Indian Dahl with Spinach

4.1
255 Ratings
  • 5 107
  • 4 101
  • 3 32
  • 2 10
  • 1 5

This is a very yummy, authentic dal. For variation, add coconut milk towards the end of cooking. Freezes well.

Recipe by Gill

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse lentils and soak for 20 minutes.

  • In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil and stir in salt, lentils, turmeric and chili powder. Cover and return to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the spinach and cook 5 minutes, or until lentils are soft. Add more water if necessary.

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and saute onions with cumin and mustard seeds, stirring often. Cook until onions are transparent, and then combine with lentils. Stir in garam masala and coconut milk and cook until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 692.6mg. Full Nutrition
