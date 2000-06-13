Old Fashioned Crumb Cake

A simple, moist mellow spiced crumb cake that is perfect for brunch or any other time. Long time family favorite.

Recipe by WALLEN

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 7x11 inch baking pan or casserole dish.

  • Combine sugar, flour and butter. Use a fork to cut butter in until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Set aside 1/2 cup of this mixture to use as topping.

  • To the remaining flour mixture, add cinnamon, cloves, baking soda and salt. Lightly stir in the buttermilk and egg. Pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle cake with reserved topping.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 36.7mg; sodium 187.2mg. Full Nutrition
