Skillet Apple Brownie

If you don't have a cast iron skillet, you can use a well-greased frying pan or other skillet with any non-metal parts wrapped in a double layer of tinfoil — or just use a regular casserole or brownie pan, just don't preheat glass or ceramic! When you add the batter it will shatter.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
478 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 58.8g; fat 26g; cholesterol 107.8mg; sodium 249.4mg. Full Nutrition
This is my recipe and I made it 2 nights ago and was short an egg - so I just used 1 and I liked it even better than the original version. If you like your brownies fudgy (like we do) then 1 egg is the way to go. It makes the batter stiff so I thinned it with a little milk.
HUGE THANK YOU EVIN for satisfying my sweet tooth. This was a perfect recipe and the ease was almost scary. So simple that I could probably make it every night. When I asked you for a description you said..."Imagine a blond brownie and an apple pie... they meet on a moonlit night in paris... they share a bottle of wine...They're chewy bar... like a butterscotch brownie kinda..." no truer words were ever written. The one addition I made was adding a 1/2 bag of Heath toffee chips to the batter. Just outstanding and rest assured, I'll be making these again.
Made this soon as it posted! Couldn't wait to try my new skillet! Very easy recipe and super tasty. Omitted the clove as family is not much for gingerbread flavor. Recipe has plenty of spice without. Used walnuts as had on hand. Served with homemade vanilla ice cream. Will use often. Great way to use up 3-4 apples that need eating up! ( EDIT: I have made this several times now and cut the spices in half. Much better and not so overpowering. I also have added dried cranberries on occasion - delicious!)
I doubled this recipe because my cast iron skillet is GINORMOUS. I might not do that next time, only because I'm an impatient baker. (It's not a reflection of the recipe. If you want to double it, go nuts.) I only made two minor changes. I eliminated the pecans because I didn't have any and I just threw butter into the cast iron skillet, not really measuring. Other that a doubled recipe, those were the only changes. This did take an hour-twenty minutes to bake and I did have to cover it halfway through with foil. For a novice cast iron skillet user, this was cake for me and it used all pantry ingredients I had on hand. It turned out beautifully and the smell during baking was almost like.....apple-bready-custard. Thanks, Ev! NOTE: Don't double the recipe. HUGE mistake on my part. Just do a single recipe. You'll thank me.
Love love love this! I didn't change a thing except cook it in something else because I don't have a cast iron skillet. It took an extra 10 min. in the oven for me. You're right the 2 eggs make it cake like which is delicious. I might try the one egg next time but we loved it so much I am not sure I want to mess with it!
I made this as is, but I agree that something was missing. I loved the taste with icecream, but I think that there was too much of the spices. Each one needed to be cut down a bit so the apple flavour could show through better.
I enjoyed this - unfortunately I was using fresh-grated nutmeg for the first time and totally underestimated how strong it would be. I did not add cloves and used wheat flour instead of white. I loved the texture and the apples in this. Next time I will cut the sugar back to 3/4 c and maybe use 1/2 tsp nutmeg.
This was delicious!! The only change I made was to leave out the cloves, NOT a fan. I never would have thought of making something like this, and especially not in my cast iron skillet! I love how the outside cooks from the butter / hot skillet. The only thing I might change next time would be to add a touch more salt. I used unsalted butter (I do in all my baking) and I think 1/4 tsp wasn't quite enough salt. Great recipe!
This was so easy to make and it has that old fashioned down home comfort food feeling. My husband said this was one of the best deserts he has had. I did add a bit of allspice to the recipe but not enough to detract from the original. Yummy! Enjoy!
We thought this was great. I reduced the cloves because I knew it was too much for us! My batter was pretty dry, quite hard to scoop, so I think in the future I'd add a bit of milk to thin it out somewhat. The finished product tastes great! Thanks for the recipe :-)
There is one major thing wrong with this!!!! It is just truly...way too good....YUM I am going to have such a hard time staying away from it. Evin, you will be to blame if I get divorced, due to lack of sharing.. Well done!!
This is exactly as described....warm, chewy apple dessert. I was looking for something different to make, instead of pies, crisps, etc with apples. I made it exactly like the recipe calls for except I doubled the recipe, it turned out wonderful. My daughter is who pretty picky about spice, even loved it. I will make this many more times! Thanks for a great recipe Evin!
