i made this i used season salt, cajun, and italian seasoning...It was even better!! Oh and another review said it took twice to three times longer to bake- this can be true depending on the size of the bird. I cooked mine at the temp it said for as long as it said and well it was sooo not done. I jacked up the heat to 400 and cooked for another 40min MUCH BETTER!
The chicken was great - we loved the seasonings, however, this recipe took us far longer to cook in the oven. I followed the instructions and we probably ending up cooking twice if not three times as long. We also increased the temperature from 350 to 375 and then 385 to get it to cook.
The blend of seasoning was very good. However, the salt content is extremely high and was overpowering if you ate the skin of the chicken (and I only used half of the seasoning mixture) and I had a larger chicken. I would reduce the amount of salt (seasoned & regular). Chicken was very moist! I did mine in the oven, but will try sometime on the grill also. Will be using the carcass for making stock.
Very good; using green onions to plug the top and covering with foil at the end made a big difference over more simple beer can chicken techniques. I left out the seasoned salt and salt because I rarely add salt (especially that much); it definitely didn't need it added as there was plenty of salt in the liquid the chicken was packaged in. I threw some cut up potatoes in the bottom of the pan while cooking and they came out great too.
I have always cooked this type of chicken but we have always used a soda can, and added chicken broth to the can about 3/4 of the way full and always lined a pie pan with tinfoil bake 400f for 2hrs turns out great every time. Remember to be very careful removing the can I use a butter knife and push down while my husband holds the chicken. also a trick is to use a tooth pick and seal the neck with the skin to hold in the moisture.
This is a good recipe... I mixed it up a little. I put rosemary in the beer and a couple sprigs under the chicken skin. I rubbed the chix with olive oil and then the seasoning. I stuffed the top with garlic and then I tented the chicken as it was baking. I took the foil off for the last 20 minutes. Moist and Favorful!
i made this last night for my parents it was a hit needless to say there was nothing left on the bone and every one ranted on how good it was it was the most tenderest and juicy chicken we have ever had i have to say that i didn't follow the recipe all the way but that was only because i didn't have any onion powder but the flavor was all there i will deffinatly make this again my father said he could eat it every night ps it did take a little longer to bake than it says on the recipe
Thanks for a really great recipe. I altered a little but stuck with it for the most part. I can only think some people may have used garlic salt making this saltier but I used Pampered chef's Jamaican jerk spice for the season salt and red onion for the green onions and it was fabulous. I used Michelob ultra for the beer, the tall can made me nervous but it all worked out tenderly :-).
This was so good! Used heineken, didn't have green onions, rubbed most of seasoning on outside and 2-3 Tbs got poured into the can of beer. Next time may rub seasonings under skin to avoid the spices burning but don't know if its worth the trouble. *Put a bay leaf in the can of beer also. *Poured OJ into the bottom of pan with the beer. Didn't have a second can of beer so just basted every 15 min or so with the pan drippings. Took about 2 hours for a 4.5 lb chicken. Will definately be making this many more times!!! YUMMM
Firstly, I would like to say I fully-appreciate the style of this as I generally have just always cooked/grilled from outright-scratch-freestyle. I agree with the other folks who had to bake longer and I took their advice. I also would suggest cutting back on the the salt. I've baked plenty of chickens and thought trying out this website/read reviews would be fun. IT WAS.... and THANKS! Overall, a real nice change of pace of the random Chicken-Bakes I do. I made a few additions w/ fresh vege's for the juices, but stuck real close. I look fwd to this site and using it for a bit of hinting in what I already do. Rock On!
My family loved it. Very tender chicken with a good taste. I cut the salt in half, and baked it at 375, as I had a 6 pound chicken read the other comments about the length of time it takes to bake. We live in a high altitude and it took a little over 2 hours
I had been wanting to try this and it was great! I did adjust the seasonings as you suggested. I had a 4 lb. bird and cooked for 1.5 hours in a PREHEATED oven and it was perfect. So juicy. My sister who rarely eats any meat said it was the best chicken she ever ate and asked me to make it again.
This recipe was amazing! The chicken was so moist and flavorful! I have a holder for the beer can that the chicken sits on, which works really nice in holding the chicken up. I'm a big fan of garlic so the spice blend was perfect! Thanks so much for sharing :)
I've made this s several times now for me and my hubby and each time it comes out great.. We use a roast chicken blend spice with our own little favorite tweaks for the skin, we put either a small red potato or a chunk of onion in the top to really help keep the steam and flavor inside and I think it makes all the difference. We normally use a 6lb chicken and cook around 22minutes per lb, it comes out juicy and moist, and the best part is the leftovers for awesome chicken sandwiches or just leftovers.. Side note: we have also made Beer can chicken on the grill, and I really prefer this method hands down!! Easy and delicious!
This made some good and moist chicken. We added chopped onions and garlic in between the chicken skin and the chicken and grilled the chicken with the beer can underneath on indirect heat for 1 hour before baking. We removed the chicken and beer can from the grill and put them in the pan in the oven on 300 for about 45 minutes more to make sure it was cooked well and just put a loose fitting tent top of foil on top of the chicken. This is a keeper. The chicken was flavorful moist and very good.
I made this last weekend and it was AMAZING!!! It was so moist and juicy and the seasoning on the skin was out of this world mmm mmm good!! Thanks for sharing :) I also sprinkled the inside of the chicken with poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper, and put 2 garlic cloves in the beer. Can't wait to try it on the grill!
Chicken is a bit bland based on these seasonings, although we left out the iodized salt as the others recommended. Chicken came out cooked perfectly, but definitely I would suggest a stronger beer than what we used (Budweiser). I'd try with a Guiness next time.
I have made this chicken twice so far and it is very delicious! The only problem I have had both times is that my chicken does not seem to sit right on the can and tends to fall over, splash, and make a mess. Anyone have any advice so that this does not happen? Maybe I need a bigger pan? I just feel the chicken needs something to help balance it so it does not tip.
I love this recipe! I tweaked it a little though. I added a few diced leaves of fresh basil, and used full flavor Coors beer instead of any light beer. It adds a much better beer flavor. Soooo juicy and tender!!
Very good. I would say the tenting at the end changed the skin from crispy to soft, so I will probably omit that part in the future. I upped the temp to 400 and cooked with convection on for the last 30 minutes.
I am not a beer fan but this recipe is surprisingly good. I tend to especially dislike hoppy beers like bud and PBR but I had some lying around after a get together so I wanted to use em somehow. I improvised this recipe by merging my own roasting style a bit with this and chef Michael Symon's beer can recipe. I changed it by cooking it at 425F for 1.5 hours (I had a bigger bird and if it got a bit too brown I covered those areas with foil), adding less salt (only 1 tbsp), added 1 tbsp of Hungarian paprika, and squeezed the juice of half a lemon over the bird and stuffed the squeezed rind into the top cavity (over the can). Halfway through when I added the rest of the beer can, I squeezed the other half of the lemon and also threw that into the cavity. What I got was a very juicy, savory chicken with a nice golden and crispy skin, good zest, and some hoppy but not overwhelming beer flavor on the skin.
I omitted the salt, used CABELA'S Open Season Roasted Garlic and Beer seasoning salt. Minced onion flakes because I didn't have onion powder...as with most everyone else, the timing was way off. I have been cooking long enough to know 'size of bird' 'type of oven' 'temp of chicken when inserted into oven' etc. all take part in the duration..I still believe the time is way off. I can't give you an exact science as to how far off, due to the fact that so many contributing factors go into this. I would highly recommend turning on the oven light and keeping an eye on her. I also separated the skin from the breast, poured beer down between breast and skin..also patted seasoning mix under skin, on the breast. This is fantastic. My husband is not one to give compliments unless he means it. This one went to work with him.:-D
I just made this chicken. I left the salt out completely, and it was great! It has a nice garlic bite to the skin. I also used a big 5lb bird, so it took longer to bake. It was the easiest prep I've ever done. Just rinse, stick it on the can to dab off with paper towels. What could be easier! Try this one. I bet you'll like it!
used Bud Lite beer. Seasoned salt on inside and outside of chicken and then sprayed it with olive oil. Baked @ 425 for 30 mins and turned oven to 375 for another hr. Chicken is moist and tasty. Served mashed potatoes and a side of peas. Great supper.
Great easy recipe, & the chicken comes out so tender and moist. I added a southwestern rub to the bird before placing on my stand just because I like a little heat. In Phoenix at the mall there is a store called the Pepper Store that has speciality sauces, rubs & glazes any of these will work. Depending on the size of your chicken I needed to add 10-15 minutes to the cooking time, the beer seems to keep the chicken very moist so be sure to make sure it's cooked all the way through. At this low cooking temperature don't worry about the bird getting dry ... enjoy.
It smelled amazing when it was cooking! I used a bigger bird so had some trickiness adjusting the time and balancing on the can. And I found sticking the spring onions to the chicken was a task! But fun to make and very tasty!
Forgot to rub under the skin too but it was very moist. I had to bake three more minutes but it was perfect. I used a jerk rub and it was divine. Also used ginger beer instead of actual beer, but it would have been better to cut the can to create a wider opening for more flavor. All in all, it was amazing and it will become a great chicken salad.
