First off, let me just say that I absolutely hate rum, but this gave it an entirely new meaning. I made this for my husband's early Father's Day dinner (his favorite dessert) and he rated it as a tie for the best he's ever had. My son scarfed it down in minutes and I even had seconds. This recipe is so easy to follow and, after following the advice of others, had BARELY enough liquid to use with my lady fingers. You have to double the amount of coffee and don't skimp. I had 3/4 of a cup and I literally ran out. That 1/4 cup would have made a huge difference. I used rum extract instead since I won't buy rum and it was waaay overkill (about 1 1/2 tablespoons overkill). I used way too much and unfortunately the bottom layer of lady fingers were lushes and absorbed it all. So, use the required amount of rum or rum extract! I could have used more coffee than rum flavor in mine as well, but that must be due to my crazy rum pouring. LET IT SIT FOR AT LEAST 2 DAYS! The marscapone cheese mixture was bland when I first tried it but when it sat put together in the back of my fridge for 2 days, angels sang. It needs to marinate and have time to absorb all together. Otherwise, you'll just be eating sweet cheese, unflavored whipped cream, and caribbean coffee soaked cake; not tiramisu. This is the absolutely best thing I have put in my mouth in years. I will be trying this again in about a month and I guarantee you, it will be twice as better...and less drunk.