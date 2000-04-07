City Chicken

155 Ratings
  • 5 105
  • 4 37
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

Delectable pork cubes, coated, skewered and slow simmered in chicken broth and herbs. Serve over rice, noodles, or mashed potatoes.

By Diane H.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix salt, pepper and flour in a bowl. Coat pork cubes with flour mixture. Slide pork onto skewers

    Advertisement

  • In a skillet, brown pork skewers on all sides in a small amount of vegetable oil. Drain off any excess oil.

  • Add chicken broth, thyme and bay leaf to skillet. Scrape up any brown bits. Reduce heat and simmer 1 hour or until meat is tender and sauce has thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 41.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022