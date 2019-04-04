This steak soup is an extremely hearty soup that only gets better in the fridge. It is one of the only soups you will not have to jazz up on your own, and people will remember you for it! This is a great cold-weather soup, but my family requests it all year.
I am thrilled to be the first review. This soup was EXCELLENT! I love soup but have always struggled with veggie/tomato/beef based ones. They just never turn out like I remember mom making. Not until this one that is. I made exactly as written and was very pleased. This would be good with some green beans or peas for added nutrition and color too. Very good full bodied flavor and this will be my go to veggie soup. Thank you so much for sharing!
I should have more carefully read the reviews for this before making it. I would have either cut WAY down on the tomato paste, or completely omitted it. I was really excited about this soup as I was making it and then when I added the tomato paste, it turned the nice beef broth into a very strong tomato broth. If you love a strong tomato flavor to your steak soup, then this is a great recipe for you. If i make this again, I will definitely omit the paste. Otherwise, this would be a wonderful recipe.
YUM!!! The broth for this is fantastic! I only had a tsp of Paprika left in my spice jar, so that is all I used. After reading the reviews, I only used 3 oz of tomato paste and that was perfect for my taste. I substituted peas for the corn and it gave it the perfect hint of color! Will be my go to recipe for sure!
This Soup was Outstanding. My family loved it. I made it the first time just as stated and it was very good. Second time and going forward I add 1 C. of Peas, 1/2 C. Red Wine and 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce this adds great flavor to the Steak. I also make it more like a soup not thick. My family asks for it all the time even in the summer! Goes great with Rosemary Flatbread. Thanks for the excellent Recipe!
This is very good. It taste like beef stew soup. After reading the reviews and some saying the tomato paste was too much I added it a Tablespoon at a time and used about half the can which was enough for my taste. The marjoram and paprika flavor is nice and while the meat was simmering I added 1/2 c. cabernet wine (dry red wine) which enhanced and brought together the flavors. It took a little longer for my meat to cook to tender. I felt no need to thicken this soup further as it is soup and not stew. Flavors developed more after allowing to rest. Delicious and great with a hunk of crusty bread.
Very easy and absolutely delicious. I used top sirloin as another reviewer suggested instead of round steak because I wanted to be sure it was tender. And since some other reviewers were not fans of the tomato paste I just added a bit of the concentrated tomato paste that comes in a tube until it tasted the way I wanted to and it was perfect. I will definitely make this again.
What I love most about AllRecipes is that I can look at several recipes and gather ideas for the perfect dish. In another recipe the author added diced cabbage. I tweaked that in this recipe to adding kale, for both color and nutrition. I used two small cans (5.5 oz) of V8 juice and skipped the tomato Paste altogether. Not a fan Of tomoto-ey things. Lastly, I replaced the potatoes with barley because of the nutritional benefits it brings. Very yummy.
I had leftover medium rare Top Sirloin I had marinated and grilled for a party. The next day I googled "steak soup recipe" and found this one. A keeper! Because my steak was already grilled to medium rare I did not put it in with the onions until about a minute before the time came to coat the onion and steak mixture. I sliced it more thin than cubed so there were more "pieces" in the soup. I used Vidalia onions, because they are my fave when I can get them in California. I left out the celery leaves, only because I have family that inexplicably dislikes the the taste of celery. Otherwise I followed the recipe to a "T." Super well received, and the recipe was requested! When I make it again I might add a little more broth because after refrigerating it was much less "soup like." But it was still good. I had some leftover red potatoes I had mashed with 1% low fat milk and Smart Balance and simply added the thick steak soup to them and had the equivalent of a healthy delectable Shepherd's Pie. Thanks again!
Anxious to try this on the advice of a friend, I easily found this soup one of the best I've tried from AR! Echoing many of the reviews, I think it's safe to use as much/little tomato paste as you deem necessary. Since I added a 28 oz can of whole tomatoes (to which I gave a rough chop), I only added 2-3 Tbsp tomato paste since I didn't want to overpower the rest of the soup. I doubled the broth (approximately 9 c total liquid) and used a mix of both beef and chicken bases to taste dissolved in water. I also added about 1/2 c red wine (pinot noir) to the broth while it simmered, as well as a few good sloshes of worchestershire when browning the meat (used top sirloin and glad I did, although I simmered close to an hour to get the desired tenderness I wanted). Omitted the corn and subbed some diced cabbage instead. Needed to use up some sliced button mushrooms, so I sauteed them as I usually do and tossed them in right before serving. Followed recommended spice measurements, but as a garlic lover, I added a couple cloves of sliced garlic to the simmering broth, as well as some garlic powder while the entire soup simmered the final minutes. Smelled delicious and was certainly a welcome dinner on this frigid night. Served with crescent rolls, but next time, a good hunk of crusty bread would be the winning accompaniment for me. Will absolutely make this again!
