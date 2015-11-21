Sesame Crusted Mahi Mahi II

1 of 12

Rating: 3 stars Honestly our did not turn out very flavorful.. maybe I should have used more ginger? Probably won't make again. Helpful (15)

Rating: 3 stars I agree it did not turn out very flavorful. We thought it might need some soy sauce for a boost. Helpful (9)

Rating: 2 stars Not much flavor. Oven too hot and cooking time too long...On to the next... Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars We found this delicious. I did make a few small changes based on the ingredients I had on hand. Rather than shaved ginger, I lightly coated each side with powdered ginger. I also toasted the sesame seeds before coating the fish. After adding the sesame oil I added kosher salt but no garlic pepper. Once the fish was just about done, I put it under the broiler for about 5 minutes to brown the seed crust on top. Just before serving, I poured a thin line of Trader Joe's Soyaki sauce down the middle of each piece. The fish was flavorful and juicy. Will definitely make it again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this recipe was excellent and will be making it again. The flavors are subtle but I love sesame oil/seeds and their flavor. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I like this recipe a lot. If you don't have sesame oil you can sub olive oil. It's best with the sesame oil. I rub the fresh ginger into the fish then put on the garlic pepper, drizzle with the oil. I also drizzle with tamari and some sweet mirin to heighten the Japanese flavors. Finally, I sprinkle the sesame seeds on top. Then bake as directed. Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars I did toast my sesame seeds first and even a tad of soy sauce due to the other reviewers. The fish was moist but bland and boring. I will not be making it again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Whole Foods and most other stores stopped selling Mahi Mahi due to code Red overfishing; they suggested Tuna instead due to its similar texture. From reading the previous reviews I doubled the ginger amount. It was awesome! My friends said that it was one of the best dishes I made in a long time. Nice!:) Helpful (1)