After resurrecting a 100+ years old cast iron skillet originally belonging to my husband's grandmother, I made this delicious, delightful dessert last night. What a treat! The only change I made was substituting 1 tablespoon of apple pie spice for the cinnamon/nutmeg/cloves. Fast, easy and inexpensive, my family was in love! Thanks for a great recipe.
I decided to make a few changes after reading reviews. I followed recipe except I only use 1/4 teaspoon of apple pie spice and use 1/2 teaspoon of Cinnamon. I added about 1 1/2 -2 tablespoons of butter to iron skillet. My family doesn't like nuts in food so i left out. I edges were nice a crispy with buttery flavor...much like a "blonde" the center was soft like a brownie. They are over 1/2 of my cast iron skillet that night. Ill make again. Im thinking of adding a caramel drizzle next time and serve with a nice vanilla bean ice cream.. Like, Applebees apple pie. Family, is asking for this again tonight! I tried adding photos but, the site kept saying...this isnt a image.. Ill try again later..thus its a keeper!!!
Received my allrecipes magazine and found this recipe. It is worth every one of the 5 stars. As I reviewed the recipe, I really didn't think it would fit in my 8 inch iron skillet but it does fit perfectly. I used less than 1/4 teaspoon of the cloves as I don't care for cloves. When it came out, I could taste the cloves but it still was delicious. This morning, I decided to try some as a coffee cake. Oh my, other reviewers were absolutely correct. The cloves blends in and isn't so strong the next day. This is great at dinner with ice cream while it is still warm but it is also wonderful the next morning as a coffee cake. I like things I can do the evening before and still have it be special the next morning (not a morning person). Next is to try to make it so that I can serve it to my diabetes friends and family.
I had to make this in a casserole dish. It was very good warm with a scoop of ice cream and carmel sauce, it was good by itself too. Although it was not excellent. I would rename this "Apple Coffee Cake" because it was not at all like a brownie and had a similiar flavor to most coffee cakes.
My 9 year old grandaughter said she didn't like this dessert, she LOVED it and the rest of us agree. It isn't overly sweet and nice and moist. I did serve it with vanilla ice cream and drizzled a little caramel sauce over it, but we all agreed the cake really didn't need it as it was excellent on it's own. Thanks Momzilla for the recipe. I will make this many times.
I wasn't all that impressed with this recipe though I am giving it a four star rating because everyone else seemed to like it. I reduced the cloves by half but they still seemed to overwhelm the taste of the dessert.
I made this today after reading the reviews. My husband loved it and said "be sure to save this recipe!" I followed the directions exactly as written and it was very good. I didn't have any ice cream in the house, so I used whipped cream. The only change I will make the next time I make this is to use slightly less cloves; otherwise, I won't change anything! And I WILL be making this again!
I followed the aside of others and only added 1 egg. I also omitted the nuts because my daughter is allergic. I did not add the clove or nutmeg, just the cinnamon. The texture was like a chewy and fudgy brownie. Easy and delicious! It is a keeper!
Very good! I omitted the nuts and regretted it, but my stepson does not like nuts. So next time I'm making it with raisins and nuts! I like the chewy edges, so maybe I'll make it with just one egg, not two. This is a very sweet experiment. I cut the nutmeg in half and used no cloves since my family does not like gingerbread. The cinnamon was just the right amount. This is great for breakfast coffee cake if you cut the sugar down a little. Will definitely make again and again in many different variations. Thanks!
Delicious, will definitely make again! I used half white flour and half whole wheat, whatever nuts I had on hand (a mix of almonds, pecans, and sunflower seeds), and I added raisins. I also diced too many apples, nearly 4 cups, and ended up using them all. I thought the cake would not hold together as a result, but it was perfect. I'll definitely make this again.
I am on a keto diet so couldn't try but my husband, father and all guys I work with loved it!!! One even asked for recipe so his wife would make it. I addded melted chocolate caramel to the top once cooled and served with vanilla ice cream.
Easy to make with ingredients that I usually have on hand. I added a smidge more apple (3 large, which was about 2.5 cups), and had chopped walnuts so used those instead of pecans. Didn't have cloves. Extra star for not being super sweet, but sweet enough to be satisfying. Family loved it!
I don't submit reviews very often because I tend to change recipes a lot when I cook. This time, my changes were fairly minor. I was about 1/4 cup short on apples (Granny Smith), so I added that much applesauce and reduced the melted butter to 1/4 cup. Shaves off a few calories and fat grams while ensuring full the full amount of apples. Yum! This is a terrific recipe! Thanks for sharing. I will probably make it again, substituting a gluten free flour blend and an egg substitute due to loved ones with food restrictions.
