Chicken Parmesan Pasta Casserole

Perfect for potluck meals, family gatherings, or in a smaller batch, for a winter comfort food meal for the family. Just my take on traditional Chicken Parmesan. I came up with this for my wife's corporate potluck lunch. She wanted Chicken Parmesan, but it was too difficult to feed 20 people the conventional way. Figured a casserole would work just as well. It did!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Notes:
Please note the differences in yield, as well as baking the casserole uncovered when using the magazine version of this recipe.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
1122 calories; protein 38.2g; carbohydrates 92.2g; fat 65.5g; cholesterol 139.3mg; sodium 1490.7mg. Full Nutrition
this was good! A quick meal to put together. I did not fry my chicken I cooked it in a pan with olive oil, garlic, and onion. I seasoned the chicken with italian seasoning. I think this would be good to add eggplant or zucchini to. Make sure you use you favorite jar sauce. I also cooked mine for 30-40 minutes and it turned out great.
ok first things first I made AS IS. I was nervous about the wine but it made for an incredible sauce. All of our kids came back for seconds. Why 4 stars. I think I would have liked it better if I had just put the cheese on top and ONLY baked for thirty mins. It was a little mushy for my taste. I love a recipe that the kids love though will make again, IT MAKES alot!!!! Do not be afraid of the wine lol it was good Update made as written just cooked in oven 30 mins ABSOLUTELY AWESOME! It is now on a weekly rotation. In a time crunch bought frozen tenders cooked and cut up then added to cooked pasta and sauce SO GOOD!!!!!!
I bumped up the flavor in my breading by adding more oregano, basil and onion powder. I didn't need a full two cups of oil to fry my chicken pieces in, just enough to cover the bottom of the pan was plenty. I made my own chunky vegetable marinara sauce. This is a little bit of work (but really not as much as you would think--this went quicker than I thought and I even had a gazillion things going on at the same time and was able to pull it of in under 45 minutes) and it does dirty a lot of dishes but the end result is worth it. The extra spices in the breading and the homemade marinara really made this dish extra special. My family yum-ed and mmmm-ed through the whole meal.
We loved it. Made this last night we loved it. My son who rarely says anything about my cooking said "that is like the best thing you ever made hope you make it again. I baked the chicken instead of fried.
I tried it and it's good, I'll always prefer the 'real thing' but this would be great for a group.
Caroline
Rating: 3 stars
09/02/2011
this was good! A quick meal to put together. I did not fry my chicken I cooked it in a pan with olive oil, garlic, and onion. I seasoned the chicken with italian seasoning. I think this would be good to add eggplant or zucchini to. Make sure you use you favorite jar sauce. I also cooked mine for 30-40 minutes and it turned out great.
Okay, I egged/breaded the chicken in bags and then baked them at 350 for 20 minutes. I followed the next steps of the recipes, except I put the cheeses on immediately and baked it for 30 minutes covered. I took off the foil and cooked it for 5 minutes to melt the cheese. THIS IS PERFECT! And it made SOO much food! Will definitely make it again.
Everyone really liked this, I think it needs a little something though, in the sauce anyway. I did fry the chicken as stated, and used whole wheat flour to coat the chicken but I think 1c of flour would have been plenty. The eggs I had were really large so I used 3, that was appropriate and the bread crumbs was closer to being the right amount - the garlic powder in the bread crumbs was a nice touch. We had whole wheat penne pasta, that worked out great. Everything else was good proportions, I think maybe sautéing onions and peppers, maybe even garlic as well to add to the sauce might be worth it. But over-all my family loved it and I will definitely make this again!
This is absolutely wonderful!!!!! Since I had no Italian bread crumbs, I made my own by using saltines and Italian seasoning. I wouldn't change anything with this recipe; however, it is pretty fattening. Next time, I will try baking it rather than frying it. Thank you so much for this recipe!! :)
Chicken Parmesan Casserole Haiku: "Seriously good. Baked chicken instead of fried. This sure makes a ton!" Glad that I halved this recipe b/c it yields a whole lot, but it'd be terrific for a potluck. I followed the recipe, but baked my chicken on a wire rack over a cookie sheet to up the crispy factor (but didn't cut the chicken into bite-size pieces until after it was completed baking.) I have to say that when my daughter gobbles an entire plate of something that I make, declaring "SO good, Mommy!" it's a supper-success. When I make this again, I may add some spinach, broccoli, or zucchini (something green, or a veggie) so I don't feel so guilty for ingesting all that pasta and cheese.
Great meal. A lot of work and a lot of dishes. I doubled the recipe. I used boneless chicken breast and cut them in smaller pieces. Seasoned them with adobo, onion powder, garlic powder, and basil. Followed the rest of the directions exactly. The wine is a GREAT addition to the sauce. It smelled and tasted wonderful! Took it to work for pot luck and had a pan at home. Both pans were gone immediately.
