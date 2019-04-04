Three Packet Slow Cooker Roast
This 3-packet roast is simple and easy. It has become a family favorite. Goes great with a side of mashed potatoes or over rice!
2 thumbs up! Of all the slow cooker roast recipes I have tried... there have been many due to my hectic schedule, this is by far the easiest and most tasty. I added quartered potatoes and baby carrots to the cooker to complete this meal. The coloring of the veggies due to the packet mixes were inviting. The flavor was exceptional. Thanks for such a keeper killer recipe!Read More
4 stars for ease of preparation. I have been making versions of this roast for years. It can be made with 1 can beef broth instead of the gravy mix and water; water & gravy- or broth-, and Italian dressing mix; or 2 pkg Italian dressing mix, beef broth -or water & gravy mix-; any combination works. The sodium content will vary with what you end up using. It falls apart so you can easily shred for sandwiches. Also I've made with top or bottom round for less fat. I usually fix mashed potatoes with it and don't salt them. Leftover beef and juices are good for beginnings of soup next day- refrigerate and then skim off the fat that has hardened.
My father in law made this same roast. Really good. I always braise the meat before I add it to the crockpot and add a sliced onion or two. Phenom gravy and really good over garlic/rosemary mashed potatoes. NOTE: If the inclination takes, you can use lemon-lime soda instead of the water. Also, if you're pinching pennies, this also works with stew meat.
I made this for dinner last night (we were having a potluck kinda thing... I made this beef for sandwiches). I only changed one thing and added another. Instead of water I used beef broth. I added 1 George Killians Irish Red beer in for flavor. Holy Ale this was the most tender beef roast w/incredible flavor! Everyone fell head over heels for this! :) I of course directed them to this site! Always find gems here! :)
Couldn't find Italian packet, so substituted 1/2 cup Italian salad dressing and omitted 1/2 cup of the water to compensate... Delish! I will never make slow cooker roast any other way again.
I made this tonight. I've been making roasts in my crock pot or pressure cooker forever with the same old boring onion soup mix, so when I saw this recipe it got my attention as being "different". It went over so well, that I won't ever make it any other way. I was concerned about it being too salty so I used McCormick reduced sodium brown gravy mix and did not season the meat with salt. I would highly suggest this because it was plenty salty enough with this adjustment. I also wanted to make sure the gravy wasn't too thin so I coated the beef with flour, browned it and added an additional tablespoon of flour to the spice/water mixture. To my dismay, the "gravy" was like water when the roast was done. I removed the meat to a plate, covered with foil, and let it rest while I proceeded with making gravy out of the liquid. I cranked the crock pot up to high and did something I normally wouldn't have done, but I was way too lazy to make a gravy out of the normal flour roux. I mixed about 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with about 2-3 tablespoons water in a bowl until dissolved and smooth, whisked it into the liquid in crock pot, covered it and let it go for about 10 minutes. Worked famously. The kids and husband tore this up and when they were done, they were already talking about leftovers for tomorrow.
I followed the recipe exactly, and it was truly delicious. The whole family liked it. Here's what's good: 1) It makes its own gravy; there is nothing to do but serve once you get home from work or running errands. 2) The gravy is a lovely deep brown. 3) The gravy is neither too thick nor too thin. 4) The gravy is complex (likely from the Italian salad dressing mix), unlike standard corn starch gravies that you make yourself or pour from a can or jar--yet neither is it too herby-y. 5) No pre-browning of the meat. Browning is a wonderful thing, yes. But with this recipe it's not necessary. Besides, pre-browning messes up your stove with oil splatter and creates another item that has to be washed. I don't miss it! 6) This recipe is so easy that I handed it to my retired husband, and he was able to make it without the aid of my usual long list of instructions. Now that's easy. 7) I worried it would be too salty; it was not at all. 8) I worried it would be too commercial tasting: it was not at all. 9) The meat is fork tender and infused with flavor. Tips: Cut any visible fat from the meat before you cook it, otherwise that fat will render directly into your gravy. Resist the temptation to use more than 1 cup of water; it's not necessary. I used 2.75 lb chuck roast on low for 6 hours. Perfect, absolutely perfect.