Made this recipe the first time without adding the tomato sauce and it was perfect, but the second time we tried it with the sauce and didn't care for it as much. The sauce gave it a thicker consistency like stew and My family preferred it more of a broth.
Delicious!!! That's all i gotta say! A family of 4 destroyed a serving size of 8 in just minutes!! I followed the recipe pretty much the way it was written with the exception that i didn't use yukon but idaho potatoes......it tasted just as good (i think?) I also didn't use the marjoram.....does that spice really make a big difference? Thanks for this recipe!! I will be using it again for sure!!
I used left over prime rib roast, cubed, and this was delicious. Next time though, I will cut the tomato paste down as I felt it over-powered all of the other rich flavors. Served this with Beer Bread and hubby loved it!
I actually used leftover stew that I had in the freezer for the meat in this soup (stew meat, carrots, onions), added the rest of the ingredients, used russet potatoes and left the skin on, also added some baby peas at the end. Instead of canned or carton of beef broth, I used Knorr consentrated beef stock (they look like little jellied masses). This soup was so flavorful and full of meat and veggies. I loved it and so did my family. I also added 14oz of crushed tomatoes instead of the paste. This was a great way for me to use leftovers. Thanks!
I made this soup as written, except for adding the tomato paste a tablespoon at a time. This was incredibly filling and very tasty served with a crusty sourdough bread. My husband and I both enjoyed it.
This soup is awesome. I cooked meat mixture (london broil) much longer than recipe states, since it was a rainy Saturday afternoon - 1.5 hours, and added more potatoes and carrots, but otherwise followed recipe. Great, hearty, rich soup.
I made a few minor changes, but only because I didn't have any majoram or tomato paste. Instead I used basil and a can of diced tomatoes. I also added some garlic. It was a wonderful soup, and one that I will make over and over because it was a hit with my family.
I made this for dinner tonight and I had to force myself to stop eating it! I tasted the broth after I added just over half of the can of tomato paste and that was enough for my taste. It was very good, but it seemed that it could have used something else. Many reviewers added red wine, but I rarely ever have wine in the house, so I opted for a couple tablespoons of grape jam. ( I came across that idea from another recipe a while ago) For me, that rounded out the flavors and I absolutely loved it. It does leave a little burn on the tongue afterwards, probably from the paprika, but a good burn! I was getting a little worried at first because it seemed the smell of marjoram was overpowering, but was perfect in the end.
This was wonderful! I didn't have any Marjoram so I skipped that. I added some Wildtree Ranchers Steak rub (about a tablespoon) to the flour mixture. Instead of using a different pot, I just started pouring the water and beef broth on top of the steak, added all the veggies and let it cook for an hour. I didn't peel the potatoes. It was delicious!!
This was very tasty...although after reading reviews, I did make these changes: eliminated the tomato paste and substituted a 15 oz. can of diced tomatoes. Also added 2 additional cups of beef broth and a tablespoon of Worcestershire Sauce...(that really kicked it up a notch!) I like a thick soup except for beef vegetable soups...much prefer a brothy soup.
This is really good. I used left over tri tip for the meat. I put the cooked meat in the pot towards the end of the 10 minute onion and butter sauté, before adding the flour mixture. Cooked all that for three minutes, then followed the rest of the recipe. But I didn't have tomato paste, so I slowly cooked down some canned tomato sauce until it had the consistency of tomato paste. And I had a can of green beans, so I threw the drained green beans in at the end just to heat. My husband is constantly making tri tip...now I have a tasty recipe for the left overs!
Very tasty and hearty soup. I added garlic and more liquid, reduced the tomatoe paste as some suggested and also added Hungarian "goulash cream" to spice it up a bit . Also works well In the crock pot. I prefer to use green beans to corn.
