Baked Beer Can Chicken

This beer can chicken in the oven always turns out juicy and tender with a robust flavor. Are you tired of the same old boring chicken? Try this one! It is so easy to prepare and cook. There are other versions that can be cooked on the grill, but we prefer our beer can chicken in the oven. It's a dinner our whole family loves.

By staycd

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings: 4
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix garlic powder, seasoned salt, onion powder, dried oregano, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Pour 1/3 of one can of beer into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Place the open beer can in the center of the baking dish.

  • Rinse chicken under cold running water. Discard giblets and neck from chicken; drain and pat dry. Fit whole chicken over the open beer can with the legs on the bottom. With the chicken breasts facing you, use a paring knife to cut a small slit on each side. Press the tip of each wing into the slit to encourage even cooking.

  • Rub the reserved seasoning mixture to taste over entire chicken. Pat green onion slices evenly onto the chicken; it's okay if some fall off. Press green onion halves into the top cavity of the chicken. Open the second beer can and pour 1/2 of it into the pan; set the remaining beer aside to use during baking.

  • Bake chicken in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Pour the remaining beer into the pan under the chicken and continue baking until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 30 additional minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 180 degrees F (82 degrees C).

  • Remove from the oven and discard the beer can. Cover chicken with a doubled sheet of aluminum foil; let rest in a warm area for 10 minutes before slicing.

Tips

You can add to the seasonings or change the amounts to your liking. Just make sure to cover the entire chicken. These are the seasonings my family likes best.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the beer and spice rub ingredients. The actual amount of these ingredients consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
564 calories; protein 49.3g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 26g; cholesterol 145.4mg; sodium 3276.5mg. Full Nutrition