Instead of the water, I use a can of beef broth and add a sliced onion. Truly delicious... my family always goes crazy for this. They like it over egg noodles as opposed to adding taters and I'll usually add carrots to the mix. Great recipe, Kerstin!
Well....I reviewed this before it was published, but they didn't move my review! SO, here you go again! WONDERFUL! This recipe is the BEST Roast I have ever had! I have made it several times, and it's always perfect! I have used the packets on chicken also, and it turned out really good, and used just the italian dressing/water on a pork tenderloin for pulled pork and it was great, but I will NEVER cook a roast any other way! Thanks Kerstin!
Really easy and the kids loved it. Chuck can be a bit fatty, so I strained the grease out of the "sauce" after cooking and before serving
I made this following recipe exactly and thought it smelled so bad that I wouldn't even eat it. My son tasted it and said it was "ok" but I definitely won't be trying this one again!
If I could rate this a ten star I would. I added an onion, about 4 cut carrots and a 1/2 cup of white wine. I have been married 19 years and this is the best roast I have ever made. Makes a great gravy too it is a keeper.
I've made this on several occations, although never in the slow cooker. Always in the oven. As is, it is extremely salty! I like the flavor, though, so I keep trying it. I've tried using reduced sodium gravy mix, and it's still super salty. This last time, I replaced the brown gravy mix with cracked peppercorn gravy mix for steak (1.25 oz). It doesn't have any sodium at all. It was SOOO much better, and still plenty salty enough.
Yummy! I throw in some baby carrots, a couple of potatoes and a large onion cut in 6-8 pieces. Then I drizzle half a bottle of beer over everything. This is so quick and easy to put in the crockpot at the start of a busy day. Delicious meal waiting for you at dinner time!
This was VERY well received in my home (and it smelled like A MILLION BUCKS)! I prepared this EXACTLY as described, and it was so tender, full of flavor, and was used for days after in sandwiches, over rice, with egg noodles. I made this roast last weekend, and I'm making it again this weekend at the behest of my family! This time, I am serving the roast with baked sweet potatoes and cinnamon-brown sugar-butter and pancetta roasted Brussels sprouts. Perhaps the perfect meal! Thanks, Kerstin, for this recipe!
We LOVED, LOVED, LOVED this! I think that this is the best way that I have ever prepared a pot roast...The only change I made was to season the roast w/ salt, pepper and garlic powder and seared the meat in some evoo before putting it into the slow cooker. This smelled heavenly while cooking, and tasted even better, not to mention how fall-apart tender it was. I didn't find this salty at all, and we really enjoyed the gravy over the meat and mashed potatoes. The gravy does not come out like water, either...it's a nice consistancy, which is great! This is gonna be my new go-to for pot roast from now on~YUM! Thanks, Kerstin, for such a wonderful recipe! :)
This was good. The meat was very moist and tender. The flavor was good, but not "Wow." I added potatoes to it and I would make it again.
This was the first time I've ever made pot roast and I have to say, this was outstanding! I followed it exactly with the exception of throwing in some quartered red skin potatoes. After I took the roast and potatoes out I threw a half cup of flour into the broth, turned up the crock pot to high and let it simmer for abouut 10 minutes. This produced with question the most delicious gravy I've ever had in my entire life. In fact I used the rest of the gravy 2 nights later on a baked pork loin and it was delicious! I wish I could give this recipe 10 stars! Thanks :)
Wow. Who would have believed this could be so easy yet so good? I subbed a cup of homemade beef broth for the water and gravy mix. I didn't notice a lot of seasoning flavor from the meat but it was absolutely falling-apart tender. Once the roast was done, I removed it to my KA stand mixer and used the paddle attachment to shred it, then returned it back to the slow cooker. Served with club rolls, sliced provolone, mayo and horseradish - yum!
Great recipe. The only reason I gave it a 4 star because I tweaked it a bit. Seasoning I left as is. I added mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, onion and red potatoes. The kids and hubby loved it.
Loved it. So quick and easy. Gave the leftovers to my mom who later asked me for the recipe because her boyfriend practically licked the plate.
