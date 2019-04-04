Curry Pineapple Fried Rice

I am the recipe author. I made this as an experiment and my wife keeps clamoring for more. That's how I know when I've got a hit. I have since found that the following additions/substitutions work well: Egg; red bell pepper; broccoli; shrimp; scallions.
I followed the recipe exactly, and the result was an extremely bland dish, had to add a variety of spices (more curry for one), some ginger, some garlic powder (would have used the real thing if it wasn't already cooked), cayenne pepper and soy sauce.
We really enjoyed this rice. I added frozen sweet baby peas a few minute before serving and just mixed them into the hot rice so they could thaw. I also added a generous handful of bean sprouts at the last minute. I served this to company in half a pineapple, sliced on the diagonal and hollowed out. Looked and tasted GREAT!
This was SOO good. I gave it 5 stars even though i added some other ingredients because the pineapple, curry powder, and fish sauce mix was superb and I would have never thought it would add so much ooph to fried rice. I recommend cooking the rice in advance and putting it in the fridge because its easier to fry if its cold. I used frozen shrimp and thawed it and removed the tails. I only used maybe 8 oz of pineapple and it was plenty. I chopped them too so it would blend better. I added 3 eggs, scrambled separately, chopped carrots, 1 clove minced garlic, and peas. I feel like these ingredients are a staple in fried rice. Also I used 3 tablespoons of sesame oil instead of vegetable oil and it adds nice flavor. DEEEEEEEELICIOUS! New fave recipe.
The faces (and bellies) around the dinner table were very pleased with this recipe! I tweaked it just a bit - I replaced 1 cup of the water for the rice with coconut milk (70% cream). The result tasted a lot like one of my favorite dishes at a local Vietnamese restaurant. Next time: I'm doing a 50/50 split with coconut milk & water for the rice and I'll add cabbage, small broccoli florets & carrots. This dish is so tasty! And don't leave out the fish sauce!
This was really tasty but required a major substitution. I used hoisin sauce instead of fish (purge fluids) sauce. Then topped it with some sliced green onions when it was plated. It made 3 realistic size servings.
I made this dish after following some other reviewers' tips. I already had another meat dish so I omitted the chicken from the recipe, added garlic to the onions, added green peas and upped the curry powder to 1 1/2 tbsp. The fish sauce is a definite must have! I served it with soy sauce on the side to taste and my family really liked it. Thanks!
I have made this recipe numerous times and love it. It's quick, easy, and a great way to use up veggies that are almost past their prime. My most recent version included fresh baby spinach that was cooked down, celery, mushrooms, and a scrambled egg. I seldom add chicken out of personal preference, but the addition of extra veggies makes it a filling and satisfying meal. Thanks for sharing Stannius!
My husband LOVED this rice!!! He told me this is another addition to our recipe box...the only thing I did different was that I cooked my rice the day before (it doesn't come out mushy), and I added coconut milk when I added all the ingredients in the pan and let me tell you the coconut gave it that extra umph!!!!! But besides that the recipe was great, thnx for sharing!!!
Not enough pizazz to get 5 stars. It wasn't bland, but was closer to it than I wanted. I need more punch... More curry? more spiciness? it's a good start.... since this is a thai dish maybe I'll try a curry paste rather than powder. As i understand it, paste is typically more thai and powder is more indian.
I cut this recipe in half for just my husband & I & still lots of leftovers! But thats ok cuz we loved it! I hate when people make changes & rate, but I've made this twice now, once as written & once as a veggie fried rice to go with some chicken satay. Both were great, but I liked the addition of extra veggies (carrots, green onion, zucchini & jalapeño). With the addition of curry, this kind of reminds us of our favorite Singapore Noodles at our favorite restaurant!
09/02/2010
Loved the pineapple in the rice, I chopped up the pineapple chunks into little pieces. and I didnt have fish sauce, so I used oyster sauce, still was very good.
I used shrimp instead of chicken, and I added a cup of frozen peas. Also, I didn't have enough curry powder for a whole tablespoon, so I added cumin, coriander and cayenne. However, I think I would go with 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons of curry powder - it seemed like it needed a lot more.
I changed a few things to my picky likings. No chicken, instead I used fresh green beans and carrots cut finely, cooked first with a bit of olive oil and butter. No fish sauce, i used soy sauce instead. Added lemon juice and an egg. But I stole the idea from here. Mine absolutely wonderful!
Whoa - this was shockingly delicious! I wasn't expecting much, but it was amazing. I used pineapple tidbits (easier than chopping chunks) and a little more juice - maybe 3 tbsp as it would've been way too salty otherwise. I also added some green onion right at the end.
Loved this dish, although I wish it had called for something green, or that I had thought of it. That's the only reason I didn't give it a 5. Next time I'll add fresh cilantro on top, or as a last minute stir-in. I served it with a lime wedge on each plate. Can't wait to try it with shrimp!
