Baked Hot Dog Sandwiches

These hot dog sandwiches are baked and kid-approved! Experiment and use whatever combo of ingredients you wish.

By PEARLIE5

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Stir hot dogs, Cheddar cheese, relish, ketchup, mustard, and onion together in a bowl; spoon into hot dog buns. Wrap each sandwich in aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot, about 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 880.5mg. Full Nutrition
