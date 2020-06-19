Vietnamese Chicken Salad

This is a very simple-to-make salad with bold flavors. You can serve as a side dish or just have it alone. The salad can be refrigerated overnight and still taste good the next day.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the chopped green chiles, rice vinegar, lime juice, fish sauce, garlic, sugar, sesame oil, vegetable oil, and black pepper until the mixture is thoroughly combined and the sugar is dissolved.

  • Place the chicken, cabbage, carrot, onion, peanuts, and cilantro in a salad bowl, and toss thoroughly together with tongs. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss again. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 36.5mg; sodium 990.9mg. Full Nutrition
