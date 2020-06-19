Agua de Jamaica (Hibiscus Water)
This drink is served throughout Mexico. It is nice and refreshing. It is similar to a tart cranberry tea drink. You may add more or less sugar to your taste if you prefer. Enjoy!
AWESOME!! I don't have a gallon pitcher, so I halved the recipe, got a lil too much nutmeg (oops!) still delicious. Going to try to gradually reduce the sugar. Excellent recipe. Thank you SB!! UPDATE: This has become my quaff du summer. In a 1/2 gl pitcher I've reduced the sugar to 1 medium cone of piloncillo and 1/2 c. white sugar. For some added goodness, I've squeezed a lime or two or three in it as well, so refreshing!
I have it 2 stars because it's good. But not five because This is an exaggerated version of the Mexican Jamaica Drink. Both my parents are from Michoacan, Mex and my mother herself only boils Hibiscus leaves for a good 2 hours to extract all the flavor and color and as it's hot she adds Mexican sugar (not the piloncillo which has a different after taste, but course, unbleached, Mexican sugar) and that is it. I tried this recipe, and although good, it's not Mexican Jamaica, it heavily resembles that from Puerto Rico.
Excellent! I love the agua de jamaica they sell in the restaurant part of our local Mexican grocery store, but it's SO expensive! This was simple to make and very inexpensive (about $3.00 for a gallon, compared to $3.49 for a 32-ounce cup at the store). This is less sweet and syrupy than the jamaica at the store, too, and that makes me like it even more. Thanks for a great recipe that I'll make many times!
Indeed, this drink is served throughout the Caribbean. It's called sorrel in Jamaica and Barbados. Jamaicans add white rum to theirs for a Christmastime cocktail. We Bajans just brew the petals with a cinnamon stick and plenty of sugar! Back home in NY, the hibiscus petals (flors des Jamaica) were quite easy to find in any one of the myriad indigenous markets in town. (Used to be able to buy a sorrel syrup concentrate, too, if you couldn't find the petals.) Here in Nashville, we have to look a little harder for Mexican or international markets; but it's not impossible to find -- and well worth the trouble once you get the end result!
I had to increase the amount of water as it was a bit too strong. Other than that... great recipe.
You can use a 2oz bag of dried hibiscus leaves which can be found at the local mexican markets.
This recipe was exceptional!! I made this today and can't stop drinking it! :) the only problem I found with this is that it doesn't make enough... ;/ hehe! Thanks so much SB! You are such an AWESOME person (I can't thank you enough for sending me the ingredients, and there was enough in the package for a second recipe, so I'm gonna use it wisely!)! Oh, yeah... and my sister (larkspur) made this with me, so there will be a picture! :D
I added some tropical Green Tea to my first batch. I love Jamaica anyway I can get it, but I always like to add some sort of interesting tea to my homemade Jamaica. It always adds another level to the fragrant bouquet this drink already leaves behind after each slow sip. Mmm MMM! Perfect for Summer!
Great recipe! I've always loved the Celestial Seasonings Red Zinger tea, and this tasted even better! We don't have a Mexican market near our house, but SB was kind enough to send my sister Geranium the ingredients we couldn't find, so that we could try this recipe. The finished drink is so amazing! It is very refreshing, and not too sweet. Thanks so much for sharing the recipe...it is wonderful and we'll be making it again!!!
This drink is fabulous. I have a very similar recipe, but I tried this to rate. I used a little sugar for my taste. I want to say that this recipe is the best way to enjoy flor de Jamaica (sorrel or hibiscus). As I know, some people don't like sorrel, because it seems too sour to their taste. But this way is the perfect balance between tartness, spices and sweet from sugar. I served this drink for the people who don't like sorrel and after drinking they changed their opinion.
love the recipe its more like the Puerto Rican one but thats fine because I'm Puerto Rican.
