Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce
I am not generally a fan of chimichangas at restaurants, but this had me going back for seconds. It is easy to prepare the meat ahead of time and then have a very quick meal in a pinch.
This was very good. I was patient and let the sauce cook down. I added some green Tabasco sauce to the sour cream sauce, too. Instead of frying, I brushed the whole thing with olive oil and baked in my convection toaster oven at 400 degrees for 5 minutes, turned over and baked 5 more minutes. So good!!Read More
This turned out really, really well. I knew the sour cream sauce had to be good, but wasn't too sure what to expect otherwise. I would recommend frying them a little longer than 1 minute on each side--they came out a little bit cool, so I threw them in for another minute per side. If you end up going with the full 3 cups of water, it will take a while to boil down, but it is totally worth the wait. Will definitely be making again.
i followed the recipe almost..i doubled the seasonings and tossed the chicken breasts in a ziploc bag and let them sit for a couple of hours. i used all the water which i also seasoned before putting in the chicken breasts to simmer. i shredded the chicken while it was reducing in the pan to absorb more of the flavors while cooking. i also wrapped them and sprayed them with low-fat cooking spray and cooked them in the oven at 400 degrees. for the sauce i used chicken broth instead of the bouillion cube i also added some of the "sauce" from the cooked chicken as well as some adobo and lemon juice for a little tang to compliment the spice..served with yellow rice and black beans and garlic. BIG HIT with the men in my house! thank you for the recipe i loved it!!!!
This recipe is insane! Took the following (4) user reviews and combined them as follows: "doubled seasonings"..."cut water in half"..."fresh garlic, instead of powder"..."more cayenne, less chili powder"...THEN I added my own twist by replacing green chiles with jalepenos. THERE ARE NO WORDS! (...not to mention splashing an occasional bite down with a sip of a fresh margarita)
This is an excellent recipe. The sour cream sauce made it even better. I doubled the spice ingredients and it still wasn't too over-powering. I would recommend to use less than 3 cups of water with the chicken because it took a while to evaporate. Overall, it was easy to make and a great hit!
My family loves this receipe!! We just roll it put them in a baking dish and pour the sauce over top. We didn't really like it deep fried. Excellet family dinner
This is a great and easy recipe! I did use fresh garlic instead of powder, and because I didn't have bouillon cubes I used chicken broth and didn't add water. Will definately make this again! Thanks for sharing :)
This is a really great recipe! We had extra large tortillas, so I used 3 chicken breasts instead of two, and doubled the spices. The filling has great flavor and the sauce compliments the chimis really well. Next time I think I will try baking the chimis instead of frying. Hopefully this will make the leftovers a little less soggy (and a little healthier).
Delicious! I cut the water to 1 1/2 cups since others had recommended that. Added a little extra spice by way of salsa verde. I didn't make the sour cream sauce, but I did have butter/flour/cheese on hand, so I made a thin cheese sauce and added green chilies to it. Superb taste. I've never made chimis before, but now I'm not afraid. This chicken is very tasty! thanks for the recipe.
this is a fantastic recipe. the only thing i did differently was instead of deep frying i baked in the oven for 10-15 minutes on 400 after brushing the outside with olive oil like another reviewer suggested, turned out GREAT and even my picky eater ate the whole thing!!
Made these for lunch today. Didn't add the entire three cups of water as I was in a little hurry, and I doubled the spices. The filling and the chimichangas themselves were amazing. The family loved them. the sauce got so-so reviews. We thought it could have stood more spice and less chicken-y flavor. Maybe even adding in some cheese would help. But I enjoyed the learning experience, and thanks for a great chimi recipe!
Oh so yummy! I am now my family's hero! Will definitely make this again! Hint: Time saver trick for me was to use rotisserie chicken, pull apart and cook with seasonings according to directions.
