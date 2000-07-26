Sweet Sweet Potato Casserole
Coconut is the special ingredient in this wonderfully sweet and fragrant sweet potato casserole.
I tried this recipe and it was a hit. Not too dry and not too much liquid! I didn't use the pecans as we had none at the time but I did put marshmallows on top and it was fantastic. I couldn't get my family to stop eating on it!Read More
I felt that this recipe was too dry. I have never made sweet potato casserole before but have eaten it many times, so I chose to use this recipe because it had familiar components like the casseroles I am used to eating. Sadly it was too dry. If I made it again I would decrease the flour and maybe even decrease the cooking time.Read More
After reading other reviews I wanted to make sure that it didnt turn out dry! I only had two large Sweet Potatoes so I cut the recipe by half, added 2 more tbls of butter, a little more milk, and drizzled honey all over it. Then I followed the recipe from there. It was great. Almost like Souflae.
Yummy and original, i will never make another holiday meal without this dish...and it's the perfect contribution when going to someone else's meal.
This recipe sounded so good. Unfortunately, I did not like it at all. It did not taste sweet enough and was very dry. I was very disappointed with this recipe.
This was really good, I have tried every year to get my family to eat sweet potatoes, and this year they did, it was great.
I made this as part of Christmas dinner, and my husband loved it. I drisseled carmel ice cream topping on the top of the nuts and coconut. Everyone enjoyed it.
This recipe is now become a staple for every holiday meal, and it's very easy to make!!
Someone made this at a holiday party & it was AWESOME! I'm going to try and make it myself one day only without the coconut.
Very easy and absolutely delicious!
very yummy
I rated this 5 star because I'm sure it would taste great as written. It gave me a great starting point. Here are some changes I made to make it healthier for us: 1/4 C. of Maple Syrup in place of brown sugar; just enough f/f milk to make it the right consistency; used coconut flour instead of all-purpose; coconut oil in place of butter; and added cinnamon and vanilla (or grand marnier) to taste. For the topping: I added coconut oil to the pecans and unsweetened coconut and spread this on top. I was even surprised myself of how delicious this turned out. This recipe gave me something to work with...thanks so much for submitting this!
This was a big hit at Christmas this year. Even my husband who isn't a big sweet potato fan loved this! I bought the candied pecans at the store, and they were delicious! The coconut is delicious!
Made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it was a big hit. The only change I made was to use a marshmallow topping instead of the pecan.
Fall here in the south offers an abundant crop of sweet potatos and I am always looking for a new twist to preparing them. This recipe is a breeze to make and is sooo good there are usually little leftovers to worry with. I have tweeked it in diffent ways but the basic dish is good as any tweeks I have tried. I use this site two to three times a week and am always happy to find something that I can add to my recipe box and this one made it.
This was awesome, I made double the mix to put over the potatoes though. The coconut is the key to making this tasty. I will make this again!
I changed a few things in this recipe after read some of the reviews. I used a mixture of 1/2 milk & 1/2 maple syrup, a little grated lemon or orange rind, a dash of nutmeg or pumpkin pie spice then topped it off with a mixture of pecans and small marshmellows. This recipe is to die for.
It was actually pretty good. B/c i saw the complaints focus on the "dryness", we reduced the amount of flour and increased the butter....it was very yummmyyyy and not that sweet:)
This was a great dish. I actually ran out of time at Thanksgiving cause I made so much stuff....so half way through I decided I wasn't going to make my cranberry dish which had a lot of the same ingrediants as this dish. So I combined them...lol....I added the one pureed orange and the boiled cranberries to the casserole....my company took 3/4 of the remains home they loved it so much. It was the dish that got most of the 2nd attention.
Topping was a little dry. I will add brown sugar next time.
