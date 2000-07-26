Sweet Sweet Potato Casserole

I served this with our Christmas dinner this year and people really responded to it. It looks great too with it's toasted coconut and pecan topping. For now this has taken over the sweet potato spot for future Holidays. So why the 4 stars? Well, I would have rated 4.5 if I had the option. I just felt the recipe was so close to perfect yet was missing a few notes. Once I had the mixture in the pan and before I added the toppings I added fresh ground cinnamon to the dish. Perhaps around a Tbsp. I think this made a big difference to what I could have ended up with. Even with the cinnamon I felt it was missing a vanilla note and perhaps something providing a touch of creaminess to the base. Maybe a touch of cream would have been all it needed. I am certainly looking forward to tuning this recipe to my personal taste. This one is a keeper! Much better than the traditional marshmallow topped variations.