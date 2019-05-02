He-Man Chicken
This is a grilled chicken recipe inspired by a dish found in Del Rio, TX. Truly a man's meal, and not for the faint of arteries, this dish combines three of men's favorite things: Grilling, Bacon, and Chili. Don't love it till you try it! Goes well with a light beer and mashed potatoes.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 59.1g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 19g; cholesterol 167.4mg; sodium 1725.5mg. Full Nutrition