Everyone loved this recipe! the chicken came out very moist despite needing to cook the thighs slightly longer. I think there was a little too much salt in this recipe, also consider adding some chili powder if you like a little spice.
Loved it! Made last winter, just catching up on reviews. HBP so cut the salt way down. Used 1/2 TBSP seasoned salt . Family got a laugh out of the posing chicken in the stove. Turned out nice and juicy. Made per recipe other than the salt. It did take a little longer to cook than suggested.
I loved the seasonings on the chicken but the chicken was a little dry and my family did not care for the beer after taste of the chicken. I have been dying to try this though and glad I did:) I’ll definitely use the seasonings again with a different roasting method.
This recipe was awesome- I exchanged the oregano for chipole shilli pepper to make it spicier and Red's apple Ale for Bud lighT and my husband and I loved it. Super tender and a wonderful flavor- also made quartered potatoes with rosemary and pepper that picked up the steam of the beer and really gave them a nice flavor as well!!! Definitely saving this recipe!
Twas great. I did a variation using a Bentley instead of beer. Mix was Hoisin Sauce, sugar, Trini hot pepper sauce (jerkish), five spice powder, crushed garlic cloves. Giblets were placed in a small bowl with the chicken and remainder of the mix plus some water. These came out fantastic - ate this as 'cutters' as we refer to it here in Trinidad...
Loved it! Moist, juicy, and flavorful. I did add a few more spices...whatever I thought would meld with the others. Cooking time, as has been noted, did take longer....but it was worth every minute of it!
This was a great recipe, the meat was falling off the bone! The only change I made was that I bought a chicken that was pre-seasoned and added the additional seasonings listed. Also took a bit longer to cook. Quite tasty:)
I love making chicken this way. I made it in the grill and used wood chips to give it a nice smoky flavor. The chicken was so moist and succulent, it brought back fond memories of the rotisserie chicken I used to order from the Jewish deli in my old neighborhood in Rego Park, New York
This was delicious! All the seasonings applied to the outside of the chicken create a great, crunchy skin. I only used about 2/3 of the mix of seasonings, however, and that was with an extremely liberal application to the bird. You could mix probably 1/2 the amount that is called for and have plenty.
Agreed with the other reviewers - it came out a tad salty as you can taste it in the skin. Also agreed with other reviewers, you need to turn up the temperature and cook it longer. I cooked my chicken at 375 for 45 minutes and there was still some pink parts. After all that, though, it was still juicy and tender. Just tweak the original instructions accordingly and you will have a perfectly tender and moist chicken.
My husband said it won the trophy for new recipes I've made this year. He took pics of it and sent them to his Dad and other family members. Following other user's recommendations, I omitted the extra salt. For the seasoned salt, I used Adobo chicken seasoning. In addition, I substituted liquid chicken broth for the 2nd beer. Last, I chopped up 3 carrots, 4 red potatoes, 2 cloves of garlic and 2 onions which I added to the pan to cook in the liquids. It was truly delicious!
Great recipe! Chicken came out so tasty and juicy! I will be using this recipe again!
Michelle Ward
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2019
Great base recipe for proportions. Be creative & choose a flavour profile before mixing spices. I used Budweiser Copper Lager aged in Jim Beam barrels. Absolutely delicious with a southern rub flavour profile!
First time I made this in roasting pan and it was amazing. This time made it in a 9x13 Pyrex and the glass exploded in the oven when I poured the beer in. Rookie move, lots of clean up, no good chicken to be hadn’t tonight
I have made this a few times now and loved it every time. Pluss it gives me a reason to buy good bear. So far my favorite one to use has been a Belgian white. It has a slight citrus flavor that works really well with the chicken.
I see people have issues with long cooking times. The trick is to pour a bit of the beer into the pan and place the chicken onto the can. Beer can chicken must always sit on the can. This cuts the cooking time significantly. I use what ever spices I want, and it always comes out tender and juicy inside and crispy outside.
Love love love this recipe! You don't have to use beer. Any canned liquid will do. Rub the chicken in whatever spices you want (I've even used lemon zest in the rub, leaving the cut up fruit in the pan) and use a thermometer to monitor the temperature of your bird. If it's taking too long in your oven, I'd suggest calibrating your oven temperature and getting an oven thermometer. Most ovens are not exactly on-temp.
I've helped to make beer can chicken on a grill before, but didn't feel like braving the winter cold to do that at the moment, so I mostly just looked this up for the temperature and timing info. I used the 33rd & Galena chicken and pork rub from Penzeys spices instead of the seasonings listed in the recipe (because I felt like being a lazy cook), but plan on trying the recipe again verbatim because the girlfriend said she it was only "alright" on chicken. All in all it definitely worked out great as an alternative to the grill.
