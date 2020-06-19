Coconut-Lime Cheesecake with Mango Coulis

This tropical-inspired mango Key lime cheesecake features a ginger-coconut crust and two divine layers topped off with a fresh mango coulis. I like to make coconut cream by adding coconut extract to whipped cream for topping the cheesecake. Top with a whipped cream dollop and toasted coconut sprinkle for even more flavor.
OMG CC this is ADP! (Absolute Dessert Perfection) And, I must admit I was a bit skeptical since this is the first time I've made a cheesecake without a water bath. But even without that there were no cracks at all! I am a skeptic no more. Now onto the crust - I didn't use gingersnap cookies as I'm not a fan of them and I had some leftover "Guyanese Lime Cookies" from this site. I crushed those up and next time I might put the coconut in the food processor or leave it out altogether. The crust is wonderful. The cheesecake itself is fabulous! It's divine and having two layers is GENIOUS! The flavors compliment each other vs. compete with each other. Some people thought it was thin or there wasn't enough filling - well if you have experience making cheesecakes you can tell by the ingredients that this isn't a NY style cheesecake that would contain at least (4) 8 oz. blocks of cream cheese. Double it if you must, but I do think that will take away from this dessert. The mango coulis is delish and I wish I had made this while mango was in season as I had to add a bit more sugar to get the desired sweetness. I did follow CC's suggestion and topped this with some toasted cococut, lime zest, and some coconut flavored whipped cream (8 oz. heavy whipping cream, 2 Tbsp. white sugar, 1 1/4 tsp. coconut extract) which put an already incredible dessert over the top to ADP! Thanks CC for a great recipe! (As I write this review I'm actually enjoying a slice....)
I was very disappointed in this crust. The ginger flavor was overpowering and the texture was chewy. I was embarassed serving this at a friend's house especially because the silence said it all. I think using half gingersnap cookies and half graham crackers would help the flavor. And because the moist/sticky coconut flakes seemed to overtake the texture of everything by creating a chewiness it would have been better to use unsweetened coconut (its a fine grated type that is dry) and added a tablespoon+ of sugar. There also seemed to be too much butter...I'd try using just 2 tablepsoons. I wish this had worked out better for me as I was very interested in making a different type of crust. I will try testing it out again with the above changes but make sure I do so before serving it to friends.
I needed a show stopper dessert for a BBQ over the Memorial Day weekend and this was just the one. I loved how this came together and was one of the easiest cheesecakes I've ever made. I confess I didn't have the gingersnaps and didn't feel like making a trip to the store, so I used cinnamon graham crackers that I had on hand and added 1 tsp of ground ginger to the crumbs for that ginger taste that was such a nice compliment to the other flavors. In the coconut layer of the cheesecake, I also added 1/4 C of coconut to carry that flavor through. This is the first cheesecake I've ever made that I didn't do in a water bath. I followed the baking instructions exactly and it came out perfect. No cracks and very little settling. A wonderful dessert that just screams summer and one I'll make several more times before the summer ends for sure. Thanks CC, really, really delicious.
Fantastic! I made this for a small dinner party and everyone loved it! Very refresing and tropical. You can taste each flavor, but not one overpowers the other. I only have a 10" spring form pan, but it still came out fine. I used my food processor to crush the ginger snaps. I've found that the finer the crumb, the better the crust sticks together. For the coulis, I doubled the sugar and added about 5 tsp. water so that I could drizzle it (I just put it in a plastic baggie, snipped the corner off, then squeezed out decoratively). Topped it off with homeade whipped cream and toasted coconut. My guests thought they were dining at a five-star restaurant. Well done, CC!
This was really good! I like the mango puree over the cheesecake. I did change the crust only because we done like gingersnaps. I used vanilla wafers instead, I followed the rest of the recipe as stated. Thanks for sharing!! Everyone loved it :)
WOW the crust for this cheesecake is ingenious! I think that the coconut lime flavor is so great on its own that you dont actually need the mango coulis- but if you like a saucy cheesecake than its an excellent way to go. super easy too!!!!!!!
I've found that I can use simple soup crackers (saltines or the like) to make the crust- much cheaper than buying gingersnaps! And it works just fine; just replace cookie crumbs with cracker crumbs, adding a tablespoon or so of sugar. For a "ginger" crust, just add some ginger (and other spices if preferred). Another thing to do: You can buy frozen mango cubes at some grocery stores. Very handy. And I think I'll try using some coconut cream concentrate (a product from Tropical Traditions), instead of the coconut flavoring. No, I'm not in sales for the company! I just love the product. It's concentrated coconut milk, concentrated flavor, but doesn't have the additives (and artificial ingredients?) that many flavorings have.
This is absolutely delicious! We loved it. Each flavor stands on it's own, none of which are overpowering. The combination of flavors, the smooth texture, the sweet/tart mix, everthing is perfect. Husband said "It tastes like summer!" This dessert would be perfect for very special occassions, a BBQ, Sunday dinner, anytime. We will definately make this again. Thank you for sharing!!
Awesome! It was so easy! I almost always tweek recipes, but not this one! Not too sweet, not too rich... a wonderful, smooth result that was actually done when the recipe said! FYI, I could only find 14 oz. cans of condensed milk, but it converted to 10 dry oz. You want 396 grams. Thanks for posting this... it's going in the family book!
This is very good!!! I made it exactly as it states with the exception of opening the oven door and letting it cool... I live in Florida and it is very hot here!!! I did put it in the top oven that was not on, but the bottom oven where it cooked was still on. Let it cool in there for an hour and then refrigerated it. Turned out perfect! The crust is very delicious, and the filling very decadent. Definitely a keeper!
This is insanely delicious- the combination of flavors is perfect, and the recipe is very easy to follow. Once when I made it, I used cream of coconut in place of the condensed milk and coconut extract and it was great that way too. This is a wonderful recipe and I highly recommend it just as it is.
This is one of the best tasting cheesecakes I have ever had. And it's not that difficult to make. I did not have gingersnaps, so I used graham crackers in the crust. Followed the rest of the recipe exactly. I might add a 3rd package of cream cheese if I was making this for a larger group of people, as it is kind of thin. But the combination of flavors, with the lime, the coconut, and then the mago topping, is just wonderful. This is definitely a summertime treat that we will enjoy many times.
Fantastic! Added a few drops of green food coloring to the lime level, which made for a spectacular finish with the two layers being different colors. Definitely taste your coulis before using it - I found I had to almost triple the sugar (not a very sweet mango). Also, next time I'll line the springform pan instead of just greasing it - getting the cake out was a bit messy.
Wonderful flavor combination! It's even good without the mango sauce. As others mentioned, it is a thin cheesecake so next time I'll double ingredients to make a taller cake. I really liked this and so did the others who ate it.
Great flavor! I loved the gingersnap crust and the mango coulis. I left it in the oven to cool and about 30 min later I realixed the oven was STILL. It was still delicious and different. Thanks for the recipe
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! So simple to put together too...I did opt to use graham cracker crumbs because that's what I had on hand, but other than that, followed the recipe exactly. I loved the addition of the coconut in the crust and the taste and texture of this cheesecake was perfect! This is not a super sweet/rich cheesecake, just the right amount of sweetness. The mango coulis was a nice compliment to this as well. We really loved it! Thanks, CC, for a wonderful recipe that I will be making often (and I will be because I'm a cheesecake-a-holic)! :)
Amazing recipe - a new favourite. Texture was spot on and it didn't crack when I followed the directions laid out in the recipe. The coconut and ginger snap crust was a big hit, as well. Will be making it again for sure!
