Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

These mozzarella sticks with egg roll wrappers are amazing; better than any restaurant's, in my opinion.

Recipe by Lili Zimmermann

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
10 cheese sticks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat eggs in a mixing bowl. Whisk in milk, then set aside.

  • Place bread crumbs into a resealable plastic bag; set aside.

  • Separate and lay an egg roll wrapper onto a flat, clean work surface with one of the tips pointed towards you. Moisten the two far edges of the wrapper with water. Place a string cheese stick onto the corner nearest you, then roll it in 1/3 of the way. Fold over the right and left corners, then continue rolling to the end, pressing to seal. Repeat this step with remaining string cheese sticks and egg roll wrappers.

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Dip mozzarella sticks into egg mixture, then toss in bread crumbs.

  • Working in batches, fry breaded mozzarella sticks in hot oil until crisp and golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
577 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 35.7g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 1272.8mg. Full Nutrition
