Blueberry Granita

A cool and refreshing treat. The more frequently you stir granita, the slushier it will be. The less you stir, the icier it will be. Use Splenda® if you prefer.

By Barb

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Blend the blueberries and sugar in a food processor until smooth; strain through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing with a wooden spoon to separate the blueberry puree from any chunks of skin or seeds.

  • Stir the strained blueberry puree, water, and lemon juice together in a shallow glass baking dish or tray. Place the dish in the freezer; scrape and stir the blueberry mixture with a fork once an hour until evenly frozen and icy, about 4 hours. Scrape to fluff and lighten the ice crystals; spoon into chilled glasses to serve.