Wow...I am not a cook by all means. I just decided to help out my wife and do something. I never cooked beef or used the slow cooker before. What a success the meal was. I actually made a full meal in the slow cooker. I put one half of onion and mushroom cut in big pieces on the bottom of the slow cooker. I then put a 2lb piece of roast over it. I then put 4 big potatoes cut in big pieces, then the other half of onion, mushrooms, and baby carrots. I then put the mixture over it and put on Low for 10 hours. For the mixture, I substituted water and brown mix for Beef broth. I did not salt anything, including meat. The mixture alone was enough and it came out to be perfect - not too salty and not blend. Will do it many more times in the future!
This was so good and easy! I didn't have a ranch packet so I covered and "tenderized" the roast in ranch dressing instead and added baby carrots and baby red potatoes.
B-F Loved this! He kept telling me to make this again. The gravy was really yummy! I can see the sauce being on top of meatloaf.
Simple and tasty! The only thing I did differently was to add some veggies (potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, and corn this time).
This smelled great and the flavors were good, but it is way too salty. If I were to try this recipe again, I would have to find a way to cut back on the sodium.
I don't like to think about how much sodium there is in this recipe!!!
tried this recipe last weekend, and I had some reservations about the sodium content, it came out awesome. I added NO salt to it, and it was perfectly seasoned and the gravy was out of this world. I only made some very minor adjustment, such as adding quartered red potatoes and some diced baby carrot, also added some thick sliced Vidalia onion to the bottom of the crock pot for the meat to rest on. It was a hit with family and friends, and used the leftovers shredded on toasted rolls for sandwiches. All in all, a great quick recipe to use.
This is probably the best roast I have made in a long, long time. I used a 4 lb. boneless chuck in the slow cooker on high for 4 hrs, and then turned it to low for about another hour. There is so much broth I can't believe it. I used a can of beef broth in place of water but I would say I must have eight cups of gravy. I will freeze the leftoever gravy for later. My husband asked where I bought the roast, it had so much flavor. Will definitely be making this again. I did add an onion but I don't think it would have made any difference. Yummo!!!
I make this all the time. I omit most of the water, however. I prefer a 1/4 cup separately, then sprinkle the seasoning mix over the top. Divine! This is a 20-year old recipe, but a keeper
Great idea and sounded good. I used a turkey tenderloin. Way too salty. Probably won't try it again.
ok, I have been using all recipes for sometime and have never written a review. first, I must say , when I read a review of someone that changed the recipe before trying it 's original version should be banned. the whole point is to try these recipes as they are and THEN if you feel the need to change it to your liking, so be it. but don't take a recipe someone has worked on and make it your own without giving it a chance. that being said, I tried this recipe exactly as written and I found it very good. it's simple and quite tasty. I commend the person that came up with it, and hope more people on this site will try the recipes as they are first. then you can come up with your own.
Made this this weekend. Best tasting roast I have had in a long time. Only thing I did different was in the last 30 min. I added 2 Tbls of corn starch mixed with water and uped the temp to high until thickend. I don't think that I will ever fix a roast any other way.
I used 5lbs chuck roast and pan seared all sides before placing it in my crock pot. I then doubled the water, ranch, Italian, and used turkey gravy instead of brown gravy. Cooked it for 8 hours on low in my crock pot. It was delicious, tender, fell apart easily and was melt-in-your-mouth good!! I used the extra sauce as gravy for mashed potatoes. My friends and family loved it!
The BEST pot roast. 2 tips....sear your roast in a smokin hot skillet on all sides first. Locks in juices and gives amazing flavor. Use 2 cups water. Strain the fat off after and put the rest of the liquid in a sauce pan for gravy. I mix 1 hefty tablespoon of corn starch and water until pourable, add to rolling liquid and cook until thick. OMG! You will never make roast any other way.
My whole family thought this was really good! I used zesty italian dressing mix because that was all I had on hand. It turned out wonderful and there is no leftovers): Thanks for sharing!
This is a new family favorite!
It had a nice flavor but was way too salty.
Excellent recipe, but it is missing a few pieces. Add salt, pepper, and some flour to the roast before adding to slow cooker and don't forget an onion! Half way through cooking add your potatoes and carrots.
Yeah Fort Walton Beach!..show'em how it's done! Thanks,Native~
We all loved it...very easy
Well this really wasn't that good.Others wrote it would be salty but it was quite tasteless.Followed it to the letter but not worth keeping recipe.I had to add things to really give it any flavor.Very disappointed.