This was an instant family hit! The whole time I was preparing the meal everyone was raving about how yummy it smelled. By the time it was out of the oven and onto the plates everyone was drooling. Definitely a great take on a classic. Worth the time to prep and bake!
This was yummy! I made it for company and not a bite was left. It was time consuming and messy. I am going to try it again using prebreaded perdue cutlets. I think that way it could be a quick weeknight meal.
this was a good and easy, kid-friendly meal. i chose to bake the chicken instead of frying it. i also left out the red wine for personal taste. this was a little time consuming, so if i made it again i would try to aim for a night that we had leftover baked chicken sitting around that needs to be used. thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2011
This was a very good recipe. Easy to make and my 2 year eat 2 helpings. I did have to improvised on few items, since I did have them. I made the recipe smaller, I used cut up mozzarella sticks and i shredded slices of provolone and I took out the wine. It still turned out great and I would definitely make this again!
I used store bought fried chicken tenders from the deli counter at the grocery, which made this recipe much easier. I cut fresh oregano from my herb garden and added it to the marinara (store bought). Fast and easy and very good!
My family loved this one. A little time consuming but delicious non the less. I skipped the flouring of the chicken and went straight to the egg and bread crumbs. I used a whole wheat bread crumb that I made from scratch. I did not deep fry them, I pan fried the chicken pieces and drained excess oil on paper towels. I also used a homemade chunky marinara sauce that was full of veggies (onions, peppers, carrots, mushrooms) instead of jarred sauce. I used low fat part skim mozzarella cheese and some slice provolone for the top. A very yummy and filling meal.
This recipe is excellent. I followed it as shown in the recipe except I used a mozzarella and provolone cheese mixture and added some seasonings to the jarred sauce. It was a huge hit in a house of picky eaters. Thank you so much for sharing. It was well worth the few steps it took to make it.
This is such an amazing recipe. The whole family enjoyed it. This would be a wonderful dish to make for guests. I didn't change a thing except to follow another reviewer's suggestion and only bake it for 30 minutes. I also halved the recipe because it does make plenty. Thanks for sharing.
I made this for my family and they loved it. The hardest part was breading and then cooking the chicken. Once that was done, it was super simple to just mix everything together. I did everything except cook it, and went on a trip and once we arrived, I just had to cook it. I wasn't sure about adding the little bit of wine, and since I don't drink red wine, I only had 1/4 cup so I added some water to it to get it to the 1/2 cup level and it was fine. My son actually said, "Mom you have to make this more often!" Some of our family members wanted more sauce so we just added some of the leftover sauce I had from making it individually on their portions. The recipe called for 1 lb of chicken, but what I bought was 1.5 lbs so I just used it all and it was good. This recipe made a lot of casserole. I will definitely make this again.
Used Shake n Bake for Pork to coat cubed boneless/skinless chicken breast & cooked in oven per directions. Used Prego Merlot Marinara for sauce, shredded italian cheese blend (only used 10 oz. altogether w/ 8 oz mixed in the sauce/chicken/pasta mix (it was PLENTY!). Added 1 tsp. each of onion powder, garlic powder & italian seasoning to pasta/chicken/sauce/cheese mix and baked for 15 minutes. Took out of oven & sprinkled parmesan and 2 oz shredded italian blend cheese over top & cooked for an additional 15 minutes. Very tasty & a strong runner up for regular chicken parmesan. Only giving four stars because the baking time seems way too long (like it would dry everything out). Other than that, very tasty & quick comfort food!
I made this recipe exactly as was written with the exception of the oven time. Per other suggestions, I reduced the time to 15 minutes, added the top cheeses, and then baked it for another 15 minutes. I took it to a potluck (suggested by the author) and found it to be dry and tasteless. For the cost, prep time, and "holding" time at the potluck I was very disappointed. Perhaps children would be okay with it, but the ratio of chicken to pasta was severely lacking. Cook some pasta, add sauce, and top with cheese and you've saved yourself time, money, and energy.
Made this last night. The family loved it. Looking to make it again soon. As is, the recipe is very flavorful and filling. It's a good amount of work for a pasta bake. By the end, I was wondering if I shouldn't just had made the chicken parmesan instead with some pasta. If you like pasta bakes this is a good recipe.
Excellent and easy! Didn't make any changes to the ingredients but did layer the ingredients (similar to making lasagna) instead of mixing everything together. Next time I will try baking the chicken. To save time, frozen chicken nuggets could be baked ahead of time and used instead of fresh chicken.
I made this tonight. I loved it and the family loved it. There are only three of us so I should have reduced the amount but it was fantastic. We like spicy food so in the future I would add crushed red peppers to spice it up a little. I was a bit of work but well worth it. I think it would be great to serve to company or to take to a family event. I recommend it highly.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.