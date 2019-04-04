Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce

This was awesome! I did wander off the recipe a little as far as technique. Did 1/2 recipe, I threw a large frozen chicken breast into a crock with spices (I did add more cayenne 1 3/4 tsp and chili powder 1/4 tsp and a little more garlic 1/4tsp and 2 cloves garlic) and let it cook for 8 hrs on low, with water recommended. (I probably will cut this down next time). I did not have green chilies so I couldn't use them, but really didn't miss them. Then I added in the onions and garlic and let it simmer for a bit longer. It fell right apart it was so moist. For the sauce, I had a little help from the microwave. I put into one dish the butter and flour, in a separate container the broth. Heated butter mix just enough so the butter melted, stirred it around and let the broth get really hot and slowly added it to the flour butter mix. Then added the sour cream, some poultry seasoning, pepper, little kosher salt and done. I also HATE frying. I did use less cheese, but wrapped them up (I only had small tortillas), brushed them with oil and threw them into the oven for 15 minutes and then flipped them over and let them go another 10. They got really crispy and wonderful without frying. Will do this again in the crock! With the smaller tortillas, this would be a great snack for a party like an egg roll. Cut it on diagonal and serve with the sauce for dipping.