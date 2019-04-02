Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
577 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 35.7g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 1272.8mg. Full Nutrition
I submitted this recipe. Just a note: the way this was edited is not quite right. In step 2, I do not moisten any edges before I start rolling the string cheese up. Where is says to roll to the end and press to seal, I take a fork dipped in water and dab the inside of the open corner with it, then finishg rolling and press to seal. Also, in step 4, I repeat dipping the mozzarella sticks into the egg wash and into the bread crumbs. And of course, serve with marinara sauce ;). Enjoy!
Not good. I tried these because I've had mozzarella sticks explode in the fryer, but this recipe is just bad. The breaded egg roll wrapper is far too thick and the texture is unappetizing. Try another recipe.
I submitted this recipe. Just a note: the way this was edited is not quite right. In step 2, I do not moisten any edges before I start rolling the string cheese up. Where is says to roll to the end and press to seal, I take a fork dipped in water and dab the inside of the open corner with it, then finishg rolling and press to seal. Also, in step 4, I repeat dipping the mozzarella sticks into the egg wash and into the bread crumbs. And of course, serve with marinara sauce ;). Enjoy!
These were very good, but I think they should be fried at a lower temp, maybe 325 or 350 because they browned up really fast, but the egg roll wrapper still seemed a little raw. I took the submitter's advice and double breaded them and that created an awesome crispy coating, which I loved! Also, I didn't measure the milk, but I know that I did not use the full 2 cups, maybe only 1/2-3/4 cup and I still had some leftover after double dipping the sticks. These may seem a little time consuming, but they are absolutely not. All in all this was a great concept and they are good! I will definately be making these again with a few minor adjustments! Thanks for sharing. :)
These are great Mozz sticks, my Hubby liked them and that deserves a 20 in my book.. I put the left over ones in the freezer. The one thing I am going to do is also put some, parm cheese in the Italian mix.
Not good. I tried these because I've had mozzarella sticks explode in the fryer, but this recipe is just bad. The breaded egg roll wrapper is far too thick and the texture is unappetizing. Try another recipe.
Very good..i added some Montreal steak rub to the breading and Franks hot sauce to the egg wash to add some kick to the flavor. Double breaded them and fried at about 345*F. Turned out deliciously amazing =)
Awesome! I really enjoyed this, took the advice of another reviewer and lowered the temp to about 340-345 ish and these came out perfectally! Nice and crunchy and the wrapper didnt seem raw at all! yum.
These were awesome! I made my own wrappers, but stuck with the same idea of wrapping and double-battering. they came out very crispy and delicious and worked as a wonderful little project for my nephew and I while babysitting.
The Best Homemade Mozzarella Sticks!! This is the first time I've ever made them and this recipe is soo simple and they come out delicious. Highly recommend it too everyone, trust it's great! God Bless You!! ;)
Better than any restaurant. I made them the first time as written. The second time I added Parmesan cheese and loved the results. Cooking in lower temperature of 325 was best. I used real mozzarella cheese and cut sticks large, as big as possible, yet they still could fit in the egg roll wrapper. I also trimmed off any extra egg roll wrapper as I rolled them. Less wrapper is best. I double dipped them, as recommended. Only used 1/2 cup milk. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
07/18/2010
Not good. I tried these because I've had mozzarella sticks explode in the fryer, but this recipe is just bad. The breaded egg roll wrapper is far too thick and the texture is unappetizing. Try another recipe.
I just made them. Actually I'm eating one as I type. I laid out everything I needed and got the deep fryer up to temp. I did a couple things different. I added pepperoni to half of them. They tasted great, a little greasy but we loved them. Also when I started to fry them I forgot to do the egg wash and bread crumbs. I did about 4 like that then the rest I did the way the recipe called for. We liked them both ways. The one trouble I had with the bread crumbs was I couldn't tell for sure when they were done. Over all we loved them and I will be making them again.
Great idea with the egg rolls! Never would have come up with that. However I prefer spring rolls for less chewy and more crispy edges with cheese strings cut in half. One egg/one cup milk was more than enough for me to do 32 full sized mozza sticks cut into 64 half sticks. Dipping breaded sticks into egg/breadcrumbs a second time is a must! Freeze these for an easy snack.
Really good recipe and super easy to make. The only thing I did differently was to eggwash and then breadcrumb it twice as the first attempt didn't coat them very well. This is one of my new favourites.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2010
Very good..i added some Montreal steak rub to the breading and Franks hot sauce to the egg wash to add some kick to the flavor. Double breaded them and fried at about 345*F. Turned out deliciously amazing =)
These are great Mozz sticks, my Hubby liked them and that deserves a 20 in my book.. I put the left over ones in the freezer. The one thing I am going to do is also put some, parm cheese in the Italian mix.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.