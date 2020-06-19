My-Hop Pancakes
These delicious breakfast cakes are said to resemble those from a famous pancake house. When replacing milk for buttermilk, increase lemon juice to 1 1/2 tablespoons. Serve topped with butter.
These delicious breakfast cakes are said to resemble those from a famous pancake house. When replacing milk for buttermilk, increase lemon juice to 1 1/2 tablespoons. Serve topped with butter.
Great pancake recipe! I didn't change a thing! There's nothing better on a Sunday morning than the smell of a home cooked breakfast and freshly brewed coffee. Be sure to use REAL buttermilk and don't over stir the batter. You'll get some really nice and fluffy pankcakes - perfect with real maple syrup or sliced strawberries and whipped cream!Read More
After trying several times to make this recipe, I'm afraid that I'm not satisfied with it.Read More
Great pancake recipe! I didn't change a thing! There's nothing better on a Sunday morning than the smell of a home cooked breakfast and freshly brewed coffee. Be sure to use REAL buttermilk and don't over stir the batter. You'll get some really nice and fluffy pankcakes - perfect with real maple syrup or sliced strawberries and whipped cream!
No complaints here. Also, no changes. I didn't let the batter rest in the fridge, I just left it on the counter for a bit. I'm sure that's for the lemon juice to react with the baking powder/soda and to make it fluffier, which is exactly what happened. Good pancake recipe. NOTE: You might want to stick with buttermilk instead of soured milk with this recipe. Sure, soured milk works okay but your pancakes will be flatter. Or, that was my experiance the second time I made them.
These were fantastic!!
Very simple and delicious recipe. I also just let my batter rest for a few minutes (20mins) before hand to speed up this resting process I let my buttermilk and egg reach room temp before using. The addition of the lemon juice is pure genius! The lemon juice (citric acid) causes an exothermic reaction with the Baking Soda (sodium bicarbonate)....results...Bubbles! This makes for lots of fluffy airy pancakes...This is why I love baking...it's like being in chemistry class but with edible results:-)
This is very good. I will make pancakes with a resting time from now on. I did add frozen blueberries just because I do like them so. Thanks Drew!
Until this recipe I never found a pancake that I fell in love with. Many were good but not OMG good. But this one....is OMG good! I used French Vanilla extract instead but that is the only change. My mom who doesn't eat much only wanted one, but got up to eat three more. I like to make them in bulk freeze them individually and take out what I need during the week. I throw them in the toaster to heat them up, but my hubby is happy with them in the microwave.
After trying several times to make this recipe, I'm afraid that I'm not satisfied with it.
Ye gods these were good! I don't like huge puffy pancakes, so I deliberately thinned them out abit, but for us they were perfect! I had to adjust for what I had on hand and ended up a) halfing recipe, b) I couldn't stand putting in all that oil so I only used about 1T of oil and used half and half for difference, c) used fresh lemon juice (2 good squeezes for a half), let sit for 20", then thinned out batter with about a dollop of milk. Ended up with 7 nice size pancakes - perfect for husband & I. Wonderful!
I'm not much of a pancake eater, but my husband wanted some for his birthday breakfast. These were wonderful! Even though I replaced 3/4 of a cup of the all purpose flour with whole wheat pastry flour and cut back the sugar by about a tablespoon, these still came out light and fluffy. I also added some blueberries to each pancake before flipping them. I was very impressed with this recipe. Thanks so much!
Yummy! My new fav. I had to substitute with skim milk and lemon juice in place of buttermilk. (Mine had a scary green fungus growing on it!) Let the milk sit with lemon juice for five minutes to sour. Cut back the canola oil a little and cut back the sugar by about a tablespoon. Mixed it up in Kitchenaid. My son is a pancake conosiuer...he loved these. Served with pancake staples of bacon and syrup. I'm so keeping this one. Used cooking spray instead of butter and canola oil instead of vegetable. Put in the fridge for 30 minutes.
These pancakes are GOOD! The lemon taste is subtle but makes all the difference. I didn't have time to let the batter sit but they were still fabulous. Try it with sour cream if you want something really incredible.
These are excellent. I have been looking for a good pancake for a long time and nothing was exeptional..these however are. It just goes to show you more reviews doesnt mean better. These are a hidden secret. They are crisp on the outside and moist and delicious on the inside. I didn't have buttermilk so I put 3 tbls vinegar in and let it sit for 5 minutes, also all I had was whole milk for our little one so I used that. I didn't refrigerate the time specified, just until the griddle was ready. I finally found the best pancake, others must try.
Great pancakes. Nice and sweet.
delicious! Next time I may increase the lemon juice a little as I'm a tried and true lemon lover and couldn't get enough of that hint of lemon in these pancakes.
Yum! A great-tasting, fluffy pancake! A SIGNIFICANT note though: Don't leave the lumps--my fault for not SIFTING my flour, I guess, but we ended up with some clumps of flour. Gross! While we were eating, my boyfriend asked what was different about this recipe... as I listed the ingredients, I realized I forgot the sugar! Delicious without it! :)
This is the same recipe I use except I've never added the vanilla and lemon juice - I'm excited to try that next time and see if the family notices. BTW - you don't have to refrigerate the batter, it is better but if you can't wait they still come out delicious. My biggest challenge with chilling the batter is I can't keep my kids out of the fridge because they keep going in to eat the batter (it is quite tasty!). Also, cook all the batter and just put any uneaten pancakes in a sandwich size ziplocks and heat the next day for 20-30 sec in your microwave (2 pancakes for ziplock).
It would be hard to find a better pancake recipe than this one! Since I rarely have buttermilk in the house, I just add 1 tablespoon of either lemon juice or distilled, white vinegar to each cup of milk to sour the milk and mimic buttermilk. Let it sit for five or ten minutes, then proceed with recipe. You can't really tell the difference once it's in the pancake! I also don't always let my pancake batter rest before baking, and I've not really noticed a big difference. These are so tasty, I often don't use either butter or syrup on them, I just enjoy them hot off the griddle, as is!
These pancakes are OUTSTANDING. So dang good, they don't even need syrup. I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe.
These pancakes are delicious! They are very light. I followed the recipe exactly, except I didnt put the batter in the fridge beforehand. It made about 14 medium sized pancakes-enough for about 4 adults. I will definitely make these from now on!
I had some extra buttermilk after making fried chicken so I thouhgt I'd try this recipe. What a waste of time! The pancakes were gummy, tetured more like crepes than pancakes. The whole batch had to be thrown out, not a good thing with 4 hungry kids waiting for breakfast.
My husband, 3-year old and I all LOVE this recipe. I made it as is and they were perfect.
Love these!!! My favorite homemade recipe for pancakes!
This recipe went over extremly well!! I followed the recipe, and I should have doubled it. Very close to well "you know"! LOL
AWESOME! I've never had that famous pancake house's pancakes, so I can't really compare these to those, but they were definately delicious and something I know I will be making over and over! Made these exactly as written and would not change a thing. Thanks for sharing. :)
I so wanted my family to love these, and unfortunately, I used a new griddle on my stove that apparently I had a hard time with the heat. The pancakes looked beautiful but were under cooked in the middle. Sooooo....for the ones that were cooked they liked the flavor, but for the rest, a gooey mess. I will try again since this is a great way to use up extra buttermilk and the batter looked and smelled amazing. So I will go in the middle on my rating because of my error. Thanks for the recipe!
I have been on a quest to find a great homemade pancake recipe that doesn't need syrup to flavor it, and this is the one! All three of my boys and my niece loved these pacakes, which is a rarity in my kitchen. I omited the oil and went with applesauce instead and used egg whites.
kids loved it!!! I went to get some they were all gone... next time I will make a double batch...
Pretty good pancakes. I prefer a fluffier pancake like my mom used to make. I'm not big on buttermilk pancakes. My husband said they are very close to the famous pancake chain.
Fluffy and perfect! This is the perfect pancake recipe. I have tried many over the years but they always came out flawed in some way -- too flat, too bready, too thick, too something. I followed the recipe exactly and these came out with the perfect brown lacy edges, fluffy insides, and slightly sweet flavor that I love. The one tip I will add is that these cakes do have to be watched carefully for burning a bit more than other recipes I have used. They seem to cross over into burned territory in a flash. But that's a small price to pay for perfect pancakes, I say.
They were good. We didn't really let it sit a whole half-hour, either, because we were short on time. I'd make those again. as far as being like (I) Hop, there is another recipe that's texture is closer, and I don't think my kids were quite as fond of this as they were the other one because of the texture, but I think it's the vanilla and sugar that make it taste more like theirs. The other ones taste a little more "rubbery" to me, so it's a matter of preference.
WOW, these are good! My daughter loved them, after turning her nose up at Cooks Illustrated's "Best Buttermilk Pancakes" (they are so right about so many things ... but not this). These My-Hops are soooo good even without any butter or syrup (as I like to eat mine sometimes). Fluffy and light ... easy and really delicious. The only thing I need to remember is to leave time to refrigerate the batter for 30-60 minutes =) I love that you only need one egg and that all of the other ingredients are ones I almost always have on hand. Thrilled to have finally found our go-to pancake recipe after trying many recipes and supposedly awesome (and expensive) mixes, including the one used at Disney Resorts. This recipe is simply wonderful. Thanks for sharing!
Husband never said a word... just Hummed the whole time he was eating!! This is a definite keeper, :o) Wondering if you can keep the batter overnight, was a bit much for just two. If not, will just have to adjust recipe down a bit.
These are great! I've used fresh and powdered buttermilk. I like the fresh better, but both are really good!
Excellent! Instead of Buttermilk I added 1T. lemon juice to skim milk and let it set 5 minutes to sour. My wife is not big on pancakes but she loved these.
These were ok. Very flat. Not my preference.
These were really delicious and easy to make. I didn't have buttermilk so used the old vinegar and milk trick. They were a bit thin but the flavor was great.
Made these for a quick dinner last night, Very good with honey and compote. However, the recipe didn't serve 8 at my house!!! They were gone immediately...
Perfect pancakes, every time! If you don't have buttermilk, don't worry. You just add 4 1/2 teaspoons white vinegar to the milk, and let it sit for about 10 min and you've got instant, fresh buttermilk. I've made it twice like this so far, and it's by far the best tasting homemade pancake recipe I have ever had .. simply delicious! Awesome recipe!
I have already tried this recipe last week. It is very good. It recalled my memory at I-HOP when I studied in the states. Since it is very diffucult to get buttermilk in my country. I have yogurt in hand so I replace the buttermilk with Yogurt + full fat milk. 1 Pack of yogurt and top up the milk until it reach 1 1/4 cups. It turns out very good. I let the batter stand for one hour. (I prepare the batter then go back to bed and cook it when I wake up..) Thanks for the good recipe.
Excellent pancakes! I followed the recipe exactly and was really pleased with the results.
This recipe was okay, maybe I just need to try it again. The famous pancake chain also adds their omelet mixture to the batter to make them fluffy. I have tried that, and I like it that way better. Try it!!
I love their crepes if anyone has a version for those. I have been trying for years w no success. Why I try I have no idea. I have two ihops within 3 miles....b
This recipe was awesome! I made them for my daughter's friends after a sleepover and they all loved them. They were so fluffy and sweet. I used 2% milk but increased the lemon juice because I didn't have buttermilk and they still turned out really good.
ymmy, these didn't last long! I didn't have buttermilk or distilled vinegar as someone suggested so used sour cream, worked very well. This is now our receipe to use. also didn't chill as kids wanted them now!
My family of 5 absolutely loved these pancakes. My 3 sons informed me that we no longer have to go to Ihop for pancakes because we can make them at home now. The batter was not runny at all and the pancakes turned out nice and fluffy. They did not stick to the pan while cooking either. I let the batter sit in the refrigerator for the 30 mins and then I got the pan nice and hot, sprayed a little non-stick cooking spray on it (always had better luck with using the spray for pancakes and crepes-I use just a little) and started cooking them on the lowest stove top burner setting. (I just turn it up at first to get the pan hot). My kids are in middle school but I've always given them recipes to keep - they each have a binder that says MOM'S RECIPES, that way if anything were to happen they would always have our family's favorite recipes on hand. This one is definitely going in their binders!
fluffy and sweet, makes a great pancake. Followed recipe as is and left in fridge for an hour, they were great.
The taste was fantastic but they stuck terribly to my nonstick griddle. I tried thinning with more buttermilk and that helped a little. They tasted great, but I would not make them again.
This were excellent pancakes. I usually only make pancakes on a special occasion and this recipe definitely made the pancakes special. I will be making these again.
I followed the recipe exactly. The texture of these pancakes was wonderful and the flavor was almost perfect. The only change I would make is to increase the salt or decrease the sugar, as they were just a little too sweet.
I have made this recipe a few times now and about to make it again tomorrow for the breakfast for the familly. It has turned out everytime but it takes a little time to master the heat just right for the pefect pancake. You don't get a better pancake @ home.
These pancakes are wonderful!! I just made them for breakfast and they do taste like the famous name ones. Made the recipe as it called for don't feel the need to change anything. As one viewer stated higher viewers don't make it better(lol). This is my new replacement recipe. Thanks for a great recipe drewface
I loved this recipe! My sisters devoured it. These pancakes are nothing like IHOP this is soooo much better!!!
This is the BEST Buttermilk pancake recipe I've ever tasted! It is unbelievably easy to make too! I have been known to double the recipe just so I can freeze half of them and have a easy pancake breakfast during the week.
love the recipe!
Good pancakes but I will need to triple this recipe to adequately feed my family! Used plain milk as I live in China and do not have access to buttermilk and they were just fine.
Great recipe! I didn't change a thing in the ingredients. My batter sat for 2 hours only because our power went off and I couldn't cook the pancakes. They were just fine. My husband liked these too. I'm eating a cold leftover right now with my coffee. Thank you for such a good recipe!
My wife loved it. I'm in good standings. :) Thanks. I made it for dinner. You' can get five large pancakes from this reciepe. So, make sure you adjust it to your needs.
My family loved the pancakes!!!! Very easy recipe and simple ingredient and the pancakes taste great!
The recipe as is is simply delicious. I reduced the sugar just a little and they cooked just fine without burning.
These are a True Winner! I have tried a few pancake recipes on this site but each one was always missing 'something'. This recipe makes the most flavorful and fluffy pancakes outside of a I-HOP! These pancakes have become an often request breakfast staple. Now I have to start stockpiling flour ;-)
This was so much better than any pancake you can get in a restaurant! Crisp on the outside with great cakey texture instead. I did clean it up a bit by using rapadura instead of white sugar and substituted white whole wheat flour for the all-purpose. You do have to cook on a lower heat to make sure the middle gets done. I cooked on med-low. This is a keeper!
Out of this world pancakes! I made according to directions and they were eaten up. We served with Smuckers red raspberry syrup and a dallop of cream. Made my kids morning. One batch of these fed perfectly our family of 6-with no leftovers.
These are the best pancakes. I'm always happy when there are left overs for the next day! The buttermilk is the trick!
Absolutely disgusting. All you taste is baking soda! Yeah they are fluffy and LOOK delicious. One bite tell you otherwise. Definitely won't ever be trying this recipe again. EVER
Made this today, it was fantastic. I followed the recipe exactly, except I substituted sour cream and a tsp of lemon juice with milk for the butter milk, it was a success. Thank you for posting this, I love pancakes and this was the best I've tried!
Best pancake recipe I have ever tried. I triple the recipe, place a small piece of parchment paper between each one place groups of 6 in a ziplock bag after they have cooled and put in the freezer for quick yummy breakfasts. I just put them in the toaster oven to warm up but I suppose the microwave would work too.
This is the best pancake recipe I have made to date and the only one I will use now! And I've been searching for a very long time! It DOES taste like I-Hop's pancakes. After making it a few times, I think the secret has to be the lemon juice (I have never used that in pancakes) and resting the batter. Excellent, thank you!!!
I tried this recipe and they came out pretty thin. But even though, my family loved them. Next time, since they came out thin, I will make it 3 per person. - princess baker girl
This is very similar to my current recipe. Yours uses double the sugar, that I will probably cut back on. Thanks for the fun!
Awesome recipe. The pancakes we're enjoyed by everyone. No need to alter or substitute. To NO KIDDING: Don't criticize the recipe..learn how to cook!
Made these for my son and I yesterday morning and neither one of us like them. Not very flavorful.
I love these pancakes. The first time I made them I forgot to put the sugar in and they tasked fine. My wife and daughter who do not eat pancakes loved them. Question. Can I make the batter and let it sit in the refrigerator for a day or two before I make the pancakes? Thank you so much
Great pancakes. Husband loved them and asked what is it that is different. I believe it is both the vanilla and the lemon juice. I followed the recipe exactly. I did burn the first one. Found that a bit less heat and longer cooking time works best. A bit different than cooking regular pancakes.
Great! My family loves it! I make them now every weekend.
I made them last Sunday and again today...These are some of the best I've found. But do not keep them till the next day....that lacked after overnight..
This is a wonderful pancake recipe!! My daughter loved it.
I have made these today, New Year's Day 2013, and followed the recipe to a T. I was pleased at all that the cakes were stuck to the pan (of course I added the butter, and when they still stuck I added oil). I believe the sugar makes them stick like glue. I make homemade (french crepes) so I know what I am doing. I tried adding a little oil after turning the cakes over but then the uncooked batter drips and the rest of the cake is too greasy when removed to the plate. Otherwise they don't taste bad. If somebody would make them with a just a smidgeon of sugar and rate it we would all appreciate that.
Loved it. Did use lemon juice instead of buttermilk, as I didn't have any on hand. Came out great, reminds of Perkin's pancakes, but as their pancake contains hydrogenated oil and this doesn't, this was a much better alternative.
