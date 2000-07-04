Oven Pancake with Apples
Delicious browned apples are the secret to this simple and hearty oven pancake. Very good when served with warm maple syrup.
Delicious! Baked up beautifully. Light and fluffy with a nice mild taste. That taste is what makes this recipe wonderfully versatile. It's just as yummy with maple syrup as it is with a little apple jelly or jam or bacon and sausages on the side. There is no need to add sugar to this, whatever condiment you choose adds all the sweetness you'll want. This is also such a simple breakfast to whip together, it's great for kids or company. I submitted a photo I hope gets used so other cooks can see how nicely it turns out :)Thank you Earlene, this one's a keeper!**EDIT Nov 1, 2010** I had to add this. I see the reviews where some are complaining this recipe is too "eggy." People, there are 6 eggs called for in this recipe, what did you think it was going to be like? I can only assume that maybe some reviewers are not as familiar with baking and cooking than others. I stand by my original review, this recipe is a staple in my house, breakfast, lunch, dinner~ whenever the mood strikes me to make it, which is often :)Read More
I was disappointed....I followed this recipe to a tee. It had way too many eggs and it turned out like a quiche, not a pancake substance at all. I'll have to try it with less eggs, maybe that will help. My husband seemed to like it, but I will definately add more apples and less eggs.Read More
This recipe is so tasty and easy to prepare. I get requests to make this everytime my parents come to visit. I use a can of apple pie filling instead of the apple and the pancake comes out perfect every time!! Cyndie
Delicious! I added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tbsp brown sugar and a pinch of salt to the batter. I also sliced the apples very thinly so they cooked quicker. Next time, I will double the amount of apple - that's the best part! Thanks for this great recipe.
I used small apples so I cut up 3 of them. Added a Tbls of sugar and and a pinch of cinammon to apples while they were cooking in the pan. Also added a tbls of sugar and a pinch of cinammon to the batter. This was a very good recipe the whole family loved it!
very tasty! I cut the recipe in half, since there were only two of us, and also made the following adjustments: -used scant 1/2 c. whole wheat flour topped off with cracked wheat for a healthier pancake. -added cinnamon. -used peaches (without pre-browning, just right in the batter) since they're in season. I'd like to try some berries also.
this stuff is so bangin'!!! oooh its the bomb diggety!!!!!
My kids love this recipe! I use a loaf pan and add sugar and cinnamon to tart apples. Very Good!
Excellent! I've made this several times as written. I've also made it and increased the apples and added brown sugar to the apple mixture. You just can't mess this one up, no matter what you do. So easy and so good! Thanks for sharing!
I didn't have apples, so I used frozen berries instead. I used 3 cups which was a bit too much, will use 2 cups next time. I also added some vanilla to the batter (I didn't measure it) and we topped the pancake with whipped cream. It was VERY good. We ate it for dinner, but it felt like it should have been a dessert. I also put this into a recipe calorie counter and the calories and fat were surprisingly low. I'll be making this again!
This is a very good recipe. When I first read it I almost didn't make it but it turned out soooo good.
Hi, it's me Casserroo. My husband and I just finished eating this for dinner. We enjoyed it alot. We thought it was delicious. Here is what I did with the recipe. I added 1/2 cup of brown sugar, a tsp of cinamon and a 1/2 tsp of vanilla to the batter. I did this because I used very tart granny smith apples. I think next time I will try mixing the batter with my electric mixer instead of using the blender. The batter did not fluff up as much as it should have. We will be eating the other half for breakfast in the morning. Thank you for the delicious dinner and breakfast!!!
Hubby said to make this again. I added cinnamon like one of the other reviewers. The syrup made it sweet enough but I think I'll add some sweetner to the custard next time.
I added a little brown sugar and cinnamon with the apples. It is just so yummy!
This is the ONLY pancake my family will eat! Thanks Earlene
this turned out awesome....i dont have a cast iron skillet so i just used a regular one but it didnt seem to effect the outcome of the recipe. I made a few changes, just added a little cinnamon, sugar and vanilla to the batter. My boyfriend thought it was weird/gross but quickly changed his tune after trying it :)
I love that you use the oven while it's preheating to heat the butter and apples. So easy to mix the remaining ingredients in the blender and make a fun weekend breakfast so quickly & eaasily. I did add about 2 Tbsp of brown suger, a tsp of cinammon and a tsp of vanilla for extra flavor though. My family loved it and we'll make this again.
simple. classic. awesome. can be modified to include nuts, cinnamon, chocolate, etc. to taste but not necessary.
