Blueberry Granita
A cool and refreshing treat. The more frequently you stir granita, the slushier it will be. The less you stir, the icier it will be. Use Splenda® if you prefer.
Delicious! My 14 month old loves blueberries. He has been eating them like crazy the last few weeks. I wanted to try a something different for him. He loves popsicles, so I thought he would enjoy this. And he did! He was so upset when it was all gone! We are going to have to go back to the grocery store tomorrow for more berries so we can make it again.
this was a great recipe, perfect for using the bluberries that weren't so sweet to start with. The color is beautiful and the taste was refreshing and not too cloying. Thanks for the great recipe!
it was nice but just too sweet i think only 3/4 of the sugar should be used
A little on the sweet side for me. Next I will try adding a little more lemon juice to get the tart flavor I love so much.
Used frozen berries and had an instant frozen treat! Great recipe!
used blueberries from local farmer's market. Nice and refreshing. I cut down the sugar. Will try with other berries too. Very good
I liked this granita quite a lot. My blueberries were on the sweeter side, so I only used 1/4 cup sugar and that was perfect for me. I also added about a 1/2 tsp of lemon zest in addition to everything else--it gave it a nice lemony touch. Finally, I didn't bother with straining the blueberry mixture. My blender did an excellent job of pureeing everything up, so it just seemed like an unnecessary step; and the granita was no worse for it. This was a wonderful treat to have on a hot summer day! Thanks so much for the recipe!
Made this for my husband and he LOVED it. Shared it with my son and wife and they were crazy for it (my daughter in law does not care for blueberries) AWESOME thanks. Can't wait to try other fruit!
Made it like a sorbet in an ice cream maker. Used honey for sugar and more lemon cuz I like it. Heavenly.
Made this for my guys today and we all loved it. Going to try it with Strawberries next.
