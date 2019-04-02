Chicken Parmesan Pasta Casserole

I made this for my family and they loved it. The hardest part was breading and then cooking the chicken. Once that was done, it was super simple to just mix everything together. I did everything except cook it, and went on a trip and once we arrived, I just had to cook it. I wasn't sure about adding the little bit of wine, and since I don't drink red wine, I only had 1/4 cup so I added some water to it to get it to the 1/2 cup level and it was fine. My son actually said, "Mom you have to make this more often!" Some of our family members wanted more sauce so we just added some of the leftover sauce I had from making it individually on their portions. The recipe called for 1 lb of chicken, but what I bought was 1.5 lbs so I just used it all and it was good. This recipe made a lot of casserole. I will definitely make this again.