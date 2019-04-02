Quick Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo sauce with half-and-half is lower in fat than most. This is delicious over pasta and is easy to make. You can also make it the day before and refrigerate it until ready to use. Serve with Caesar salad for a delicious meal in less than an hour.

Recipe by distasi

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk flour and garlic salt into butter until mixture is smooth. Slowly beat half and half into flour mixture until completely incorporated.

  • Whisk Parmesan cheese, parsley, and garlic into sauce; bring to a simmer. Cook and stir until sauce has thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Use immediately or refrigerate.