I would give this 6 stars if I could! Made for a friend's party and everyone was so impressed. Delicious as is but I would double the crust next time because it was kinda skimpy in my pan. Served with rum-scented whipped cream and topped with lime slices. It looked like I bought it from a bakery
This was AMAZING. My first attempt at ever making a cheesecake, and I'm darn impressed with myself. The gingersnap-coconut crust is a perfect compliment to the sweet, creamy, and slightly tangy cheesecake. The coconut and lime flavors blended together nicely; I could barely distinguish either one on its own. I followed the recipe exactly, and I found it super easy to use--the touch/indent test worked well to test for doneness. Recommendations: this is a good dessert to make a day-ahead, since the cooling-in-the-oven process, as well as the chilling-in-the-fridge process can take awhile. But, by the next day, the cake had set and the flavors had melded, and it was perfect. The mango coulis was nice, but I could have eaten the cheesecake without it and been perfectly happy. Note: the recipe bakes a very thin cheesecake, though rich and dense. If you're looking for a thicker cake, (for presentation reasons), you might want to double the FILLING recipe (crust can stay the same).
This is an EXCELLENT recipe with EXCELLENT results! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out to be the best cheesecake I have ever made. The cheesecake does not crack when you bake it and 45 min. is the perfect amount of time for it to bake. I will definitely be making this again. Thank you so much for sharing CC!
YUM! I made this just as stated except my crust was half gingersnaps and half Nilla wafers. I worried that all gingersnaps would be too spicy. This is going to be my new go-to cheesecake crust! I threw the coconut into the food processor with the cookies so the coconut shreds would be smaller. This is so easy to make and, while I was nervous baking without the water bath, it ended up perfect --a smooth top with no cracks or settling. It is rich and delicious and so simple. I love it! I think I'll skip the coulis next time though. Mangos aren't in season and while this one had a chance to ripen on my counter for several days, it just didn't taste that great. Maybe if I lived in a warmer, more mango-friendly climate? It's fine without however. Just a dollop of whip cream and it was perfect. If I was going for a fancier presentation, I'd definitely do toasted coconut and lime wedges . Thanks for this recipe! It's a keeper!
This is CRAZY delicious. I had a 10" spring form pan and I increased all ingredients by half. Perfection. Personally, I didn't think the mango coulis added anything, but my guests liked it. The next day I added the juice of half a lime and a teaspoon of sugar to the coulis and then I thought it was outstanding.
This cheesecake came out PERFECTLY! It didn't crack and was nice and creamy. The coconut and lime complemented each other wonderfully. I followed the recipe instructions EXACTLY. Thank you for a lovely recipe! Just an update - I loved the mango coulis, but I sort of thought that it overpowered the coconut and lime flavours which were so perfect. Next time I'll just serve it with a little bit of whipped cream and toasted coconut. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
I used my own tart-like crust (made with flour, butter and confectioner's sugar), but otherwise followed the recipe. My mangoes were ripe, so I only used app. 2 tablespoons sugar. It was amazing and I'll make it again and again! Oh, and I have to mention this: First time I've ever made a cheesecake without a water bath, and surprisingly it had no cracks at all!
Oh YUM!! I followed some advice of other reviewers. This definitely tasted like top of the line restaurant food! In my top 10 desserts of all time! Edited to add: make sure you use FRESH mango if you are eating leftovers. I saved some of my mango purée for the next day and it was not very good. The 3rd day, I made it fresh and it was insanely good! I think this is my favourite ever! This is a dish to IMPRESS people!
This recipe was incredible! I took it to a dietitian's potluck and received many compliments (yes we eat cheesecake too!) I substituted graham crumbs with 1 tsp ginger and the crust was great. The cheesecake isn't very high, but good for keeping portions moderate. I may or may not do the mango coulis next time, I liked it but the cheesecake is great on its own. I did follow another reviewer's suggestion to top with toasted coconut and slices of lime on each piece. It looked as good as it tasted!
Even though I didn't have mangos, I made this cheesecake and the family thought it was delicious! I used a combination of gingersnaps and saltines for the crust and put the coconut in the food processor along with the crackers so that there wouldn't be random chunks in the crust. I topped the cheesecake with caramel and coconut, but I can't wait to try it again with the mango coulis!
I bought some of Pampered Chefs Coconut Lime sauce and so looked for a coconut lime cheesecake recipe. This one was awesome but I didnt use the mango toppnig of course. The gingersnaps really give it a good compliment with the coconut and lime.
When I saw this recipe, I had to try it. My husband is and island boy at heart and he loves flavors like this. I was a little disappointed with the size and texture of the cheesecake. I prefer a taller, fluffier cheesecake whereas this is a pretty short and heavy one. The flavors blend very well though. I made the mango coulis to go with it but I liked the cake better without it. The crust is very tasty and has only a slight ginger flavor, not overwhelming. Overall, a big success and I'll definitely make this again =D
I loved this recipe! The easiest and most tasty cheesecake I have ever made. I know some of the reviews didn't like the crust but we thought it was super tasty and the flavor perfectly matched the cake. The best thing about this cheesecake was you didn't need a water bath and it did not crack. I will definitely be making this again.
I just made this cheesecake for my mother on Mothers' Day. We all loved it! It's a great recipe, not too sweet which was great. The only thing I changed was instead of fresh mango I used frozen mango chunks. I let them sit out a bit to become room temperature. I don't think it made much of a difference except it was less work for me. I would definatly make this again!
I made this for dinner club. It was a Caribbean theme - and what is more Caribbean than Lime, coconut and Mango! This was the first time I made a cheesecake that was NOT in a water bath, so I was a little skeptical but it turned out great and everyone loved it! I did look at the review that mentioned that the ginger snap crust was a little overwhelming so I tasted a few cookie brands beforehand. I really liked Murray Old fashioned ginger cookies. Crust turned out perfect. Everyone wanted the recipe!
Best cheesecake I EVER made. With the sauce and whipped cream, it looked like an expensive restaurant dessert. I used reduced fat Vanilla Wafers (processed very fine, almost like flour) instead of ginersnaps for the crust. Combined with the coconut it made a great crumb crust. Next time I'm going to lightly tint the lime layer because both layers looked the same.
Not sure what happened here but i followed the recipe exactly and I got a flat, very thin cheesecake. I wasn't too excited about the flavor either. I thought it was just OK. I'd really like to perfect my cheesecake baking this summer!
I made this exactly as written and was extremely disappointed in this recipe. I agree with a previous reviewer...this crust was not good. The ginger flavor was overpowering and didn't mesh well with the flavors in the cheesecake. I was pleased with the coconut and lime flavors in the filling, but it was short and unattractive. It needed another block of cream cheese or something to add more height. I may try to make it again with a different crust and more filling. I served it at a dinner party and the guests were not impressed. Very disappointing.
Fantastic! I love the mix of each flavor. The mango puree can really be any other thick in texture fruit, if you are not into the blunt mango taste. The mango can be mixed with lemon or orange for a fresher, more sharp taste. I changed the gingersnap cookies with "Nilla" cookies, and that worked great for us! I will definitely make this again.
I liked the gingersnap/coconut crust, but it did turn out a little chewy and was not favored by my wife. Also, like a previous reviewer, it was really thin as written - double or triple as required. I also thought the mango coulis could use more sugar, but it may be because my mango's were not as ripe as they could have been.
Cheesecake was awesome. The Mango coulis didn't come out.. i am not sure what i did wrong. I used frozen mango. ( let it thaw ) and dont like gingersnaps so used vanilla wafers instead..All in all i would definitely make again
This is a very easy, fun and delicious cheesecake! It has a wonderful flavor and the crust is amazing! However, I must warn you... BEWARE OF THE MANGO SKIN!!!!!! It has the same chemical (urushiol) as poison ivy, and I have a horrible rash all over my lips from it!!
CRUST: Very tasty, but I had to QUADRIPLE the required amount!!! The quantity of ingredients stated in the recipe only could cover 1/4 of the pan. And even then I had to make the crust thinner and not build it up the sides of the pan! LIME-CREAM CHEESE BATTER: Not bad. I added a lot more lime zest and lime juice than needed (I like a lot of tang in my cheesecakes) and in order to distinguish this layer from the other layer I added 2 drops of green food coloring. Came out great. COCONUT-CREAM CHEESE BATTER: I am a HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUGE coconut lover so I put in about 1/2 cup of coconut extract and and 1/3 cup of sweetened coconut flakes. This layer came out delicious! MANGO COULIS: I did not care for this. The consistency of this supposedly-called "coulis" was more than lumpy and was half-runny half-thick. Despite the terrible texture, the taste was the worst. Not that I've ever tried burnt wax crayons, but that was exactly what it tasted like. What a waste of 2 perfectly ripened, delicious mangoes!
