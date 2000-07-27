Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns

These cinnamon buns are soft and tender and topped with a sticky glaze. They'll fill your kitchen with a sweet, delicious aroma. Enjoy these homemade cinnamon buns when they're gooey and warm, fresh from the oven!

Recipe by dakota kelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 buns
Nutrition Info
Whether on the brunch menu or served as dessert, warm gooey cinnamon buns are always a winner. Everyone will love the taste of these cinnamon-packed yeast rolls with a sweet and sticky pecan glaze (and you'll love that they only take 35 minutes of active work to make). 

Say "goodbye" to store-bought cinnamon buns forever — you'll be making this recipe until the end of time.

Where Were Cinnamon Buns Invented?

Cinnamon buns, also called cinnamon rolls, originated in Europe. They were brought to America by German and Swedish immigrants and have since become a sweet breakfast staple across the country.

How to Make Cinnamon Buns

You'll find the step-by-step recipe below, but here's what you can expect when making these cinnamon buns:

Make the Dough

Activate the yeast by combining water, sugar, and yeast. Let stand until the mixture is foamy. Then combine, warm milk, sugar, butter, and salt until melted. Add both the milk and yeast mixtures to a bowl with eggs and flour. Mix until a dough forms.

Knead the Dough

Turn the dough onto a floured surface and knead until smooth.

Proof the Dough

Place dough in an oil-coated bowl and cover with a damp cloth. Allow to rise until the dough has doubled in size.

Make the Glaze

Mix butter and brown sugar in a saucepan over medium heat until smooth. Pour glaze into a greased baking pan and top with ½ cup of pecans.

Make the Filling

Melt butter and set it aside. Combine brown sugar, pecans, and cinnamon in another bowl.

Fill the Dough

Turn the dough onto a floured surface and roll it into a rectangle. Brush the dough with butter, then sprinkle with the filling mixture. Roll the dough tightly into a spiral and top with the rest of the melted butter. Cut the dough into equal-sized cinnamon buns and place them in the pan with the glaze (cut-side down). Cover the pan and let the buns rise until doubled in size.

Bake

Bake the cinnamon buns until golden brown. Invert the pan so the glaze is on the top. Add any remaining glaze from the pan to the cinnamon buns. 

Learn more: How to Make Homemade Cinnamon Rolls From Scratch

How Long Do Cinnamon Buns Take to Bake?

If you follow this recipe, you should have perfect cinnamon buns in 25 to 30 minutes. You'll know the cinnamon rolls are done when the tops are golden brown.

How to Make Cinnamon Bun Icing

This recipe calls for a simple glaze made with butter and brown sugar. If you want to add extra icing to the top, you can also make a cream cheese icing using The Perfect Cinnamon Roll Icing recipe.

How to Store Cinnamon Buns

Store cinnamon buns covered or in an airtight container at room temperature for three days or in the refrigerator for five days. Reheat the cinnamon rolls in the microwave or oven to make them gooey again.

How to Freeze Cinnamon Buns

You can freeze the entire pan of cinnamon buns or each cinnamon roll individually.

To freeze the pan, wrap the whole thing (pan and all) in a layer of plastic wrap then a layer of aluminum foil. Freeze for up to three months.

To freeze individual cinnamon buns, place each bun into an airtight container or zip-top freezer bag. Freeze for up to three months.

Thaw in the fridge overnight, then reheat in the oven.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"Yummy is the best word for these dreamy little buns! - I doubled both the topping and the filling and was rewarded with a delicious sweet cinnamon taste. Judging from the reaction from my 3 and 4 year olds (they are dancing around while eating!) I'll be keeping this recipe close," says one Allrecipes member.

"I made the rolls the night before, placing the pan in the fridge overnight still covered with the damp cloth from the first rise. Perfect! Take them out about 35 minutes before you plan to bake and let them come to room temperature. Bake as directed. Gooey and delicious and the long, slow rise makes them very light," according to truilo.

"They were wonderful! The bun was light and fluffy. The sauce was also good but will try adding maple syrup to the sauce next time to give it that extra gooeyness. The family loved them also. Yeah, it's a keeper," raves MsBootheel.

Editorial contributions by Bailey Fink

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dough:
Glaze:
Filling:

Directions

  • Prepare dough: Pour water into a liquid measure. Add 1 teaspoon sugar and active dry yeast; stir until dissolved. Let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, warm milk in a small saucepan over medium heat until it just starts to bubble around the edges; do not boil. Remove from the heat and stir in 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup butter, and salt until melted. Let cool until lukewarm.

  • Lightly whisk 2 eggs in a large bowl. Add yeast mixture, lukewarm milk mixture, and 1 1/2 cups flour; stir until well combined. Mix in remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, mixing well after each addition, until dough comes together.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, silky, and elastic, about 8 minutes.

  • Place dough in an oiled bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • While the dough is rising, prepare glaze: Melt 3/4 cup butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add 3/4 cup brown sugar and whisk until smooth.

  • Grease a 9x13-inch pan. Pour glaze mixture into the pan; sprinkle 1/2 cup pecans over top.

  • Prepare filling ingredients: Place melted butter in a small bowl. Combine brown sugar, pecans, and cinnamon for filling in another bowl.

  • When the dough has doubled in size, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 14x18-inch rectangle. Brush 1/2 of the melted butter over the dough, leaving a 1/2 inch border unbuttered. Sprinkle brown sugar mixture over top. Start at the long edge and roll the dough tightly, pinching the seams to seal. Brush remaining butter over the dough.

  • Cut dough into 15 equal rolls. Place rolls, cut-sides down, in the glaze in the prepared pan. Cover and let rise until double in size, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Uncover and bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Let cool in pan for 3 minutes, then invert onto a serving platter so the glaze is on top. Scrape any remaining glaze from the pan onto the rolls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 66.1mg; sodium 281.9mg. Full Nutrition
