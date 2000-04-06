Ham and Asparagus Fettuccine
I LOVE fettuccine, and when made with a bit of leftover ham it takes on a heartiness and richness so filling there isn't room for dessert!
Delicious, although I used previous reviewers' tips to modify this recipe. I sauteed chopped onions & mushrooms (1/3 C. each) in butter & crushed garlic, then removed pan from heat and added the ham, 1/3 C. chopped artichoke hearts, and the cooked asparagus (cut into smaller chunks, btw). To cut fat I used 2% milk (with 1 1/2 Tbsp. flour to thicken), then stirred the sauce into the veggie-ham mix before adding the whole thing to the cooked pasta. Tip: Top each serving with ground black pepper & slivers of fresh parmesan-- YUM! PS-- Made more like 6-8 servings for us. Great for freezing!Read More
I'm compromising with my husband on this one. I didn't care for it at all (WAY too rich, even using half and half instead of heavy cream), but my husband thought it good. If I make this again (doubtful), I'd definitely use regular milk, half the butter and go from there.Read More
I've been making this recipe for years now. I dice up a steak of ham. I line a small glass baking dish heavily with foil. I put in the ham and add 2T Butter, 2T Honey, 3T Brown Sugar. I put it in a preheated oven at 350 and I let the butter and sugar melt together. I wrap the foil into a ball and let the ham get carmalized. I take the ham out of the foil and add it to the pasta sauce. YUM YUM YUM!
Tried this for leftover ham and it was delicious. My husband gave it thumbs up. Although this is rich in calories and fat, it is an easy dish to make. I used fresh garlic instead of the powder which gave it added flavor....and light cream which was fine. Would make again...........
Very good. I used skim milk (thickened with flour) instead of cream.
Excellent and easy. Made variations many times. Can substitute Broccoli for the Asparagus. Can substitute Chicken or Shrimp for the Ham.
I had made some chicken stock. so I substituted the cooked chicken for the ham. Also added some mushrooms and onions. Used 1% milk and thickened with a little flour. Wonderful!
This recipe is great. I'm not a huge Asparagus fan and I still liked this. The cooking directions for the Asparagus was perfect. The only thing I added was to put it in a casserole dish, sprinkle with seasoned bread crumbs and Parmesian cheese, then place under a broiler for just about 5 minutes to brown. Yummy.
This was great. Even my picky 5 yr old thought it was good. This is a keeper.
This is a pretty basic recipe and as it stands is probably lucky to obtain a 3-star rating. I doctored it up a bit and it was pretty good in the end. Here is what I did: I followed the advice of another review and made a glaze using 3 Tbsp of brown sugar, 2 Tbsp of honey and 2 Tbsp of melted butter. I cubed a ham steak and baked the ham in the glaze for 20 or 30 minutes. While that is cooling, I sauteed about 1/2 cup each chopped onions and mushrooms, 3 cloves of garlic and 8 oz of chopped asparagus. I made the sauce using 1/3 cup butter and added about 2 Tbsp of flour (cook that for a few minutes to cook out the 'floury' taste) and then added 1.5 cups milk and 1/2 cup half-and-half, the cheese, a generous grating of fresh nutmeg (this is integral to any good white sauce), and salt and pepper to taste. Once the sauce was done, I tossed in the veggies and ham and combined everything with the hot cooked pasta. The end result was pretty good and definitely made more than 4 servings (more like 6).
Wow- thank you for this!!! It was so yummy. With fresh Michigan asparagus, this was a winner at our house!
Wow! Definitely not the healthiest meal I've ever prepared but DELICIOUS! Also one of the easiest things I've ever made. From the first bite, my son was asking when I would make it again. I made just as instructed but used 1/2 cream and 1/2 regular milk.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was really good, I used evaporated milk (12oz) and then 2% milk instead of the cream and I added basil instead of the hot pepper, I also used bow tie pasta. Will make this again!
Delicious!! I've made this recipe 3 times this past month! Try adding some sauteed chopped onion
This was great! Estimated cooking time is increased if you trim the Asparagus. Next time I will thicken with flour as the other's suggested and use milk.
