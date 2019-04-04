Three Packet Slow Cooker Roast

This 3-packet roast is simple and easy. It has become a family favorite. Goes great with a side of mashed potatoes or over rice!

By Kerstin

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk water, ranch dressing mix, Italian dressing mix, and brown gravy mix together in a bowl until smooth. Place the beef roast into a slow cooker; pour the dressing mix on top.

  • Cook on Low until the roast is easily pierced by a fork, 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
610 calories; protein 39.1g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 46g; cholesterol 163.7mg; sodium 1179.7mg. Full Nutrition
