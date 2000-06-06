Whiz Sausage Balls
An easy recipe that kids can help with. I mix mild and hot sausage to make mine.
An easy recipe that kids can help with. I mix mild and hot sausage to make mine.
I've made these for years and it's way better if you use real shredded cheddar cheese, use a full cup. This makes it all stick together better, you do have to work at it a bit. . Also best when served with a dipping sauce made up of part sour cream and part dijon mustard. Great appetizer.Read More
Guess maybe I just don't like sausage very much. Way too much sausage flavor for us. There is another recipe called Hanky Panks which I think is much better. It uses half ground beef and half sausage along with cheese and spread it on party rye slices.Read More
I've made these for years and it's way better if you use real shredded cheddar cheese, use a full cup. This makes it all stick together better, you do have to work at it a bit. . Also best when served with a dipping sauce made up of part sour cream and part dijon mustard. Great appetizer.
This is a great recipe for Christmas morning. They can be prepared and frozen ahead of time so they are ready to pop in the oven on Christmas morning. I use 3 cups of Bisquick, 1lb. sausage and 8 oz. of Cheese Whiz, but everything else is the same. Quick and easy recipe that everyone will love.
I got this recipe from a woman my mom works with. It looked super easy, so I decided to make it for a Super Bowl Party I had. Everyone loved them, and they were gone in a flash. Oh! I also made them in my dorm's kitchen!
This realy didn't work as a main dish. Maybe a snack. It was more dough than meat. I'd definitely suggest using hot or mild sausage. Regular ground pork was too bland.
I made this super fast and easy recipe for a New Year's Eve party. The only thing that I did not like about the balls was that they were a strange orange color from the process cheese. I served them with a marinara dipping sauce. I tasted one when they were right out of the oven. And that was the only one I ever got, because they were eaten up a the party (which had quite a spread already) very quickly.
This is pretty good but I find it a bit dry. I might have not did it right. I added more sausage and i think it was better because it was a little more moist. I will make these again. Thank you
Guess maybe I just don't like sausage very much. Way too much sausage flavor for us. There is another recipe called Hanky Panks which I think is much better. It uses half ground beef and half sausage along with cheese and spread it on party rye slices.
As written this did not work. The measurements of something must be wrong. I checked on the once balls at 10 minutes and they had completely disintegrated and melted into each other. There is too much grease with sausage. I ended up letting them cool, drained off the grease, re-shaped them into balls, and baked them again. The same thing started happening all over again. By the time I finally got them to hold their ball shape they were completely overcooked. The hubs ate two, I ate one, and the rest went in the trash. Sorry but this did not work as written.
I used to make sausage balls with cheese whiz and was looking for recipes to refresh my memory. The proportions of this recipe is way off. There is too much bisquik for the amount of cheese. I always made a really big batch. 5 cups of bisquik, 1 - 16 oz jar of cheese whiz, 1 lb hot sausage and 1 lb of regular sausage. I like to add a little garlic powder and some shredded cheese for a little kick but they are optional- not necessary. It is easy to halve but use hot sausage for more flavor instead of regular. If the balls are too dry, it's too much bisquik. Add a splash of milk. If they are too moist, add an extra 1/4 cup of bisquik.
I think the sausage you choose makes or breaks this recipe. Since all the seasoning is in the sausage, I chose chorizo the first time...too hot for me without a cooling dip (ranch or Mascarpone Russian) The next time I used Jimmy Dean original and it was a little bland...but again I could have added some pepper and extra sage to counter that.. I had a cut on my hand so I mixed it with my stand mixer, just the cheese and sausage at first, and it came together so fast and easy. I couldn’t resist using half the 15oz jar of cheese whiz and a handful of grated. I only continued mixing it for as long as it took to sprinkle in the dry mix. With the extra cheese I used an extra half cup of baking mix. I was afraid it was too dense for my cookie scoop so I used two flatware teaspoons to make balls since I couldn’t roll them. So just pick the right flavor of sausage and dip for your purpose and this recipe is great.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections