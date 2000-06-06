Whiz Sausage Balls

3.6
12 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

An easy recipe that kids can help with. I mix mild and hot sausage to make mine.

Recipe by Tracy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix pork sausage, cheese sauce and biscuit mix together. It's easiest to do with the hands.

  • Form mixture into round, walnut size pieces and place on a cookie sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
621 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 47.4g; cholesterol 74.3mg; sodium 1485.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022