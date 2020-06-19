I found a recipe for this jam that I made a few changes to, and this is my final recipe with my changes. It's a hit with all of my friends and family, and I hope that it will be for you as well. I used fresh ripe and home-grown strawberries and rhubarb to make my jam with.
I made 50 servings / 3 pint jars since it was my first time canning. I added 2 dashes of cinnamon and a dash of cloves and reduced the sugar by 25% (because we like a little tartness & spice) This was SO easy & SO delicious! going to make a second full batch soon!
I tried out this reciepe for the first time and so far so good!! I did though cut the sugar by about 25% as well because I like the tarty taste of the Ruhbarb. I would use this again. Can't wait to try it out on some pancakes or buttermilk buns.
Lots of yummy jam with little effort! I was always told you shouldn't double a jam recipe, which is what this recipe seemed to be. I was glad to learn that 12+ wonderful jars of jam can come from such little effort! I used 6 pints of farm-fresh berries which I crushed, then added the diced rhubarb, lemon juice, and about 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. I used low-sugar pectin, and only used 8 cups of sugar because I like tartness, but even cutting the sugar left if very nicely sweet & tart. I would have rated it five stars, but I tweaked the recipe, and am very happy with the results!
I gave this 4 stars because I love strawberry rhubarb jam...but this was way too sweet. Like gag me with a spoon to sweet. So if you like your jam so sweet that it gags you, this is excellent, but when I make this again, I will definitely use the low sugar pectin, and maybe 7-8 cups of sugar instead of the 10 that this recipe call for. :)
I am not a huge fan of rhubarb, but it is so abundant that I get gifts of it from my friends. This is quite good, sweet yet it has a little tartness too. Good on the buttermilk biscuits and pancakes I put it on. I would make again.
This stuff is to die for! Perfect. Yes, strawberry freezer jam is nice and easy BUT ... THIS stuff is so much more flavorful. I will never go back to my lazy ways .... now I just have to plant lots of rhubarb!
Very easy and nice balance of flavors. Made two batches and ran out of white sugar after only 5 cups on the second batch so I used raw cane sugar for substitution for the additional 5 cups which gave it a nice caramel flavor that i added a few dashes of cinnamon in with it. The second batch turned out so yummy!
This was so sweet it made my teeth hurt! Strawberries totally dissolved. To salvage, I added four more cups of rhubarb and used a slotted spoon to pack jars so I could avoid putting in too much of that awful syrupy stuff. What a waste of time. I should have just cooked fruit with about 3 cups of sugar and called it a day. That's what I usually do.
I made the jam with whole frozen strawberries and frozen rhubarb. lt worked well only next time I would chop the fruit in the food processor to speed along the process. I only used 8 cups of sugar as well.
We used fresh picked strawberries. Everything went smooth. Way too much sugar! We made the recipe with 7 cups of sugar and it was still too sweet. I like to taste the rhubarb. The second batch we made with 4 cups of sugar and larger cuts of rhubarb. It came out looking great and tastes better. I think you could make it with 4 cups and the flavor would be even better.
I have made this recipe twice now, followed it exactly, and it is WONDERFUL!! It is difficult to find rhubarb in Texas so I freeze it when available. I made this with previously frozen fruit and it still worked great! Thank you !!
Very sweet, and I only used 6 cups of sugar rather than the 10 it calls for! Next time I'll do 4-5 cups sugar, use 6 cups rhubarb and 4 cups strawberries to add some tartness! Also a dash of cinnamon as others have stated would be nice!
Soooo good. First time I have canned in about 30 years. Had to make a second batch because everyone that tried it wanted some. I didn't change anything first time around but I am going to add 9 cups of sugar and add an extra tablespoon of lemon this time to make it a little less sweet and a little more tart. Original recipe is AWESOME, just trying to cut done one the sugar because it is devoured so fast. Now to making homemade bread.....
I used 2 lbs rhubarb, 4 1/2 cups sliced strawberries, and only 4 1/2 cups sugar and it came out delicious. next time I may cut the sugar back even more as its still very sweet (I can't even imagine what 10 cups would be like). I gave this 4 stars so as not to discourage others, just hope they read the reviews.
I made this jam today using frozen cherries and frozen rhubarb. I had 5 cups of rhubarb and 5 cups of cherries. I used 2 packs of pectin, 3 cups of sugar and 1 large lemon (I zested the lemon and put that in the jam along with the juice of the lemon. THIS jam is the reason I froze rhubarb. OMG it is amazing. I am a jam specialist. So far this year I made the following jams: Apple Butter; Bannana; Blackberry; Blueberry; Cherry; Grape; a combo of blackberry raspberry strawberry and blueberry, Blueberry, Nectarine, Peach, Raspberry, Raspberry Rhubarb, Strawberry Rhubarb and now Cherry Rhubarb. I still need to make jams using Apples, Pears, Plums and Tomatoe. Let me know any of your recipes and I will happily make and rate them. Thank you for sharing this recipe and for anyone who shares their recipes with me in the future. I come from a large family so I make these jams to give as gifts at Christmas (too many young families don't carry on the tradition of canning or preserving). I also sell my jams throughout the year--A girl can't live on Social Security alone.
