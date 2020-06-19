Rhubarb Cheesecake Dream Bars

A very easy, rich, rhubarb cheesecake bar. This recipe uses only one bowl and 7 different ingredients (most of which are regulars in any kitchen).

By liztherunner

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 11x7-inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease an 11x7-inch baking dish.

  • In a bowl, mix together 1 cup flour, the softened butter, and 1 tablespoon sugar until well combined; press into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake the crust in the preheated oven until it starts to brown, about 10 minutes. Remove the crust. Reduce oven heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Using the same bowl, thoroughly mix 1 cup sugar with 1/4 cup flour; stir in the rhubarb and toss to coat. Spread the rhubarb mixture over the baked crust. Using the same bowl, mash the cream cheese, 1/2 cup of sugar, and the egg until the mixture is creamy; spread over the rhubarb.

  • Bake in the oven until the rhubarb is bubbling and the topping is set, about 35 minutes.

  • In the same bowl, mix sour cream with 1 tablespoon of sugar; spread over the hot dessert. Allow to cool completely before cutting into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 48.5mg; sodium 98mg. Full Nutrition
