Sweet Sweet Potato Casserole

4.5
109 Ratings
Coconut is the special ingredient in this wonderfully sweet and fragrant sweet potato casserole.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

  • Boil the sweet potatoes in a large saucepan approximately 10 minutes, or until tender.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the sweet potatoes, brown sugar, milk, butter and flour. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish. Sprinkle with pecans and coconut.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 71g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 7.7mg; sodium 173.4mg. Full Nutrition
