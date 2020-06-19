Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam

I made this jam today using frozen cherries and frozen rhubarb. I had 5 cups of rhubarb and 5 cups of cherries. I used 2 packs of pectin, 3 cups of sugar and 1 large lemon (I zested the lemon and put that in the jam along with the juice of the lemon. THIS jam is the reason I froze rhubarb. OMG it is amazing. I am a jam specialist. So far this year I made the following jams: Apple Butter; Bannana; Blackberry; Blueberry; Cherry; Grape; a combo of blackberry raspberry strawberry and blueberry, Blueberry, Nectarine, Peach, Raspberry, Raspberry Rhubarb, Strawberry Rhubarb and now Cherry Rhubarb. I still need to make jams using Apples, Pears, Plums and Tomatoe. Let me know any of your recipes and I will happily make and rate them. Thank you for sharing this recipe and for anyone who shares their recipes with me in the future. I come from a large family so I make these jams to give as gifts at Christmas (too many young families don't carry on the tradition of canning or preserving). I also sell my jams throughout the year--A girl can't live on Social Security alone.