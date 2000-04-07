City Chicken
Delectable pork cubes, coated, skewered and slow simmered in chicken broth and herbs. Serve over rice, noodles, or mashed potatoes.
If you've never had City Chicken before, TRY IT! My husband grew up on it; as soon as he walked in our front door, he knew what I was making! He thought I called his mom for the recipe! A batch of mashed potatoes & gravy, a tossed salad, and you'll be in heaven!Read More
I followed the recipe, but my pork loin was tough. It was difficult to cook on the skewers, even though I had a really large pan they just didn't fit well so I had to keep moving them around and must have overcooked them. The flavor was really good, so I would try this agin but without the skewers.Read More
My family really enjoyed this city chicken. I have made city chicken before using the flour>egg wash>bread crumbs and flour>egg wash>crushed crackers methods, but I was looking for a simpler version. I enjoyed this more than the breaded versions. I did not cook it in the skillet, after browning the city chicken, I baked it in the oven at 325 for an hour and half (in the bay leaf/thyme chicken broth). This will now be our standard city chicken.
I can't believe someone actually posted a recipe for City Chickens! I'm 47 (2006) and ate City Chickens as a young child when visiting my Polish grandparents who lived in Pittsburgh. Thanks Diane for posting this recipe! It is truly one of my favorite dishes!
Yeah!!! City Chicken is alive and well! My Aunt made this recipe as a staple for her family. Yes, Warren, Ohio is where I grew up and always felt lucky when I'd spend the night with my cousins and the aroma of City Chicken filled the house. My Aunt served it with white rice and chicken gravy. We popped our meat off the skewers onto the rice and filled it with gravy. What a meal! She usually served a green salad and her famous pumpkin cake. This recipe says to cook on the stove, but my aunt cooked it in a 350 degree oven for an hour after browned on the stove. Either way, this recipe is to die for! Thank you, thank you, thank you...tastes of home are always great comfort food!
This tasted just like my mom's. Yum. After browning the city chicken - I baked in the oven at 350 for an hour. The meat was perfect and the gravy was delicious. I will be making again and again.
Having grown up in Erie, PA like one of the other reviewers, I have wonderful memories or this being served at family gatherings. My mom and aunts were truly the best cooks in Erie Co.! This is my recollection of how City Chicken is prepared: coat in flour, roll in egg wash, then in crushed saltines or seasoned bread crumbs. Brown in some vegetable oil, transfer to a baking dish and add enough broth to cover bottom of pan. Bake covered in at a low temp., about 275, for about 3 hours.
Very good, but I added a package of onion soup mix and we liked it better. Very tender and flavorful
My husband and I LOVED this recipe. He said it would have 6 stars if possible. When I put the 2 cups of chicken broth in the pan to simmer, I through it would never thicken down. Give it the full cooking time and it does become gravy like. The pork was tender. We loved this recipe and will be making it again! The only thing we did is we didn't use the skewers and it came out fine.
YUM! My grandmother used to make this all the time. I was always amazed at how tender the meat was. She called it "city chicken", but no one I've ever talked to knows what it is. This recipe hit it on the head. It was so easy and so good. My husband and kids all loved it. Will make it again.
To make this special, alternate pork and veal. Superb!
This dish was pretty good. I added garlic powder to the flour before coating the skewers of pork. I also added garlic slices to the broth. An interesting way to use pork. mmm...
This recipe really delievers in taste and ease! By far, one of the best pork recipes we've ever had! I didn't bother to skewer, added a dash of onion/garlic powders to the flour mix and added a second pinch of ground thyme to the broth. EASY but great tasting meal - one I will surely make again!! Thanks Diane!!
Very nice. Didn't bother with the skewers and cooked a bit shorter and hotter (ran out of time). Also burnt it a bit initially but it all still turned out fine. Will make sure I cook it at a lower temperature next time since it came out a bit lumpy. Since I didn't skewer it, I threw the cut up pieces into a bag with the flour and shook it - much easier!
very yummy!! I browned the meat and then put the chicken broth in. I didn't use the skewers. The meat was tender, tasty and very easy to make. A winner of a recipe.
I'M 65 AND MY MOTHER MADE THIS OFTEN, BECAUSE MANY MOONS AGO IN WVA, PORK AND VEAL WERE CHEAPER THAN CHICKEN, BUT I NEVER TIRED OF IT AND I'M STILL MAKING IT!
