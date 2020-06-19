Coconut-Lime Cheesecake with Mango Coulis

This was one spectacular looking cheesecake. Adding some green gel coloring really made the layers stand out. I did,however, make quite a few small changes because of some reviews I read. First, I wanted a thicker crust that was not chewy (from the use of the sweetened coconut), but still had the same flavor profile. I used a heaping cup of crushed ginger snaps, and to cut down on the chewiness I used an equal amount of very finely shredded dessicated coconut (and two tablespoons of sugar to make up for the lack of sweetness in the coconut itself). I pulsed these together in the processor until everything was very finely ground, then melted the butter and poured it through the feeder tube with the machine going- stopping to scrape it down. It was very easy to make this way, and it was super yummy and crisp. Truly a crust I could see using with many pies and cheesecakes. Second, I did not wish for a flat cheesecake so I made 1 and 1/2 times the filling. Because of the extra block of cream cheese I was able to use the whole 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk, plus 3T cream of coconut. Tasting it I thought it needed a bit more sugar (unusual for me), so I added 3T white sugar. Three eggs because of my changes. When I split the filling in half I made the lime portion a bit thicker, almost* doubling the zest and juice of the lime. I only added a teaspoon of coconut flavoring, because I didn't have pure extract (worlds better) on hand. One of my favorite desserts with changes.