I mad it twice' first off don't use anything but ginger snaps for the crust. And second the mango topping will only last in your refrigerator for about 2 or 3 days so eat it fast otherwise its easy and delicious!
I made this today. I didn't have ginger snaps so I used vanilla wafers. My store also didn't have any mangoes so I didn't get to make the coulis that goes with it. I followed the baking directions exactly(thought they were weird) but the cheesecake came out perfect. Like others, it is a dense, not fluffy cheesecake. Thin but dense. I didn't get an overwhelming taste of two layers like others said. I could definately taste the lime layer and the coconut from the crust but not so much the coconut flavoring from the top layer. The recipe was very easy to follow, and easy to make and bake, but I have other cheesecakes that I like a lot better. It is a very refreshing summer dessert and everyone should try it. Thanks for the recipe.
Wow! I am an avid cook but never made anything like this. I was pretty unsure of it but I am sure glad that I did!! I only made a few changes. Replaced the gingersnap cookies with Keebler Sandies crushed up. Also added some extract to heavy cream that I whipped up to add to the top. Finished it off with some toasted coconut. Yum yum. Very nice presentation.
After reading some complaints about thickness of the cheesecake, I've doubled filling amount. In 9 inch springform total thickness after baking is 1.5 inches. I've followed the recipe and added water bath - cheesecake turned out beautifully, no cracking. It has creamy consistency, not dense like New York style cheesecake. Overall, I'm very pleased.
This is a fabulous, fresh, and different dessert! Just perfect for a warm weather treat. For those hung up on debating whether or not it's a legit 'cheesecake' or not, please unknot your panties and just enjoy it. What does it matter?? Good grief. I followed the recipe to the letter and the result was just lovely. Of course, I'm an experienced baker and cook. If your results are inferior, don't worry! Just keep trying! Because inexperience which produces inferior results will fade over time, as experience level rises ;)
I was looking for a unique dessert to serve at a casual summer dinner party. Was thinking a nice cool Key Lime Pie, and found this recipe. I was skeptical because of the sweetened condensed milk the recipe called for, but decided to try it anyway. The gingersnap crust was intriguing, as I've made that often with pumpkin-based desserts. This was just downright disappointing. A more appropriate name for this would be "cheesy condensed milk cream pie". I understand that it is NOT a NY style cheesecake, and I wasn't expecting it to be, but the batter was goopy going into the crust and while it did puff up during baking it fell into a soggy, wet mess once the "cake" was removed from the cooled oven. Refrigerating did nothing to save it. The flavor profile sounded wonderful (lime/coconut/ginger, + a little sweet mango to balance out the acid) but the lime flavor was mediocre and the coconut (extract, yuck!) lost completely. The best part was the mango puree, and only because we happened to have a whole box of fresh, ripe mangoes and I did add a bit of rum to it, which was delicious. I still like the idea of this, but next time will use my "regular" cheesecake recipe with these flavors. Also, as another commentor suggested, use unsweetened coconut in the crust, and use a food processor to crush the cookies and coconut flakes together. Cut down on the melted butter (maybe 2 T) - otherwise you'll have a chewy crust that doesn't hold up to the filling.
This was my first cheese cake that I have ever made. I followed every direction to the letter. I feel like the consistency of the cheese cake was great but the flavor was lacking. It definitely needs sugar or something...the "sweetened condensed milk" was not enough. I was so excited to serve this for Easter dinner and it was just a big flop :( If I do make it again I will experiment with sugar to see if that helps.
The best part of this dessert was how showy it is and impressive it sounds, but taste-wise I really wasn't impressed. I enjoyed the flavors in the cheesecake, but after all the work of layering and grating the limes, etc., I could not discern either coconut or lime flavor in the finished product. It just tasted sort of limey-tropical. I really liked the gingersnap crust and would do that again. The mango coulis was fun on top and a good addition but not amazing. In all, it was too much work for a mediocre cheesecake.
