Traditional Shoofly Pie

It's gooey sweet and unadorned by a top crust. What better invitation to come join the party does a hungry insect need? It should be called "molasses pie," but it's whimsically named shoofly because its "open" structure lures flies that must be shooed away. Shoofly Pie is thought to be a Pennsylvania Dutch creation, and may be a direct descendant of "Centennial Cake" introduced at the first World's Fair -- the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exposition.
This is almost exactly my grandmother's recipe but I put it into one pie plate rather than 2 and use an additional tablespoon of shortening. I make it the way I remember my grandmother doing it and that is to put a handful of crumbs on the bottom of the pie dough already in the pie plate and then add a little of the molasses mixture and mix it up with your finger to make a "wet bottom". Then keep alternating crumbs and liquid saving a handful of crumbs for the top. Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour.
in the past i've enjoyed eating shoofly pies which were made by the amish & pennsylvania dutch. a simple, no frills pie, this recipe comes pretty close to how i remember them tasting. note: we prefer our shoofly pie served warm. it is also good with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top (optional). thanks for the yummy recipe & the history lesson robert!
I made these pies exactly by the recipe and they didn't turn out right. The molasses filling was fine but the topping was dry and dusty and didn't brown well. I will try again but either use less flour or more butter.
