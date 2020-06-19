Skillet Apple Brownie

Received my allrecipes magazine and found this recipe. It is worth every one of the 5 stars. As I reviewed the recipe, I really didn't think it would fit in my 8 inch iron skillet but it does fit perfectly. I used less than 1/4 teaspoon of the cloves as I don't care for cloves. When it came out, I could taste the cloves but it still was delicious. This morning, I decided to try some as a coffee cake. Oh my, other reviewers were absolutely correct. The cloves blends in and isn't so strong the next day. This is great at dinner with ice cream while it is still warm but it is also wonderful the next morning as a coffee cake. I like things I can do the evening before and still have it be special the next morning (not a morning person). Next is to try to make it so that I can serve it to my diabetes friends and family.