OMG! If I could give this 10 stars I would. PLEASE use the 3 c. of water and let it cook down. Those of you who didn't have no idea what you're missing. The sour cream sauce was so incredible we put it on rice as a side dish. I did take another poster's advice and baked them at 425 for 15 mins to eliminate some fat. So amazingly good. My family no longer needs to go out to our favorite Mexican restaurant, this is that good. Followed the recipe as printed and will serve again and again!
Definitely one of the best recipes I've tried here. My husband says it's a definite keeper. The best part is that both the meat and sauce reheat nicely (just be sure to leave some "juice" so the meat won't be dry), so it's a very easy leftover dish. Combines nicely with the Mexican Rice II recipe.
VERY good...only changes were to use chicken stock instead of water and bullion. I also baked instead of frying and didn't bother with toothpicks...if you wrap the tortillas carefully and well, the toothpicks aren't necessary and they are a pain to remove!! Topped these with the sauce and shredded lettuce and tomato. Great recipe.
Ohhh yummmm!! These are SO good, granted I made a few of my own tweaks (hence the 4 stars...5 with my improvements though!), these really are delicious. I've made them twice, once following the recipe exactly and once with some changes. While it was great the first time, it was WOW the second! :) Here's what I did: double all the spices except salt (this adds SO much and not overpowering at all; really flavors the meat), cut the water down to 2 cups to speed up the time it takes to absorb, used pepperjack cheese instead of just montery jack, baked in a 400 oven for 10-15 min instead of frying. The first time I made the sauce I felt it was a bit bland, so this time I: made it in the same pan I cooked the chicken in (infusing it with the flavors and spices of the meat), added montery jack cheese, and a bit of lemon juice to brighten things up...made all the difference, the sauce was a hit! With my minor changes, this dish was a stand-out for my family and one I'll be making again and again!
Loved this recipe. Have made it twice in a month and the kids and wife loved it. Didn't change a thing.
Very good recipe. I took some other suggestions and broke the chicken up as it cooked to seal in more flavor. I changed the green chilies to a can of Rotel tomato and green chilie with cilantro. I also brushed them with olive oil and baked them on convection at 425 for 20 minutes. Love the fried flavor without it being fried. Full of many flavors.
I'm sure I'll make this again, but will use more cayenne and less chili powder next time. I doubled the spices as suggested, and it was definitely flavorful, but not nearly enough heat (and I'm a bit of a wimp when it comes to heat).
Not just for chimichangas! I double the recipe but keep the water for the chicken at 3 cups. I make enchiladas. I followed the recipe but rolled up the tortillas, chicken, and cheese. Place in a 9 x 13 pan, ladle sauce over the enchiladas. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Let set 5 minutes before serving. Yum! The chicken in this recipe also works for tacos and sandwiches.
Excellent recipe. I definitely agree with the other comments which recommend using less water and more spices. To the filling I added diced jalapenos, a diced cubanelle pepper, and a full can of green chilies. It definitely wasn't overpowering and could have even used a little more spice. I omitted the use of the bouillon cube and instead used a cup of the mixture broth and it turned out perfectly! The leftovers I'm hoping to put on nachos or something. I'll definitely use this recipe again!
These were really good, after making them and reading some reviews, I might cut down on the water the next time, it took way to long for me to get the water down, so I shreaded the chicken early and I might have lost some of the flavor that way.
Omg I'm in love. I just happened to stumble upon this recipe on Day 2 of owning a deep fryer and I though to myself, "the family loves burritos, and things that are deep fried" (in moderation, of course), after reading the reviews I was excited to say the least. My 4 foodie stepchildren were just as amped. I made the chicken per the recipe keeping in mind that some reviewers doubled the seasoning, so I made another batch of seasoning and kept it to the side. Before shredding the chicken I tasted and decided to add it, and as one reviewer said it wasn't overpowering at all. It was actually just right. I added 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar because...well just because I like it. The chicken turned out so good I'm tossing out my Lawry's Taco Seasoning...and rethinking my life. The sauce was amazing as well, I didn't feel the need to add salt or pepper and it complimented the chimis so well. The kids were already asking for me to prepare it again next week. Thank you sstrawder for sharing such a wonderful recipe!