This is the second year may DIL has made this and it sure beats the old marshmallow topping. Delicious, moist and a real keeper. A bit too sweet for us diabetics but a very small serving is worth it. Thanks for sharing.
when i saw this recipe i thought it looked great, and turns out it was! i made a few alterations, (butter x 1.5), (milk x 1.5), added around 100ml of whipping cream! I replaced the pecans with walnuts, personal preference, only put them on one side, but the coconut all over and 5 minutes before the end i removed from the oven and put on (0.5 x weight of nuts) in marshmellow on the side not already covered by nuts! Tasted and looked great! Thanks for a great meal idea!! =)
I've made this recipe for the past three years to rave reviews and hardly any leftovers. I use 3 drained cans of sweet potatoes which I puree in the Cuisinart. Then I use the mixer to thoroughly incorporate the rest of the ingredients ~ I follow the rest of the directions as listed. We live on The Big Island of Hawaii and love this soufflé like dish topped with the pecans & coconut ~ YUM
This is the best sweet potatoes I ever had. I didn't have pecans so I added chopped walnuts. and instead of milk I used light Kero syrup. I think I will have make this every time I make a special dinner.
A little bit bland!
I added marshmallows and pecans to the the top. It was a hit at my potluck :-)
This is a GREAT recipe. Although the first time I made it I did think it was a little dry...the pecans and coconut on top wasn't what I was hoping for, so the second time I made it, I mixed the coconut and pecans with a melted butter and brown sugar mix to give it a more glazed and crunchier top, although about as bad for you as you can get...it was WONDERFUL! =)
Love it! But didn't want to use the flaked coconut (kids won't eat it). So, I substituted coconut milk for whole milk and put in a generous splash of orange juice to make sure it wasn't dry. It was great! Wonderful coconut flavor and very moist and delicious. Have done with and without nuts and have added marshmallows. All are good, just depends on your taste. Enjoy! Also goes great with Caribbean Jerk spiced pork chops.
I served this with our Christmas dinner this year and people really responded to it. It looks great too with it's toasted coconut and pecan topping. For now this has taken over the sweet potato spot for future Holidays. So why the 4 stars? Well, I would have rated 4.5 if I had the option. I just felt the recipe was so close to perfect yet was missing a few notes. Once I had the mixture in the pan and before I added the toppings I added fresh ground cinnamon to the dish. Perhaps around a Tbsp. I think this made a big difference to what I could have ended up with. Even with the cinnamon I felt it was missing a vanilla note and perhaps something providing a touch of creaminess to the base. Maybe a touch of cream would have been all it needed. I am certainly looking forward to tuning this recipe to my personal taste. This one is a keeper! Much better than the traditional marshmallow topped variations.
LOVED IT! This was so much better than that typical marshmallow and over sugared sweet potato dish that is usually on the table for Thanksgiving. It was sweet, but not too sweet and the coconut added a little extra....well, FUN. LOVED IT and just might make it even if it's NOT Thanksgiving!
WOW! Not only is this recipe easy to make, it's wonderfully tasty, with the coconut giving it a nice surprise. Don't change a thing.
Made this and one other sweet potato casserole and this one was gone very early. Everyone loved it. I will definitely make this one again.
yummy!!!
This recipe is almost perfect. The coconut and pecan topping rocked! I added 2 Tablespoons of real maple syrup and Ground nutmeg and ground cloves to taste. The dish got rave reviews by all at Thanksgiving this year!!
I made a few minor changes (used evaporated milk, accidentally forgot the butter, and added 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg.) Yummy!
After reading the reviews I just left out the flour altogether and added a teaspoon of allspice, the coconut is a nice addition.
We loved this casserole, I did however make one change that made all the difference, and that was to add cinniman and a dash of allspice. The coconut and pecan addded just the right amount of crunch and sweetness. This will be on my table for sure at holiday time!
This is a great recipe, I won't wait for holidays to make it because I love sweet potatoes and this is a great way to cook them.
In the interest of reducing fat, I substituted skim milk for whole milk and that worked fine. I used the full amount of coconut but less would also be ok.
LOVE this recipe. I was worried it was going to be a bit soupy but it had a nice whipped texture.
too much sugar:) Excellent without the white sugar.
