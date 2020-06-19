My Grandmother's Potato Chip Cookies
Very nice cookies with a good mix of sweet and salty flavors. Passed down from my grandmother.
The first batch I left in balls as they dropped off the spoon and they were a little "doughy" in the center. The second batch I flattened and baked at the reccommended time. The 3rd batch I flattened and then forgot about when I got a phone call! It turned out WAY better. They were in for almost 25 min. and golden brown around the edges. Fantastic!Read More
I found these to be quite bland, with virtually no flavor whatsoever...salty or sweet. Perhaps for a childs palate they are fine, but wanted to take them to a charity event for adults. Glad I tried them out first.Read More
This is a really good Recipe, taste just like how my Grandmother's use to taste = )
I have never tried potato chip cookies, but decided to make these to use up 3 small bags of chips that no one wanted. I was a little skeptical because of the simplicity of the ingredients and becuase the dough turned out very soft and buttery. I baked them until golden around the edges and they turned out really good. Just a delicious, simple cookie, nothing extravagant. Just a note, the dough doesn't seem to spread much during baking so you want to flatten them before baking. Also, I used a little more than 1.5 cups of potatoe chips and it turned out fine (I didnt want to throw away any leftovers from the bags).
I make these cookies every Christmas. I have added a twist though that my children just love....after the cookies have cooled, I dip half of each cookie in melted dark chocolate and additional crushed up potato chips. They are a true crowd pleaser! :)
My Grandother made these cookies. Wonderful. She always kept them in the freezer as they are very fragile. At least Gradma's was. Bet you can't eat just one. Thank for posting Little chef
how can anybody call this bland? do you have taste buds? i do bake at 325, as i find the butter tends to brown too quickly. when i tell people about potato chip cookies, i get strange looks. however, when they taste one, they want the recipe.
I had this cookie for the first time when I was in grade school back in the late 1960's. I was amazed that the salty-sweet taste and texture reminds me of shortbread. This recipe turns out perfect both in taste and texture. It's become a favorite of my grandchildren. This is a true heirloom recipe!
Perfect in every way. Followed recipe, no changes suggested. Shortbread texture. Hold together nicely. Baked exactly 20 minutes.
They seemed a little pasty. Although they did have a decent amount of sweet flavor, the potato chips seemed to completely overwhelmed by it. You couldn't even just pick out a potato chip and eat it without it tasting like sugar and nothing potato.
Love this cookie! I used brown sugar. Did not crush potato chips very fine and baked for 15 minutes at 375. I flattened. the cookies before baking. Turned out nice and crispy. Toots
So good! Next time I'll add more chips to make them a little more salty
This recipe did not work for me. There are several ingredients missing.
I made cookie bars out of this recipe. There were none left! Love this recipe!
I absolutely love this recipe. I’ve been making them for almost 50 years. The recipe I had originally called for half butter, half oleo. I also add more chips than called for. I’ve made them for people who never heard of them, and now I am always asked to make them.
These cookies are fantastic. Love the simple recipe and they taste great. But I don't know what I did wrong because they turned out very crumbly. Still, an excellent cookie!
I added Butterscotch morsels. Love the ease and flavor, after I got over the amount of butter used
Always a hit wherever I take these cookies! I add mini chocolate chips. I also flatten them down before baking.
I would give it one star but since my husband thought they were “okay” I gave them two. My daughter and I thought they were too doughy, floury, and kind of tasteless. My husband is an amazing baker - he treats recipes like a science experience so I’d have to say there was something wrong with this recipe. Too much flour, not enough vanilla or sugar? Maybe needed an egg?
Very easy, took them to work for the Christmas potluck. They were enjoyed.
My family loved the cookies ! I gave the receipt to different people for them to make it ! They didn’t last long at all . Just like Lays, ya just can’t eat one 😂 👍👍👍
The only change we made was substitute Truvia for the sugar. Cooking came out great, something new to us 🥰
They were okay...luckily I only made a half batch because I didn't have enough potato chips. My dough was really dry and I wound up adding an egg. I probably should have flattered them out because they didn't spread out and I they could have used 25 minutes in the oven. I might try them again if I have chips that need to be used or I might try a different recipe.
OMG so good, and no one guesses potato chips. I love them
These poor cookies are missing something, they fall apart even when cooled, and have the consistency of sawdust. Followed directions directly and im disappointed nothing like my grandma used to make at all.
a pound of butter!!! wow. Not sure it's worth the expense, but they are pretty good.
I havent made this recipe yet but my friend brought some to work on friday and they were delicious. She added butterscotch chips and pecans. They are sooo good.
This recipe is so fun for the Grandkids to help with!! They love the idea of the potato chips in cookies!! So delicious!! Remind me of pecan sandies.
These were the perfect combination of salty and sweet! They have a lovely butter flavor and shortbread texture. I made a half batch because I didn't want to use up all of my butter and I kinda regret it. I substituted brown sugar because that's what I had. I flattened tablespoon balls of dough and sprinkled with crushed chips before putting them in the oven. Once they were out, I sprinkled some flaky sea salt on top. These only lose a star because they don't have any chocolate which would totally elevate these to perfect cookie status.
