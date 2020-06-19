Rhubarb Lemonade
A delicious pink rhubarb-flavored lemonade! To serve, mix 1 cup of rhubarb syrup with 3 cups of water and pour over ice.
A delicious pink rhubarb-flavored lemonade! To serve, mix 1 cup of rhubarb syrup with 3 cups of water and pour over ice.
Not bad, not bad! Tasty and certainly refreshing, with just the slightest hint of rhubarb flavor. I think that's a good thing, because really, who would want to drink rhubarb juice anyway? It's just lightly pink, and the lemon is definitely prominent. I simmered the rhubarb for several minutes to make sure the sieved juices would be thoroughyl infused with the rhubarb flavor. Fun to try something different.Read More
I opted to use concentrated lemon juice from the shelf instead of fresh. Perhaps frozen or fresh would make a better flavor, but I just couldn't get past that bottled lemon flavor. If you do not like the bottled "real lemon" shelf flavor then I'd suggest to try something else or skip the recipe. The rhubarb flavor was only slight. I also added another cup and a half when I made the recipe hoping it would stand out stronger. It was something different but, I'll pass as I could of had 2 desserts or so with the amount of rhubarb needed to make one gallon of lemonade.Read More
Not bad, not bad! Tasty and certainly refreshing, with just the slightest hint of rhubarb flavor. I think that's a good thing, because really, who would want to drink rhubarb juice anyway? It's just lightly pink, and the lemon is definitely prominent. I simmered the rhubarb for several minutes to make sure the sieved juices would be thoroughyl infused with the rhubarb flavor. Fun to try something different.
Love this fresh lemonade! I put the concentrate in small jars and freeze them. I double the recipe and get about 5 small jars. With the excess pulp I decided it resembles banana mash for banana bread. So I made a Rhubarb/Lemon bread using the "Banana Banana Bread" recipe from this site, substituting the bananas, and only used a 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Very tasty as well!
I followed the recipe as written however instead of a fine sieve I used my food mill. Not only did I end up with a tasty drink mix but some delicious rhubarb sauce as well. bonus!!! With less than a cup of waste for the compost pile.
I agree with Naples. Good fresh, pink lemonade at home! I really enjoyed it. I'd be careful not to go overboard on rhubarb though!
Love love love this!! We made a batch last year and it was gone way too fast. I'm so excited to start making it again. It was delicious and refreshing and so easy to freeze the syrup to make for later. Can't wait to make up a bunch and freeze it!
I opted to use concentrated lemon juice from the shelf instead of fresh. Perhaps frozen or fresh would make a better flavor, but I just couldn't get past that bottled lemon flavor. If you do not like the bottled "real lemon" shelf flavor then I'd suggest to try something else or skip the recipe. The rhubarb flavor was only slight. I also added another cup and a half when I made the recipe hoping it would stand out stronger. It was something different but, I'll pass as I could of had 2 desserts or so with the amount of rhubarb needed to make one gallon of lemonade.
I didn't find that this had much of a rhubarb taste. I think it might be better if you use the pulp. next time I'll try a slush recipe that uses pulp.
Absolutely wonderful. It makes a great, tangy lemonade that everyone loved. My rhubarb wasn't very red so I added a bit of food colouring just to give it that nice pinkish tint. Almost no one guessed that there was rhubarb in it although everone loved the taste of it. Some people told me how great they thought the strawberry lemonade was - they were quite surprised when they found out it was rhubarb. It's a great way to use rhubarb from the garden, and since I freeze a lot of the rhubarb from my plant I'll be able to make this well into the winter if I want to!
A nice way to use up rhubarb. Next time I will double the lemon juice to add more zing. Also next time I'll use artificial swwetener & see how that will work out. Nice pink color, almost like pink lemonade!
This is a very good recipe it is also a good way to get rid of your extra rhubarb. And have something good to have at the same time. LOVE IT!
Great way to use all that rhubarb without added a lot to the waistline like the deserts do.
This was a lot of work for what it was worth. It needed more lemon juice.
I love this drink! I gave it 4-stars, as written - straining the rhubarb. It became a 5-star drink when I add the strained rhubarb back in the pot and use the immersion blender to mix it all together. It is a nice combination of tart and sweet. Because I tend to like things on the tart side, I will cut the sugar back to 2 1/2 cups, the next time. Luckily, I have access to plenty of rhubarb and use it for MANY recipes, this is definitely one of my favorite uses.
Yum! My rhubarb plant is huge this year, so I was looking for different ways to use it. Made this last night and it's delicious this morning. Saved the pulp and hope to find a way to use it too. Maybe a topping for ice cream...?
Wonderful! Anybody that likes rhubarb, this is a keeper. Fresh, tangy and not to sweet. Tasted tested by 6 people, all 6 requested the recipe. A great way to use a surplus of rhubarb.
This is great. It made 2 cups of liquid for me so I added 6 cups of water in a pitcher. Still, I cut it with ice and half water but it's awesome. And I saved all the stuff I strained out, and have used it as a topping on a biscuit, similar to strawberry shortcake. It's SO good. And so is this lemonade. Refreshing and different!
My husband and I absolutely love this drink! Since we enjoy pulp in our drinks, I followed one reviewers suggestion and used my immersion blender to blend it all together. You can see the pulp, but honestly I don't notice it much while drinking and this way you also save more of the rhubarb flavor and with less hassle. We are planning on freezing most of it. That way we can scoop out as much as we want for when we want it!
This is a brilliant way to use up a big rhubarb harvest! Super simple and inexpensive. I use bottled lemon juice. This recipe makes about 10 cups of syrup, which comes out to 40 cups of rhubarb lemonade once you add water to it.
We loved it with the following changes. We included some of the pulp; it seemed bland with just the juice. Then we only thinned it with water 1:1. Again, we wanted a stronger rhubarb taste. We have taken it to a few gatherings and it's a huge hit this way!
It is very easy to make and it taste great. A lemonade with a hint of rhubarb! I am hoping to make a few batches and bottle them in mason jars to save for later, when the rhubarb is gone for the season.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections