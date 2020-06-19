My-Hop Pancakes

These delicious breakfast cakes are said to resemble those from a famous pancake house. When replacing milk for buttermilk, increase lemon juice to 1 1/2 tablespoons. Serve topped with butter.

By drewface

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the buttermilk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract in a bowl; stir in the sugar. Whisk in the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, combining the batter with just a few strokes to moisten. Leave the lumps.

  • In a separate bowl, whisk the egg and lemon juice together; gently stir into the batter. Refrigerate the batter for at least 30 minutes, up to 1 hour.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat and grease with the butter. Pour 1/3 cup of batter per pancake into the skillet and cook until bubbles appear on the surface, about 2 minutes. Flip with spatula and brown the other side, about 2 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 356.8mg. Full Nutrition
