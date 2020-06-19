Vietnamese Chicken Salad
This is a very simple-to-make salad with bold flavors. You can serve as a side dish or just have it alone. The salad can be refrigerated overnight and still taste good the next day.
A couple of things on the fish sauce that my mom taught me as I grew up in the US: 1) the brand of the fish sauce makes a difference, good ones are milder in the "fish" flavor and not as quite as salty; 2) while they last a while, if kept too long, it gets a very strong flavor. Much better when fresh. Unfortunately as a little goes a long way, it usually takes me months to go through half a bottle but mom is right so I usually buy the smallest bottle I can find and keep them for only a month or two. I also cut down on the amount in this recipe to 2 tbs.Read More
I made the sauce and truly didn't like it. My husband and I love to eat Vietnamese food, but didn't enjoy the sauce. Maybe it was the brand of fish sauce I bought.Read More
Very refreshing and delight fot those who love exotic flavors.
I found this recipe first on the UK site. It's a clean and light salad. I did find the fish sauce flavour a little prominent so next time will only add 2 tablespoons. Great though for people looking for a healthy option salad with a difference!
My Vietnamese mother inlaw makes it just like this and it's delicious. She always adds mint, and I would definatly not go without it. I dont love cilantro so I lessen this amount. The cabbage does soften after it's mixed, not as much as salad lettuce, but same idea. I like it a little bit softer. Dont be afraid of the fish sauce. If you're concerned about it, add extra lime and extra sugar. I often serve it as a party appetizer scooped on top of tortilla chips. Everyone loves it.
This was delicious, although I made a few changes to make it healthier. I used only half the peanuts and left out the vegetable oil (replacing it with water). I also used oyster sauce because I couldn't find fish sauce in the grocery store.
I loved this recipe! The dressing is delicious - I did reduce the amount of fish sauce & increase the sesame oil however, as a matter of personal taste. That was the only change & I guess some would prefer it with a stronger, salty fish sauce flavour. Better to just play around with it, & taste it before you mix it all in! Lovely recipe, will make this again.
This was a hit with husband AND kids! We loved it! The taste was balanced and a little "zippy" but not too much. Just a pleasant meal!
I loved this recipe. Have made it a few times now. I also like to make it without the chicken and add in some french/asian green beans (the thin ones), sliced in half. Then it can serve as a lovely side salad to any meat: poached fish, grilled steak, roast chicken... It also can keep longer in the fridge without the chicken and the onions (they don't age very well, get a bit slimy. But all the other veg season well).
We LOVE this salad. I found a ready-made dipping sauce with fish sauce in it at the Asian market that saved some steps, and it is delicious. Thanks Jia T.
Did add some adobo to the chicken before baking it
I LOVE this simple, easy to make slaw. I've made it at least 10 times and each time it is consistently DELICIOUS. I've brought it to potlucks and camping (premade and kept dressing separate) and people love it. Even my non-Asian friends love it and I thought maybe people not used to fish sauce would find it too powerful - but it's a crowd pleaser every time. Key is using a good fish sauce (I use Viet Huong - Three Crabs brand) because that salty mixed with the lime and sugar and sesame oil is what makes it come together.
Delicious! Added quite a bit of fresh mint (chopped)and added some Sriracha to kick up the spiciness a bit.
Really good! Used less fish sauce as per other reviews and was out of peanuts,so I used pistachios. Delicious!
While we didn't overly care for this as a chicken/cabbage salad, but we did love the dressing. The only change I made was to sub lite mayo for the vegetable oil.
this was very good! i was worried about the fish sauce being too pungent so i cut it down by a third.. i was using up what i had in the fridge so i had to omit chile peppers and cilantro.. i used bottled lemon juice for the lime and doubled it.. halved the sugar bc i don't like sweet.. but added everything else.. this was a very delicious lunch.. ty for the recipe
Used cashews instead of peanuts, olive oil instead of vegetable oil and no onions because they make my nose itch ??
Oh my goodness! This is AMAZING! I was a little lazy making it so I used a rotisserie chicken rather than chicken breasts.. SO GOOD!
Was delicious and fairly easy! A hit with my family— I will make it again! I chose to omit the fish sauce and used additional vegetable oil instead of the sesame oil due to an allergy. Still turned out great!
The dressing for this is ridiculously tasty.
I made this for my cooking class and it was phenomenal!! Everyone loved it! Perfect texture and flavor. The cilantro overpowers the fish sauce, so you don't taste it as much. We used brand name everything and fresh ingredients. The product purchase makes a difference.
This salad is fresh and tasty! The dressing is light but flavorful.
This salad is so delicious and easy, my husband and I both loved it. I made no changes, I thought it was perfect just the way it was. Served it on a bed of arugula and mixed greens.
Such a nice salad. I used chicken thighs that I cooked for twenty minutes in the pressure cooker with just salt and pepper and a little water. So tender. I added one mango chopped to the salad.... YUM!!!
we LOVE this,,,,, crunchy, bold flavors. The only things I do differently is to make double the dressing only because its so good, and double the cilantro because I loce cilantro
I love this fresh salad on a hot day. It tastes even better after it sits in the fridge overnight. I use red onion. Add mint. Only one T of fish sauce, one T soy sauce, olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I poach the chicken with pepper corns, bay leaves & sweet onion. Chop peanuts & serve on the side. So yummy. ??
Okay, so call me crazy but as I am not a fan of raw cabbage I made the recipe as called for but then take all the veggies and sauce and saute it! Just until the cabbage starts getting soft but still crunchy. Then add the cooked chicken, peanuts and cilantro. Fabulous! Can serve warm or cold.
Perfect for lunch or light dinner!
Hubby doesn't like cilantro so I served it on the side. I was delish.
This turned out great! I substituted one tbsp of sriracha for the chilies since i didn't have them and my sesame oil was hot oil also. When I cooked the chicken I cooked it in water, bouillon, a little garlic salt, and some Chinese five spice for extra flavor. Also i didn't read the part of the recipe that said to finely chop the onions mine were in slices and that was okay. I used two and half tbsp of fish sauce and the taste was fine for me, but I tend to like it.
The only thing I changed was eliminating the hot peppers. Next time I would do that again along with reducing the fish sauce and increasing the sugar. When I get this at my favorite Vietnamese restaurant it is usually sweeter, lighter, and much less salty. I will definitely try it again though and continue tweaking it until I get it just right. Someone mentioned mango...that would be a really nice add on!
I made it as written but instead of chopping the cabbage and carrots, I bought a ready made bag of cole slaw salad from Trade Joes. Came out a little bland for me , I doubled the lime juice and a little more cilantro and it’s perfect. Thank you for sharing the recipe, this makes a very nice salad especially if it gets chilled for a couple of hours before eating to allow the flavors to soak in.
This was so good the first time I made it just as it was written. My second time I decided to use a slaw mix adding finely chopped onion and chopped cilantro. The dressing is what makes this so delicious. First time I didn’t use the green chili since my husband doesn’t like spicy. I do and it is terrific! I added a tiny extra garlic and lime to the dressing as a personal preference and a bit more cilantro as a preference also this second time. Perfection for me. So yummy and I don’t feel guilty eating more veggies.
A nice lunch - I used a mix of bagged coleslaw and bagged broccoli slaw for the vegetables, that made it really easy.
