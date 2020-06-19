Coconut-Lime Cheesecake with Mango Coulis

108 Ratings
  • 5 70
  • 4 23
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This tropical-inspired mango Key lime cheesecake features a ginger-coconut crust and two divine layers topped off with a fresh mango coulis. I like to make coconut cream by adding coconut extract to whipped cream for topping the cheesecake. Top with a whipped cream dollop and toasted coconut sprinkle for even more flavor.

By Alberta Rose

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9-inch springform pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine coconut, gingersnap cookies, and melted butter in a bowl; mix until evenly moistened. Press cookie mixture into the bottom and slightly up the sides of the prepared pan.

  • Bake crust in the preheated oven until browned and set, about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • Reduce oven heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Beat softened cream cheese in a mixing bowl until smooth. With the beater set to medium-low, slowly pour condensed milk into the bowl, mixing only until just blended and stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl as necessary.

  • Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition; scrape the sides of the bowl as necessary.

  • Pour about 1/2 of the cream cheese batter into a separate bowl. Stir lime zest and lime juice into portion in the new bowl; pour batter over crust in the springform pan, smoothing into an even layer.

  • Stir coconut extract through remaining cream cheese batter; pour over lime-flavored batter in the springform pan, smoothing into an even layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top of cheesecake springs back when gently pressed, about 45 minutes.

  • Turn oven heat off, but leave cheesecake inside with the oven door slightly ajar until the oven cools completely. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

  • Prepare mango coulis by puréeing mango with sugar in a blender until smooth. If too thick, add 1 teaspoon water at a time, using just enough to make it pourable. Drizzle over cheesecake when plated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 131.4mg; sodium 310.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/15/2022