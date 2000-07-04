Oven Pancake with Apples

Delicious browned apples are the secret to this simple and hearty oven pancake. Very good when served with warm maple syrup.

Recipe by Earlene

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). In a large cast iron skillet, heat butter and apples together in oven while preheating. Cook, stirring occasionally, until apples begin to soften.

  • While apples are cooking, place eggs, flour and milk in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Pour batter over apples in preheated skillet and stir briefly to blend with apples. Return skillet to oven and cook for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 degrees and bake for 10 more minutes, until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 299.1mg; sodium 171.9mg. Full Nutrition
