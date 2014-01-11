Delicious Sweet and Buttery Bananas

Rating: 4.15 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A nice dessert a la parfait. simple and easy and great for guests!

By Arithelly

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat, and let the butter heat until fragrant and very lightly brown. Add the bananas and stir constantly until the banana pieces sizzle and begin to caramelize, about 5 minutes. Turn down the heat to medium-low, sprinkle with maple sugar, and stir gently until the sugar melts. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.

Cook's Notes

Use almost black ripe bananas; sweeten with maple sugar, brown sugar, or organic sugar. It is great with vanilla ice cream!

Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 118.3g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 94mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Kristina Howard
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2011
loved this. I used brown sugar (only about a fourth of a cup) and it turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2010
I make this every so often not as a dessert but as a pancake/waffle/ice cream topping. I used brown sugar and a little maple flavoring instead of maple sugar and add until it's the consistancy I'm looking for. I usually will toss the bananas in a tbsp. of lemon juice before cooking. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Loni
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2011
I gave it a four because while it was still pretty good I had to make a huge adjustment: the Sugar. 1 cup was entirely too much. I didn't have maple sugar so I used brown sugar (not even 1/4 cup). I also added a few drops of lemon to the brown sugar mixture as it cooked. I had mine with vanilla ice cream and it was great! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Skuba
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2010
This is G-O-O-D! I thought a cup of sugar would have been way to sweet so I added 2 TBS in all and it was just right. My husband and I immediately started thinking of things we could put it on like french toast pancakes vanilla yogurt ice cream shortcake well you get the idea. Great little treat. Read More
Helpful
(5)
tricksta
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2010
I only made it for one but I can see it being good for ice cream or pancakes but I didn't like it by itself but it is quick and easy Read More
Helpful
(4)
Dawn Manor
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2010
I used brown sugar instead of the maple sugar. I didn't have any maple extract either so I added a bit of vanilla. Also used 3 bananas and just topped it with the brown sugar-didn't add a cup. Also tossed bananas in lemon juice as someone suggested. This was a very yummy topping to add to my homemade crepes. Would probably work well with several different kinds of fruits. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Loves2Cook
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2012
Made as written except I used a small amount of brown sugar instead of maple sugar. Great warm on top of homemade waffles. Read More
Helpful
(4)
sandyp
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2011
i used dark brown sugar instead and less of it; it turned out great used as a topping for pancakes with yogurt-fantastic taste and easy to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(4)
KMWILSON98
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2012
I used 3 bananas and 1/3 cup brown sugar. It was DELICIOUS on our waffles this morning! I think with a touch of rum it would be yummy on ice cream for adults - sort of a bananas foster type topping. Read More
Helpful
(1)
