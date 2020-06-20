Watermelon Agua Fresca
This is a drink served throughout Mexico. It is made with several different fruits. This is a watermelon drink.
This is my recipe. Be careful with the sugar! Depending on how sweet your watermelon is I would start with 1/4 cup of sugar and taste. Then keep adding sugar until your reach desired sweetness. Enjoy!Read More
This was allright. For someone who doesn't care for watermelon (I keep trying...), to my surprise, I liked this better than I thought I would. Having said that, I didn't enjoy this enough to ever make again. For all you watermelon lovers out there, this is a real treat. Not that my two cents matters (remember, I wasn't fond of this...), but I do think the amount of sugar is a tad too much (start with less and add the suggested amount if you still feel the need to). I also think running your mixture through a strainer would be wise (my drink was a little too pulpy for my liking - and I have a VERY powerful KitchenAid blender!!!). Maybe this will float your boat, but it just didn't mine. Thanks SB! :-)Read More
Great recipe ... I added Tequila and triple sec (instead of sugar) to the recipe and garnished with very thin slices of cucumber. I was inspired by a similar drink in Las Vegas and the outcome is delish and refreshing! Served these on Fajita night ... out on the patio .... buen provecho!
Such a pretty, fresh tasting, pleasantly sweet treat! I never had this before and it was a such a nice surprise to find just how darn good this was. No sooner did Hubs down his (and it was quickly too) and he wanted more. And so did I. I did press it through a wire mesh strainer as it was just a little too pulpy for me (maybe it's just my blender), but I followed the recipe for everything else, including the fresh mint, lime and the amount of sugar, which we both found to be the perfect amount. So we had more - and Hubs requested that from now on I make this with Splenda, which indicates he plans on drinking a lot of this! Thanks for sharing this delightful treat, SB - we couldn't have enjoyed it more.
Very good and refreshing. I used frozen watermelon chunks to make a slushie. And I just tossed everything into the blender including mint and juice from 1/2 lime because I'm basically lazy. My son really loved it.
Awesome! I just made one. It was a single serving and I added uhmm a bit of rum. LOL. Fab Fab Fab!
We made this for a dinner with friends last night and it turned out wonderfully. Not only did it taste great, the color was gorgeous and made a nice presentation. I did make a few adjustments per other reviewers suggestions. I only added about 1/4 cup sugar and I strained the watermelon puree as I poured it into the pitcher (it really was quite pulpy).
Delicious! This recipe is awesome! We love this as is, but we added a splash of vodka and it's amazing!!!!!! So very good, I highly recommend this, try it! :)
Yum, I've never had one of these. They are very refreshing. My MIL brought a delicious watermelon over for Mother's Day. We ate most of it & I only had about a cup & a half leftover so I decided to try this on a smaller scale. I'm glad I did, I really like it, thanks!
I made this Friday for a Hispanic Heritage luncheon we had at work, the only thing I didnt use were the mint leaves but it came out wonderful and everyone liked it, had to make a second pitcher at home for my kids!!
Pretty good, I will keep this but I did add a handful of ice very good.
Don't have a muddler, so I just added the mint leaves to the blender and added some lime juice, as well. The melon was very sweet, so I skipped the sugar completely (just didn't need it). Very refreshing.
Delicious & refreshing! I actually preferred lots more lime in mine. Hubby wasn't a big fan, but I drank both our portions, so it worked out for me!
Next time I would add half of the sugar, taste, and add in more if it needed it. Depending on how ripe the watermelon is, you may not nearly as much sugar.
My son and I love this. Great way to use the mint that grows in my garden
Even made without the technology it was still really tasty!
I bought a watermelon that is not sweet at all, my husband doesn't even like it so i tried to find a recipe on this site so it dont go to waste and found this..I only used 1/4 cup sugar as other reviewers suggested. also didn't put lime and mint leaves, added rum and it came out Wonderful! Thanks for saving my watermelon :-D lol (My husband love it)
I made this yesterday and it is GOOD! There are two drinks I must get everytime I visit Mexico, this being one and the other being chiladas! Mmmm! Thanks for sharing this recipe, I never thought of making it at home :-) Keep your recipes comin' SB!!!
Add a shot for a tasty cocktail!
It's really good as is, very refreshing. Also good with vodka!
Good recipe. I threw everything in the blender including the mint leaves and used 4 tbsl lime juice since I didn't have any fresh limes
I made this with no sugar, and it was great! I used my immersion blender, and there was very, very little pulp. Yumm!!
I love this recipe!
Will cut back on the sugar next time.
I made this yesterday because i had been given a huge watermelon 2 days ago. Anyway it was very yummy!! I didnt have mint so i didnt decorate it hehe! Will do it again =) thanks for the recipe~~
We loved this drink! So good and refreshing! Our watermelon was very sweet used a combination of Splenda (4 packets) and a little agave nectar.Thanks SB for an excellent summery drink! Elvira Silva.
Delicious and refreshing! I halved the sugar to 1/4 cup and it was perfect!
Unfortunately, although I followed the recipe to the letter, we did not care for this recipe. It was too lumpy and it lacked taste... maybe it's due to the fact I don't have the right watermelons, but I won't be making this recipe again..
Oh my Goodness!!! This is SO good! I've had this saved to my box for while and just now trying it. I wish I would have tried it when watermelon was more plentiful. I strained mine and saved the pulp and put in freezer. I'm thinking that's gonna be a good treat too!!! YUMMO!!
