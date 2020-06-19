Skillet Apple Brownie

195 Ratings
  • 5 147
  • 4 33
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

This is a warm, chewy skillet apple dessert with a brownie-like texture. Served in a cast iron pan, it's an impressive presentation, perfect for company. Serve with good quality vanilla ice cream.

By MomZilla Evin

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
30 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place an 8- or 9-inch cast iron skillet into the oven to preheat.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together flour, white sugar, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves in a bowl; set aside.

  • Beat together eggs, vanilla extract, and melted butter in a mixing bowl. Toss apples and pecans in the flour mixture, then stir into the egg mixture until combined. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in the preheated skillet, swirling to coat the pan.

  • Pour the batter into the hot pan, and replace into the oven. Bake until the sides are dry and a toothpick inserted into the center of the brownie comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool in the skillet for 20 minutes before removing and slicing.

Cook's Note

If you don't have a cast iron skillet, you can use a well-greased frying pan or other skillet with any non-metal parts wrapped in a double layer of tinfoil — or just use a regular casserole or brownie pan, just don't preheat glass or ceramic! When you add the batter it will shatter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
478 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 58.8g; fat 26g; cholesterol 107.8mg; sodium 249.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/13/2022