Love this!! I did add some shrimp and a jalepeno pepper just to jazz it up a bit. This was fun to cook and my company loved it.
Sooooo good! I used bacon instead of ham and added onions an garlic.
Made this with a few changes and it came out great. I used prosciutto instead of regular ham, and used 1 cup milk and 1 cup heavy cream instead of 2 cups of heavy cream. I had a whole pound of asparagus on hand so I used more than the 8 ounces called for. It also made more sense to use penne or ziti since they are the same size as the cut asparagus and easier to pick up.
I took others advice did 1/4 c butter, fresh garlic and onions- sautéed until translucent. Added 1 c 1/2 & 1/2 1 c milk and 2 TBLS flour cooked until thick and bubbly then added cheese. I also topped with lemon zest to brighten it up after I tossed the pasta and sauce together. My boys loved it!
Delicious. We made this right after Easter, and it was a great way to use up that ham! I substituted one cup milk and one cup reduced fat sour cream for the heavy cream, and I sprinkled in flour until it reached desired thickness. I sauteed some fresh garlic, mushrooms, and onion in the butter before adding the milk/sour cream. I think the fresh garlic and onion really added to the flavor of this creamy dish. Fresh grated Parmesan cheese was the perfect final touch.
There's nothing to say except that I Loved This Dish!! Was a family hit, will most definitely make again!!
Thanks, a great recipe.
I tried to cut some fat and calories by using half and half, but had trouble with the consistency of the sauce. That was probably because I did not use fresh grated cheese, so I suppose it was my fault. I microwaved a ham steak and cubed it, that worked great. I also used a box of frozen asparagus as the fresh stuff is pretty expensive this time of year. Great recipe, I will try it again!
Was upset when I couldnt find the copy I had of this recipe. This is my favorite recipe on this site. Needed to get it into my recipe box in case I misplace it again.
Pretty good...but not very low cal! I added the mushrooms and the onions with the butter as well. I liked this way to cook up some leftover ham. It was a different way other than a casserole or ham soup. Maybe next time I will try the milk rather than the cream. I also added some nutmeg (like Rachel Ray does). It is her secret ingredient for alfredo sauce!
I didn't change anything about this recipe and thought it was great! Definitely high in calories though.
Excellent use for leftover spiral cut ham from Christmas. We used 2 cans of cut up asparagus and added them with the ham to the sauce instead of cooking asparagus with the noodles. When I made this nobody was hungry at our house but after smelling the fab sauce they all changed their minds and ate a bunch along with foccacia. Thanks Steph :)
I made this recipe with 2 cups 1/2 & 1/2 instead of heavy cream and only used half the butter called for and it was still very rich. The sauce seemed a little thin as I cooked it so I added a tablespoon flour to thicken the sauce. My 12 year old loved this dish but my husband and I both thought it was just OK. Not bad but not great, a little bland I guess but a good way to use up leftover ham. Maybe next time I make this I'll add a pinch more cayenne pepper to kick it up a notch.
Very yummy! Added mushrooms, egg whites, and skim milk.
Very good, different way to use leftover ham. I added sauted mushrooms and onions in butter and extra garlic, gave it some more flavor. My husband loved it, so I'll make it again.
Made this for supper tonight because I had a leftover ham steak and fresh asparagus in the refrigerator. I used my alfredo recipe, which is very similar, minus the butter with the heavy cream. Used fresh garlic and mushrooms, and cooked broccoli in with the pasta for the last four minutes. My husband and I agree: this is the best alfredo I have ever made.
Excellent, excellent. My boyfriend's eyes got shinier and shinier with each bite...
Very, very, very good in our opinion! The best fettucini I've ever made at home...and it tasted like we were eating in a restaurant!! I didn't have any cream so I used whole milk with some flour for thickening. It worked fine in a pinch but think using the cream would even be better!! My husband doesn't usually even care for fettucini--but he LOVED this! Thanks for a fabulous recipe I'll make again and again!
