Old Fashioned Crumb Cake
A simple, moist mellow spiced crumb cake that is perfect for brunch or any other time. Long time family favorite.
Like most folks, I changed it a bit, but maybe in an unexpected manner. I eliminated the cloves and used only cinnamon, 1 1/2 tsp total. Then I divided the batter into 6 large muffins. I topped the muffins with the crumbs as directed and baked according to directions. My family loved them.
This cake was pretty good, but I'd call it a spice cake instead of crumb cake. The cake has a dark color, because of the cinnamon and cloves. The crumb topping was sparce.
I didn't have buttermilk so I used 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup milk and this was WONDERFUL!
Yummy! Call it what you will, spice cake, crumb cake - whatever, but make sure you call it delicious! I found it very moist with just the right combination of spices and flavorings - I also love a crumb topping and was looking for something just a little different, and this fit the bill nicely. I took it to work and it soon disappeared. I did add some raisins and walnuts, but no doubt it would have been just as good without them. I will definitely be making this one again soon.
Excellent and easy. I did not have cloves or buttermilk,substituted nutmeg and milk with a teaspoon of vinegar. Made this as a side for Dad's Day scrambled eggs with cheese and Canadian bacon...he love it.
I first tried Crumb Cake while on vacation in Honolulu and I was keen to try making this cake myself. I used this recipe and found that it made a wonderful tasting cake that was easy to make and very moist. The only thing I would possibly change next time would be a slight reduction in the amount of cinnamon but for those that like their spice, stay with with the recipe measurements. A delicious cake and one that I will definitely make again.
I loved this recipe! it baked up wonderfully .. I had added left over nuts that I had laying arround almonds and pecans and walnuts it was fantastic I also substatuted the butter milk with half sour cream and real milk it was fabulose
This was definitely more of a spice cake, all the spices made it taste like a pumpkin cake too! We liked it, but if you are looking for a crumb cake, I would advise another.
Wow! This cake turned out so moist, so flavorful, so fluffy! We loved it!!!!!!! Our crumbs didn't turn out quite crumb-y enough. Not sure what we did wrong.
I added pecans and whisky soaked raisins, I'm a huge fan of crumb topping (muffin tops oh yeah) so I always go heavier with that.
It was good... the only change I made was substituting milk and a tablespoon of vinegar for the buttermilk. The kids enjoyed it.
After enjoying a crumb cake from my local grocery store, I decided to try out this recipe. Maybe it is just that the crumb cake I am used to is exceptional because I did not actually like this as much as I thought I would. Like other members have said, it is more like a spice cake, and those flavors are quite strong.
The cake itself tastes good but the crumb topping was a disappointment, came out white and thin instead of the usual brown and crunchy, I would suggest adding some nuts, or nutmeg to the topping to make it better
this cake was very easy and pretty good, just what i am looking for, but it seems like it is missing something....i don't know what, but it needs something....help me out
Cake was OK. More like spice cake, I think because of the cloves more than anything. My topping didn't turn out to be crumbly like a crumb cake, which was disappointing because I made it for a friend's birthday who just loves crumb cake.
Very good, similar to the one my mother-in-law makes, which is my husband's favorite. I have to bake it 35 minutes in my oven.
Wonderful moist cake. The cake alone remains fresh for days! I doubled the crumb top in an attempt to imitate a bakery crumb cake I remember as a child. The addition was was a success...my family couldn't believe it was not the cake from the bakery. I also elimated the cloves.
Added a chopped apple! Mmm-mmm delish! The kids loved it and called it a mix between apple cobbler and cinnamon rolls.
The title of this recipe was misleading. There wasn't as much crumb topping as there should have been for a crumb cake, plus it was very floury. The cake itself was good if you like the spice of cinnamon and cloves. I wish I had read the other reviews first before making it.
I don't understand the four star rating, for me, it is a five Starr Crumb Cake. Very tasty! I would not change a thing.
I made this recipe hoping for a simple but delicious Crumb cake. The cake was simple, but it lacked flavor. I made my family taste it twice before posting this review. It needs vanilla and frankly, more of everything!
Very good recipe. The first time I made this, I followed the directions to a tee and got more of a spiced cake. The second time around, I added the cloves, cinnamon AND brown sugar to the topping, not the cake. Perfection! Needless to say, I brought both to work and viola!, they both disappeared within minutes. My thanks to the contributor of the recipe.
This was just ok, not really what I was expecting, but not all that bad either. The cake part is very moist and flavorful, the topping very sparse and disappointing. It kind of melted around the edges, but was powdery in the middle. Only changes were to use soured milk and add a teaspoon of vanilla extract. This would be a good cake to add some raising or chopped apple to.
I made this twice and am not a fan. The spices are very strong and the "crumb topping" ended up completely melting in the oven and there were no crumbs. The first time I made it following the recipe and the spices were overwhelmingly strong. I made it again but mixed the spices in before taking out the crumb topping. It helped tone down the spice flavor in the actual cake part but I was still disappointed that there was nothing but a melted topping. I won't be trying it again.
A great, moist and satisfying cake. Will definitely make it again. Like others here, I needed more of the crumbly topping, but that was easy. A favorite for sure! Thanks to contributor of this recipe and for all the comments.
My family really liked this cake. I didn't have buttermilk so I substituted 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup sour cream as others have suggested. The cake had a nice flavor and was very moist. The only reason I gave it 4 instead of 5 stars is because my husband (The New Jersey expert on crumb cake said it wasn't crumb cake.) I will make it again anyway.
Pretty good! I just put less clove
Followed recipe but found the topping not able to cover so I added brown sugar. For dessert I plated a slice an covered it with fresh strawberries. My daughter took it to the next level using chocolate syrup and whip cream and another layer of chocolate syrup. I was going to take a picture but her little mouth was too fast...
It turned out great but I had no buttermilk so I used a cup of milk and some lemon juice
I doubled the crumb topping as we like the crumbles..a Dominican vanilla was added to the batter and a smidge of rum. added cinnamon to crumbles..was like my favorite drake cakes as a child..this should not be a spice cake..it was wonderful
Very moist cake! I didn't have any buttermilk so I took the tip of another reviewer and used 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup milk. I would prefer the cake to be slightly sweeter with more crumb topping.
This recipe was fantastic. My family and I ate it so quickly! Definiely a go-to recipe.
I should've left out the cloves - It wasn't the flavor I was looking for. The cake was spongy, and the crumble topping was a crunchy floury mess.
was okay not what I was looking for
it tastes good, but I think the cinnamon should go into the topping, I plan to try that next time.
