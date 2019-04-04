Mommy's Lemonade (Margaritas)
This is the recipe that I use for all of our get-togethers that is so quick and easy and always gets rave reviews. Enjoy!
I use the same ingredents but different ratio. To much water - With my changes its 5 stars - I use the can of limeade; then add - half a can of tequila; half a can of T.S; and half a can of water. Pour over ice in a salt rimmed glass then add a little Ameretto. YUMMY
I personally prefer less water and replace it with a can of beer.
Limey, luscious, sweet but still tart and NOT FROZEN! This is perfect--I didn't add salt or extra lime but some of my guests did (also scaled back the water. Next time I will turbo charge the flavor--omit the water and use light beer. To make it sweeter, substitute the water for lemon lime soda.
I cut back the water by one "can". I think it could have been cut back by another "can" and been perfect. I will try that next time and re-review. As is, my husband drank the whole pitcher in a couple hours. NOTE: Keep the pitcher in the fridge to keep the ice from melting as fast.
Made for a party and it was a hit . . . 1 (12 fluid ounce) can frozen limeade concentrate • 1 and 3/4 (12 fluid ounce) cans cold water. • 3/4 (12 fluid ounce) can tequila • about 1/2 (12 fluid ounce) can Orange Triple Sec Delicious!
I make these regularly, but you should note that different brands of limeade contain different amounts of lime juice, which may be why some people use less water. The cans of limeade I've found contain between 11 and 14% lime juice. It makes a big difference.
Used 2 1/2 cans of water instead of three. Full can of TS.
Quick, easy, tastes great. I have made this for years and love the author's choice of name for her recipe ? I prefer this recipe when I add juice from 1 fresh squeezed lime and cut back water to 2 cans, but I have made it both ways and it's always a big hit. Depends on my guests preferences, many people prefer the lighter version with more water as written.