My husband loved this and it was fairly easy to make. I personally am not a big fan of anything 'alfredo', but this was ok. A nice and different way to prepare asparagus.
So good
Really fast and yummy...I made it with sausage, which also worked very well!
This was amazing! As we have dairy allergies in our home. I attempted to make this twice with non-dairy options. 1st time using Silk non-dairy half and half and 2nd time using Silk non+dairy whipping cream. Turned out marvelously with both of them. Best non-dairy Alfredo I have ever had, couldn't tell it was non-dairy.
Good taste. [Put a stick of butter in anything it'll taste good!!] Let you sauce cook down to thicken.
I did not have any heavy cream, so I used a jar of Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese -- left out the butter and used only 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. My family really loved it and we saved over 300 calories per serving. The sauce and cheese were not heated, so I warmed it in the oven for about 15 minutes.
I made this tonight & it was yummy! I used half & half & less butter than the recipe called for. I didn't have asparagus so I sautéed spinach with garlic instead. I also used extra cayenne for additional heat! Yum!
Sautéed mushroom&onion&garlic together Heavy cream=milk
I let my 12 year old son choose dinner using the dinner spinner app. Although I was apprehensive about the combination, I have to say we were pleasantly surprised with the results and my son went back for seconds and thirds! the only tweaks I made were doubling the garlic powder and cayenne pepper. We will try this recipe again, I think fresh sautéed garlic and maybe some chilies substituted for the pepper would really ramp this recipe to the max.
Ran accross this recipe when looking for something to do with leftover ham. Since I love Asparagus and pasta I gave it a try. I was very pleased, great flavor, easy to make, made me smile. Not for those folks on a diet though or maybe you just want to cheat....a little. Highly recommend.
excellent - i used pork chop instead of ham.
Very good. The only thing that I did different was add som N'ORLEANS CAJUN and a package of imitation crab meat. Nice blend of flavors!
Excellent, added onion and mushrooms and used Creme fresh instead of cream. Loved by all.
This dish was good. My boyfriend especially enjoyed it. I made a few changes to the recipe- I added onion and mushrooms and used canadien bacon rather than ham. I also used light cream to cut down on the fat content. I will definitely make this again. It is a very quick dish to make which is ideal to make during the work week.
VERY VERY YUMMY, everyone had seconds! Will definitely make it again and again.
Even my little boys loved it and asked for seconds.
Next time I make this recipe, I’ll cut the amount of butter by half.
This has been in our rotation for years and was the very first thing my daughter learned to cook. No matter how often we make it, the kids never get sick of it.
This cooked really fast and was yummy! I didn't have ham, but had turkey, and added more garlic! Thanks for the recipe
This recipe is great! I was looking for something to do with leftover ham and this was perfect, everyone loved it. Thanks!
I added chopped chives as garnish and grated more black pepper on top of past a dish. very flavorful.
Should of read reviews first, needed more flavor. Next time I will saute the ham and chopped onions to bring out more flavor.
Delicious. Used farfalle pasta, sautéed some garlic and mushrooms with the onions and used the whole 16oz box of pasta because I forgot to remove some before mixing-was just fine. I used peas because my husband doesn't like asparagus. I would use this for chicken, Italian sausage, shrimp...
This is a favorite at my house! One my son requests all the time. It tastes like it must have taken hours & it's a quick dish. I always serve it with French bread & Red wine.
Excellente! I did what a few others suggested by substituting the heavy cream with a milk and flour roux, added shrimp, and replaced the asparagus with broccoli. It was a hit! My husband loved it, and he can be critical of his alfredo dishes. I also added a couple dashes of cajun seasoning and it gave it a great kick. Will be definitely trying this again with chicken for the kiddos!
OMG!! How could a stick of butter & 2 cups of cream be anything but good ? it was totally delicious from the first bite. I did all the same, except used fresh/frozen fettuccini so I reversed the boiling by cooking the asparagus 10 mins & then tossing in the pasta for 1.30 mins. I used wafer thin sliced & packaged smoked ham. Soooooo good!!Thank you!!Easy & delicious.
