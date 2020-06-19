Orange-Kissed Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Orange juice and rind add extra flavor to a springtime favorite pie. I came up with this version when I needed to take a dessert to a summer dinner party. I made 2 pies for 8 of us and was lucky to take one piece home. It is one of the best pies I have ever made.
This pie is FANTASTIC! The orange is a wonderful addition...just adds a hint of additional flavor. I followed the recipe except I used a 350 degree oven and cooked the pie for 70 minutes. The crust edges never burned. I will definitely make this again...I think next time for something different I will use my kutchen topping instead of a double crust...which is 1/4 cup melted butter...1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup flour mixed together and sprinkled on top. Definitely FIVE STARS!
This pie is FANTASTIC! The orange is a wonderful addition...just adds a hint of additional flavor. I followed the recipe except I used a 350 degree oven and cooked the pie for 70 minutes. The crust edges never burned. I will definitely make this again...I think next time for something different I will use my kutchen topping instead of a double crust...which is 1/4 cup melted butter...1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup flour mixed together and sprinkled on top. Definitely FIVE STARS!
This pie turned out super yummy! I was slightly disappointed with how runny it was, but that could have been my fault since I added more strawberries to make my pie a bit fuller. The orange was a definite plus, and adding more rind made it even better!
This pie was fantastic. I was sceptical about what exactly the orange would add to this pie, but it was very very good and an interesting twist on a classic. I had regular tapioca as opposed to instant so I soaked it for 30 minutes in water, then drained it before adding it to the filling. Worked great-pie was nicely setup.
I thought this was a 4, my husband thought it was a 5 (because strawberry rhubarb pie is one of his top two favorites). I used frozen rhubarb from a neighbors garden, thawed, and drained. My pie was not runny at all. Next time, I'd like to try an even amount of strawberries and rhubarb. I found myself picking through the rhubarb searching for strawberries. Will probably try again with this change.
Decided to try this recipe because I am attending a 4th of July BBQ. Followed recipe exactly and it turned out awesome. I made two pies one for after dinner tonight and one for tomorrow. Thank you will use recipe again!
My first time making a strawberry/rhubarb pie - it tasted just like my grandma's did! I did find it a bit runny... maybe it needs a little more tapioca? I also used Mom's Pie Crust as another reviewer recommended... This is now my favorite pie crust recipe!
This worked out really well. I didn't exactly have all the ingredients, and subbed 1/4 cup tapioca starch for tapioca, added 1/4 frozen concentrate OJ for fresh stuff, and 1/4 cup candied orange peel for grated peel. Turned out wonderfully. I baked it in "Mom's Pie Crust Recipe" at 350 degrees for 60 minutes.
I LOVE strawberry/rhubarb pie. This just had that little hint of orange flavor that was wonderful! I did make this by using thawed strawberries and thawed rhubarb from this year. It was perfectl! Probably would be even better with fresh fruit and we shall see in the spring. Great Job!
You know I'm not a big fan of rhubarb, but with the orange taste to tie it together it's great! Fantastic recipe! I got the plant really inexpensive at an auction and just grew it and now I have something to make with it! Thank you for sharing!
I did a lattice crust and used half of the strawberries called for, used the juice from 1 lime (about a tbs. - out of OJ), forgot the butter, and even with all of that extra moisture missing and the vents for evaporation, this pie was SOUP! I'm not sure what went wrong. It tasted delicious, but I had to just use the mushy innards as ice cream topping. Maybe next time I will use more tapioca or pectin.
First time making a strawberry rhubarb pie and followed the directions as stated...The taste was delicious and loved the orange hint but it was very runny...I poured off the extra liquid twice after baking so it wouldn't be so soupy.. then let it sit for a couple hours to set and it helped...will definitely try again but will adjust the tapioca.
Andi
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2015
I did a lattice crust and used half of the strawberries called for, used the juice from 1 lime (about a tbs. - out of OJ), forgot the butter, and even with all of that extra moisture missing and the vents for evaporation, this pie was SOUP! I'm not sure what went wrong. It tasted delicious, but I had to just use the mushy innards as ice cream topping. Maybe next time I will use more tapioca or pectin.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.