Three Packet Slow Cooker Roast

I followed the recipe exactly, and it was truly delicious. The whole family liked it. Here's what's good: 1) It makes its own gravy; there is nothing to do but serve once you get home from work or running errands. 2) The gravy is a lovely deep brown. 3) The gravy is neither too thick nor too thin. 4) The gravy is complex (likely from the Italian salad dressing mix), unlike standard corn starch gravies that you make yourself or pour from a can or jar--yet neither is it too herby-y. 5) No pre-browning of the meat. Browning is a wonderful thing, yes. But with this recipe it's not necessary. Besides, pre-browning messes up your stove with oil splatter and creates another item that has to be washed. I don't miss it! 6) This recipe is so easy that I handed it to my retired husband, and he was able to make it without the aid of my usual long list of instructions. Now that's easy. 7) I worried it would be too salty; it was not at all. 8) I worried it would be too commercial tasting: it was not at all. 9) The meat is fork tender and infused with flavor. Tips: Cut any visible fat from the meat before you cook it, otherwise that fat will render directly into your gravy. Resist the temptation to use more than 1 cup of water; it's not necessary. I used 2.75 lb chuck roast on low for 6 hours. Perfect, absolutely perfect.