I made a few changes after reading the reviews. Made the filling 1 1/2 times to increase the volume, tinted the lime layer with 1 drop of coloring, added a bit more zest and juice to increase the lime flavor and more coconut extract into the other layer. I also made coconut whipped cream, toasted coconut and lime zest for the topping. This was not a pretty dessert however, the hint of green in the first layer, mixed with it's natural color, made it look like a dirty scrambled egg cake when you cut into it. Even with my changes, I also have to agree that the flavor was weak throughout. I wanted more tropical flavor than what I got. The gingersnap crust was fine in my opinion. The best part of the cheesecake was the mango coulis, it was so tropical and fresh tasting. I'm curious to see if it improves with age, so tomorrow when I have another slice, I hope I can report wonderful flavors! I may make this one again, using more flavor the next time.
Add in extra lime and coconut flavor to the cheesecake. Once it cooks, the flavor gets reduced slightly so I think next time I make this I will add even more. (I had already increased the flavors from the original recipe)
I liked that this cheesecake had a very unique combination of flavors. We served this when we had friends over for a low country boil, and everyone liked it. My only criticism is that I followed the recipe as directed, using a 9" springform pan, and my cheesecake did not get the same height as the submitter's photo, not even close. Next time I would either do 1-1/2 times the filling, or maybe even double. It was still very tasty, and beautiful though.
I brushed off the reviews that said this is less than spectacular cheesecake, but I agree. Dense and lacking in flavor, and the flavor combinations would have been better in a lighter, fluffier NY style cheesecake. But either way, this reminded me more of a frozen dessert than a homemade cheesecake. If a dessert sits in my refrigerator for 3 days before it is all eaten, I know it is not a winner.
This is a pretty good recipe, but I did change the ingredients where I could not find the items in the recipe. There are no gingersnaps that I can find in Qatar, so I used a brand of scottish shortbread cookies for the crust, with coconut and 2 teaspoons of sugar. The crust came out just fine. I could not find any coconut extract, but I did find coconut milk. I used heavy cream with the cream cheese to lighten it up a little. Real limes and zest. I wanted a smoother texture to the mangos, and added slightly more sugar. I used two ripe yellow mangos. The recipe tastes pretty good. If I had to improve it, I would double the cream cheese. I would use slightly more coconut milk. The lime was ok, but not enough for my taste.
This was one spectacular looking cheesecake. Adding some green gel coloring really made the layers stand out. I did,however, make quite a few small changes because of some reviews I read. First, I wanted a thicker crust that was not chewy (from the use of the sweetened coconut), but still had the same flavor profile. I used a heaping cup of crushed ginger snaps, and to cut down on the chewiness I used an equal amount of very finely shredded dessicated coconut (and two tablespoons of sugar to make up for the lack of sweetness in the coconut itself). I pulsed these together in the processor until everything was very finely ground, then melted the butter and poured it through the feeder tube with the machine going- stopping to scrape it down. It was very easy to make this way, and it was super yummy and crisp. Truly a crust I could see using with many pies and cheesecakes. Second, I did not wish for a flat cheesecake so I made 1 and 1/2 times the filling. Because of the extra block of cream cheese I was able to use the whole 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk, plus 3T cream of coconut. Tasting it I thought it needed a bit more sugar (unusual for me), so I added 3T white sugar. Three eggs because of my changes. When I split the filling in half I made the lime portion a bit thicker, almost* doubling the zest and juice of the lime. I only added a teaspoon of coconut flavoring, because I didn't have pure extract (worlds better) on hand. One of my favorite desserts with changes.
Made this for my Mexican BF for his birthday and he loved it. Lol.
If you want tropical, creamy, dreamy goodness, you will not be disappointed!! Follow the recipe. It's amazing! I made one slight change and made pineapple coulis simply because I couldn't find any mango. It paired with the cheesecake and coconut whipped cream amazingly well. I will be making this again and again every time I want to be transported back to the islands.
