Watermelon Agua Fresca

Such a pretty, fresh tasting, pleasantly sweet treat! I never had this before and it was a such a nice surprise to find just how darn good this was. No sooner did Hubs down his (and it was quickly too) and he wanted more. And so did I. I did press it through a wire mesh strainer as it was just a little too pulpy for me (maybe it's just my blender), but I followed the recipe for everything else, including the fresh mint, lime and the amount of sugar, which we both found to be the perfect amount. So we had more - and Hubs requested that from now on I make this with Splenda, which indicates he plans on drinking a lot of this! Thanks for sharing this delightful treat, SB - we couldn't have enjoyed it more.