Grammy's Overnight Lasagna

This is the best Make-Ahead Lasagna recipe I have tried. Thank you! --- I almost followed the directions exactly. Here are the nitty gritty details for those who like them: ---I halved the recipe and put it in a 7 x 11 glass dish (2" deep). It worked out so it baked right up to the top but wasn't overflowing. There was plenty of room for the noodles to expand but they didn't get all crinkled up and end up on top of each other. ---The noodles and sauce were the perfect ratio so it cooked into a thicker lasagna, and not like soup nor paste. ---I only let the lasagna sit 5 hours before I needed to bake it. ---I added one beaten egg into the cottage cheese to help it set up better. ---The number of servings seems pretty low on the original recipe. My half-recipe ended up making 6 very generous servings. ---Thank you again! I will use this recipe from now on.