I'm sure it's delicious when it works out, but I followed the recipe to the letter and it ended up like apple quiche, which if you've ever tried, is not delicious. I'll retry soon though, hopefully with better results.
I like the base of this recipe but 1 apple is not enough. I make it with 2 apples and fresh raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries and, sometimes, a banana. I am sure you could use frozen or can fruit as well. I have tasted it with canned red plums and it was yummy. In all, I use about 5 cups of fruit.
not bad but really need some sugar and cinnamon.(can use stevia to keep calories down)
I was expecting more of a pancake like taste. This tasted more like eggs with apples in them. Don't think I will use this again
Made as directed. All apples floated to the top and the bottom was "heavy" with the egg batter. No second servings here. Hoped this was a easier way to get the same result from a similar recipe. Using only 3 eggs instead of 6 with sliced apples and make individual thin pancakes fried with a little oil in a pan, sugared and stacked.
I agree, way to bland...would need to be doctored up some to make it more palatable.
I did't have much luck with this recipe. The crust and apples separated and it just did't turn out right for me.
I decided to try this recipe this morning, I added chopped pecans, my kids ate it, so I know it is good.
Way too bland. Even putting syrup on them didn`t sweeten them much. Needed more apples too.
Like another reviewer, I love having the apples cooking while preheating the skillet. I have made an almost exact recipe for years and I came looking for the oven temperature. The recipe that I have calls for 4 Granny Smith apples. Which improves the "apple" taste. My recipe does not call for sugar or cinnamon on the apples, either. The recipe that I have calls for a brief stir of the batter - it is not smooth, but lumpy. When the batter is added to the hot pan, you shake the pan to settle the batter into the apples. And the apples float. At the end, the recipe I have calls for cinnamon sugar topping (1 cup sugar, 2 T cinnamon, mixed) sprinkled (poured) over the top (which is cracked) and then a 1/2 cup melted butter is poured over the sugar. Than the topping is placed back in the oven to melt the sugar topping. Today, I tried my recipe and used 2 Fuji apples and 2 Granny Smith --- this is not a good idea because the Fujis are way too juicy.
This recipe worked great! I sautéed the apples with butter and about 1/4 cup of sugar. I added vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Great breakfast!
This came out beautifully. I'm giving it 4 just because I thought it needed a little salt. other than that it was perfect!
FOOLPROOF!I made this for Christmas morning. I was alone and wanted something easy and special. Since I had everything on hand almost, I only had 5 large eggs, I went ahead and used my blender. I forgot the milk, so added that on top about 3 minutes into the baking which I didn't stir enough so it boiled over at 9 minutes into the cooking. Boiled, baked milk stinks! IT WAS DELICIOUS.
Baked up nicely, light and fluffy. I used maple syrup and it did taste good. Thinking about adding cinnamon the next time.
My pancake turned out kind of dry and flat. We ate it and it had a nice apple taste but something was not quite right with this recipe. I was expecting a nice fluffy pancake. I am not sure if I will make it again because I don't like to waste food. I rate this a 4 because my family ate it.
It came out very good. I only used 4 eggs. I also added vanilla, cinnamon, and a touch of brown sugar to the batter. I would definitely make this again.
Just made it this morning, a little disappointed. it's to eggy and there wasn't enough apples in the ingredients.
Turned out great I added baking powder to the batter with 1/2 teaspoon vanilla,and added brown sugar to the apples
This pancake plus a salad made a fine casual dinner for 2 people. I used 5 eggs instead of 6. I sprinkled the apples and egg mixture with cinnamon and sugar. The pancake had a nice texture and taste. I softened the apples in the butter while the oven was preheating. However, I set the heat for 425, not 450 to be sure the smoke alarm didn't start buzzing.
Made this four times so far. The first two times it was not fully cooked at the bottom and a bit yellow. Finally I got it right: : 3/4 apple, 2/3 cup flour, 2/3 cup milk, 1 egg, 2 tbl butter, and a bit of cinnamon, salt, and baking powder. I use only 1 egg, much less than the recipes calls for. Cooked for 15 + 20 minutes, longer than stated in the recipe. Tastes great.
I didn't make this recipe as direction, I kind of used it as a framework to make substitutions as I needed because I can't eat eggs. So I used all-purpose gluten-free flower and applesauce instead of eggs. I added in some spices: cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. A pinch of salt and some sugar. It had to bake longer as a result of the applesauce, but it was delicious. Will be making it again.
perfect measurements. the only difference I added 2 TBS of brown sugar and a few sprinkles of cinnamon to the apples and cooked in oven as instructed. the bottom is a caramel apple sauce. so good!
