Steak Soup

Really good, but the cook time was way off for me. I used well trimmed beef stew meat for the steak. It took about 1 hour of simmering to get it where I wanted to start. Next time I will add more onion and less meat, it was super meaty. The biggest time problem came when I added the vegetables. I used red potatoes, which have a similar texture to yukon golds, and I cut the celery amount about in half because celery has a tendency to overpower flavors. I think it took a good hour and a half at least to get my potatoes and carrots tender. I know this all depends on the size of slices/dices you use, but I think I went pretty small on my potato doce and carrot slices and it still took forever. The finished product needed a good amount of extra salt and garlic salt to get back to the right flavor. Potatoes and carrots really suck a lot of salt out of a dish. Since I had to simmer for so long to get the vegetables cooked, I lost about half of my liquid. What I ended up with was a very concentrated stew, not a soup. Still very good, just needs a little more beef broth up front if you want a soup consistency or super small diced vegetables to cook faster. Since the tomato paste topic is much discussed on this recipe, I used all but about 2 T. of my can of tomato paste and I din't find it too tomatoes, but I may add a can of diced tomatoes next time for more liquid and for those tomato chunks that I personally like in a veggie soup.