Really good, but the cook time was way off for me. I used well trimmed beef stew meat for the steak. It took about 1 hour of simmering to get it where I wanted to start. Next time I will add more onion and less meat, it was super meaty. The biggest time problem came when I added the vegetables. I used red potatoes, which have a similar texture to yukon golds, and I cut the celery amount about in half because celery has a tendency to overpower flavors. I think it took a good hour and a half at least to get my potatoes and carrots tender. I know this all depends on the size of slices/dices you use, but I think I went pretty small on my potato doce and carrot slices and it still took forever. The finished product needed a good amount of extra salt and garlic salt to get back to the right flavor. Potatoes and carrots really suck a lot of salt out of a dish. Since I had to simmer for so long to get the vegetables cooked, I lost about half of my liquid. What I ended up with was a very concentrated stew, not a soup. Still very good, just needs a little more beef broth up front if you want a soup consistency or super small diced vegetables to cook faster. Since the tomato paste topic is much discussed on this recipe, I used all but about 2 T. of my can of tomato paste and I din't find it too tomatoes, but I may add a can of diced tomatoes next time for more liquid and for those tomato chunks that I personally like in a veggie soup.
This was good, hubby loved it-I was kind of luke warm. I followed recipe except for the tomato paste (didn't have any) and corn (don't care for it) I have other vegetable soups and beef stew recipes I prefer over this one- sorry.
We wanted a good hearty soup for these cold winter nights and this recipe delivered just that!! We added zucchini and green beans and had to force ourselves to only have one serving!! Try it out, you won't be disappointed !!
I made this soup exactly as explained and it was AWESOME! It was the perfect blend of flavors for me and the perfect consistency. MY family loved it and it has been saved in my recipe box and will be used again and again!
Believe the reviews. This is incredible. I've been looking for a recipe like this for years. Thanks to whomever shared it. I used 1 cup red wine for the half the water and no tomato paste. My husband and I both love this. It will be a go-to for sure.
Great soup! My picky 1,3 and 5yo loved it. I only used 3oz tomato paste but otherwise made as is. I'd sub 1/2c red wine for 1/2c of the water next time.
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2019
I would definitely make this again! It was easy and had great flavor. I did use smaller Yukon gold potatoes and left the skin on. I cut them into small chunks. It was easier than peeling the potatoes and gave the soup a rustic feel.
I had some things to use up from the freezer, (a tri-tip sirloin, half a bag of mixed veg (corn, beans, peas, carrots) and swiss chard) and found this recipe. Instead of using an additional pan for browning the meat I used my big enamel coated cast iron dutch oven and browned the meat and made the soup all in the same pan. Instead of marjoram I used rosemary and thyme, just my preference. I still added the celery and potatoes along with my frozen vegetables. There are reviews here saying the tomato paste was too much, but I found it perfect. It is definitely very "tomatoey". Think of the tomato soup we all eat with a grilled cheese sandwich! That is the level of tomato flavor and texture of the broth which I find very appealing. Next time I'll salt & pepper the meat when browning. Even though the flour is seasoned, the meat itself seemed like it needed more salt. All in all this is an awesome soup, very satisfying and warm in the tummy. I'll be making this often.
I love this recipe! I had expensive steak left over. I don’t like left over steak cooked or warmed but this was the exception. I did make some minor adjustments to the recipe after reading the reviews. I browned the onions as directed for 10 minutes but only braised the left over steak for a minute or 2. Also, because the meat was cooked, I brought it to a boil and added the veggies. I only cooked veggies and meat for 20 minutes. Also did not use flour and no water - just beef stock. I did a little paste but not 6 ounces. hubby who is a little fussy liked it too
I'm not a big soup lover but this is something I will make again. It was awesome! Thanks to the reviewers' advice on tomato paste. Used leftover 1 lb grilled steak seasoned with Montreal steak seasoning--was too tough to eat as is--cheap steak. Used 1/3 can of tomato SAUCE and added 1 tsp. brown sugar for a little sweetness. For stock, used Better Than Bouillion Beef Base for the 1st time. The dark gooey stuff was unappetizing to look at, but was good in the soup. Cooked everything in a dutch oven from start to finish.
I was given two moose steaks and was looking for a recipe to use them in, and this fit the bill perfectly. I doubled the recipe and added a turnip cubed. Other than that, I followed it as written. The soup was delicious. I will be making this again!
