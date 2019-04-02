Baked Hot Dog Sandwiches
These hot dog sandwiches are baked and kid-approved! Experiment and use whatever combo of ingredients you wish.
I have made a similar recipe for over 40 years. I found the recipe in a church cookbook that I received for a wedding present. The only difference is I add diced dill pickles instead of relish and I add chopped eggs. They are a big hit when I put them on homemade yeast buns!Read More
Did not really care for it. The bun was a little on the hard side. I like a traditional hot dog better.Read More
I have made a similar recipe for over 40 years. I found the recipe in a church cookbook that I received for a wedding present. The only difference is I add diced dill pickles instead of relish and I add chopped eggs. They are a big hit when I put them on homemade yeast buns!
What a fun idea! Had to try it and I love it! Thanks for the tip about wrapping in foil. Makes it easy to serve too.
I recently viewed this recipe on this website and thought it sounded pretty good. I gave it a try tonight, because our family schedule was busy and hectic; and this recipe was fast and easy. We were all pleasantly surprised how good it was. My kids really enjoyed it! I will be adding this to my favorite EASY recipies. Thanks so much Pearlies, it was fantastic!
My mom used to make these when I was a kid over 40 yrs ago! I always thought it was something she had made up, but was wrong! I made them for my kids growing up too.
I'm always looking for different ways to serve traditional hot dogs on buns, and this was a great one! I scaled the recipe back to just make 2 for me and my hubby to try. We both agreed that these were delicious, and a great way to serve a hot dog. I also think that this would be great to use up leftover hot dogs. I'm glad I stumbled upon the submitter's review to wrap each hot dog before baking. I will definately be making these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This was lunch today. I used Bar S Angus Beef hot dogs which I think made it even better. Great way to use hot dogs you've couponed (that have accumulated in your freezer), cheap marked down hot dog buns and various condiments to make a filling meal.....nevermind a hit with kids and husband.
I've made this a couple of times - it's on my list of favourite comfort foods! Best way to eat hot dogs :) I add sauerkraut, and when I didn't have bread, have sliced potatoes & baked them (35 min at 400) and then topped with the filling & baked 10 min more at 350.
Loved, loved, loved it! So easy and SOOO tasty! I left out the onion (I was short on time and didn't want to chop), but added everything else...this is a great, different way to make hotdogs! Also made these as chili cheese dogs with turkey hotdogs and they were delish!
These are fast and easy and everyone likes them. Just gave them 4 stars because they are so similar to regular hot dogs.
I've been looking for this for a long time. My mother used to use Velveeta instead of cheddar and make it on top of the stove to spoon into toasted buns.
these were great, tasty and soooo simple. the only changes i made were i used turkey hot dogs to reduce some of the fat, and added a few slices chopped turkey bacon to the mix. very good
My family loved the new spin on this way to eat a hotdog!
Also picky eating adulte approved! :) I didn't mix the stuff together or anything. My hubby thought they were pretty good for hot dogs.
I'm a hot dog lover, and these were perfect! Yummy! I served them with Texas Baked Beans, and made a wonderful, "comfort food" meal for us.
I was pleasantly surprised by this dish. I tried it because I had the ingredients on hand. I wanted to try something besides the same old hot dog in the bun. I'm not a huge fan of mustard on my hot dogs and my husband is not a fan of relish. So next time I will think of a way to customize each sandwich. But overall, we liked it! Yum!
Wasn't to sure about this at first, but im glad i tried it. It was really delicious.
I wanted to make hotdogs for an easy weekend dinner, but wanted something different. I googled, and found this recipe. Mmmmm, so good!! We used honey mustard instead of yellow. Also, I realized I was out of foil when I started to wrap them. So I filled the buns and placed them in s casserole dish, and baked as directed. Served with tomatoe soup! My young kids really loved this also, and helped cook them too.
I cooked this for my family, and no one out of the 4 of us really liked them.
These are OK. Totally intended for kids. 325 for 20 minutes wasn't enough time, I'd give it 30 minutes next time and maybe open up the tin foil after 25 to brown things a touch.
This recipe came from an aluminum foil ad in the 1960s. The only change here was cutting up the hotdog and adding onions. We didn't measure... You just used a slice of cheese. I have made this recipe for 60 years!!!! We need to give Alcoa, or whoever it was back then, the credit!
An easy to do variation on a hotdog.
I made sliders using Hawaiin rolls with melted butter and sesame seeds over the top.
Sweat out the onions in a saucepan for about 5 minutes added close to a teaspoon of minced garlic and cooked for minute longer. I then added all remaining ingredients including the hot dogs that I grilled and cut along with a couple splashes of Frank's Red Hot and heated it all together for a few minutes. I filled each hot dog bun with the mix, wrapped them individually in foil put them all on a baking tray and baked them for 20 minutes on 375. They came out nice and hot and the buns were perfectly toasted. A real winner in my house. I also think this would be a great recipe to use when on a campout. Just heat the foil wrapped dogs on the edge of the fire and dinner is served!
These were okay. Something different but not something that stood out for me to make again. Fun idea though.
I lined the entire pan with aluminum foil and then covered over the hot dogs with foil, too. This seemed to help keep the hot dogs buns softer. You might want or need to tent the covering sheet of aluminum foil to keep it from sticking to the cheese while cooking.
This was ok. If I make it again I would add bacon.
