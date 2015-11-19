Easy Pina Colada French Toast

Rating: 4.5 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

With just a few ingredients and little effort, this recipe makes a great summer breakfast. I created it while on holidays in Maui while making french toast for breakfast. I noticed the drink mix sitting on the counter from the night before and inspiration struck. Top with sliced bananas and maple syrup.

By laughingmagpie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 slices
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the eggs, milk, and pina colada mix in a bowl. Heat a skillet over medium heat; melt butter in the skillet until the foam disappears. Soak the bread slices in the egg mixture, turning the slices over a couple of times.

  • Gently lay the soaked bread slices into the hot skillet 2 at a time and pan-fry until the french toast is golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer cooked french toast slices to a warmed platter while you finish cooking. Top each 2-slice serving with several slices of banana to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 255.3mg; sodium 444.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

Most helpful positive review

ChristineM
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2010
This was excellent! We don't keep pina colada mix on hand so I opted to use a combination of coconut milk and pineapple juice for the mix...and I kept forgetting to pick up pineapple juice so in the end I opened a can of crushed pineapple and use some of that juice. A few of the pineapple bits poured out and I liked the result of teeny bits of fruit on the finished product. My only other change was to use a Portuguese Saloio Bread kind of dense chewy tiny hint of sweetness and that paired beautifully with the pina colada flavors as well as being a great "French toast" bread! I did experiment by sprinkling a couple of the dipped slices of bread with some shredded coconut before pan-frying but some pieces burned a bit so next time I'll just have toasted coconut to offer as an additional topping. Wonderful summery breakfast idea! Thanks laughingmagpie! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Pat Dreibelbis Deck
Rating: 3 stars
05/20/2011
I wonder if there is a way to make this less sweet. Read More
Reviews:
DIZ&#9829;
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2011
This recipe is a keeper! As a pina colada fan I loved this and found it to be a new and exciting way to make French toast. The bananas seemed a little out of place to me and I think I would prefer garnishing it with pineapple and most definitely coconut but hubby thought they were just fine with the bananas. I only used 6 eggs in the egg dip because 8 just seemed like a lot but I measured everything else the same. Read More
Helpful
(66)
grembul
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2010
Wow!!!!!!!! Super good. made as is and thoroughly enjoyed. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Diana
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2011
I love pina coladas so this is the perfect french toast for me. If you want the rum just add a little rum extract to the mix. Yummy. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Captain Sunny Fox
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2011
Another idea for this to make it really even more tropical is to use Hawaiian sweet bread in place of the French bread. Mmm! Read More
Helpful
(11)
SisterSarah
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2011
Fun! I added some pineapple juice and creme de coconut to the egg mix. I also made a "syrup" with the left over pineapple juice coconut cream with some cinnamon nutmeg and a splash of lime that I boiled until thick (ended up using a little corn starch to make it real thick like a glaze). Read More
Helpful
(11)
mexicoblue
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2011
What no rum in the recipe? I just made french toast with grand marnier and it was wonderful. I'll try this recipe next! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Andrea Pommier-Cronin
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2011
Made it according to the recipe and family really enjoyed the "something different" aspect! (As for the topping - I toasted the coconut and liked the tiny bit of crunch.) Read More
Helpful
(6)