This is excellent. My entire family loved it and all said to make this again. Just a few changes I ran out of parsley so I did not ad it. I used no salt added beef broth. I like this better as I find broth in general have way to much sodium. I did add a little bit of sea salt. Instead of all purpose flour I used spelt flour and it was delicious. It was cooked in a slow cooker. Great recipe and will make it again.
My family loved this soup! I used 6 cups of Pacific organic mushroom broth instead of beef broth & water because that's what I had on hand. I also added zucchini. Since I love veggies I will probably throw in peas or green beans next time too. The broth and meat were fantastic and came together quickly. I will be making this again and again!
WOW! I read ALOT of the reviews before making this soup and did as some others did....add the tomatoe paste a little at a time but ended up putting the whole can in! I love this soup because it was easy and turned out to be a GREAT SOUP! Thanks for sharing this recipe it will be made in my home again!
Daedra Marshall
Rating: 1 stars
08/31/2017
Made as instructed. Will NEVER make it again. My sweet husband, who is deeply aware of the time I put into cooking and ALWAYS shows the respect of eating his dinner, could not finish his dinner and then quietly asked me "Do I have to take it for lunch tomorrow?? :( " It is VERY tomato (and acid) rich. And I say this as someone who makes tomato-based dishes frequently. It's just not cohesive somehow. Our plan for the remainder, as I HATE to waste food, is to feed it to the dogs and even the chickens so that I haven't wasted so very much food. I've NEVER been so moved, positively or negatively, to leave a review. It's just very disappointing. Even if you like tomato dishes (we do!!!) this one falls short. IF it would let me leave LESS THAN ONE STAR, I would. :(
Y'all had me at "steak". I would use sirloin for a guarantee of meat tenderness. It may cut cooking time, too. For me, I would adult it up a little by substituting some red wine or sherry for the liquid. To taste, of course, but no more than 1/4 of the liquid. A nice forgiving recipe that is great for a cold night.
I let my soup simmer all afternoon and the steak was quite tender and delicious. However, the soup never thickened. 3 T of flour is just not enough for this much soup. I ended up making a roux with 6 T butter and 6 T flour and adding it to soup. If I make this soup again, I will omit the tomato paste as well.
I absolutely love this recipe and I have made it several times. Instead of potatoes I sub the green giant cauliflower and sweet potato mix to reduce carbs and add additional nutrition. The sweet potato adds just a hint of sweetness and the cauliflower is a fantastic substitute for potato. I keep this recipe close by all the time.
Glad I read the reviews. Cut back on tomato paste, added red wine, used the sirloin. I also browned the potatoes in separate frying pan in some oil and butter and also the carrots and celery. Not a fan of boiled veggies in a soup. Went for the crusty bread. All in all a winner for a snowy night!
A great recipe!! I made this with a good homemade beef bone stock and it was wonderful. A perfect cold weather dish that has found a home on my menu. The recipe is perfect as is, I just changed it a bit for thickness. Enjoy!!!!!!!
wow...great soup recipe! Will make this again...I changed what others said and reduced the tomato paste but I also added a little crushed red pepper and it gave it a nice kick...thanks for submitting this recipe...it's a keeper!
I changed this a little, this is what I did: left over Sirloin Steak Can of Italian Stewed tomatoes Red Wine to taste I also added spinach For seasonings: Red Pepper Flakes Italian Seasoning Garlic Bay Leaves Salt and Pepper
Wow, I LOVED this soup. Thank you so much for sharing! I did do a few things different....not because of taste but because I wanted, health wise, more bang for my buck (and also had these things in the refrigerator to use up). I added sweet potatoes, peas, and about a half cup of shredded cabbage (for color and vitamins) and also put in a handful of Quinoa, which I do with almost all my soups! Just adjust other ingredients to make room. I also put about 1/8 cup of the tomato paste (I freeze mine and use in soups). The next day it was even better...more like a stew/soup and very tasty (if you prefer more broth, just add it)! You have a winner here and I thank you so much!
Great recipe! Couple of things: Didn't have beef broth so I threw in a package of french onion soup mix, forgot the bay leaf (oops), nor did I have tomato paste. I replaced that with about a cup of spaghetti sauce. Other than adding a little extra pepper and decreasing the salt (low sodium diet here), that's it. My poor son and his braces loved it since everything was so tender but still had great texture. It was such a relief for us and our taste buds!
