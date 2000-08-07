Indian Dahl with Spinach

I have made this recipe three times so far and it tastes very good. I made it twice with brown lentils (supermarket variety) without spinach or coconut milk. It tasted great but the cooking time was about 40 min rather than 20 min because of the different type of lentil. Just be aware of this if you are using brown lentils. The brown lentils retained their shape, which I liked, but it might not be as authentic. I also made it once with red lentils and spinach (no coconut milk). It was again very tasty, but there was WAY too much water called for. The red lentils (as expected) broke down in texture and cooked very quickly, but I had to cook at least an extra 20 minutes to get rid of the extra water. I only used 6 oz. spinach too, so I imagine if you add all the spinach there might be more water in there. Just realize when you make this recipe you may have to play with the timing or water amounts the first time. I'll make it again with brown lentils, cooking for about 40 minutes. Tastes great!