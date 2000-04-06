Ham and Asparagus Fettuccine

This is a pretty basic recipe and as it stands is probably lucky to obtain a 3-star rating. I doctored it up a bit and it was pretty good in the end. Here is what I did: I followed the advice of another review and made a glaze using 3 Tbsp of brown sugar, 2 Tbsp of honey and 2 Tbsp of melted butter. I cubed a ham steak and baked the ham in the glaze for 20 or 30 minutes. While that is cooling, I sauteed about 1/2 cup each chopped onions and mushrooms, 3 cloves of garlic and 8 oz of chopped asparagus. I made the sauce using 1/3 cup butter and added about 2 Tbsp of flour (cook that for a few minutes to cook out the 'floury' taste) and then added 1.5 cups milk and 1/2 cup half-and-half, the cheese, a generous grating of fresh nutmeg (this is integral to any good white sauce), and salt and pepper to taste. Once the sauce was done, I tossed in the veggies and ham and combined everything with the hot cooked pasta. The end result was pretty good and definitely made more than 4 servings (more like 6).