I did it using chicken and shrimp and without the curry mix. Also added pan-cooked cashews. I've never been able to stand curry powder and my favorite Thai restaurant always made a version of this dish like that and was trying to recreate it. Turned out delicious, though I might add a little soy sauce next time for a bit more flavor.
Dish is great and fun b/c you can add your favorite veggies, nuts or seafood/meat. I added bell peppers, carrots, peanuts and shrimp. I also added garlic powder, ginger powder and some coconut milk, which gave it a really great flavor. I did not have this on hand, but thai basil or cilantro would have been a great finishing touch.
02/20/2013
Oooh! So good! Added a bunch of extra veggies and coconut milk, but foundational recipe was great!! I did use a tablespoon of red curry paste, it was perfect.
I was really excited to make this, but it did not meet my expectations. I used sesame oil instead of vegetable oil and cooked the rice the night before and chilled it until I needed it. I felt that it was kinda bland. It just feels like it is missing something.
I made this with a few additions. I added a bit more curry, about a tbsp of soy sauce, cashews, eggs, and golden raisins. This recipe is great and super easy to make. Next time I'll add some red pepper flakes to give it some heat. Will definitely make this again!
This was deeelish! I had chicken marinated in pineapple nectar and mojo criollo for tropical kabobs, but a down-pour put the nix on that. This recipe came in and saved the day! I added some pepper bacon, red & green pepper, and peas. Also used a splash of light soy in addition to the published ingredients. Great dish! Thanks for sharing your recipe, stannius.
I increased the curry mix but only because I threw in everything except the kitchen sink. Chicken thigh meat cut up, Chinese sausage, fried egg pieces, frozen peas/carrots/corn, onion, green onion, broccoli tips, pineapple, and rice. (I think it would still taste ok without the Chinese sausage but it's like a treasure when you bite into one. You have to steam the sausage for 15 min but totally worth it.) I like that the curry/sauce mix was so easy! This dish will become a staple in the household.
This was quite good. As I'm on a mission to add more veggies to my diet, I also added corn, peas and carrots to the rice. The chucks of pineapple were large in my opinion, so I cut them into thirds before adding to the rice. Since I I served this with chicken satay, I omitted the chicken from the rice. This dish was a big hit in my house. We'll definitely make again.
This was SO good! My family loved it. But I made some changes to the original recipe because the reviews said it was bland. I added red peppers, mushrooms, ginger, soy sauce, and cumin. Excellent and easy. I will be making this again, and trying other combinations of veggies and meats.
Great recipe. Added thinly sliced carrots, diced celery, and sliced pea pods, since the author said other ingredients would work. The curry sauce with pineapple is wonderful. Try this, and add a few things if you wish. Recommended!
Loved the recipe my family really liked it. I made few changes like instead of 2 tablespoons of fish sauce I put 1 tablespoon, I added Broccoli, carrots, and red peppers. I hope to try more of your recipes. :-)
I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and this is what I did: I added about 8 spears of chopped asparagus and 2 chopped carrots to the rice while cooking it in a half/half coconut milk and vegetable broth mixture. I let the rice sit for several hours. I used shrimp instead of chicken and added about 3 stalks of chopped green onion while cooking the shrimp. After adding the remaining ingredients and warming the rice through I turned off the heat and added another 4 stalks of chopped green onion for the finishing touch. Everyone loved it!
I used fresh Pineapple, pureed some chunks to make the Pineapple juice. I substituted 1# of prawns and chopped green onion for the chicken and sliced onion. It was amazing.! I like Sriracha Sauce on it. My husband liked it better than the version at our favorite Asian restaurant, who recently decreased the number of prawns to 3 for the whole dish. This is definitely going to be a regular meal in our household!
I made this vegetarian-style by using tofu instead of chicken. I cut the tofu into manageable pieces and baked it in the oven while sauteing the onion, then threw the tofu into the mix after adding the fish sauce and curry powder to the onions. I also added 3 eggs, scrambled in with the onions and tofu, to give the recipe a bit more protein and make it more similar to a traditional fried rice recipe.
This was aweful! I have never reviewed a recipe before but had to for this... Followed the recipe exactly...tasteless... Tried adding some suggestions from other reviews... bad to worse. I’m a pretty darn good cook but couldn’t salvage this...
This recipe has potential. I think I would marinate the chicken in the curry sauce for a bit before cooking, also I will add more curry powder next time. I thought it lacked in flavor. I also added shrimp and peas to my dish.
This is a good recipe but it is a little on the bland side. I added some cumin seed, salt and pepper to flavour it up a bit more. I also put coconut milk into the rice and added red pepper and snap peas. All in all pretty good recipe.
This is a great basic recipe that everyone will add ingredients to. I am of the opinion that pineapple and curry go together Very well. Most will probably use more curry than in the recipe, depending on the family taste buds. My wife, the picky eater, is very fond of this. I make things similar to this a lot lately. It is a good idea to use one or two day old rice as it is dryer and won't get mushy when things are added. A good basic recipe.
