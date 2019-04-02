Quick Alfredo Sauce

While not the best alfredo sauce I've ever tasted, this recipe is excellent for a quick fix. I thought it had an nice, simple flavor, and great, creamy consistency. The only change I made was that I used 3 garlic cloves and left out the garlic salt. Then, I added a pinch of salt and pepper. Everything else I left as-is. Those who complained of it being too bland: I wonder if it had anything to do with the type of parmesan they used. I used my favorite (in my price range) fresh parmesan, and it tasted great. *Here's a tip for keeping parmesan cheese. I buy big blocks of it from the "big box" store, and when I get it home, I remove the cheese from the plastic, and wrap it in foil. I just shred as much as I need as I go. This way, it stays good in the cheese drawer for as long as 9 months!* I threw the sauce over spaghetti noodles with a pouch of tuna and some frozen (thawed) peas, and served it with a caesar salad for a quick meal. All in all, the whole meal took me about 15 minutes. Great recipe.