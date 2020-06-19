My Grandmother's Potato Chip Cookies

Very nice cookies with a good mix of sweet and salty flavors. Passed down from my grandmother.

Recipe by littlechef98

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking sheets.

  • Mash the butter, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until creamy and well combined; mix in the flour a little at a time. Gently fold in the potato chips. Drop dough onto the prepared baking sheets by teaspoonful.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Remove cookies from sheets immediately and cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 86mg. Full Nutrition
