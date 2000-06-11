Lynda's Zucchini
Quick, easy and very good. I always make it as an appetizer for barbecues at home. Melted Cheddar cheese provides a wonderful, simple topping for the sauteed zucchini slices.
Quick, easy and very good. I always make it as an appetizer for barbecues at home. Melted Cheddar cheese provides a wonderful, simple topping for the sauteed zucchini slices.
Good idea, but you can loose the butter and greasing the pan completely and it's still good! i just sliced the zucchini, spread them in a baking sheet, sprinkled w/seasonings and then baked them for 5 mins. then, i switched to the broiler, added the cheese and broiled until the cheese was golden. they were good and greasy from the cheese melting alone... i can't imagine how they would've been if i'd have cooked them in butter AND greased the pan first! yikes!Read More
eh. Just ok.Read More
Good idea, but you can loose the butter and greasing the pan completely and it's still good! i just sliced the zucchini, spread them in a baking sheet, sprinkled w/seasonings and then baked them for 5 mins. then, i switched to the broiler, added the cheese and broiled until the cheese was golden. they were good and greasy from the cheese melting alone... i can't imagine how they would've been if i'd have cooked them in butter AND greased the pan first! yikes!
This is really good. My mom has made this same recipe at home for a long time. My only alteration would be to add mushrooms and onions and a bit of seasoning salt. Soooo good!
This was a good side dish. I didn't really follow the recipe though, I used olive oil in place of the butter,added a few cloves of minced garlic and 1/2 yellow onion, seasoned with salt and pepper, and I didn't have cheddar so I used about 1/2 c fresh mozzarella. With all these changes, the was nothing left-even my picky toddlers ate it.
I used some Italian seasoning, garlic salt, and some pepper as well. Used only 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. Delicious!
Amazingly simple! I added a dash of garlic powder & pepper to the butter- patted the zucchini with paper towels after I cooked it, to remove the grease factor. I used pepper jack cheese- TOTALLY AWESOME! My family loved it- thanks!
This is really good! I added lemon & pepper seasoning and a little garlic powder. Also sprinkled some fresh parsley over it and used smoked cheddar cheese. Will definitely make this again.
While this was delicious, I think the butter could have easily been halved.
Excellent! I used garlic salt, pepper, and some other spices to give it more flavor. I also used cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Next time I might try using bread crumbs too.
I added garlic powder like someone else suggested. I tried feeding this to my triplets but they didn't like it. However, I ate their left overs and it was really good. I definately will be making this again. I don't think it will serve 30+ people though as there was only a little left over with the 4 of us eating it.
Good, easy and simple, fast! I added mushrooms, onions and garlic.
Simple, but very good! Always nice to have summer vegetable recipes!
eh. Just ok.
I made this for dinner tonight, only I used olive oil instead of butter. My family loved it! The possibilities seem endless as far as seasoning combinations.
I sauteed the zucchini in coconut oil rather than butter, and I enjoyed the delicate taste that the coconut imparted. Followed the rest of the recipe to the letter. The broiled cheese was a nice variant on the typical fried zucchini dish, will serve this again.
Yummy! My husband who hates zucchini tried these and liked them. I'm trying to use more herbs and spices so added a dash of garlic powder and a few sprinkles of dill to the butter.
Tasty recipe and easy to do. Not good as leftovers or served the next day. It's the type of food you need to eat right away, otherwise it loses it's appeal.
Added mushrooms and yellow onions, sauteed without butter, used season salt and garlic powder to season and then melted mix cheese over it!! The boys loved this!!!! Cant wait to make it again!!!
This was good but a little bland. Next time I'll spice it up a bit with some seasoning.
Wasn't bad. It's zucchini and cheese. Tastes like...zucchini and cheese.
As written, this was bland Definitely needs some seasoning.
yumm
I thought these were great, I just don't like adding cheese all the time to my yummy vegetables. It covers up their taste. I will make it again, I just won't make it too often.
Delicious AND low calorie!
This recipe was loved by all,even the non zucchini lovers. I skipped the butter and sprayed the cookie sheet with spray cooking oil. I also sprinkled garlic powder on the ones with mozzarella cheese. I sprinkled lemon pepper on the ones with cheddar. I use whatever cheese I have handy.
This was a simple recipe. It cooks very quickly. I did not make any changes. It is good as is for us. It would be a great recipe on a weekday because of how fast it is to make. It tasted very good.
I added a pinch of garlic salt and pepperoni slices then cheese. Everyone raved, at 2 different events!! Thank you for the inspiration!!
I used baby zucchini sliced in half lengthwise added lemon-pepper & garlic salt to season them sautéed in about 1/2 the amount of butter No cheddar so substituted shredded mozzarella cheese. It was a definite hit! And is delicious hot out of the broiler or at room temp.
Good as is or add garlic. Added TJ 21 spice with mozzarella cheese, good too.
This was delicious and easy! I also added some onion and sprinkled a bit of seasoning salt on top. Probably not necessary to include the cheese and broil step, but it was delicious.
Amazing idea! I added some onion, garlic, tomato and Italian seasoning. Baked it at 425 for 10 min., added shredded cheddar/jack cheese and broiled it for 5min. Amazing!!!
This took a little longer than many other recipes but is soooo good! The entire family devoured it! (I was planning on having leftovers for lunch!). Highly recommend!
Great idea, average recipe. Though maybe I should rate it higher since it's nice to have a kid-friendly recipe. A more flavorful cheese makes it better or some seasoning before the cheese.
Added just a bit salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Delicious! Thank you!
I added canned mushrooms because its all I had but was delicious nevertheless. I did add rings of yellow onions. Will definitely make again
Hubby said he wanted them to be crunchy.
love it! great taste
Really enjoyed this one. Will remake it often as it is so easy to make.
I cooked this completely on the bbq. very easy.
Yes, yes it is easy and delicious
I loved it! I agree with "it's a little greasy" comments, but it is good.
Delicious. Took the suggestion from another user and baked the zucchini before adding cheese and then broiling it. Perfection
5 stars for easy, for tasty and the fact that my husband actually enjoyed this version of zucchini! I skipped the pre-cooking , putting the slices straight into the oven with the cheese topping. They got a nice crisp brown bottom, a perfectly done top and tender inside. I will prepare this often. Thank you LinnieDeLuxe for sending the link to this recipe.
I thought this recipe was just ok. The flavor was a little bland.
Incredible! I used Asiago and Mozzarella instead of cheddar. Delicious!
With added seasonings, I'd rate it a 4, but without, rather bland and no more than a 3. I followed other reviewers suggestions, though, and added onions and seasoning salt. Next time I'll add even more seasonings. I'd planned to throw the leftovers into a frittata tomorrow morning, but it turned out that there weren't any leftovers. It was a quick and easy way to use up some zucchini.
This was perfect to sneak a little zucchini into the diet of some visiting children - they loved it! If I make it again, for my less discerning adult friends, I would pump it up with some onions, mushrooms and bacon. YUM! As mentioned by other reviewers, the butter can easily be halved. Enjoy! :)
super ez and good. It has CHEESE!
I added a little bit of pizza sauce before the cheese, topped with mushrooms and some spices and had the most yummy mini pizzas.
Added mushrooms and yellow onions, sauteed without butter, used season salt and garlic powder to season and then melted mix cheese over it!! The boys loved this!!!! Cant wait to make it again!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections