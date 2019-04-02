Quick Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo sauce with half-and-half is lower in fat than most. This is delicious over pasta and is easy to make. You can also make it the day before and refrigerate it until ready to use. Serve with Caesar salad for a delicious meal in less than an hour.
I knew that when I saw flour in the ingredient list this was more of a bechemel sauce than a cream sauce. A little tackier texture than what I was after. Good flavor though, but wasn't what I was looking for.
This sauces turned out great. Had to make something quck when I got home and realized I had l not purchased bottled alfredo sauce. We made it with fat free half and half and light paPamresan cheese and it worked out great. I did add a touch more garglic salt and regular salt and pepper.
This was very easy and very fast! I have tried to make alfredo sauce a few times with disastrous results, but this one was good. I didn't have enough half and half, so I also used milk, and I added salt and pepper. I agree with the reviewer that said if you want more flavor, add more parmesan and pepper.
While not the best alfredo sauce I've ever tasted, this recipe is excellent for a quick fix. I thought it had an nice, simple flavor, and great, creamy consistency. The only change I made was that I used 3 garlic cloves and left out the garlic salt. Then, I added a pinch of salt and pepper. Everything else I left as-is. Those who complained of it being too bland: I wonder if it had anything to do with the type of parmesan they used. I used my favorite (in my price range) fresh parmesan, and it tasted great. *Here's a tip for keeping parmesan cheese. I buy big blocks of it from the "big box" store, and when I get it home, I remove the cheese from the plastic, and wrap it in foil. I just shred as much as I need as I go. This way, it stays good in the cheese drawer for as long as 9 months!* I threw the sauce over spaghetti noodles with a pouch of tuna and some frozen (thawed) peas, and served it with a caesar salad for a quick meal. All in all, the whole meal took me about 15 minutes. Great recipe.
L-O-V-E-D IT! i will definitely make this again and again! My family loved it! Very creamy and so easy! The best alfredo sauce i've ever made! I didn't have any garlic, so i omitted that, and i used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and it turned out great!
Made as is, had a beautiful velvety texture and tasted great. Certainly was a quick and easy meal, with a popular pasta sauce, and no additives or preservatives. If you find this a little bland for your taste, bump up the amount of parmesan, and serve with a generous grind of black pepper.
Quick & easy recipe that turned out yummy. Served it with some leftover baked chicken breast diced into it and over pasta. I followed a few suggestions of others and a few mods of my own and it turned out great. I used FF Half & Half, reduced the flour by 1/2 and increased the Parmesan to 1/2 cup. Added 1/2 tsp black pepper. Also added the minced garlic while melting the butter so that it sauteed just a bit.
I intended to make my own sauce tonight. Followed this recipe but used light cream and evaporated milk. I added garlic powder instead of garlic salt-added parmesean and parsley, salt and pepper, 2 cloves fresh chopped garlic and enough parmesean cheese to thicken the sauce. It smells great!! I will add the tortellini when done!! Thanks for a great, fast recipe!!
DELISH!!! I used ALL fresh garlic (4 cloves), sautéed in the butter first. Nice, creamy and cheesy! I do question the serving size, though. This recipe made enough for 4 of us with no leftovers. Thank you, diastase, for a delightfully quick and tasty recipe!
Wow, I never knew alfredo sauce could be so easy. The sauce my mom usually makes is very time consuming. This was very good and I would definitely use again, especially when I need something quick. I doubled the recipe and followed everything exactly,but I used part half&half and part milk. The sauce ended up SO thick!! I ended up adding like an extra 3 or 4 cups of milk, maybe more. Even after that my mom kept telling me I should add more milk. So I don't know what I did wrong there. It could be I just measured something wrong. Oh well, it still turned out great. Thanks for sharing!!
Wow! This was so good! I didn't have any half and half so I just used milk. I also used more cheese than the recipe called for as suggested by others. Otherwise, made as is. It is amazing and easy to make. Next time I plan to use better quality parmesan and half and half - cannot wait to taste it that way!! Even my picky husband, who never eats leftovers, asked for more of this today. He was too late, though! The 3 year old and I polished off the leftovers for lunch!
I made this recipe to go with my pasta and porkchops last night. It was heavenly. However, I have a secret ingredient that I use in all my sauces that brings a whole new flavor...it is Herbmara salt. You can find it in healthfood stores. Amazing!
Exactly what I was looking for. We had lots of leftover chicken from a bbq that I wanted to eat up so I made this sauce and threw in the chicken. I only had skim milk on hand, but it worked perfectly. I added exactly the 2 cups of skim milk. I also added a LOT more cheese, probably 3x the amount the recipe specifies, twice the garlic and garlic salt, and I put in a bit of pepper. So easy!!
Just what i needed to add to another sumer pasta recipe from this site. It was quick and easy and had great flavor. You can easily add more spices if need be, but i didn't think it needed anything more than a little salt and pepper.
This was too bland for my family's taste. I added a lot of salt, pepper, ricotto cheese and fresh garlic. I should have added some crushed red pepper flakes or finely chopped jalapenos. It was easy to make, just needs a lot more seasoning.
As written, it's a good base recipe, but it was very bland and way too thick. I debated between 3 and 4 stars, but when I made it a second time I had to change it so much it wasn't the same recipe so it's a 3 star. Recommend reducing the flour, add extra garlic, pepper, maybe some basil over the top and more cheese. I used skim milk the second time and it helped thin it out to alfredo consistency (and reduced the fat) or add pasta water if it's still too thick.
I made this for dinner last night , served it over cheese ravioli and asparagus, with a tossed salad as a side. Sorry, but my husband and I both found it to be very bland. I may try it again, with the addition of 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg and more garlic.
Quick and easy! Added a little more garlic and some seasoned salt. I also ended up using a tad more half and half because it ended up a little thick. Great flavor!
rosyshell
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2010
I liked this, as did my 2 and 5 year olds, but my husband didn't care for it. It was the tiniest bit grainy, which might have been my own fault for using skim milk. I also added a touch of salt and pepper and a sprinkle of nutmeg, which might have affected texture as well. Thickened up beautifully, and I can only think how creamy it would have been with the half and half.
5 stars for this one. Super easy to make, but did not TASTE like it was super easy to make! I threw this over cooked spaghetti squash with chicken sausage and peas. My husband and 18 month old loved it. I did add salt & pepper and a bit more parmesan to adjust to our taste. Thanks for a great recipe!
I didn’t have half and half or parsley and a minimum amount of grated Parmesan cheese. I made my rue as usual 4 tbsp of butter and 4 tbsp of flour then substituted 2 cups of whole milk. Since I was lacking on the parm I added grated whole milk mozzarella and provolone. It did make the sauce a tad thicker so i ended up adding an extra 1/2 cup of milk to thin it out. Added a pulled rotisserie chicken and accompanied by bow tie pasta. **** add Cajun seasoning for a Cajun Alfredo pasta
This was awesome and well-loved by everyone here from 1 to 31 years old! I didn't have the half and half, as someone else mentioned, so I used 1.5 cups whole milk and it was perfect! Thanks for a wonderful and quick recipe!!
This sauce is so good! It is amazing it only takes a handful of ingredients to make, with really great results! It is so much better than any store bought jar alfredo sauce! Especially, without any preservatives and artificial ingredients. I have made it twice now. Once, with crabmeat and once with chicken. Very good and really quick!
I love the idea of a 160 calorie alfredo sauce. So this was something I absolutely had to try. The butter and flour combo does a great job of thickening up the alfredo since there is no cream cheese in this recipe. However, it really does too good a job. My first try on this gave me the impression that I should put the alfredo on a chicken fried steak or some chicken nuggets. This had too much of a gravy consistency for me. I halved the butter and flour but kept the same amount of half & half. I used a whole bag of World Classics grated parmesan cheese in it. For more flavor, I used (in lieu of the minced garlic) about 1 t garlic powder, 2 T basil, 1 t parsley, 1 T oregano, some kosher salt, and some pepper. (I'm just guessing on the amounts. I really just eye-balled it and gave it a taste.)
This wasn't my favorite but it turned out okay. It had mostly a butter taste to it. It's a good base for Alfredo but next time I think I will add some shredded Parmesan or Italian cheeses to boost the flavor.
This was easy to make. My pantry was running low, so I didn't have any garlic salt, garlic, or parmesan cheese. To compensate, I just used garlic powder, a 1/4 tsp of salt, and shredded mozzarella cheese. The cheese made it a little thicker and delicious. I stirred a little more than I would have normally, until the mozzarella was incorporated into the mixture, rather than globbing thickly. I then poured this sauce over pasta and leftover ham pieces; DH and I loved it!
This was VERY quick and fairly good in taste. Like the others said, it is a bit bland as the recipe stands, but could easily be kicked up in flavor with some extra spices. Next time I might add a little Cajun seasoning in mine. The kids loved it though! Thanks for saving my dinner tonight!
I was so excited to see how simple this recipe was and with all the ingredients i had in my kitchen already. I added some diced up boneless/skinless chicken that i had left over from dinner the night before. My husband and i loved this and i look forward to enjoying it again soon.
Very good base recipe for this sauce. I usually make a shrimp and noodle dish with seasoning that mimics shrimp scampi. This time I thickened it up by using this sauce recipe. Butter/flour/garlic salt/half+half and some shred Italian blend cheese. Added pepper and Table Blend Mrs Dash and it was amazing!
I made this recipe for dinner tonight; I omitted the minced garlic (because I forgot it!) and doubled the recipe. It is delicious! My kids, 4 and 8, got to learn how to make a roux and my husband was thrilled to come home to home-made alfredo. It didn't take long at all, and most of the ingredients I always have on-hand. This is DEFINITELY a keeper. I also made enough to freeze for other dishes. I can't wait to try it out!
This was so easy...I did increase the parmesan cheese to 1 1/2 cups and used 2 T fresh parsley in lieu of dry, and ommited the garlic salt. The sauce was so creamy and tasty. Will make again. Used this with the Pepperd shrimp Alfredo recipe on Allrecipes instead of the jar stuff.
I used a mess of fresh minced garlic, more than the recipe required, and I omitted the garlic salt. I also used fat free half-n-half. After tasting the sauce, I did add more parmesan cheese. I used the sauce with Smart Taste pasta for Kielbasa Alfredo, which is also from this site. Quick and economical dinner, paired with a raw veggie platter, that was inhaled by my husband and two kids.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2013
This was great! I made it with mostly milk and a little heavy cream I had left over from anther recipe. It was very good, just make sure to salt it a little more than you think you should!
I just made this tonight. I didn't have half and half on hand, so I used whole milk. It was still really good on whole wheat spaghetti and cubed cooked (and seasoned) chicken. I'll definitely use this recipe again.
This was great! Very easy and I like how natural it tasted- this is so much better than buying your typical grocery store jar white sauce, PLUS I can pronounce all of the ingredients! I did not have any parsley but it was fine without. I only had shredded Parmesan cheese, but that worked fine too! I poured this over cheese tortellini and it was very quick and tasty,
As written, this was just okay. It reminded me of a very plain macaroni & cheese - the kids loved it, but I think it needed a bit more flavor. This is a great base recipe for alfredo though, so I am not giving up on it! Next time I make this, I would add up to 1 cup of Parmesan - I think that's where the flavor is really lacking - not enough cheese. Also, for those who thought the sauce was too thick - just add some reserved pasta water to thin it out a bit.
This was so quick and easy to make. I made it on a night when I was cleaning out the refrigerator trying to use up leftovers. We had a shrimp and crawfish boil, so I added the shrimp and crawfish, corn cut from the cob and a little left over baked chicken. My family was very impressed with the results. Because I was using what I had on hand, I used 2 tsp of Granulated Garlic instead of the garlic salt and cloves. I also used milk instead of half and half and no parsley, but it was still wonderful. After dinner, my husband was standing over my shoulder making sure that I added this one to my recipe box!
This was wonderful! I added a little crushed mint and some rosemary as well as some extra half and half. Delicious! I used it for the sauce in a veggie pot pie. Excellent decision! I will use this again.
Delicious! Made 4 servings of this (1 cup) with the Absolutely Fabulous Portobello Mushroom Tortellini (by Staceyo) and it was a restaurant quality meal. Replaced the garlic salt with 2 cloves of fresh minced garlic, which was browned in the butter over medium heat. Used 2% milk to reduce the fat content as well, and maybe about 1/4 cup parm cheese. It was so yummy and so easy to make! There's no reason to go back to prepared alfredo sauce again.
made this using heavy whipping cream since I did not have any half and half at the time. Also used Romano and Parmesan cheeses in the mixture. Sauce is a bit thicker but the family loved it all the same. The different cheeses gave it a rich bold flavor.
Absolutely the Best of the Bests of Alfredo Sauces. Just finished making it and will be warming it up for dinner with our fav. pasta. Followed the recipe exactly with only one change using Romano instead of Parm. cheese (Dietary restrictions). The sauce is not only easy to make but it is delicious, and the fact that it can be made ahead of the time, is fantastic. No more jarred Alfredo Sauce. Thank you so much for this awesome recipe.
I tried this recipe & like other reviewers noted, it needed some spice added. I used garlic powder & salt instead of the garlic salt, added extra fresh garlic, and some ground black pepper. Also I used Parmesan/Romano mix instead of Parm because that's what we buy. You can omit the flour and the recipe will still turn out creamy & thick. This recipe was easy, tasty, & family approved.
I had never made alfredo sauce before and can't believe how easily this came together. I'm not a great cook and can tell it's almost impossible to mess this up. The only change I made was to add an extra clove of garlic and left out the garlic salt because I'm watching my sodium. It's still pretty tasty.
Used this recipe to make alfredo sauce which another recipe on this site called for. Very easy and although good for my needs, I think I will try another recipe next time. Quick is what I usually need so I may be back. Made with fat free half and half.
This sure was easy! But I think I would reduce the flour to maybe and eigth of a cup next time I made it. The sauce was prepared before the rest of the pasta and veggies were done and by the time I was ready to use it, it had congealed to a pudding like muck on the back burner. Plus I think all that flour makes it a lot less silky than it should be.
I don't normally review recipes, but I made this last night and my husband and I loved it! I added more fresh garlic and made it for 3 servings. The leftovers are great too! , though. It was quick easy and tasty... thank you!
