He-Man Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a grilled chicken recipe inspired by a dish found in Del Rio, TX. Truly a man's meal, and not for the faint of arteries, this dish combines three of men's favorite things: Grilling, Bacon, and Chili. Don't love it till you try it! Goes well with a light beer and mashed potatoes.

By Brad Huebner

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Lay a chicken breast onto a work surface and place the palm of your hand down on the meat. With a sharp knife, carefully slice the chicken breast half horizontally, without cutting all the way through, and open up the sliced chicken breast like a book. Repeat with the other two chicken breasts.

  • Place each sliced, opened out chicken breast between two sheets of heavy plastic (resealable freezer bags work well) on a solid, level surface. Firmly pound the chicken with the smooth side of a meat mallet to a thickness of about 1/2 inch.

  • To stuff the chicken breasts, lay out a flattened breast and place a skewer on the meat, in the center. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of chili over the skewer and top the chili with about a teaspoon of pepperjack cheese. Roll the chicken breast around the skewer and secure with toothpicks. Wrap each chicken roll with 2 slices of bacon and secure with toothpicks. Pour about 1/2 cup of barbecue sauce into a bowl, and brush each roll with sauce. Discard any leftover sauce.

  • Cook on the preheated grill, turning often and spraying the grill with water occasionally to prevent flare-ups, until the chicken is no longer pink in the middle, the juices run clear, and the bacon is browned, about 15 minutes.

  • Pour more barbecue sauce into a clean bowl and brush the rolls again before removing from the grill. Let rest about 5 minutes before pulling out the toothpicks and skewers for serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 59.1g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 19g; cholesterol 167.4mg; sodium 1725.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Will Featherston
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2011
Oh my! This is so good! The first time be prepared to get a little frustrated with the prep. Every time it gets easier. I add. a little more chili and a dab of the BBQ sauce inside. Take your time slow cook on the outside/cooler portion of the grill. We turn them one time mop with sauce then once more before pulling to serve. Amazing how one of these will fill almost anyone! Again Oh So Good!!! Serve with the grilled Mexican corn and the meal is complete! Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

GrannyGiggles
Rating: 3 stars
05/20/2011
Decided to try this to wow my menfolk but it didn't go over so well. I think the chicken has to be thinnner than called for it didn't cook on the inside until the soaked skewers were turned to ash. The texture in the middle was "weird" where the chili met the chicken meat. They did love the bacon-y chicken bbq sauce flavor combo. I think next time I'm going to just make the chicken and bacon part and serve the chili and cheese on the side. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
KSRSned
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2011
I cooked this in the oven and it was fabulous! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Ric Nelson
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2012
Came out great...let them slow cook for awhile kept them tender and juicy Read More
Helpful
(1)
Chad
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2020
Amazing! The wife loved it! Read More
