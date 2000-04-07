Quick Pasta Sauce

115 Ratings
This easy pasta sauce is super quick to prep and cook. Serve hot with any cooked pasta shape.

By LIAROSE

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over low heat; add garlic and sauté until tender, about 2 minutes.

  • Stir in crushed tomatoes, basil, salt, and pepper. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 4.9g; sodium 172.9mg. Full Nutrition