Very good! Haven't had this in years so it was quite a treat - even the grandkids loved it!!
Almost didn't try this, since I can pan-fry breaded pork chops any time. But this recipe was a real hit; even my picky son ate some! The only change I made was to add some onion and garlic powders to the flour and to the pork as it cooked. Easy and delicious!
needed a bit more spice for flavor
Never heard of City Chicken till moved to OH. Now it is a family favorite!
Awesome..I didn't add the tyme (didn't have any), I did what most did with browning it and then baking it. I added fresh garlic, capers and a little bit of cream and served over buttered noodles with parsley. Make sure you get the browned pieces from the bottom of pan.Yummy my boys age 3 & 12 loved it and ask fori it all the time.
I ate this a lot when I was a kid and just recently asked my grndmother for the recipe. The only differences are: pork AND veal, egg wash AND flour, browned AND baked; however, this recipe is really good as well. I was astonished to actually find it on allrecipes. I lie and tell my PICKY girlfriend that its really chicken as she hates pork.
Try this recipe and then cook in cream of mushroom soup. My mom made it this way all the time and it is great!
Very good - reminded of my youth. You can use chicken or beef broth.
My husband and I couldn't stop eating this! What I did differently: I didn't have any skewers so I didn't bother cutting the pork into cubes. I still prepared the larger pieces (like country-style ribs) the same way. I also added a packet of onion soup mix over the pork, then cooked for the stated length of time. I made the gravy and served over brown rice. My whole family loved this and I will make it again!! Thank you for sharing your recipe.
I have been making City Chicken occasionally for many years. Tried this recipe last night. I had never tried it with the chicken broth and this was very good! I always use beef and pork on my skewers. A lot of times you can find these already on skewers at a meat market. I served this with an apricot cashew rice and the meal was so good! To save time make up your skewers ahead of time. Will make again.
Nostalgia personified! I had forgotten about City Chicken that we purchased from Austin's Meat Market in Coudersport, Pa. in the 50's and early 60's. We'd bring them home in a brown wrapped package, Mom would cook them that night. Heavenly smell, heavenly dish. I think part of the key is to brown it well, then add chicken broth. Thanks so much for posting this recipe! I enjoyed it minus skewers, for dinner this evening!
This was so good. So quick and easy and the pork is really tender. This is definitely a keeper.
great recipe!!!
My DH, who is from Western New York, was glad to hear my plans for dinner tonight, since he has fond memories of City Chicken from growing up. This was delicious! We served it with mushroom risotto. I must have simmered it at too high a heat, though... it ran out of juice and I had to add more stock. The pork was very tender and very, very tasty!!
this pork was extremely tender and flavorful. a wonderful alternative to pork roasts as we eat a lot of pork and I get bored with roasts. added capers and lemon juice/zest to the sauce and served over white rice.
Delicious! The guys in the house gave it rave reviews.
I come from a Polish Russian family in Michigan, and this was a favorite once a week...like a treat. I also put a few pieces of chicken breast on the skewers. Old timey recipes are hard to find anymore.....Thanks
This recipe took me back 40 years to Gramma's house in Brecksville, OH on Sunday afternoons. I did it in an electric skillet, didn't have skewers, so simply turned the cubes over with tongs. My uninitiated husband and kids LOVED IT! Definitely a repeater!
I've had better City Chicken. Sorry. I gave it four stars because my family liked it. I'm not saying it wasn't good. It was good, but I've had better.
Thank you for posting this. Whenever we would go visit my grandma she would make this along with Homemade mac and cheese with tomatos! I am so excited to share this with my kids!
Great recipe. If you do not want that soggy flour coating on the meat, then stir the mixture- the more flour that falls off the meat the better and the thicker the sauce with will be!
When I found this recipe it brought back a lot of memories of when I had it way back when. Really enjoyed it today as much as I did then. The only change that was made was using a low-sodium chicken broth. This recipe is a keeper! Thank you Diane
Had to try this when we lived in Pittsburgh. It was very good and easy to make. A nice change.
I can't believe I found this recipe here. A simular one has been in my family for years. The only difference is that we combine the pork cubes with beef cubes, browned then baked in the oven. ohhhh soooo good.
