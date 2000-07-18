Upside-Down Turkey

The biggest problem with this recipe, is you don't have nearly enough leftover! I did a few things differently -- like used a combo of white wine and chicken stock in place of water. (I didn't find prepared turkey stock). I also added a bit of poultry seasoning to the butter and creamed them together. I put it over the bird (not separating the skin) and into the cavity. I used more butter than the recipe called for. I also cooked the turkey in a sealed aluminum tent. I didn't turn over until about 3/4 of the way through the cooking time. The bird really turned out ugly. You really couldn't take it to table and carve-- but it was the most delicious turkey ever. All agreed! The next day, even the leftovers were incredibly moist. However we had no crispy skin. Next time,I think I'd turn it right side up sooner, and remove the foil sooner -- but only for the skin lovers. You could make a turkey just like this -- if you want a great tasting, moist turkey. Also, next time I'd make a bigger one (ours was just over 11 pounds) -- it was so good, we hardly had any left overs.