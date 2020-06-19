Rhubarb Cheesecake Dream Bars

I had a bag of frozen rhubarb in my freezer which I decided to use up. I did a search in my online allrecipes recipe box and came across this recipe which sounded pretty good. I didn't have quite enough rhubarb so I added some frozen strawberries. The crust, which is like a shortbread crust, tasted OK but it wasn't as crispy as a shortbread cookie, probably because the filling had softened it somewhat. If I make this again, I would probably double the crust recipe and pat it up the sides of the pan. I did not make the sour cream layer. I planned to do so but when the dessert was done, I was eager to try it so put Cool Whip on it. I found that I liked the parts that were mainly rhubarb. When I took a bite that was strawberry, it was OK. If I make again, I will only use rhubarb. Also, I found that I liked the dessert better without Cool Whip (and I love Cool Whip) as the Cool Whip seemed to cover up the rhubarb flavor somewhat. If you make the sour cream topping, you probably should either thoroughly rinse the bowl that you were using or use a different bowl. The previous layer has an egg in it and since the dessert is not being baked after the sour cream layer is mixed, it might be wise to err on the safe side and use another bowl. I also think calling this a "bar" is a misnomer. When I think of a bar, I picture something I can eat with my fingers. This dish is too gooey to eat with one's fingers.