Dinty Moore! Frankly, my mom was a terrible cook. As a kid I remember being so excited when Dinty Moore stew was for dinner--because mom couldn't mess it up. She'd add a can of corn, and that was the best! I found this to be the soup version of this childhood memory. I used sirloin instead of top round and added 11 oz of V-8 in stead of tomato paste -- because my husband hates tomatoes. He loved it; I found it somewhat pedestrian but memory evoking. Comfort food, for sure! I'd make it again.
very good flavor, I think the key is adding the tomato to taste. We like tomato so the full amount was fine with us. I'm looking forward to trying some of the others suggested variations like adding red wine.
This soup was VERY good! I used vegetables that I had on hand. And instead of an entire 6 oz can of tomato paste, I used half a can of tomato sauce and a tablespoon of tomato sauce, cause it's what I had. It turned out fantastic!
I will totes make this again. I didn't have majoram so i used some thyme instead. Left out the tomato paste as suggested by others. I added garlic powder, salt, and pepper. I used frozen corn instead of the canned too. I let the soup cook much longer too, before and after adding the veggies.
This recipe is a definite keeper. I used sirloin instead of round steak because that's what I had on hand. My husband is already talking about making it again soon. The only thing I would suggest is to decrease the salt, or eliminate it all together. The sodium from the broth will be plenty. Other than that, this recipe creates a real comfort food. Thanks for a great recipe!!
This soup was amazing! I made it with leftover marinated tri tip roast from trader joes. It's like Campbell's chunky steak soup, except actually good and fresh, with veggies cooked just right. We could not get enough of it.
This is really good but more like a stew. For the beef broth I used 4 beef bouillon cubes boiled in hot water. I didn't see in the directions where I was supposed to use 2 cups water so I didn't use the water. It turned out super thick and creamy without using the water. Next time I will use 5 cups of bouillon and 1 cup water. The flavor was awesome. I also only used 1 Tbs. of tomato paste. Not so sure if it is really needed. I didn't have celery leaves so used 1/2 tsp. celery salt.
This is a very good recipe and an absolute keeper. I unfortunately could not add the corn, since my husband does not like it, but next time will add peas as someone suggested. This recipe is just perfect as is. I may have added a bit extra potatoes and carrots which made it a bit thick. At the moment I only had boneless rib meat and it was perfect!
I thought this was VERY good. After reading the reviews I made a few changes...I added a T of Worcestershire sauce to the meat when it was cooking and about 1/3 cup of red wine when I added the broth. I cut the paste down to 3 ounces but I'm not sure I'd mind it with the whole 6 ounces called for. I also used sirloin instead of round steak and cooked it longer than the recipe states to ensure it was tender. I tasted it as it was cooking and was afraid it wasn't going to be very flavorful but it was and the flavors all went together very well. I think the wine added a lot. Will definitely be making this again.
This was a great recipe. I doubled the recipe but only used one can of tomato paste. I wouldn't eliminate it though because it sure did make the broth better and thicker. I added a little Worcestershire, which makes everything better! The recipe was weird because it measured everything instead of saying one onion. I used tenderized round steak because it has more flavor. It was super tender. Super picky 12 year old daughter loved it!
Not bad, overall. I agree with other reviewers that the better quality meat you use, the better this recipe will be. I used discount meat and it shows in the consistency. Don't be afraid of using heat when you brown the meat. And my carrots weren't cooked all the way through so make sure you cut them finely enough or steam them beforehand. Adding wine was a good choice! Overall, this is a quality recipe.
Delicious. I did not prep the entire ingredients before browning the onions and beef. A mistake on my part. I was really rushed. Consequently, I didn't cook it as long as suggested, but it was still very good. Can't wait to taste the leftovers.
I read the reviews first so I decided to use caution with the tomato paste. I added half of the 6 ounce can only, so approximately 3 ounces. That amount enhanced the flavor of the soup without an overpowering tomato taste. I may try the recipe again and see what happens if I add the called for 6 ounces. It seems though it would make the soup more of a Tomato Steak soup if the full amount was used. All in all, I felt the soup was tasty, but a bit bland so I added a cup of left over beef gravy I had in the fridge. The gravy really added a nice hearty taste to the soup, everyone who tried it enjoyed it. I also tossed in a cup of previously sauteed sliced fresh mushrooms.