Gave it five stars because it is impossible to screw this recipe up. I did change it as suggested. I used 1/2 the pectin and split the sugar in half and used Splenda with the other half. I also made a triple batch with only 10 cups sugar 1/3 of what was called for. I made a total of 6 batches they all turned out great!
I used sugar free pectin. Used 6 cups Splenda and 4 cups sugar. Set up and taste great! By using the Splenda it only made 9 half pint jars, must be because often Splenda-less volume. Anyway, less calories in my jam!
Just completed the recipe and I got 11 Jars (1/2 pint) the jam looks perfect and the small bowl that was left over disappeared faster then lightening! I found in spite of 10 cups of Sugar (I used cane sugar) the finished product was just tart enough that you knew it wasn't just Strawberry Jam! I did as Carla and hit the finished product with 2 dashes of Cinnamon and 1 dash of Cloves. Next time I am going to hit it with a Tbsp of Rum or a good Liquor as I think that rounds out the nice tart taste!
I'm making this recipe, it's different than the usual one I make, and I'm noticing that the rhubarb is still crisp. Somebody please tell me they soften up after the jars seal! I really like this recipe so far tho.
I will definitely make this again. I made 12 Half pint jars of it and only have a couple left after offering it up to friends. I added in 8 Jalapeños with seeds to add some kick. Looking forward to trying it again with Habeneros, Ghost or Reaper peppers later this summer.
Maybe my rhubarb was tougher than yours this late in season so cook down the rhubarb 30 before adding berries etc., if needed (it probably is). We are not sugar fans. Used 6 instead of 10 cups but added 1 cup maple syrup to replace 4 cups sugar. Great recipe, we liked our changes for personal preference.
How long should it take to turn to jam not sauce after I put it in the jars and seal them It still seems to be a sauce consistency I followed the recipe to the tee except I cut back on the sugar to 6 cups cause I’m not suppose to have it
I made this as written. Way too sweet for my taste. Don't really taste the rhurbarb, or for that matter the strawberries either. It's just sweet, was a little runny too. Won't make it again. Very disappointed.
Made this recipe using liquid Certo, Used standard Certo technique bringing it to full boil for 1 minute, adding Certo and returning to full boil for 1 minute. It worked beautifully and I can't wait to share these beautiful jars of jam. btw- I ended up with 13 half pint jars.
This jam turned out great! It’s very popular in my house ?? I put the rhubarb through the food processor first to make sure it wasn’t too chunky and mashed the strawberries a little before cooking, but otherwise followed the recipe.
Fantastic!!! Everyone who has tried this loves it, I already have to make more next week! I do suggest dicing and crushing the berries a bit. I also only used 7 1/2 cups of sugar. It set up beautifully! ( I also used the butter, no foam!) Yielded 13 - 8oz jelly jars.
This was the recipe I've been looking for for a while now. Best ever!!! Only thing I did differently was waiting a bit before adding the rhubarb. I found with other recipes this to be best with rhubarb or the taste and texture gets lost. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe
I thought there was 2 pakges of pectin but when I went looking they went into hiding. So I had 1 package of a sugar and pectin mix and thats what was used. I also added 2 cups of sugar the the mix. Just finished canning it and it jelled ok and was sweet enough.
This was a great recipe. I did make some changes. 1st I did 5 cups of rhubarb and 5 cups of strawberries. I also cut the sugar in half so 5 cups of sugar (next time I think i'll just do 4 cups). I also used only 1 pectin package and that's only because I only had one. It turned out great, I'm impressed that it turned out so good.
I found it an easy recipe but it is a lot of sugar in comparison to other jam recipes. Sealed great and can't wait to hear what others thought as I gave most of them away. I did add a teaspoon of vanilla.
I loved it. Followed the recipe completely as sometimes when you don't add the amount of sugar you should it does not gel. Add the butter to help stop the foaming action. This tastes just like a strawberry rhubarb pie. Every jar sealed and it made 12 jars like the recipe promised. You won't be disappointed in this recipe. Thank you.
I made this with 4 cups of sugar instead of 10, but boiled the fruit, sugar and lemon juice for about 10 minutes before adding a package of liquid pectin. Then brought it back to a hard boil for about 3 minutes more to a firm set. Agreed that you could increase the ratio of rhubarb to strawberry - I can taste the rhubarb but just barely.