This is absolutely fantastic! What could be better than an apple dessert that has the texture of a brownie. I had my doubts when making it because the batter is so thick, but it baked up into a moist and delicious dessert. One taste wasn't nearly enough and I found myself going back again and again for "just one more bite". I plan on using this as a staple for my holiday dessert table. Of course I'll probably dress it up with a splash of brandy and sweetened whipped cream so it looks festive.
I did make this in my cast-iron skillet, and the melted butter made a nice crust. I took the advice of the originator and only used 1 egg, which worked well. I served it warm, right out of the skillet. Fun!
This Skillet Apple Brownie is absolutely delicious and very easy to make. The only thing I was without was the pecans so I substituted with a few walnuts I had around the house. But the next time I make it, which is very soon, I will include the pecans. I recommend to anyone that's looking for an easy to make and a delicious dessert.
Finally something new and easy to do with all the apples from our trees. Wouldn't quite call it a brownie more like a fresh apple skillet cake. This was extremely easy to make. Flavor was wonderful-I used 2 different apple varieties, was moist from the apples. Served with a little vanilla bean ice cream. Great fall/winter dessert. Also thinking a great camping dessert with the cast iron pan.
I did not make any changes. Followed the recipe. It is so good. Incredible. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Optional---drizzle very lightly with caramel , but it is fine without it. Yummy yummy yummy. Best dessert I've had in ages.
I increased the cinnamon and reduced the nutmeg and cloves. I also made one for a neighbor and left out the nuts as they are not allowed to eat nuts due to stomach problems. They liked very much. It was a hit. It is similar in taste to a fresh apple bread my grandmother used to make.
Excellent apple dessert! I used half the cloves and 2 medium eggs, and sprinkled pecans over half the top. Convect baked at 350 for 30 minutes, it was perfect and so delicious. We did enjoy with vanilla ice cream, thanks so much for the recipe Evin!
I have made this many times since the first time I tried it. It is my go to for breakfast treats, winter desserts, and special events. The first time I tried it I unknowingly used self rising flour. It turned into a delightful cake. You just can’t mess this up!??
Delicious!! Made it with walnuts instead of pecans (it's all I had) and it was great. Brownie-like texture with delicious chunks of apple. Amazing with vanilla ice cream on top!! Great recipe - thanks!
I followed directions completely, only I added 1/2 the cinnamon allotted as that’s all I had. I also omitted nutmeg as I didn’t have that either. It was extremely delicious and everyone raved about it!
This was wonderful! My daughter's calling it "That yummy apple thingy" and requesting it for the second time this week! I just made it gluten-free (by using brown rice flour) and omitted the cloves and nutmeg (as I can't have) and it turned out great! The full amount of cinnamon was perfect and the glassware I used worked beautifully. Thanks!
We liked this a lot, I have a 12'' cast iron skillet, so I doubled the recipe, served warm with ice cream and it turned out great Although I thought it had just a bit too much nutmeg for my taste, I will definitely be making this again, maybe using apple pie spice next time
This is delicious. I love it because it uses simple ingredients I usually have on hand. It is so good warm, with cool whip or vanilla ice cream. I usually use 3 cups of chopped apples and it turn out great.
This is a rustic chewy easy to make yummy fall apple dessert. I used whole wheat flour which gave it even more texture. I used 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and cloves and it was perfect. I used 2 large Honeycrisp apple and did not peel them. My husband raved and I will make it again.
I made this last night after seeing it in a recent Allrecipes magazine. Very easy and the flavors are great. Not overpowering at all. I made it in a larger than suggested 10 inch copper chef pan and it was still moist and gooey. Will definitely make again.
Used a 10" iron skillet, so I upped the flour scant 1/2 cup. Used 3/4 cup sugar substitute and heaping tablespoon of molasses. Added 1/4 cup sour cream & 2 tablespoons milk then realized I forgot to add melted butter... added it. Patted it into preheated skillet and topped it all off with crumb topping: 1/2 Cup flour, 1/4 cup butter, scant 1/2 cup raw sugar and 1 Tablespoon cinnamon. I tried it too soon and it was oily, 2 hours later and it was really brownie-like; next day it is, now, even better! Saving this recipe!
