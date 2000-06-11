Lynda's Zucchini

Quick, easy and very good. I always make it as an appetizer for barbecues at home. Melted Cheddar cheese provides a wonderful, simple topping for the sauteed zucchini slices.

Recipe by Lynda

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare the broiler. Lightly grease a medium baking sheet.

  • Over medium-low heat melt butter in a large saucepan. Stir in zucchini and cook slowly, stirring occasionally until zucchini is soft and golden brown.

  • Spread zucchini on the baking sheet and top with cheese.

  • Broil until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 132.4mg. Full Nutrition
