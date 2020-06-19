My-Hop Pancakes

My family of 5 absolutely loved these pancakes. My 3 sons informed me that we no longer have to go to Ihop for pancakes because we can make them at home now. The batter was not runny at all and the pancakes turned out nice and fluffy. They did not stick to the pan while cooking either. I let the batter sit in the refrigerator for the 30 mins and then I got the pan nice and hot, sprayed a little non-stick cooking spray on it (always had better luck with using the spray for pancakes and crepes-I use just a little) and started cooking them on the lowest stove top burner setting. (I just turn it up at first to get the pan hot). My kids are in middle school but I've always given them recipes to keep - they each have a binder that says MOM'S RECIPES, that way if anything were to happen they would always have our family's favorite recipes on hand. This one is definitely going in their binders!