Monkey Bread Made Easy

It was fantastic. The best Monkey Bread I’ve ever eaten. But I made several changes. After reading others suggestions that these might burn, I cooked them on 325 degrees (for 30 minutes). I also first put them in cupcake liners, and filled each liner with 8 balls (pieces). I ripped each precooked biscuit into 4 pieces, so I needed both tubes of biscuits, of course. I put 8 biscuit balls (pieces) in each cupcake liner without spraying the liners; it worked out well because none of the monkey bread biscuits stuck to the liners! I put the monkey bread in the oven without the butter/brown sugar/cinnamon mixture on top. That’s because some cooks were saying they got hard monkey bread if they did that. So instead, about 15 minutes into the cooking time, I put a little bit of the mixture on. I returned them to the oven and cooked them for 15 more minutes. When I removed them from the oven, I poured the remainder of the sauce over the monkey bread muffins. I removed the monkey bread to a plate after about 5 minutes to cool them, so the glaze wouldn’t get hard and make the monkey bread hard. After a few minutes my husband, a friend, and I ate some. We removed our liners and pulled our monkey bread apart. It was the best monkey bread I’ve ever eaten in my life! And I could never make monkey bread before! Mine has always been hard as a rock. By the way, several hours later it’s even better! I’ll definitely be making this again!