Turned out wonderful. Brushed with olive oil and baked them.
I followed the recipe exactly and these were delicious! They were a bit more time consuming than I expected, but definitely worth it!
This is fab-u-lous! Really good! Super simple to boot! I have made it several times using fresh Serrano chili's as well as jalapenos, chicken broth instead of water is great too, and it goes well with all sorts of cheeses and 'shells' meaning you can use corn, flour or even healthy one - I love it best using a very thin wheat wrap fried in olive oil. If you want another fabulous gravy, use the cup of seasoned water you stewed the chicken in - it is fantastic! Thanks for a great recipe :)
EXCELLENT!!!!
This has become a standby recipe in my dinner repertoire! Doing it in a saucepan is a LOT of work, though, so I do my chicken in a slow cooker, all day long, with the water and the spices. This makes the chicken literally fall apart once you're ready to put it into the tortillas. I also bake them at 425 rather than deep frying. I make the sauce while they're baking, and voila! I am ashamed to say that I can eat a LOT of these in one sitting....!
Yery good. I sub yogurt for sour crm and it works well. I increase the amount of orange zest.
These are fantastic! Will be making again and again! Update: Evan better with a diced green pepper in the chicken mixture.
This was pretty good. I agree with other posters that the sauce was a little heavy on chicken flavor. It also became way to thick waiting for the chimichangas to be done so I think next time I would make them first and then make the sauce.
Wonderful recipe. I made flour tortillas from scratch because you are not able to buy a decent commercial one in Maine. Then I had to sub the Monterey Jack cheese with 1/2 Mozzarella & 1/2 mild Cheddar. I shredded them & combined into Chicken mix which had cooled to room temp. Oh, and the can of green chili was subbed with home grown canned Big Jims Peppers which I almost forgot about. Everything turned out perfect.
It was just ok. Definitely needs more spices, on the bland side for us.
I love this! I put the extra breast in as mine were not super large, doubled the spices and 4 x the cayenne (still not quite hot enough for me) I had enough meat for 8, so froze half. I did up for in shells all at once and stored them in the fridge. Had one for supper and the rest for lunches. OMG they get better everyday. I George Forman Grilled them and used the whole amount of sauce divided by four (wait to cool before adding sour cream so it lasts four days) With light sour cream and looking up how much you save not frying I calculated each one with 1/4 sauce to be 337 cals to 387. You could also use light cheese and it would be less. I will always love having these for lunch, it is so fast and yummy. The grill takes 5 minutes. Thank you!
These were okay - certainly easy to prepare. Needs a lot more spice as the meat was too mild. Oh it was good, just not enough flavor. I didn't wait for the water to cook down to 1C - takes too long. When it wa at about 2+ C, I stopped cooking and used 1C or the chicken "water" in the sour cream sauce - really livened that up. Plus, I baked them which is a bit healthier. I'd make this again, but up the ante with the spices....
Very good. My picky boys loved it! Used a rotisserie and added taco seasoning. Will try again with seafood-shrimp, scallops and imitation crab.
This was amazing! I did read all of the other reviews first which, let's be honest, does help. I mixed all of the dry ingredients and used them as a rub for the chicken which I let sit out for about 15 minutes. I put the 3 cups of water in a skillet instead of a saucepan, and turned up the heat before adding the chicken, which allowed the liquid to reduce faster. The chicken poached without drying out. I did remove the chicken and shred while I continued to reduce the mixture a little more. My husband loves fried Chimichangas from the local Mexican restaurant but they are higher in fat than I like to do at home. So, as many suggested, I assembled them, sprayed them with Pam Olive oil, and baked them uncovered at 425 for 15 minutes. They came out crisp and perfect. I agree with the others that the sour cream sauce was delicious! I didn't have a 7 oz can of green chiles on hand but did have 2 4.5 oz cans that I used most of and thought the "heat" was perfect. I will definitely make this over and over.
