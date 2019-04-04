Grammy's Overnight Lasagna

74 Ratings
  • 5 61
  • 4 12
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My Grammy's version of lasagna. Prepared the day before and left in the fridge overnight, it pops quickly into the oven and is on the table in no time. Sometimes I'll gussy it up with herbs and spices, but there is something nice and simple and homey about how Grammy made it. Easily halved or doubled!

By AuLait

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook the ground beef in a large saucepan over medium-high heat until browned and no longer pink, about 5 minutes; drain fat. Stir in the marinara sauce, water, and salt. Bring to a boil. Remove sauce from heat.

  • Arrange 6 noodles in a 9x13-inch baking dish, breaking if necessary to fit. Spoon 1/2 of the sauce over noodles. Top with 1/2 of the cottage cheese and 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers with remaining noodles, sauce, cottage cheese, and mozzarella cheese. Top with Parmesan cheese. Cover tightly with foil; refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake lasagna, covered, until noodles are soft, cheese is melted, and sauce is bubbly, about 1 hour. Allow to sit for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 93.8mg; sodium 1339.2mg. Full Nutrition
