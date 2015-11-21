Sesame Crusted Mahi Mahi II

Rating: 3.79 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

This zesty version of Mahi Mahi is a delightful yet flavorful array of goodness.

By Melissa Goff

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Pat mahi mahi dry with paper towels. Drizzle with sesame oil, and season with garlic pepper. Press grated ginger and toasted sesame seeds onto both sides of the fish to coat. Place fish on the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the fish flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 138.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

CasiBK
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2015
We found this delicious. I did make a few small changes based on the ingredients I had on hand. Rather than shaved ginger, I lightly coated each side with powdered ginger. I also toasted the sesame seeds before coating the fish. After adding the sesame oil I added kosher salt but no garlic pepper. Once the fish was just about done, I put it under the broiler for about 5 minutes to brown the seed crust on top. Just before serving, I poured a thin line of Trader Joe's Soyaki sauce down the middle of each piece. The fish was flavorful and juicy. Will definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

JOANNE
Rating: 3 stars
05/24/2010
Honestly our did not turn out very flavorful.. maybe I should have used more ginger? Probably won't make again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
JOANNE
Rating: 3 stars
05/24/2010
Honestly our did not turn out very flavorful.. maybe I should have used more ginger? Probably won't make again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Jodi and Wes
Rating: 3 stars
08/30/2010
I agree it did not turn out very flavorful. We thought it might need some soy sauce for a boost. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sarah Mason
Rating: 2 stars
05/17/2011
Not much flavor. Oven too hot and cooking time too long...On to the next... Read More
Helpful
(7)
CasiBK
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2015
We found this delicious. I did make a few small changes based on the ingredients I had on hand. Rather than shaved ginger, I lightly coated each side with powdered ginger. I also toasted the sesame seeds before coating the fish. After adding the sesame oil I added kosher salt but no garlic pepper. Once the fish was just about done, I put it under the broiler for about 5 minutes to brown the seed crust on top. Just before serving, I poured a thin line of Trader Joe's Soyaki sauce down the middle of each piece. The fish was flavorful and juicy. Will definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Beau'sCookin
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2013
I thought this recipe was excellent and will be making it again. The flavors are subtle but I love sesame oil/seeds and their flavor. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Rick's Recipes
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2019
I like this recipe a lot. If you don't have sesame oil you can sub olive oil. It's best with the sesame oil. I rub the fresh ginger into the fish then put on the garlic pepper, drizzle with the oil. I also drizzle with tamari and some sweet mirin to heighten the Japanese flavors. Finally, I sprinkle the sesame seeds on top. Then bake as directed. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Tink Belle
Rating: 2 stars
02/27/2017
I did toast my sesame seeds first and even a tad of soy sauce due to the other reviewers. The fish was moist but bland and boring. I will not be making it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Agnieszka
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2012
Whole Foods and most other stores stopped selling Mahi Mahi due to code Red overfishing; they suggested Tuna instead due to its similar texture. From reading the previous reviews I doubled the ginger amount. It was awesome! My friends said that it was one of the best dishes I made in a long time. Nice!:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
Stellar Sunshine
Rating: 3 stars
12/03/2014
Missing something. Not quite sure what. Definitely needed something else though. I put a dash of soy sauce on mine and it helped. Read More
Helpful
(1)