Oh my gosh!! I love it. I put in the watermelon, 1/4 cup sugar and 4 packets of Splenda, which was perfect for our tastes. Then using the pampered chef pitcher (the one you can mix with the handle) I put in a quarter of the lime and about 8 mint leaves and then poured in the watermelon mixture. It was great! I was modest because it will be in the pitcher soaking up all the flavor for a while and didn't want it overpowered by dinner time. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was good...but it was too pulpy for me. I was actually looking for a recipe of a drink I had as a young child. This was not it. :) but my 2 friends that were with me when i tried it liked it.
Love this recipe. Just made a single serving for myself and it's really good. The mint is a nice touch and is really refreshing for summer.
Delicious!!! I used half as much sugar and it was still great. Will definitely make again.
This is so good. We have been having it everyday for the past week.
No need for sugar
I don't much care for eating watermelon, but juicing it sure was tasty especially when adding sweetened lime juice. May want to strain before consuming.
Dont need the sugar - just added an apple or two. Great drink! :)
Woh! This turned out amazing! I ended up using twice the watermelon, and I put the mint leaves in the food processor with everything else. I am a HUGE hater of pull, so I strained the processed juice afterwards. I served over ice with a slice of lime as suggested and was AMAZED. I’ve never had this drink before, but the flavors really work so well together. The mint, the watermelon, the lime..... so amazing. It was a very cooling drink and I definitely can see how it would go down well during a beach trip on a sunny day. My husband is not a fan of very sweet drinks and he was very pleased by the mild sweetness.
Ok, don't freak out. I made a lot of adjustments, but I think I would have still loved the recipe without them, so I'm breaking protocol. Here's what I did: I did strain the pulp as others mentioned; the only problem with that, is that it really decreases the yield - it barely made four drinks. So if you plan on straining because you want it w/o pulp, plan accordingly. I prefer more lime, so in addition to the muddling in the recipe, I added a splash of lime juice at the end. Oh...and we made it 'adult' with the addition of some rum. Really delicious and refreshing.
This was just OK. I didnt add any sugar and the watermelon itself was plenty sweet. I wasnt a big fan of the texture but the mint was a nice touch. I enjoy trying new recipes but I wont be making this again.
So refreshing on a hot summer day! I had this in Mexico, but this recipe was better because I could control the sugar. I did a few tablespoons sugar and a few drops of liquid stevia to cut calories without compromising taste. I squeezed the limes into the juice for a bit more tart.
Totally refreshing and perfect for a summer barbeque. I still stop to pick out the white seeds from the 'seedless' watermelon.
This was delicious and refreshing. We all loved it.
I agree with earlier review to watch out for sugar. I also added a mango as a twist which was delicious!
Doubled the watermelon, only used 1/4 c. sugar and it was sweet enough for my family. Put into a pitcher and it made about 2 quarts.
Added more melon, less sugar. Is delicious with vodka or rum too! Yumm
the best have had it for a week straight since we had the heat wave and watermelon sale
Omg this recipe is super refreshing and so Perfect for summer my boys loved it and they are super picky. I recommend as well 1/4 cup of sugar; usually watermelon is already sweet. GOOD TO KNOW..... A watermelon is good and sweet when it has a yellow spot, that means it ripe well .
I checked at several local grocery markets and couldn't find "mint leaves." So unfortunately I had to do without this specific ingredient but it was still delicious to me. I probably will make this beverage again for an intimate house party or small events.
Really good. Instead of crushing the mint leaves on the bottom of the glass I just chopped them together with the watermelon. The taste was yummy and it had nice little flecks of green floating around. I made a large batch and froze it for my daughter's grad party. I hope it tastes just as good as fresh.
Just mixed up a batch of this in my Vitamix. Added a little rum to mine & Hubs, for a refreshing adult beverage at the end of a hard days work. I didn't add as much mint as called for (only about 6 large leaves), which was good, as we don't like too much mint in our drinks. I also just squeezed the juice of 2 limes right into the blender. Nice, refreshing, tasty beverage. Thanks for sharing!
Thank you so much for the recipe! It tastes sooo delicious!
If you live in Hawaii or have access to Li hing mui powder to the rim, very delightful
So simple to make and oh so refreshing!
This turned out nice and refreshing. I added a bit more water as advised in the reviews .
This was great! I didn't add sugar as the watermelon was sweet enough for me. Instead of keeping the lime as slices I just squeezed it in before blending. Very refreshing.
Refreshing. The mint and lime combo made it taste like cucumber water... so it turned some off.
Super easy and refreshing!
I followed the recipe precisely and loved it. Very refreshing and delicious.
One of my all time favorites :)
Amazing good tasting juice, so simple to make. Thanks for the recipe
THIS IS AMAZING!!! All I did was blend the watermelon and water and put in some sugar and voila!!
I really enjoyed this, but I'll cut back on the sugar next time.
It's tasty. I strained the watermelon, didn't add as much sugar, and squeezed a lime in it. My mint is super strong, so I will cut back on that for the next glass.
I make this all the time in the summer. There is no need at all for the sugar.
I only gave this 1 star because I felt the mint combined with the watermelon tasted like imitation watermelon flavor (think watermelon bubble gum), of which I am not a fan.
I stuck to the exact receipe and it was great. Well, I might have added a shot of vodka. I can' t remember after three of these refreshing drinks.
Instead of the water I added Pinot Grigio and made it a watermelon sangria and it’s very delicious and refreshing on a hot day
Literally SOOOO delicious!! Especially here in the hot heat in vegas this is sooooo necessary! Love this recipe :)