Hibiscus Water/Agua de Jamaica/Sorrel is also VERY popular througout the Caribbean. We serve it as is or spiked with rum or even frozen as granita. This recipe is EXACTLY how I was raised to make it in Puerto Rico. It puts the REFRESH in to REFRESHment! LOL
Great recipe! Made it exactly as posted, and it's delicious! Will be fun to add a little more cinnamon, etc., when Fall & Winter come (we live in AZ and can drink iced beverages all year). A great alternative to traditional iced drinks - and really fun for guests.
I used only organic raw cane sugar. Absolutely!
it's funny my mother always made this drink for us, we could not afford regular soda.....like anything that you make in the kitchen, you will find 1000 different versions of the same thing.... all of them to be equally appreciated...
I've made this drink so many times in the last couple of years and we love it! I gave the recipe to a few people already and they love it as well..I never liked agua de jamaica at mex. restaurants until i tried this homemade version.. oh sooo good with lots of ice!!!No need to change a thing!
Yummy! This is the first time I attempted to make agua de jamica and it was really good. I did a tester for today and will be making a big jug of this stuff for my sons birthday served with tacos. My hubby and children loved it!!
Not liking nutmeg - I eliminated it. I used 1 whole clove and 3 whole all spices. Not liking all the sugar - I used 1/3 as much. Guests, having never had it, were 'tentative' at first but really liked it - with chicken mole, calabacitas, frijoles negro, etc. with tres leches cake for dessert - all for Cinco de Mayo - 2019 . All good
We love this. I only put half-cup of white sugar and it's fine. We also add lime juice you want that extra bit of tartness... it's amazing!
Delicious. The spices give it a lovely zing. I blended it with ice to make a slushy. Thank you for the recipe.
Love this recipe! My entire family loved it and drank the whole thing in 2 days! I added a little less sugar to make it tart too. I will definitely be making this again and recommending this recipe to others!
Loved it, it's my go to. Thanks!
I have made this a few times and I love this stuff, but I have learned a thing or two along the way. I increase the water to 2 cups (some evaporates anyway), and reduce the white sugar in half. Also, run it through a sieve after adding the sugar to make sure you got all the large pieces out.It still comes out sweet and concentrated. Thanks for add this!!
Deliciously refreshing.
Delicious!
love it!! this recipe is spot on. you could reduce the sugar, but not too much.
Loved this recipe i halved the cinnamon stick It was a Hit! Got a full pitcher for the price of a small drink
Thanks for the added tips to lighten the tartness from the tea. I wanted to keep from using sugar at this point to maximize the benefit from the tea, its blood pressure lowering and diabetic properties. Ill add honey to taste.
Excellent recipe! It’s been especially hot his Summer and this is the perfect drink to cool off. I used 1 cup sugar instead of 1.5 cups. Loved it.
I love the spices suggested in this recipe! ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg really compliment this drink. I always add about 1/4 tsp ground clove and I don't add water at the end, this gives it a really strong flavor and let's who ever is drinking it to add water to their taste. I'm Irish and my Hubby's Mexican and every time his friends come by the ask me to make it.... such a compliment! :)
I just made this and it is AMAZING. I altered it a little, because I didn't have piloncillo. I also only used 3/4 c. of sugar (I'm not a huge fan of sweet drinks). Also, before I dumped some in my cup I squeezed 1/4 of a lime into my cup, put ice on top and then dumped the tea on top. It's so yummy!
I had forgotten my Mexican grandmother's method of making agua de Jamaica, so I looked up the recipe online and was pleasantly surprised to find this one. Although this recipe is very different, I love the addition of cinnamon, cloves, allspice, nutmeg and piloncillo. I know my grandmother wouldn't use any of those spices when making it, but she would love it this way, since it gives it so much more depth. I think I will continue to make it this way from now on. Her recipe was to add boiling water to the Jamaica (hibiscus leaves), let it steep, add sugar and then a squeeze of lemon.