We love pork tenderloin, and this was a great dish for it. I used around 3/4 cup flour, which was plenty, and added garlic powder and white pepper to the dredging mix. At 1" cubes, however they were well on their way to overdone in 40 minutes, I would suggest 30 - they're definitely cooked. The chicken broth had boiled off, so I deglazed the skillet with some white wine and more broth. Be careful about using chicken broth with sodium, because the dish will come out salty, without even adding any salt. I served this with Pat's Mushroom Saute which was delicious. Thanks!!!
This is a real crowd pleaser. Can't do a recipe without tampering -- so, I added a pinch of powdered coriander to the flour. Really wakes up the flavor -- but remains subtle. Also, I used a fairly flavorful chicken broth mix (powdered) and skipped the bay leaf. Family raved! Be sure to salt and pepper both the flour and the meat.
I love this recipe. I have made this recipe several times and have gotten rave reviews. I make it as written.
Oh my goodness, I have been thinking about city chicken and was not surprised that it is on my favorite site allrecipes! This is the best recipe ever and brings back great childhood memories.
My mother always made this as I was growing up. Now it is a "new" family favorite as I have rediscovered it!! This is an awsome recipe and enjoyable for all ages!
I loved this recipe! It was so much like the city chicken I grew up with. It even rivaled the local restaurant’s recipe. I made the recipe as is and would not change a thing. I am so happy I found this recipe.
Too much flour! I had a lot extra. Also, how come the flour coating got soggy after it simmered in the broth? The pork was also well done before an hour. It took about 40 minutes for it to simmer, and even then it was a little overcooked. Otherwise, great flavor. I added a little cornstarch and water to the pan juices to thicken. Served over mashed potatoes. Comfort food!
Definitely as good as I remember it. For my own tastes, I'll make sure that I use real chicken broth next time. I used bouillion and it was a tad too salty. Strictly my fault. Soo good!
Wonderful way to prepare city chicken! I will make this over and over!! My only problem was that my gravy never thickened but I used it to my advantage by putting the broth over my rice and asparagus, wow what a delicious combo!
This recipe is great. My husband said I can cook pork this way every time. I skipped the skewer and simmered it stovetop about 25 minutes. Fanatastic!
This is a good basic recipie- don't be afraid to add spices to your liking! I usually add garlic powder and a pinch of cyanne pepper to the flour. Just like some of the other posters, I use the spice & flour/egg/breadcrumb method. I am also used to pan frying in oil, but chicken stock is a great idea! My city chicken came out great! PS- this HAS to be a local title for this dish. I'm in the NEOH area also and came looking for "city chicken"... this is the only result I got for me search :)
We found no need to skewer. I too added some onion and garlic powder to the dish and it came out AMAZING! WE LOVED THIS RECIPE! I've made a handful of times over the past couple months and we haven't tired of it yet! Thank you Diane!
This was good, but found it a bit salty. I'll be more careful with that next time. Overall, very tender and enjoyed it over rice with some crunchy La Choy chow mein noodles.
This is a great dish, people who has not had it before may not realize the end result is that the crust is really moist and gravy covered. Add salt to taste to this recipe and it is awesome.
I made a batch just rolled in flour and another that I dipped in a beaten egg and then cracker crumbs after the flour. I was trying to make like my boyfriend's family friend. I also cooked in the oven instead of the stove top. We decided the second way was exactly like hers. Thanks so much for the recipe!!
My husband has fond memories of his mother's City Chicken but I'd never had it before. When I told him I was going to make this recipe, he said that the meat HAS to be rolled in saltine cracker crumbs, not flour. So, I ended up coating the meat with what he remembers his mother did instead of the recipe directions. You make an egg wash, dip the skewered meat in the egg, then into cracker crumbs seasoned with salt pepper, paprika and poultry seasoning. After that I browned and then cooked in broth as described. I also browned some onion slices in the pan with the meat. My husband proclaimed them to be "pretty good". We had it over mashed potatoes.
I love this recipe. So simple and tasty. Have made it several times now, all to rave reviews from hubby. I don't bother with the skewers, just brown the pork and add the broth. Makes it more like a stew.
Folks, we've got a winner here! Oh, man,is this good. I,too, added garlic powder to a lesser amount of flour, and, along with thyme, used a little sage in the broth. Mmmm...mmmm good!
I made this recipe exactly as indicated but doubled since I had more than 1-1/2 lbs. of pork. I grew up with City Chicken without the gravy so I thought this recipe would be interesting. Turns out that it was okay, nothing special to the meat. The kids liked the gravy but thought the meat was missing something. I can't imagine what, it did have enough flavor with the herbs and seasons. Maybe next time I'll make it like I always did and let them compare the two. I think I prefer the old way, but this wasn't too bad for something different.