I wondered how the three packets were going to work together, but the combination is perfect, really. I had to thicken the gravy but other than that I think the flavor is very good. I used 3# of stew meat and did not change or add anything else. I'll use this recipe again for flavor and convenience!
I made this yesterday and my husband and I loved it. The only thing I did differently was to flour and brown the roast in vegetable oil before cooking in the crock pot. I have problems with MSG and should avoid it so I looked for the packets without it. McCormick products never have any MSG so I used those but they do not have Ranch Dressing Mix. I used Beefy Onion soup mix instead and it was wonderful. This will be my standard roast from now on.
Very delicious! I added some onion, baby carrots, and potatoes. A great dinner.
Wonderful flavor, only change I made was to use beef broth in place of water and I seasoned my meat with garlic salt, onion powder and a touch of seasoning salt. I also added an onion to the bottom of the crockpot to sit the meat on. Hubbie loved it. Said it was even better the next day.
don't know what if anything, i did wrong-but nobody would eat this--too peppery
I MAKE THIS ALL THE TIME AND IT IS THE ABSOLUTE BEST POT ROAST RECIPE OUT THERE. I SEASON AND SEAR MY MEAT BEFORE PUTTING IT IN THE CROCK POT . I USE BEEF BROTH OR STOCK INSTEAD OF WATER. ADD CARROTS AND ONIONS IN THE CROCKPOT AS WELL. WHEN IT IS DONE I ADD A CORN STARCH SLURRY TO THE CROCKPOT AND SHRED THE ROAST BACK IN WITH THE GRAVY. DELISH !!!!
I also have been making this roast for years (almost 20!) When I first saw this recipe, it did *not* sound like it would be good at all - but the cookbook I got it from promised it would be amazing, and it IS! A few words of advice, though - I've tried adding carrots to the crock pot, but I don't care for how it changes the flavor of the gravy, so I cook them separately if I make them. I usually make mashed potatoes, or potatoes quartered and cooked with the roast, though, to show off this gravy! Also, I've used both store brands & the brand name mixes, and the only thing I'd recommend is if you do use the cheaper brands, splurge to get the Hidden Valley Ranch brand dressing - that one really makes a difference if you use a cheaper brand. Lastly, you *can't* substitute already made dressings for any of the mixes - it does NOT come out tasting the same, so don't waste your money trying that. You won't like it, you'll be disappointed in this recipe, and will have wasted your money buying the other packets. (I speak from experience! lol I don't know why it doesn't work, but it doesn't.) You've GOT to try this at least *once*! You'll love it! :)
This is THE best roast EVER! Since I have found this recipe, I have shared it with all my friends and we all agree....this is too simple and way too yummy to not make! This has replaced the roast recipes we all previously had! Great recipe Kerstin! glad it got published!
I just noticed that I hadn't reviewed this after it had been published! This roast is simply delicious. The gravy that comes from this is to die for. This is my go to roast recipe. Thanks Kerstin!
The dressing and gravy packets are a staple in my house because i make this so often! I orignally found this recipe on Pinterest. It is my go to pot roast! So easy to make and comes out great! I cook it on low for 8 hours instead of 6 and it just falls apart, it's so good! I've made it both with and without carrots and potatos in the crock pot. Both are awesome!
Very tasty! We used two cups of water instead of one and added potatoes and carrots with about an hour left.
It was very tasty, but way too salty! I would recommend getting low sodium versions of the packets if you can.
Wow! I was going for a girls night out and needed something easy for my husband to dish up for dinner. Between him, my 2 young kids and my brother in law, they ate the entire thing! Definately a keeper. I did add a little garlic.
I made the recipe as written. My daughter made it as written. What can I say? We loved it. Even her picky teen who adds hot sauce to everything liked it! Made it again for guests. They liked it too! So I added this one to my file. Thanks for a great recipe.
It is just my hubby and me and this meal was enough for 3 meals. All delish. I stuck to the menu except i did brown the roast in EVOO on both sidesprior to putting in the crock pot. I also used beef broth instead of water like some suggested. We ate the first meal with mashed taters and glazed carrots. The second meal was the next day for lunch on hamburger buns. It was even better the next day. I steamed a couple green peppers and put them on the buns with the shredded beef. Day 3 I used the shredded beef to make roast beef hash with fried onions and potatoes. Amazing yummy all 3 times. A keeper.