Made as the recipe is written and we liked it and will have it again. As others have written, it’s very versatile. It’s a fast, filling recipe. I will say it was in need of a bit of salt and additional pepper for our taste anyway.
So quick and easy to make. Absolutely delicious - I'll use the cheesy alfredo sauce with other ingredients too - would be great with mushrooms and artichokes.
Yes I made this very good and liked by husband
Delicious! Made exactly as recipe indicated. Will make again.
Awesome!
Wow! This recipe was way more amazing than I imagined. It’s also easy to meal prep. You can chop and cook ham and make sauce, and store. Then when ready just cook pasta and throw sauce. One of our new fav pasta dinners.
This recipe didn't work out for us.
Followed the recipe fairly close. Used minced garlic instead of powder, subbed a minced habanero + 1 minced Serrano for the cayenne, added the onion and mushroom others recommended, and used half & half. Good flavor but will definitely use a beychamel to smooth out the Alfredo sauce next time.
Quick and easy. Replaced asparagus with broccoli. Great weeknight dinner.
This was GREAT for dinner and leftovers!
A little bit too creamy..
Outstanding. Everything.
I would definitely make this again! I didn't have enough Parmesan, so I did half mozzarella. I also substituted the cayenne for two pinches of crushed red pepper.
My hubby wants me to make this constantly. Very tasty, the only change is we prefer spaghettini noodles instead of fettucini, and we like to double the asparagus.
Very good as is - would be good with chicken too.
This was great! I've started to like pasta again thanks to this recipe.
Simple recipe but very flavorful! Dinner is served!
Excellent recipe! Delicious and very quick. I live in the UK, and our equivalent of heavy cream seems to be whipping cream. It's what I used and it came out very well. I will definitely be cooking this again.
Awesome recipe!! Just be aware that it is VERY RICH.
Great pasta idea ! Easy and quick to make. With this base I can make a bunch of variations. Thank you
i ued alfredo sauce from a jar and made this really fast and it was delicious!
Top 5 things I've ever personally made, delicious.
This is a staple in my house for years now. It was the first dish my daughter learned to cook, she liked it that much!
This is great supper to throw together on a busy night as it's fast, easy and requires little in the way of prep, especially if you use leftover ham from a previous meal. I substituted a clove of fresh garlic rather than garlic powder along with a small chopped shallot sautéed in a mix of butter and olive oil. I used evaporated milk instead of heavy cream to cut down on the fat but keeping the same consistency. Like a previous reviewer suggested I also added a pinch of nutmeg to the sauce while it was cooking - believe it or not, it does make a difference.
Excellent and very versatile ! A keeper for even the times when you need some "comfort food"
I sautéed onions and mushrooms, along with a couple tablespoons of bacon crumbles, then added the asparagus and ham to the sauté to cook and heat those. I used 2% milk instead of cream and whisked in a tablespoon of cornstarch as thickener to reduce the calorie count significantly. Once the sauce was done I combined it with everything in the sauté pan and served it over the pasta.
I did some modifications to reduce the fat so I would not feel so guilty eating this delicious pasta! I halved the butter, used 1 cup skim milk and 1 cup 5% cream for the heavy cream. I had a 6 oz package of black forest ham. I used whole wheat fettuccine, used fresh garlic and added basil as well. For us I would double the asparagus and halve the ham next time. This was a really tasty and easy dinner. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #TasteofSpring
even though it does not seem fancy or challenging...extremely tasty.
My kids love this with the exception of asparagus. TY!
Unreal! Everyone loved it. I made it with shrimp and asparagus. Left out the cayenne because of the kids but everyone loved it!
As Rachael says, this was YUMMMM-O. I used 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup half and half and it was still very rich, but very, very good. Indulge yourself it's worth it!
I made it with chicken that I grilled and then cut up. It was a big hit with my husband and we will have it again. I did not have to add any additional spices. Very tasty and flavorful.
I made it exactly like the recipe and it turned out great!
Not the healthiest of meals, but as an indulgence once in a while you can't go wrong with this recipe. Serve with some crusty bread so you don't miss any of the delicious sauce! Thanks.
