Watermelon Agua Fresca

This is a drink served throughout Mexico. It is made with several different fruits. This is a watermelon drink.

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Puree the watermelon and water in a blender until smooth. Add sugar to taste. Cut the lime slices in half. Place a half lime slice into each of 8 glasses along with 3 mint leaves. Crush with a cocktail muddler, then fill each glass with ice. Pour in the watermelon agua fresca, and stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.3mg. Full Nutrition
