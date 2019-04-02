Baked Beer Can Chicken

I am not a beer fan but this recipe is surprisingly good. I tend to especially dislike hoppy beers like bud and PBR but I had some lying around after a get together so I wanted to use em somehow. I improvised this recipe by merging my own roasting style a bit with this and chef Michael Symon's beer can recipe. I changed it by cooking it at 425F for 1.5 hours (I had a bigger bird and if it got a bit too brown I covered those areas with foil), adding less salt (only 1 tbsp), added 1 tbsp of Hungarian paprika, and squeezed the juice of half a lemon over the bird and stuffed the squeezed rind into the top cavity (over the can). Halfway through when I added the rest of the beer can, I squeezed the other half of the lemon and also threw that into the cavity. What I got was a very juicy, savory chicken with a nice golden and crispy skin, good zest, and some hoppy but not overwhelming beer flavor on the skin.