Rhubarb Cheesecake Dream Bars
A very easy, rich, rhubarb cheesecake bar. This recipe uses only one bowl and 7 different ingredients (most of which are regulars in any kitchen).
I have made this a few times and everytime it gets rave reviews. I am always looking for rhubard recipes as my supply never seems to end and this is a favourite.
This was very good but make sure you make a note these measurments are for a smaller cake pan, which was perfect for my family.
The submitter describes this as “a nice rhubarb dessert with a buttery crust, a rhubarb layer, a baked cream cheese layer, and a sour cream layer.” Even though I appear to be the lone voice of dissent, I have to be honest and disagree. This was mushy, unattractive, and probably one of the most unappealing desserts I've ever made (which might explain why no photos have been submitted for this dessert). The crust is fairly tasteless, the cream cheese "layer" basically curdles into the rhubarb, and the sour cream "layer" is too thin to warrant being called a layer at all. Down the garbage disposal it went.
Very good and pretty simple to make ty . I did double the crust to have it places in an 9x13 pan. No other changes other then that !! Ty again
Took this to work for a shared lunch. Lots and lots of compliments and requests for the recipe. I doubled the shortbread base and made it in a 9x13 pan. Middle 2 layers were the same amount as in recipe. Had to double the sour cream layer. Bottom line is that this was a huge hit so I'll make it again. No doubt about it being 5 stars.
I tried this recipe after my friend, Diana, suggested it to me. It is awesome. I did make a few alterations, though. I doubled the crust for a 13x9 in pan and added about 1/4 cup sugar instead of the 2 tsp- wasn't nearly sweet enough. I also used powdered sugar for the cream cheese layer and sour cream layer. Used 1/2 sour cream and 1/2 vanilla yogurt, only bc I ran out of sour cream. Added vanilla to the cream cheese per Diana's instruction- gave it more depth. Also, because I doubled the crust, I baked it a little longer too. really good recipe- I suggest you try it today!
Excellent bars. I didn't change a thing.
I just made my third pan of this in two weeks - and everyone loves it. My husband's coworkers rated this the best of all the rhubarb dishes I've made so far and my mother-in-law wanted more. Made exactly as written in an 11x7 pan (which I didn't realize I even had) and it came out perfect. I almost didn't bother with the sour cream layer, but glad I did it. It doesn't have to be a thick layer, just a little goes along way. Will definitely add this to my rhubarb favorites.
Very good warn or cold. We just spooned it out of the bowl instead of cutting it into bars. I will make this again,
awonderful easy rhubarb desert,great as written,and even better using strawberries and pineapple with the rhubarb ! I've made this several times since I firstread it and everyone has loved it!
Comedy of errors, this is my first review, can you tell? Allrecipes you should not make the ‘return’ key the ’submit’ key. People do not expect that... so to continue...3) Cream cheese layer: add 1 tsp vanilla and use powdered sugar instead of granulated. 4) Sour cream layer: split the sugar between half granulated and half powdered. 5) Refrigerate several hours or overnight, it’s even better the next day. So there, love it, love it, LOVE it!
I thought this dish was amazing! I brought it out to my gardening group tonight consisting of about 25 people(as we had just harvested the rhubarb the weeek before) and EVERYONE loved it!!!! I doubled the crust as others had suggested but kept everything else the same. I've never been a fan of rhubarb in the past but I would definatly use this recipe again!
awesome!!!!! Loved them-perfect just the way they are - but in one of the next batches will add some candied ginger!!! Yummmy!
This is so good. Even my friend who doesn't care for rhubarb wants more!
This recipe was wonderful!! Not too sweet, not too sour. Fresh for summer time. I did however use splenda instead of regular sugar and added about 1/3 cup more in with the rhubarb. My whole family loved it!!
These were really good except they were a little soft and gooey and hard to slide out onto the serving plates (which is not how I perceive a "bar" to be). The fault might be with me because I think I pressed the dough a little too hard into the pan which caused it to stick to the bottom. In the end, I ended up just spooning it out of the pan. I found I was a bit short of rhubarb so I added some chopped strawberries and everyone enjoyed it. I would have given this recipe 5 stars if I hadn't experienced the "handling" problems.
I had a bag of frozen rhubarb in my freezer which I decided to use up. I did a search in my online allrecipes recipe box and came across this recipe which sounded pretty good. I didn't have quite enough rhubarb so I added some frozen strawberries. The crust, which is like a shortbread crust, tasted OK but it wasn't as crispy as a shortbread cookie, probably because the filling had softened it somewhat. If I make this again, I would probably double the crust recipe and pat it up the sides of the pan. I did not make the sour cream layer. I planned to do so but when the dessert was done, I was eager to try it so put Cool Whip on it. I found that I liked the parts that were mainly rhubarb. When I took a bite that was strawberry, it was OK. If I make again, I will only use rhubarb. Also, I found that I liked the dessert better without Cool Whip (and I love Cool Whip) as the Cool Whip seemed to cover up the rhubarb flavor somewhat. If you make the sour cream topping, you probably should either thoroughly rinse the bowl that you were using or use a different bowl. The previous layer has an egg in it and since the dessert is not being baked after the sour cream layer is mixed, it might be wise to err on the safe side and use another bowl. I also think calling this a "bar" is a misnomer. When I think of a bar, I picture something I can eat with my fingers. This dish is too gooey to eat with one's fingers.
Made these only one problem. They are to easy and taste to good. I can not seem to quit eating them.. Very good afraid to share the recipe at work because no one will share rhubarb with me when they get this recipe
I made this recipe for work and it received rave reviews. I did not make any alterations with the exception of not including the sour creme topping as the desert was plenty sweet without it.
These bars were delicious! My family ate them right out of the oven. I'd suggest waiting for them to cool though- less burnt tongues and you can top with whipped cream. :)
I followed this recipe exactly except for the pan. I used a 9" round instead of an 11x7" I did need to let it bake for an extra 20 minutes because the rhubarb/custard filling hadn't set all the way after the first 35mins. The taste and flavors were great, but I did have to cut the sugar and it came out perfectly tart/sweet. I was told this was the best rhubarb pie a man had ever eaten and he's been eating rhubarb pie for over 70yrs!
An excellent choice for using rhubarb in a dessert that is not too sweet. This crowd pleasing dessert was served following our barbecued chicken supper and was a wonderful, surprising, complimentary ending to the meal. (Tip: If you are using frozen rhubarb, thaw first and pour off the extra liquid before using it in the recipe.)
Delicious and easy to make!
I made this (followed the directions except didn't have sour cream so used Greek yogurt instead) dessert for a church pot luck and sadly didn't have any to bring home! It was delicious!
I really liked this recipe, and so did my guests. It was easy. I was a little concerned about not baking the sour cream mixture, but after it cooled, it was really good!
I could not believe how well this turned out. I reduced the sugar in the rhubarb mix to 2/3 of a cup and the sugar in the cream cheese mix to 1/3 c. I omitted the sour cream entirely. I only baked mine for 25 mins after spreading the cream cheese topping. I was prepared to serve it "freefall" but it sliced beautifully and received rave reviews from our lunch guests. I will make this again for sure!
So good you won't want to share!
Very good
I admit, I screwed this up. I used a pan that was much too large and ended up with a nearly non-existent crust which most definitely affected the taste ratio. I’ll pay closer attention in the future. It was really easy to make, though!