Easy and delicious. All I had was bone-in chuck roast, so next time will increase the cooking time by a couple of hours so it falls apart more.
this was SO easy and EXCELLENT
This was very easy and delicious! I added sliced onions and minced garlic to the bottom of the slow cooker for the roast to rest on. I browned the meat before adding it. I also added Worcestershire sauce to the water mixture for extra flavor. This made very good homemade gravy. Definitely a keeper!
This was great! I added baby potatoes, carrots, onions and mushrooms. Served on top of large egg noodles. I used a boneless beef chuck arm/shoulder roast. The key to this recipe is a high quality piece of meat. Absolutely would make this again.....and it makes for great leftovers!
I take the biggest onion I can find, slice into rings, and place it in the bottom of the crock pot, add meat and cover with the sauce for eight hours. I also pat the meat with flour to make the gravy a little thicker. It is a winter staple in my home and is the best pot roast I have ever tasted.
Was a huge hit and soo easy to make!!! Made this for my mom and grandma for mother's day!!! Even the kids liked it! Awesome recipe!
The flavor was a definite miss in my book...wont try again
I always read reviews for advise on tweaking and changes based on others who have tried the dish. So what I did was based on others advice. I used the Ranch & Italian packs as a dry rub. Seared the roast in olive oil till brown on both sides. Then I mixed the brown gravy (I bought the low sodium brown gravy mix)in with a big 24 oz can of beer. The flavor of this roast was like none I have ever had before. This will be my go-to recipe now when I serve roast! It was amazing!
Tasty, kind of like italian beef meets pot roast. Flavors worked well.
This roast is good, but I was surprised that the dressings and gravy didn't give it a more distinctive flavor. Just a personal preference, but I will probably stay with the recipe that calls for cream of mushroom soup and dry Lipton Soup mix.
This was super delicious and way tender. I couldn't get it out of the crock pot in one piece! Wasn't sure about the 3-packet thing, but it works. The only thing I did differently, was salt and pepper the beef, added a thin layer of flour and seared well in a skillet before adding to the crock. Really terrific flavor. Thanks for this easy and delicious recipe.
I always brown my roasts on all sides before placing into the crockpot. I would also recommend adding some potatoes and carrots to the crock to absorb some of the salt and increasing the water by another half cup.
This is one recipe that I will do be doing regularly since my 7 year will eat it!
great
Way too salty.
This is very good and very easy! Next time I am going to add some sliced mushrooms!
I give this five stars because my family really enjoyed it. I thought it was a little salty but the flavor was good and the meat was quite tender. I would make it again.
We loved this. The only change I made was to let the meat marinate overnight in the sauce only because I was going to be short on time @330 am. My 9yr old is taking the leftovers to school for lunch tomorrow.
The recipe is very easy, but VERY bland. Unless you like tasteless meat, you will have to add additional seasoning while it is cooking.
This was great. I was worried at first that the roast would have too strong of a ranch flavor, but it was perfect. There was no overwhelming flavor they all just blended together for an overall delicious roast. I did not have any brown gravy, so I subbed a can of Au Jus I had in the pantry. My picky 5 year old that never eats roast cleaned his plate. This is a keeper for my family.
Super Delicious!!!!! I browned the meat with a little seasoning salt and lots of pepper and put a little Worcestershire sauce and milk into the sauce and the meat turned out fork tender. I also added red or Yukon gold potatoes with onions for the last hour. I have tried this recipe again and this will definitely be a repeat recipe for meals to come!
Absolutely love this recipe. Could not be easier. Definitely on my regular rotation. I make exactly per the recipe but do add baby carrots and Yukon gold potatoes and it's perfect every time. I thought it sounded odd with the 3 different packets of ingredients too, but the flavor is incredible. So easy to toss in the crockpot before leaving for work in the morning and the house smells amazing when I get home! Serve with some bread or rolls and you've got supper.
We followed the recipe to a T but weren't impressed. a bit salty, the flavor was ok but one serving was enough.~ won't make it again.
