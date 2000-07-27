Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns

Great Recipe! For those of you who are novice bakers like myself, I'll share a few things I learned after a lot of trial and error and more reading. First, this recipe should be read closely as there are a lot of steps and can be confusing. Kneading was the difficult part for me. You must knead at least the recommended time if doing it by hand (8min for this recipe). In the past I didn't knead enough and my bread didn't come out fluffy, I couldn't figure out what went wrong because the dough would rise nicely. Kneading is key!! Add a little flour if it gets too sticky to work with/ lightly dust. The dough should feel harder the more you knead and you'll know its ready when you pinch it between your fingers and it feels like your earlobe. If in doubt, knead some more. It is difficult to over knead by hand. Also, when making the caramel you may want to do extra. I made double but make sure the sugar has completely dissolved so that it turns into caramel. I think it should be cooked at medium-high heat but watch carefully so it doesn't burn. Lastly, I cooked at 375 for 25min (min time recommended) and I was disappointed that after all the work they were over cooked on the top. I don't know if the temp was too high or time was too long, just make a note and watch carefully. No one mentioned this in other reviews so maybe it was just my oven. Next time I will try 350 degrees...My first review on here so hope it was helpful :) Good Luck!!