Great recipe. In the future I would use half the amount of pecans and chop them. This would save on calories.
coconut is great with the sweet potatoes! yummy!
The yummiest sweet potato casserole I have EVER had. It was a huge hit at Thanksgiving. Next time, I'm going to add a bourbon glaze. Just because! The dish was excellent as is, I just think Bourbon and sweet potatoes go together really well.
I tried this at Thanksgiving a couple years ago and it was a big hit. It's been on the request list every holiday since. I have 1 suggestion though - instead of peeling and boiling the potatoes - place in the oven while another dish is baking (tip: place them on a pan, sweet potatoes tend to get "juicy while baking" the pan will catch any drips. Once baked cut off the ends and the skin will slide off, then continue with the recipe.
I loved this recipe. However, since I didn't need to use more than 2 sweet potatoes, I added less of the other ingredients as well. It was delicious, fluffy and definitely my favorite Thanksgiving treat. I will make it again this year.
This was pretty good. Most of my guests enjoyed it, however they all said that it was too sweet so they only had a little. I will make it again maybe with less sugar.
Recommend reducing sugar but otherwise wonderful - easy and family loves it.
This is really easy with a large can of sweet potatoes. Normally, I would say those are gross and I am a BIG FAN of baked sweet potatoes, but if it's holiday time, that would be a time saver. Also, I omitted the flour, and reduced butter to a simple pat and it was still great. Left the topping off my serving and put the yummy stuff on the rest of the family's. (I'm watching my calorie intake. Sweet potato and egg is not sinful at all and it was still YUMMY.) Cheap, simple, and delicious!
Easy to put together and very tasty..
really good recipe! i eyeballed the ingredients and there were no problems. also added some nutmeg, cardamom and cloves, and 1/2 walnuts to the pecans on top. very quick and easy!
This is a great recipe,great taste, but be aware of the calorie intake, it is loeded.
I made this for Thanksgiving Dinner. My family loved it. I used a little less flour, more water and didn't cook it quite as long. It was wonderful. My husband even liked it.
Absolutely one of the best things I have ever tasted. I followed the suggestions of adding more milk and I substituted marshmellows for pecans (because I didn't have any at the time). And it turned out great!
A good basic recipe; I used canned instead of raw potatoes and it was fine. I thought it needed more sugar and some spice
AWESOME recipe! It's not overly sweet and you can really taste the potatoes! My kids who have an aversion to veggies LOVED it! Will definately be making it again!
So delicious! Everyone loved it! Honey drizzled over instead of brown sugar was better, Almond milk instead of cow`s milk and I always add flax seeds whenever possible.
This is a great dish! And a welcome change from the typical sweet potato pie we usually have at our Thanksgiving table.
I never knew i loved sweet potatoes until now, this casserole was great. I left out the pecans because i didnt have any on hand and i used fresh coconut flakes. I did use a food prosessor to mash the sweet potatoes up before adding them to the rest of the ingrediants which was just easier. it reheats great too. this will definetly be added to my holiday menu every year!
Simple to make. Chop pecans more finely next time. Maybe sprinkle some in mixture. Don't over cook next time.
Made this for a Thanksgiving potluck and it was a huge hit. Instead of whole milk, I used 1% Lactaid (which is naturally a bit sweet), doubled the butter to make sure it wasn't too dry, and I added a tbs of maple syrup. Also, instead of boiling the sweet potatoes, I baked them in the oven for an hour at 400 so they retained their flavor. It was absolutely delicious! Thanks much.
everyone LOVED this. there were no leftovers. i drizzled honey over the nuts before putting on the coconut. then topped with a few marshmallows in the center for looks, and let those melt for the last 10 minutes. it was PERFECT!
This was a big hit at Thanksgiving dinner.
I am now officially in love with sweet potatoes! This was delicious! Thanks!
This taste Blah .... to us. I must be fair in saying i did not add the coconut, i can't handle it. Maybe the flour should not be added, and add a beaten egg or two in it's place? I'm not sure but we probably won't be making this again. sorry
I chopped the pecans and stirred them along with the coconut into the casserole, then topped the casserole with marshmallows. This is officially a Thanksgiving staple for me now!
The casserole was good, I am not a huge fan of sweet potatoes, but this is tasty. I may or may not make it again.
Not sweet enough for me even after adding more sugar. Flour I believe gives a different texture that I'm not sure I prefer.
I didn't use the coconut or pecans. I sprinkled the top with cinnamon sugar and it was delicious.
very very good.
Delicious! Wouldn't change a thing!
Wonderful! I am a sweet potato fan and tried this recipe for Thanksgiving. Got lots of compliments and a request for the recipe!
I love this dish! My family asks me to make this EVERY year =)
I also added some pumpkin pie spice to the the topping. Can you say YUM YUM YUM?! It was a hit!
I was very disappointed in how this recipe turned out. I had all the proper ingredients, but somehow I must have done something wrong. This was a tasteless mess. Others have said this was too sweet and I didn't find it sweet at all. To make it edible I added some maple syrup. I love Sweet Potato Casserole that I have had out in restaurants and this was nothing even close to that.
Everyone LOVED this dish. It was the stand out dish of our Early Thanksgiving dinner.~
I did make a change because my nephew can’t do dairy, so I used a vegetable butter and replaced milk with water
So good! Just served it for Thanksgiving. Didn't use coconut cuz it's not my fave.
Made this for my family for Christmas, and it was a complete hit! We didn't use pecans, since my little brother doesn't like them, but the proportions were perfect for a family of four (just enough left over that I got to take some home and enjoy for lunch, hehe, and they taste great reheated!) and everyone really enjoyed it! Definitely the recipe I will be using for the foreseeable future!
Thank you to whomever submitted this recipe-you made my day! I had this recipe on paper and have been looking everywhere for it to no avail. Thought I would try allrecipes and there it was! I have made this a few times and it is delicious. Friends and family go bananas for it and people always ask for the recipe. I can't wait to make it (eat it)! Thank you!
execellent dish to prepare for big crowds
at first, i was only going to give this 3 stars because i thought i have other sweet potato casserole recipes i like better. they're a lot sweeter and so delicious! but then i realized that just because these weren't like a dessert didn't mean they weren't good. and the more i ate them, the more i liked them and the more pure taste of the potatoes. the only thing i didn't have was coconut (which i thought i did - boo), so decided to put some marshmallows on top to add a little something. unfortunately, i think they had turned, so instead of melting, they just kind of burned in place (let me be a lesson to you). but i would try it again w/some fresher mallows and/or coconut.
This was a hit at work! I did a trial run the week before and the sweet potatoes were dry and the nuts burned. So I used 4 small cans of sweet potatoes as a time saver and did not put the nuts on until the last 10 minutes of baking and it turned out excellent. I think the canned sweet potatoes actually were better because they were not dry. Will make again!
I've been making this every Thanksgiving for probably 20 years now. I grew up with canned yams and marshmallows, which I really don't like. When I started my own family I looked for something else and found this. My whole family loves it, even my parents! I leave out the flour and it is amazing!!
I just have to say...I cooked this for Thanksgiving...since my husband like a sweeter sweet potato and I prefer a more natural flavor...this recipe made the perfect compromise between both of our tastes! I will cook this from now on!! Thanks for sharing you guys!
Your picture is such a nice idea !! Thank you !!
Yummy
Followed recipe exactly with the exception of not having whole milk, used 1/2 half & half and 1/2 1 percent milk. Came out soooo good! everyone raved about it!
Really good! I had 2 really large sweet potatoes probably equal to 5 or 6 large. Feeling as I had more potato than was called for and the few reviews of it being dry I altered a couple ingredients. I did 3/4 cup milk, 1 cup of brown sugar, then on top I added pats of butter all over the potatoes before putting the pecans and coconut. Also added a little extra brown sugar on top. One thing I did was after about 15 minutes in the oven I covered with foil so the coconut didn't burn. At that point it was already a nice toasty brown.
Love this recipe and so did my family.