Friends happened to drop by and I got loads of compliments from the family and visitors. Meat was not at all dry (without searing)! The cost of the mix packets was worth the ease of preparation...I will look for bulk/sale season packets. The broth made an excellent gravy but was extremely salty/rich, so beware of adding seasoning. I made a double batch of mashed potatoes and used the leftover gravy and potatoes to make shephard's pie.
This was the best roast we have ever had. I substituted onion soup mix for the italian dressing. The kids were cleaning their plates over and over again!
I was hoping this would be great but I've never been a fan of gravy packets and this didn't improve my opinion. Family didn't care for the ranch either. I'll try some variations and see how they turn out.
Made it exactly like the directions and it is fabulous!! It makes the best gravy!!!! I prefer mashed potatoes with this recipe instead of adding potatoes to the crock pot. Trust me, you want this gravy over mashed potatoes!!!
Awesome recipe. Everyone loved it. I added onion and crushed garlic and the taste was wonderful. Whoever wrote about it smelling bad and it was "OK" must have had some really BAD meat/roast. I used chuck roast and added celery, potatoes and carrots later on and everything tasted great and smelled heavenly.
I really was not that impressed with this dish. My husband ended up finishing this. It's edible but I won't be making it again.
I also add a few chopped carrots, 2 medium chopped onions and a 3-4 med. red potatoes. Great recipe!
My pot roast loving family loved it! Probably going to make it this way from now on. Thanks for sharing Kerstin!
Very good, Good on kaiser bun.
I made this today, and gave it four stars as written, but with the few changes I made it was definitely five stars! First off, I used organic gravy and ranch mix packets, but could not find an organic Italian Dressing Mix. However, I found a recipe right here on AllRecipe's and made my own Italian Dressing Mix with organic spices. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/italian-dressing-mix/detail.aspx I also added potato wedges and carrots, and a bottle of dark beer! This was sooooo tender and the flavors so good! The roast I used had been in the deep freeze for quite a while, (it was the last piece of meat we had from a whole beef we had purchased), but it was still so tender it just fell apart! And so quick and easy!!! I have never found a slow cooker recipe I liked as well as this one. This will be how I make all my roasts from now on!!!
Makes a fairly tough cut of meat taste very good! Love the resulting "gravy". We make vegetable beef soup with the leftovers. Do NOT add any salt because the three packets have enough.
So simple and very good. Hubby said it is his second favorite way to have roast. Will definately make again. Gave the recipe to my daughter and granddaughter it is now their favorite. Thank you
I have made this and it turns out absolutely wonderful. I don't know where the too salty, not enough salt, too bland, too awful to eat and all the negative comments and substitutions come from, but there is nothing negative about this. There was one comment about saving money by using stew meat and that, anymore, is no way to save money since they have really upped the price of stew meat because they realize we like using stew meat (I now cut my own) and a very inexpensive roast will suffice just wonderfully.
This is by far the best slower cooker roast I have ever made! I used a 3-pound bottom round roast, as leaner than chuck. Did coat in flour & brown the meat first. Also added a diced onion & several cloves of garlic. Cooked for 8 hours on low.
Yummy, but a bit salty. Next time I'll choose between the ranch and the italian seasoning packet instead of putting both in. I used pork instead of beef, and it was still yummy. I can't wait for beef to go on sale so I can try this with the chuck roast.
I just did this for Christmas this year and everyone LOVED it. This is the easiest roast recipe I have come across. I did alter it a bit because I did not have any beef broth on hand. All I added was the Italian seasonings x2 and ranch x1 packet. Seasoned the roast with salt, pepper and garlic. The best and easiest. I will be sticking with this one!
This is great on deer roast too! Made as is it's good but toss in some onion garlic and peppers and it's beyond awesome.
This sounds like a weird combo - but it works. Very good! I do not like using the chuck roast in the crock pot because of all of the fat. I usually use a pot roast. The gravy is awesome.
SO easy! SO delicious! SO cheap! But I did what Cher73 did and made it 1/2 cup water with 1/2 cup Italian dressing. It only makes about enough to cover the roast alone so I made extra sauce in a separate pot with mushrooms, potatoes and carrots to add to it. It was PERFECT!!
