Curry Pineapple Fried Rice

4.3
96 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 32
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is my version of a pineapple and curry fried rice dish served at my favorite Thai restaurant. You might think that the flavors of curry and pineapple wouldn't go together, but they do.

Recipe by stannius

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and rice in a saucepan over high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and all liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes. Set rice aside.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk fish sauce, pineapple juice, and curry powder together in a small bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat until shimmering. Cook and stir chicken and onion in hot oil until chicken is no longer pink and onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in cooked rice, pineapple chunks, and curry mixture; cook and stir until rice is hot, 5 to 10 minutes.

Tips

Fried rice works best when made with leftover rice. For best result, cook rice (Step 1) one or more days ahead and refrigerate until ready to make the fried rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 37.8mg; sodium 408.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/24/2022