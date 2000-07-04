Oven Pancake with Apples

Delicious! Baked up beautifully. Light and fluffy with a nice mild taste. That taste is what makes this recipe wonderfully versatile. It's just as yummy with maple syrup as it is with a little apple jelly or jam or bacon and sausages on the side. There is no need to add sugar to this, whatever condiment you choose adds all the sweetness you'll want. This is also such a simple breakfast to whip together, it's great for kids or company. I submitted a photo I hope gets used so other cooks can see how nicely it turns out :)Thank you Earlene, this one's a keeper!**EDIT Nov 1, 2010** I had to add this. I see the reviews where some are complaining this recipe is too "eggy." People, there are 6 eggs called for in this recipe, what did you think it was going to be like? I can only assume that maybe some reviewers are not as familiar with baking and cooking than others. I stand by my original review, this recipe is a staple in my house, breakfast, lunch, dinner~ whenever the mood strikes me to make it, which is often :)