I tweaked this recipe a bit. I cube two pork tenderloins, and marinated them for 6 hours in fat free italian dressing. I drained the dressing off, and then followed the recipe to the "T". It was superb! My kids and hubbie loved it! Definitely will make again!
Brings back childhood memories of Munhall, PA! Try a little tarragon leaves half-way through.
We thought this was great. It brought back great memories of my grandma cooking these when I was a child. I have not had these in 30 years. My dd who is not a big pork eater loved them. My only regret is that I did not make more. I have used this website for years but never wrote a review but I want to thank the poster for a great childhood recipe.
This recipe was just like my Grandma Printz's. I doubled the recipe so I could have it for a couple of day's. I'll be making this one again. Thanks
This was so good. My Grandma Kokjohn, who lived in Ft. Madison, Iowa used to make this alot back in the 1950s. It was my favorite meal - she would serve it with mashed potatoes, creamed peas or carrots and homemade applesauce. I think she used the egg wash and cracker crumbs, but I thought I would try the flour and it came out great. Brought back some sweet memories.
I grew up on this stuff in Erie PA! Yummy! The recipe is exactly like the one I use, except less flour, & add salt, pepper, and basil! Anyone who doesn't like this, just didn't make it right! A winner!
I didn't do the pork on skewers because I didn't have any... I just cooked the pork in a pan with the gravy. I added garlic pimento spice to the flour, salt and pepper coating because I never cook without some kind of garlic. I served it over egg noodles. It was a little bland though.
Great comfort food for a weeknight meal. I added some garlic powder to the sauce at the end of cooking and served the meal with mashed potatoes and green beans I had on hand. Excellent!
So simple and soooo delicious. My husband and kids simply LOVED it. I served it with rice, seasoning the rice with the left over chicken broth that the meat had been cooked in. They ate ALL of it and asked for more.
Very Easy. I added a few dashes of garlic salt & cajun spice and did not add bay leaves, I also browned using olive oil. My family loved it!!! My 4 year old is VERY picky & she ate all of the left overs. Thanks for a great alternative to the norm.
I have never had city chicken before so I had nothing to compare the end result to, but I think it turned out very good. Very tender and had great flavor. My boyfriend compared it to a smothered porkchop and loved it over white rice.
This is a awsome recipe. The only thing that I had to do was add a little bit of flour to thicken the sauce.
I grew up eating City Chicken and this is very much like my grandmother's recipe. I agree with Next Top Chef about the pork AND veal cubes as well as browning and baking. It was great to see this recipe come around; thanks for sharing!
my family didn't like this recipe too much - But I did!
This recipe came out very tasty! But there are a few things I would change. For one, this recipe calls for far more flour than was needed. I think I had about a cup left over after I had breaded the pork. I also decided not to use the skewers since it would have been cumbersome during the browning process. I think I would use the skewers if I decided to bake them like another review described. Also the pork wasn't quite as tender as I remember having in my childhood. I think I would cook them longer in the pan or try the baking method. Overall, very good recipe. The flavor is exactly as I remember as a kid!
This was great. We live in Pennsylvania and have never eaten City Chicken, but see it everywhere. You wouldn't think that so little ingredients would produce so much taste. I even put extra thyme in, thinking that the amount called for would never even give it enough taste and it was too much (I had to try picking some out of the juice while it was cooking after I tasted it). Just when you think that the gravy will be a little watery, it thickened up quickly at the end. Everyone loved it, and I'll be making this again. Very quick and easy.
Pittsburghers think they invented this recipe .... since I'm a later generation Pittsburgher, I looked this up to get a refresher on the list of ingrediants .... I was so glad to find "City Chicken" ... the review/comments are great & I appreciate people taking the time to post them .... now I recall, our family recipe includes 1/2 CORNMEAL with the flour, ONION & GARLIC powder, BROWNING the 'chicken legs' before baking in broth, THICKENING the broth later for gravy .... I'm going to try adding some Italian seasonings this next time too ... making a huge batch for a church luncheon to send off a gal moving from the area ..... SHOULD BE A CROWD PLEASER .... Thanks for posting "City Chicken"
Excellent recipe. Easy and uses ingredients I usually have on hand.
Made this for dinner tonight and it turned out excellent. I added garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and salt & pepper to the flour before coating the pork. Browned the pieces on the stove top and transferred to the oven to finish - didn't bother with the skewers. I also added a beef boullion cube to the broth. Flavor was delicious and my kids and husband loved it. Will definitely be added to our dinner rotation .
Not how I remember City Chicken but this is delicious and easy compared to flour, egg, bread crumb dipping and skewering. Thank you for this simple recipe. I didn't skewer it. I placed the cubes in a 9 x 13 and added broth. It made a really nice gravy. Served with mashed potato and hot veggie. Yum
We LOVED this!! We had not heard of city chicken before but were delighted with how wonderful it tastes! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This recipe is great and all my kids love eating the meat off the stick!!!
We made this last night and it was pretty good. Basically fried pork chops on a stick is what I think of it. Nobody's fault but my own but I didn't fry them til crispy on some sides of them so when they simmered for 1 hr. in the chicken broth they got kinda doughy. It is a nice change. Will make again for sure.
I made this for company on New Year's Eve. My friend said it was the "fanciest meat she had ever eaten." I alternated pork and veal on the skewers, as this is how I remember the dish being prepared. As another reviewer noted, if you've never had this before, you have to try it!
This does deserve 5 stars made the way my mom makes it. After the war, there were not enough chickens to supply the demand for fried chicken and restaurants used veal (we use pork) on skewers so it could be eaten as if it were a chicken leg. My mom also dips the pieces in egg wash, then in crushed ritz crackers... browns them and then steams them. The crackers add the extra flavor that some viewers found was missing with just flour. This was in my old Fanny Farmer cookbook as well.
This was SOOO good! Just like I remember eating while growing up in Ohio! I didn't use skewers and browned with light Olive oil,then baked in the over (350 ) for 1 hour. Also added paprika to flour. Thank you for the recipe!
This recipe is a good start but of course I had to tweek it just a bit. I added garlic powder and italian seasoning to the flower mix. To the chicken broth I added a packet of beefy chiken soup mix along with the bay leaf. I let it simmer hours. Then I poured the sauce over egg noodles. Absolutely delish!!!
This recipe was very good. The meat was tender and tasty ! Although next time I will use low sodium chicken broth because it was a little too salty for my tate.
This was pretty good, quite salty though.
Now this is comfort food! I only needed about 3/4 cup flour mix and I used pork tenderloin. It was tender and juicy. Served with mashed spuds, this brought me back to Sunday suppers in Ohio. Picky children are really drawn to the meat on a stick concept.
My pork came out a little dry on the inside but I used really thick, boneless pork chops rather than the tenderloin. It was still very tasty and I too added some garlic/onion powders to the flour mixture and a bay leaf along with the broth. This was a very simple and quick dish...ideal for those long days. Thanks Diane.
It never ceases to amaze me at the wonderful recipes I can find on this site. I've had City Chicken once and LOVED it. Tried following the original recipe, but it wasn't 'quite right'. Once I rolled it in flour, egg, cracker crumbs I knew that was the missing ingrediant. It gives you a much nicer crust on the cubes. I also baked it since I couldn't fit that many skewers in my pan and wanted to get the most for my efforts. Now I am happy to say "It tastes just like Nana's."
It was o.k. I wouldn't make it again. All the flour coating rinsed off in the chicken broth leaving plain, very bland meat. I loved city chicken as a child and I will just have to keep looking for a recipe that works.
My mother uses a mixture of pork, beef & veal. After browning the city chicken, we also place it in the over covered for an hour.
This is a great recipe. My mom used to make city chicken when I was a kid, and I always hated it. It was always dry. This recipe produces a very tender, moist city chicken. I did not need nearly as much flour as the recipe called for.
I thought this was excellent. Although it did take quite some time to prepare (could be the chef), it was extremly tender and tasty. Reminded me of an oriental meal, considering the tender nature of the pork and the brown sauce (gravy) that occured with it. I did let it simmer in the chicken broth for an extended period of time. I believe this helped in making the cubes so tender. Oh, I did not do the skewers... just cubed the pork and flipped. After going through that I think the skewers would make it alot faster.
Simply put...this was absolutely delicious!
I used to eat this when I would go to visit my relatives in Pennsylvania. I was surprised to find the recipe here. It tastes just like I remember. My kids love it. I'm so glad I was able to find this recipe.
Good. The meat was very tender. I did use the flour, egg wash, seasoned bread crumbs method. May try baking it next time as others suggested.