These were delicious. Only change I made was to add a few squirts of Chipotle Tabasco (green) to the chicken mixture. I didn't have the ingredients for the sauce, so just topped with a dollop of sour cream. Husband really liked and he's not a favorite of Mexican food.
Wow! This is the best ever! The sour cream sauce is so good!
These were so yummy! A definite keeper! I baked them @ 425 for about 15 minutes instead of frying. Also, I just glanced over the directions and didn't reserve any of my chiles. So to give the sauce a little more taste I added about 2 Tbsp of jarred salsa I had in the fridge. It worked out fine and my family of 5 enjoyed them a lot. Thank you!!!
Very good. My wife and I really liked it, however my picky children would hardly try it. I will be making this again.
My family raved over this recipe. I don't like sour cream, but even to me the sauce was good. My husband has his own 'Mexican chicken mixture' recipe he uses, so we just substituted that for the filling. Came out great!
Fiance and I made these for the first time tonight... delish! I did think for how much seasoning there was in the chicken it would have a bit more flavor. Instead of monterey jack we made queso and layered over the sour cream sauce... fiance was very very please as was I!
I was impressed when my 8 and 6 year olds enjoyed this so much they asked to have the left overs the next day. I cook a wide variety of things and they are very used to having to at least taste it...i assumed this would be a one bite wonder for them but NOPE! well done!
This was amazing! My boyfriend loved this, and told me I had to make sure I made it again or he'd be mad at me. :) I doubled the spices as other reviewers had suggested, but I didn't have cayenne pepper so that was omitted. I also followed suggestions and used only 1 1/2 cups of water. The sour cream sauce is great, and I'm sure it would taste awesome on enchiladas or other Mexican dishes.
I loved this, hubby didn't care for the sour cream sauce, he is nuts! It's ALL very good!
Delicious. It was a lot of work so better if you prepare the meat ahead of time or double the recipie so you have leftovers or enough for a party. But overall so good. Would make again when there was more than just my husband and I to enjoy it.
I thought it was very good but my wife loved it! Next time, I'll chill the chimichangas in the fridge before deep frying to try to get them to hold together better (ours fell apart in the deep fryer - only used 1 toothpick though).
Absolutely DELICIOUS!
I used to manage Mexican restaurants, go figure a nice Jewish boy in that position, LOL, so I am somewhat familiar with Mexican food. I'm used to the deep fried chimis and had trouble getting past that with this recipe. Next time I may try deep frying. I first tried this as written and it was ok. The second time I followed the advice of other reviewers and double the spices but also did something else a bit different. I took a page from roasting turkeys in cooking bags and now do that with my chickens. I get a lot of great juices left over that I use as stock in other recipes and used it here instead of the bouillon and water. It came out so much better with so much more flavor but still not what I think of as a chimichanga. Maybe it's just my bad habit of liking them deep fried. Let's see what happens when I try that. All in all, however, when I don't try comparing to a chimi it's a very good dish.
My husband hates Mexican food made at home. I made this and we both loved it. Better than any restaurant chimichanga I've ever had. I will experiment with different sauces for variety.
This recipe was A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!! We loved, loved, loved it! I have cooked a lot of recipes from Allrecipes, but this, by far, is the best thing I have ever cooked from here! Thank you so much for posting! Will definately be making this again, and again, and again and again...
Added more spices as most recommended and it was excellent!
These were a huge hit for dinner tonight. They are time consuming but worth it. Next time I'm going to use less water than what is called for. I took over an hour to reduce down. The sauce is to die for. I baked ours on 400 degrees for 12 mins. I sprayed a cookie sheet with Pam and also sprayed the tops and they crisped up real nice.
This was amazing. I don't understand people calling the filling bland...it was anything but that. I have made this both with chicken and with beef, and both turned out awesome. The sour cream sauce was good, but next time I'll just use cream of chicken soup instead of doing the whole rue thing. I baked these at 425 for 15 minutes after spraying them with cooking spray. They came out delicious.
Awesome Chimichangas better than my favorite restaurants was a huge hit for my large family thank you
Like others, I set this on broil for a few minutes, flipped the wraps, put a little cheese on top and a little left over meat then broiled again for a few minutes until brown. I also garnished with a little tomato and cilantro. Yum! Wife and kid loved it as well.
This was good and easy to make. My husband wanted me to double the spices after reading some of the reviews, so I did and it wasn't too spicy. I let the liquid simmer as mentioned in the directions and it didn't take that long. I don't know what the big deal is. I used chicken stock instead of the chicken bouillon. Instead of frying I brushed each chimichanga with olive oil and baked in my convection oven at 400 until browned about 10 minutes. We all loved. I will definitely make this again. I might try it next time in the slow cooker.
GREAT dish! I made a "few" changes as most people do depending on "their" taste. I marinated the chicken in a Tequila-Lime sauce for 3 hours. I "slowly" fried the chicken in an olive oil, non-salted butter mix for around 10 minutes. I added the chicken to the spice/H2O/onion mix (used HOT mexican chili powder) after reducing for about 5-7 minutes. I made a Mexi-Rice and added that to the inside of my Chimis also. I DID NOT fry but baked @ 425 and turned half way for a total of 25 minutes...then added the sauce afterwards & heat in oven for 10 minutes after turning off. Will make again. Topped with lettuce & Roma Tomatoes...
Great recipe. I used chicken broth instead of water in both the filling and the sauce, omitted the chicken bouillon cube, made the sauce with olive oil instead of butter, and after rolling the tortillas as indicated in the recipe, I laid them side by side in a baking dish and poured the sauce over top. Baked at 350 for 30 min. No leftovers!
Wow - I had no idea this was going to be so good until it was in my mouth! I followed the recipe with one exception - I omitted the canned chile's because I didn't have any one hand - and they weren't missed in my opinion. I didn't make the sour cream sauce, but rather just served sour cream on the side. The end result was ridiculously goood - hard to stop eating, authentic tasting chimichangas!
Delicious! My husband said it tasted better than what you get in the resturants.
I really love this sauce. I actually used jarred jalapenos and it was delicious! My family always loves chimichangas, but this sauce made it especially tasty!
took a long time to make but it was sure worth it. I made the tortillas from scratch as well, and baked it instead of frying. OH MY.
Best chimichangas EVER!!! Seriously, my husband and I woke up the next morning still talking about them. Thank you for this recipe!
This was GREAT and I will make it again ASAP! Instead of 3 cups of water I used a can of chicken broth, doubled the spices as suggested, and added the liquid from the can of green chilis. Baked them in the oven instead of deep frying. A tiny bit spicy but fabulous!
I rolled up but put to close together to bake. Make a pocket burrito,oil on let all get crisp then put on sauce. Use less water.
absolutely loved it, made it for family who was skeptical to say the least, but made a believer out of them and they already asked for it again. Go figure. The only adjustment I made is, instead of frying it in oil, I brushed the shell with a bit of olive oil and stuck them into the oven for about 20 minutes. They came out crunchy and absolutely wonderful.
Very awesome! The only thing I did different was I added some red bell pepper with the onion and I shredded the chicken while it was cooking down so it could absorb the flavor more! This was soooooo tasty!
my whole family loved them!!
We loved this recipe. The flavors were fantastic! We cut down on the water, and doubled the spices as other have, and found it to be just right. We will definitely be making this again, no doubt about it!
Super easy and all the kids loved it. A+
i didn't make this myself, but my sister did and it turned out so yummy! i ate 1/2 of one with a salad, which was more than enough!
I thought these were Great!! Im only rating the chicken filling I didnt make the sauce. I let the sauce cook way down I did double the spices just a personal preference! my meat was so tender and very flavorful!! Delicious!! i fried mine in some olive oil turned out nice and crispy! I for sure will make these again!!
Very easy recipe. I love chimichangas but they are so unhealthy when you order them at restaurants. I baked these on 400 degrees. I also used low fat sour cream and wheat tortillas. Very good. I loved the sauce.
This receipe sounds good but I have not tried this particular one. I live in Chimi country and they are very common here and I make them often. Needless to say I use leftover turkey from the holidays, left over roasted chicken from the store or I will just cook up some chicken or turkey. They are very good and I use onion, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper but I add roasted red peppers. They make it just great. Here we fry them crisp and cover them with sour cream with Jalapeno peppers or another pepper of choice. Finely mince the peppers or put them in a small cusinart. Then use guacamole on top. Guacamole is just smashed avacados with lime juice, a little chipped cilantro and again minced peppers. Add salt
I cooked this tonight for my family and it was awesome! My mother, husband and son could not get enough. Thank you for posting! The sauce was perfect!
Absolutely fantastic! I made these with homemade tortillas (made the process very time consuming), but the end result was great. These had a great flavor and the sauce was yummy. I didn't change a thing! Thank you for this one.
This was awesome! I did wander off the recipe a little as far as technique. Did 1/2 recipe, I threw a large frozen chicken breast into a crock with spices (I did add more cayenne 1 3/4 tsp and chili powder 1/4 tsp and a little more garlic 1/4tsp and 2 cloves garlic) and let it cook for 8 hrs on low, with water recommended. (I probably will cut this down next time). I did not have green chilies so I couldn't use them, but really didn't miss them. Then I added in the onions and garlic and let it simmer for a bit longer. It fell right apart it was so moist. For the sauce, I had a little help from the microwave. I put into one dish the butter and flour, in a separate container the broth. Heated butter mix just enough so the butter melted, stirred it around and let the broth get really hot and slowly added it to the flour butter mix. Then added the sour cream, some poultry seasoning, pepper, little kosher salt and done. I also HATE frying. I did use less cheese, but wrapped them up (I only had small tortillas), brushed them with oil and threw them into the oven for 15 minutes and then flipped them over and let them go another 10. They got really crispy and wonderful without frying. Will do this again in the crock! With the smaller tortillas, this would be a great snack for a party like an egg roll. Cut it on diagonal and serve with the sauce for dipping.
Excellent I fallowed the recipe, with the exception of increasing the amount of seasoning. My wife thought it was a tad warm, next time will cut back and fallow the recipe. Dave Engle
Great recipe. Family really enhoyed. This has become a regular on our menu and I always have people asking me for the recipe. Thanks for sharing
This was amazing. There wasnt even a lick left after my family was done. Next time I think I will double the recipe so that I can freeze some for an easy meal when in a hurry. Only thing I left out was the cumin but no one in my family likes that spice including me. Also, I didn't have fresh onion so I used dried onion, and it was still excelent. I'd give more stars if possible. this recipe is a keeper. Thank you!
This is the real deal! Excellent!! I live in CA and have never made Chimichangs (though I love to endulge in them!) Authentic Mexican food is at a premiun here - there's alot availbale but the best is at a premium. So I was SO HAPPY to find this wonderful recipe. It does take care and attention and some time but all good food does! Thank you!
I made up a vegetarian version of this with black beans and corn that was delicious. The whole thing seemed very salty to me (and I LOVE salt) so I would omit all added salt beyond the bouillon cube. I also used the refrigerated uncooked tortillas since they were much easier to roll and taste delicious. Serve with shredded lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado.
This was pretty good but I don't think I'll make it again. It took almost an hour from start to finish even though I had some already-cooked shredded chicken that I used and it wasn't tasty enough to warrant that kind of time. The flavours of the spices were good but it took forever for the liquid to boil down. And then the filling inside the tortillas ended up being kind of dry because the water that was left was making the tortillas soggy and running out of them, so I didn't want too much liquid. It could use a thicker moist ingredient like maybe salsa to put with the chicken inside the tortillas. I may use the sauce recipe part again, though.
Amazing. I doubled the entire recipe, except I only used 4 cups of water. Next time I'll only use 2.5 cups of wate as it was still way too much and took a very long time to thicken. A single batch of the sauce is plenty. Everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe.
All I can say is this was AWESOME!!!!! Better than in a restaurant.
These came out great! Hubby and I liked them a lot. I was wondering if they can be baked instead of fried. I'll have to give it a try.
Excellent. We loved this as well. I took others advice and did not fry. Brushed on olive oil and baked on 425 about 6 minutes each side. I added a little bit of smoky paprika to the cream sauce.
EXCELLENT! the only change I made was to double all of the spices while cooking the chicken. It took about 1-1/2 hrs. to cook the liquid down, but it was totally worth it! I served these w/ 'Black Beans w/ Pico de Gallo' from this site, 'Guacamole' from this site and chips...an awesome dinner. This is a keeper, for sure! Thanks for sharing. :)
This is a very good recipe! I did cut the water back to 2 cups and it worked out fine. I also baked them to cut down on calories. The cream sauce was out of this world good! Thanks for the recipe.
This meat mixture gets a 5 star rating, it was delicious even my picky eaters loved it. I forgot to read the recipe before starting and boiled the chicken first in just water so I then shredded it and added all the spices and water (reducing to 1 1/2 cups as others had suggested) and followed the directions for the meat mixture from there and it turned out perfect. I also brushed the chimichangas with oil and baked them at 425 for 15 min. and they turned out perfect and much healthier than frying. I didn't try the cream sauce, as I was feeling lazy, just topped with sour cream and salsa. This is a definite keeper and next time I will try it with the sauce.
Really Tasty! Everyone loved them! just the right amount of spice! Thanks for sharing
I would give it five stars but I think the recipe was short on the amount of meat to use. I used 3 chicken breasts instead of two and it was just enough. Also, the water took quite a bit longer to reduce down. We're in higher altitude so that could be a factor for water boiling temps. not sure. Finally, I followed other recommendations and added extra spices per their measurements so it was tasty but I played with the original recipe.
Delicious!! I just cut down on the chilli powder, as that would have been far too hot for our taste. Couldn't find canned green chiles, so opted for Salsa Verde instead. Also added some of the Salsa Verde to the sour cream sauce as well as some green Tabasco as someone else had suggested. I opted for spraying the chimichangas with garlic infused oil and baked in the oven at 400 for 5 mins each side instead of deep frying. YUM!! Definitely make again.
Very good!!! It took longer to cook down, but worth it. I was afraid it would be overload on spice, but not so. The only thing I did different was use half as much sauce as needed for the number of chimichangas I made. I had leftover chili's because of it & next time I'll use the full amount instead of cutting that back also. Will make again, but probably not to often because of the time, but I may make several bathches & freeze.
I've followed this recipe pretty to the letter several times now and get rave reviews each time! The only small difference is that I use the seasoned water I had the chicken boiling in instead of adding the cup of plain water and a bouillon cube. I remove the shredded chicken after about 30 minutes of simmering and then let the stock reduce to a cup and half or so. I added a few pinches of harrissa and some fresh ground parmigiano reggiano to the sauce as well! I tried baking but prefer deep fried for about a minute as it crisps up the tortilla shell nicely!
It was delicious!!! We added a little more of the spices than was called for. We also threw in some green bell peppers with the chicken while it was cooking after we shredded it. Definitely saving this recipe!