Oh yes.....this will be the new way pancakes are made in my house. Looking forward to the next batch and trying a few flavorable ingredients.
These are great! Fluffy and easy to their together. I did go to make them one morning and realized I had no lemons! I used apple cider vinegar instead ( for shame!) And it worked just as well! Thank goodness :)
Seriously delicious, I wouldn't change anything at all....kids & hubby went crazy over the pancakes
I made this recipe exactly as written except for doubling it. These were the best pancakes I've ever made. Just like restaurant cakes.
I followed the recipe to the letter, but did not have the results that so many of you have had. The batter was too runny. I had to add another 3/4 cup flour. They had too much of a baking soda flavor. Thumbs down. Didn't taste anything like IHOP pancakes.
Wonderful recipe for pancakes,light & fluffy and totally yummy. I did add a small amount of flour after I took the batter out of the refrigerator as the batter was a wee bit thin, no big thing. I doubled the recipe and fed 3 hungry LDS Missionaries tonight and they devoured them. Absolutely a keeper recipe!
Good for sure. I would scale back on the sugar just a little bit for our taste. The batter was extremely thick but I just went with it and was fine. It made 4 large pancakes and they were definitely fluffy.
This is now my go-to pancake recipe.
Yum! Everyone loved these. They're delicious plain (without syrup), too.
Now this is what pancakes should taste like! Followed the recipe exactly with the first few cakes then thinned the batter just a bit with some additional buttermilk just for personal preference of a thinner cake. My new go to recipe for pancakes!
made these the other mornin, and we loved em and is a def keeper for us. great flavor, awesome texture and fluffiness.
Doubled the recipe and it made a ton. My kids will be eating pancakes for the next few days, which will make them happy because they loved these. I did not let it sit before using and used 1/4 cup applesauce instead of 1/2 cup oil (doubled). I did not try these, but my husband and kids said they were really good.
Yum! so tender and sweet, these were fantastic. Didn't even need the syrup. Some were complaining that they were a raw gooey mess but I think they must have poured them too thick. The batter doesn't spread much when you pour it so I kind of had to push the batter around too keep them from being too thick but they turned out perfect. I cooked them in my electric fry pan set at 375. I think you could also add a couple of TBLS milk with the buttermilk and thin them out that way too.
Excellent recipe! Almost taste exactly like IHOP’s pancakes. Do not skip putting it in the fridge this is a vital step and totally changes the recipe if you don’t do it. I just tried without and it taste completely different.
This is my family's favorite pancake recipe! And I have tried many different recipes in past. The only two changes I made was use 1/4 cup of butter in place of the vegetable oil in the batter. And I only let batter rest for about 5 minutes or so. They turned out perfect, just fluffy enough. Thanks for the recipe!
When I first made this recipe it didnt go over very well with my family or me, so i experimented with it changing key ingredients. After about 3 or 4 tries i FINALLY found the right mix. Changes include: buttermilk to 1 and 1/2 cups, i used olive oil instead of veggie oil (mainly because i didn't have veggie) and cut it 1/2 teaspoon,i added 1/2 cup UNMELTED margerine, flour to 1 and 1/3 cups, baking soda to 1 and 1/4. Well thats all the changes i made for a better recipe in my opinion.
OMG..these were the best pancakes ever!!! I didnt have buttermilk so I used egg nog..and I added nutmeg and cinnamon!! They were so light and fluffy!!! Thanks so much!!
I followed the exact directions and these turned out so good. They literally melt in your mouth. No syrup necessary. :)
Great method. I discovered too late that I was nearly out of all purpose flour so I used what I had - 1/4 c. all- purpose flour, 1/2 c. bread flour, and 1/2 c. whole wheat flour. I did everything else was exactly the same as in the recipe. My family and I loved them. Seeing that our whole wheat pancakes out this light and fluffy, I figure it's got the be the method, not so much the type of flour used so I'm saving this recipe to try again exactly as written when I have all-purpose flour in my pantry but will definitely make them again substituting 1/2 the flour with whole wheat.
These are my first yummy and beautiful pancakes ever! Before my pancakes were so thick that they got burned but uncooked inside. This recipe yields perfect pancakes for me. Thank you so much :) (Note: I didn't have buttermilk, so I mixed the regular milk with juice of 1 lemon, and let it stand for 15 minutes)
I found these pancakes to be bland. The first time I made them I made the recipe as written. The second time, I added some malt (which is what I always add to my pancakes). Still bland. I ended up sprinkling them wih cinnamon sugar just to add flavor. Not a terrible recipe, just "ok".
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections