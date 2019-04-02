Real Chiles Rellenos

Just like your favorite Mexican restaurant! This unique, flavorful sauce and light, crispy batter will make it worth the little effort and time to prepare this cheesy classic at home. The steps are easy, and you can find Mexican oregano and comino in the Mexican spice section of any grocery store. Stuff and freeze the peppers in advance to save time!
As written, this recipe is very mild. Try different cheeses, pepper jack, Oaxaca, quesadilla cheese, etc., or even fill with meat, beans, sour cream or rice! Be sure your egg whites are at room temperature so they will beat up nice and fluffy. Freshly shredded cheeses will stick together best when forming filling.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
424 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 91.1mg; sodium 1239.5mg. Full Nutrition
Oh, it is me again, Ellie May! I LOVE this recipe, it is a pain to do it all right but SO worth it! If you are going to do 4 chiles, go ahead and do 8-12, depending on size; eggwhites in the original recipe will allow for this. I make this 2-5 times a year, but mostly when Hatch, NM chiles are in harvest. We roast 20-40 lbs. of green chiles on our grill then freeze them, setting aside BIG fleshy/straight ones for this recipe so we can cook these all year. Best tip: cheese/flour them on all sides and freeze individually on cookie sheets. Once they are frozen, dump in a freezer bag so you can finish anytime in the winter when fresh isn't available. Cover again w/flour right before dipping in eggwhite then frying. I cook them slightly frozen so the cheese won't melt in the frying pan! I usually cook the sauce and only put in the food processor AFTER cooking it all together, so it will be smooth. And I save THAT too, in a freezerbag! When defrosting sauce, I may add fresh lime juice, or other spices to spark it up. MOST IMPORTANT, make sure egg whites are ROOM TEMP before whipping, and oil in frying pan is so hot in an iron skillet, that it is SCARY! Stay on top of it and turn with tongs; drain oil off on paper towels. Serve with sour cream and/or avocados for those that cannot take the heat, plus some hot sauce from MEXICO to keep authentic for those who want more! Nothing is better with this than a slice of lime, and a Negro Modelo Beer in a frosty glass. Enjoy!
I was so excited to make these after reading all the reviews. I kept trying to tell myself that all the mess and effort would pay off, but in the end, I was disappointed. The sauce was delicious on its own, and I plan to keep that part of the recipe for other things, but the finished relleno was missing something, and didn't really have the flavor of a restaurant chile relleno. A lot of effort that I don't plan to expend again...next time, will just go out for these.
I use the side of a spoon to scrape/remove the charred skin from the chilis & it works great without tearing the soft chili! Be sure your oil is hot when you start to batter the chilis so you can lay them directly into the pan. The batter is kinda delicate, treat it gently :o) You can also remove the 1 egg yolk completely & just use the egg whites...I like it either way. Have fun!
This is an excellent recipe: very clearly written with step by step directions that won't let you fail. And the final dish??? Superb and very authentic. It's not a super difficult recipe, but will take some time and probably suited for at least the intermediate cook. But definetly try this one. Make your sauce while the chiles sit for a bit in the freezer. I usually tweek recipes that I read, and the only thing I did differently here was to use long cubes of mexican melting cheese (queso quesadilla) instead of the shredded mix, because that is what I had in the frig. But really, I wouldn't change a thing. This recipe is PERFECT!
Great recipe! Don't pass this up because of the length of the ingredient list (you will have most of them in your cupboard) or the length of instructions. They are just very detailed so the recipe is fool proof. Not that it isn't time consuming; I will be taking the advice to make the peppers ahead of time and freezing them to cut down on prep time the day of. Worth the effort!
THIS RECIPE IS FABULOUS! I have made it at least seven times and it comes out perfectly. The red sauce is so tasty, I always double the recipe on the sauce so I can use it in other recipes during the week! I also have added some ricotta to the cheese/stuffing mixture to help hold it all together. I have also found success in using a deep bowl to batter the chilis before fryiing, dipping the chili all the way in and using a spoon to drege the batter up the chili. Try this recipe, you won't be disappointed!
I recently made this dish for a cooking contest and WON!! We served the Rellenos with Black bean Salsa over Fried Cornbread!! The sauce is to die for!! I substituted cornmeal for flour in all applications for a little crunch...it worked great.
The sauce for this recipe is outstanding! I love the warmth that the touch of cinnamon brings to it. I made the recipe exactly as written and it was awesome. the only thing I would change next time would be to switch up the filling - but that's just personal preference. it does take a bit of time, but this recipe is a great one!
There is truly no way to describe how delicious this is! The only thing I did differently was I blackened the peppers on the flame of the gas stove. Everything else was followed. I love this recipe. You can add pepper jack cheese to give it a little kick. I have played around with different types of cheeses. I don't it gets better than this!
Best chile rellenos I've ever had! I've tried a few different recipes and also had these in restaurants, and nothing beats these. I was pretty lazy about following the recipe, too. For the sauce, I threw everything in the vitamix and pureed it all before putting it on the stove to reduce it. Also, I never froze the peppers. Still excellent!
I eat this at nearly every Mexican restaurant we go to, and this recipe was excellent! Although it took quite awhile to prepare, it was worth it. The fluffy egg white batter made a nice, thick and crispy crust. The freezer part was really smart because of the type of batter; it would have been hard to coat the peppers if they were soft. I used some quesdilla and cotija cheese that I had on hand, but it did not melt very well, after just 5 minutes of frying on each side, so perhaps I will deep-fry next time as someone suggested. I was too worried to leave them frying longer because I wanted to keep the light golden brown crust. Zapped leftovers in the microwave the second day, and still good. Served with some red beans and rice on the side to round out the meal.
Wow, these are really good. I made it just as instructed, except that I didn't have Mexican-style stewed tomatoes or Mexican oregano, so just used plain canned tomatoes and plain oregano. I also had Chihuahua cheese in the fridge so just used that instead of all the other cheeses. I thought these were amazing, but my husband thought they were too spicy. It was tricky doing the coating and frying - that'll take practice, but they were really delicious.
The real beauty of this is that after step 3, you can freeze these babies and wait until another time to finish cooking them (and the sauce). I do use other cheeses - no cheddar or mozzarella cheese at all! I have been making these for many years, and this recipe is almost identical to mine, with the exception of the cheeses. The only 'tip' I would add is that when you start to fry the peppers, lower them very carefully into the hot oil and before you flip them, spoon some of the hot oil over the top of the egg mixture coating the peppers, otherwise, when you flip the pepper all of the batter will splatter off. Thanks "fat dog" for a good recipe.
I love chele Rellenos, so to find this recipe made my day! And this recipe was so well written! I loved the authentic taste of the sauce. I did use a can of tomato sauce to save the step of pureeing the tomatoes....1 less bowl or blender to clean. I also used Mexican cheese to make it even more authentic. I think the most time consuming part of this recipe is the charring and removing of the pepper skin, but oh so necessary. To save time in the future, I have 6 in the freezer, all prepped and ready to go! Thanks Fat Dog!
Thanks so much for taking the time to post this awesome dish, *Fat~Dog! To be fair, I love this dish but my kids hated it. To me, the breaded and cheese-filled peppers reminded me of being off the beaten path in Cancun to eat dinner: so delicious! The accompanying sauce I did not so favor, though I could not find Mexican Stewed Tomatoes nor Mexican Oregano, so I had to use the usual versions of those and instead added a little bit of chile peppers and their juice to the sauce which surely would have changed it. This is a rather labor-intensive dish, so start making it well in advance of a meal. I would also recommend just deep-frying the peppers to ensure the cheese inside melts thoroughly.
This was delish! A little time consuming, but fun for a Saturday afternoon. This is the first recipe I've rated or reviewed. I loved it! Definitely a keeper! The only change I made was using powdered chicken bullion and 1 cup of water, instead of the chicken broth in the sauce, because that is what I had. Like one of the other reviewers, I sauteed the onion and garlic in oil, then added it to the blender with the can of tomatoes, then pureed the whole thing. Returned to stove, added spices and simmered about 20 minutes. Thank you for the great recipe!!!
This recipe is the best I've found for authentic chiles rellenos. Labor intensive, yes, and worth every second it takes to make them, and the sauce is better than many sauces I've tried over the years in various restaurants; a perfect balance of sweetness, tartness and warm, spicy notes. Very, very nice.
Gluten-free option: I substituted the "all purpose flour" for King Arthur's Gluten-free all purpose flour with excellent results. The thickness of the egg whites made sticking and "puffing" the flour possible so no one noticed they were GF. I agree with all comments that they are great and authentic, I used Valentina hot sauce instead of Cholula and a blend of "quesadilla" cheese and Monterrey Jack. Not sure if the GF flour crisped faster than regular flour but I had a feeling that the cheese had not melted inside the peppers after I was done frying, so after frying and getting all sides golden I just absorbed the excess oil with a paper towel and popped them I to the oven alongside the tomato sauce that awaited and this made sure that I had perfect gooey centers in all. All my husband's relatives (who do not eat much Mexican food) gobbled them down. I served them alongside Mexican style rice (arroz rojo) and a zucchini/corn "soup". Very pleased with the recipe and the tip on freezing the peppers, I had never done that but it worked really well. Thanks for posting.
The 3 cheeses suggested for this recipe are completely wrong, the only type of cheese used should be Enchilado cheese. There are only 5 easy steps for chile rellenos trust me I've been making them for over 20 years now.
This is a great, authentic recipe! Tastes very close to my favorite Mexican Restaurant in Rockford Il, Dos Reales! Yummy!! I thought it was going to be hard to make, but it was well written and easy to follow. Thanks for sharing!!
I really liked this but my fiance really didn't. He found it too spicy, I on the other thought the heat was nice though a little on the hot side. But that can be easily adjusted. Cheese-wise I used a light, mild white cheddar, a mild yellow cheddar and Parmesan as those are what I had on hand. For the sauce I used regular oregano and Italian-style stewed tomatoes as I didn't see the Mexican varieties at the grocery store. We used Frank's Red Hot as our hot sauce. I didn't puree the stewed tomatoes as I like my tomato sauces chunky. We only did one coat of the breading and skipped the freezer step as we were a little rushed on time. I thought they came out great, both in taste and the way they looked. We didn't serve these with sour cream, though I now realize that would've toned down the heat for sure. Would be excellent over rice. Will make these again.
Very authentic recipe! Hope you like a little heat. The sauce compliments the chiles perfectly and is even better when you add a dollop of sour cream. I made this dish with mexican rice. I will definetly be making this dish again very soon!!
This recipe is amazing! I've had my fair share of attempts at making chile rellenos and they have never come out as perfect as these do. My dad orders chile rellenos everytime we go to a mexican restaurant and he claims he has yet to find any that will beat these. I think the sauce also really makes the dish, it's delicious. :)
Fabuloso classic chiles rellenos-my all-time fave Mexican dish. I simplyfy the sauce by just whizzing the mexican stewed tomatoes in food processor without other additions - not needed IMO. Sometimes add some sauteed garlic and onion, but great without too. Also, don't worry if you don't have the combo of cheeses called for in the recipe - just about any mix of chees will work.
I loved this! It came out very authentic tasting... and better than the Mexican restaurants in town because they seem to be getting more and more flavorless. I didn't use this recipes sauce because I had one I wanted to use from a farmer's market but I did follow the recipe for the pepper and batter, except forgoing the egg yolk, as suggested by another user and, instead of buying all of those cheeses, I used the authentic mexican style kraft natural.
my love of rellenos was the driving force in my attempt to prepare it on my own. it was a labor of love-so much easier to order at a restaurant! i think it is important to share that i doubted an edible outcome due to being nervous about each step in the process. despite handling the peppers with utmost gentility after charring, i thought the little rips i accidentally made in the peppers would destroy the pepper's ability to hold in the cheese during fry phase (not so). i also have had bad luck with egg whites and folding in ingredients in the past, so i thought the batter would fail as well (NOT SO-best fluffy stuff ever). i did toothpick the peppers after stuffing them to hold 'em together and i also froze them prior to battering and frying. the sauce had great flavor with the cinnamon, but i will go easier on the black pepper next time. so happy i didn't give up on this and have developed some cooking confidence. thanks for the step by step and tips everyone!
The good? It was ALL good. It took some work but most of it was in the side dishes and, since my electric mixer is on the fritz, I had to whisk the egg whites the old fashion way. My arm still aches. Would I do it all again? Absolutely! I was a little taken aback about putting the stuffed peppers for "at least 30 minutes," but I soon discovered that it is an integral step. It makes handling the once floppy peppers a breeze. Bottom line is it was a bit of work but the result was well worth it. I've paid $25+(each person) for these at a restaurant and they weren't as good. This recipe might cost $12 (plus sides) to feed 4. Go for it and make any personal adjustments to your taste.
Definitely a keeper. It's a rich dish, however, and really must be served with Spanish rice. Suggest you make the sauce ahead of time; it's a lot to contend with at one time. The peppers, after being broiled and skinned, are quite fragile and need tender care and attention while stuffing and cooking. Did not need toothpicks to keep them together; doubt the toothpicks would have kept them together in any event. Just held the cheese-filled mushy peppers together with my hands as I dredged them in flour; placed them carefully on the tray and the flour kept them together. Being in the freezer 30 minutes keeps them from falling apart during the breading. I only used 4 eggs (4 whites and 1 egg yoke) as I was using extra large eggs. Still had enough batter left for 1-2 more peppers. Next time I'll just use 3 eggs for 4 peppers. Thanks so much for the recipe.
Loved this recipe! The chiles were delicious! The batter was exceptional and the inside was scrumptious. I was not a huge fan of the cinnamon in the sauce; but otherwise, a huge success! Thank you!! : )
Okay. So these are amazing. I don't know what Mexican stewed tomatoes are, so I just made the sauce with Ro-Tel tomatoes and chiles, and used fresh oregano instead of dried for the sauce. It was very spicy and good, and a snap in the magic bullet! For the shredded cheeses, I bought a bag of pre-shredded Mexican blend, and just wet it slightly with water to get it to stick. Freezing was a bad idea. When I deep fried them, the cheese was frozen, and to cook them long enough to melt it would have burned the batter. I heated them in the microwave for a few seconds to melt, but it was still a bit of a disappointment. Next time I will chill in the fridge instead. Also, I used the batter from the "Chile Relleno" recipe from this site, as the batter in this recipe seemed like a ridiculous amount of eggs for only 4 peppers. Can't say I would bother with this one. The batter was deliciously light and fluffy.
Chilis Rellenos is my wifes favorite dish. She won't go into a Mexican Restaurant if they don't have it on the menu. We haven't had Chilis Rellenos this good since last going to Zihuatanejo MX. These were every bit as good as those in Mexico!!! Time consuming to make, but I have a feeling whenever we can find Poblano Peppers...She'll want it at least once a month. I'm going to start making them ahead and freezing them as suggested. I did not use the cheese listed. We bought some good Chihuahua Cheese. Melts fantastic and tasted great. I highly recommend this recipe and can't wait to make it for my wife again.
My husband and I loved this recipe. I added a square of chili chocolate and some chili powder to the sauce. We also saved some calories by baking the peppers instead of breading and frying them. I will definitly make these again!
This recipe made me nervous, but I followed it to the T and I couldn't be more ecstatic about how it turned out. The chiles are so delicate after roasting and steaming that I just knew the cheese was going to end up in my oil and not in the chile. How wrong I was. The batter held them together beautifully and they were better than any I've ever had in a restaurant, if I may say so myself. Even my husband, ever the critic, was impressed. It definitely takes time but the effort put into them is so worth it!!
I was almost 110% positive I would fail at this recipe, but the directions were clear and the results were absolutely fabulous. Time consuming, but worth the wait. I've never had Chiles Rellenos before (gasp! I know), but these tasted fantastic and we'll be making these again in the future :). Thanks!
The sauce turned out great. I really loved it. But used the sauce on top of a bed of chicken, beans, rice, and greens and it was wonderful! The addition of the little bit of cinnamon was perfect. I tried to make the chiles and I just can't seem to get it right. my chiles were thin and split and there was no way I was going to get them fried. So I buttoned them up the best I could and then sprinkled panko breading on top and put them in the oven for about 8 min to melt the cheese and crisp the panko. Aside from the Hatch green chiles(which may be my problem) being REALLY SPICY, they turned out well. Highly recommend the panko breading on top. No frying needed and still has the crunch.
WOW! This is PERFECT! The sauce is delicious. I didn't measure and added a little more cinnamon than I wanted, but it was still amazing. I also added a bay leaf. I wish I had bought more poblanos and doubled the sauce to pig out. My husband loves it. It did seem like it took a lot of time, but now maybe that i've done it it will be faster through steps. THANK YOU!
These are the best! We LOVED them. I recommend having at least 2 cooks in the kitchen though because I did it by myself and it was a LOT of work. However, they are so good it's worth the work and I've made them twice now!
I tried this recipe when I was out of the red chile powder I needed to make my favorite red chile sauce for rellenos. I've been making homemade Chile Rellenos for over 30 years now and make the batter for the rellenos pretty much the same way as this recipe. It takes a bit of work but the results are delicious and not the least bit heavy or greasy . I tried the sauce recipe here but in my opinion, it was too tomato-y and did not work well with the relleno. Out here in New Mexico we (strongly) favor a sauce made from pureed red chiles, using no tomatoes, cinnamon, etc. for our rellenos. So, for the battered chiles, I give this 5 stars. I give the sauce 2 stars.
OMG...these are awesome!!! I used Hot Hatch Peppers and the heat was perfect. Also, I didn't freeze before frying and they were perfect! The batter is light and crispy. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe with the world:)
THIS WAS THE BEST CHILI RELLENOS EVER..even better than most Mexican restaurants I've been to! I too, was very intimidated by the "list" of ingredients, just get over it! lol..I've made these several times now and freezing the peppers and sauce ahead of time is very time saving. I changed nothing! My husband loved them, my son, (40 yrs old) said I should get an award for best dish EVER!! So, thank you Fat Dog Lane for the best recipe EVER!! Sincerely, Melanie
I must say, I have only made chile rellenos about a half dozen times. This recipe turned out GREAT, especially the sauce! The flavors of the spices blended to make a fabulous complex taste bud experience. I would highly recommend making this recipe.
I have to admit that I've never had chile rellenos before making this recipe, so I didn't have any idea as to how they were supposed to turn out. However, my husband grew up eating them and he thought they turned out great in texture and flavor. Neither one of us liked the sauce though. We'll skip that next time.
This was pretty close to how mom makes hers. I loved the fluffyness I got with the batter, made for fluffy golden chiles which is always how I want my chiles. For the sopa I just added sauteed onions, garlic, tomatoes to a pot of light chicken broth. All the additional spices are not needed in my household...overall, great instructions for a classic that can easily get ruined if proper steps ar not followed. Thanks!
This is a favorite in our house, we eat them every May 5th and I get excited about it months in advance :) My husband ate authentic homemade mexican food for a couple years and recommended I swap the tri-cheese blend for queso fresco. There wasn't any at the store so I bought Cotija cheese instead and it was so amazing I've never gone back! (way better than using monterey jack). I've also heard my mother-in-law say that the batter can be too eggy so I omitted 1 egg white from it (so I use 4 whites instead of 5) and I like it that way. They can be time consuming so I often prep the peppers the day before then leave them covered in the freezer overnight. My husband says they are the best he's ever had!
I finally found the mexican style stewed tomatoes at kroger. Regarding the cheeses, I used 1/2c shredded mozzarella, and 1c kraft crumbled monterey jack, colby and cheddar mixture,because it's all I had. The crumbs had no problems melting at all. Being middle eastern, I have experience stuffing grape leaves and other veggies, however the slitting of the charred poblanos and then stuffing and sealing was a little more difficult for me than what I'm used to. Next time,I will try coring the top off (with the seeds) and removing the veins before charring the peppers on the bbq grill. It should be easier because the peppers are still hard, but I will put the tops back on when I char them. And then when they're blackened, I'll just remove the skins, stuff the peppers with the cheeses (from the top), put the top back on, and proceed with the rest of the cooking instructions. The top shouldn't fall off, but you can use a toothpick to secure it. To my amazement, this was very delicious, and my husband loved the sauce! I found out that the batter isn't the kind where you just dip your veggie and voila, as I really had to try to make it stick using a spoon. Also, make sure to pick the peppers that have no dips or dents (it'll be easier to devein and stuff). I might try 4 egg whites instead of 5 next time, and by the way, I scrambled the leftover egg yolks, cooked them, and served them in the same plate as the chile rellenos and they were delish! Thanks for a great recipe!
I used a few pointers from this recipe to go along with my boyfriend's moms version which has its own sauce which we used. He even said it was better than hers!!! That earns 5 stars..... The double flouring and freezing for 30 minutes was key!
Very good and very authentic recipe! I avoided the freezing stage by using French fry-sized pieces of Monterey Jack and cheddar in place of the shredded cheeses. I had enough meringue to coat 6-8 chilies, so if you're going to take the time to make 4, why not make 8 instead? Poblano peppers are not particularly spicy, but the inch closest to the stem can be, so be careful! I suggest that you broil the chiles as close to the flames as you can get them. When I made these, I think some of the peppers were over-cooked because they started to split. A faster roasting probably would have avoided this outcome. I also used a clean paper bag instead if plastic because I don't really like the idea of putting hot things into plastic. Who knows what plasticizing agents come out of the plastic and into your food with the heat? As long as the chiles are well floured, you can ensure that they stay closed by coating them with the meringue and immediately frying. Overall, this recipe had wonderful flavor and a beautiful presentation. Now, if only I could find a super Mexican rice recipe . . . I will definitely be making these again.
The sauce was delicious as is, but when I made this again with 1 large diced tomato, some oregano, cumin, salt, cinnamon, sriracha, and 2 tablespoons of salsa and it tasted so much fresher. A few of my peppers always seem to fall apart a bit after roasting them, but the batter seals the filling in quite well so when you fry the peppers everything stays together! Will definitely make this again, thank you for posting!
OK, lets be very clear. What you put in the peppers influences the taste, but its the SAUCE that's amazing and makes this all worth it. Leftover sauce is good for just about anything, burritos, chips, eggs, anything! Enjoy!
Excellent recipe! My first attempt at this dish--using a different recipe--was a disaster, but this one came out perfect. I think it works best as a 2-day project: stuff and freeze the peppers on day 1, make sauce and fry peppers on day 2. One modification I made was to dip the flour-dredged (still-frozen) peppers in beaten egg before applying the batter coating. I think this helps to seal up cracks in the peppers, preventing leakage of filling, and makes the batter adhere better. And make sure to choose peppers with the stems still attached! The stem makes a great "handle" to lift and turn the peppers when frying them.
I don't know if I did something wrong but the Chili's themselves the breading part had almost no flavor and all I tasted was a poblano pepper which is perfectly fine but I was thinking it would have more flavor on its own without the sauce. I will definitely try this again adding in some different seasonings to maybe kick it up a little bit.
I've made these twice now and they are a lot of bother but totally worth it! I agree with another review - make extra to the stuffed stage and have that part done and in the freezer. I've also used canned enchilada sauce for leftovers and it wasn't bad.
This is a great recipe. Yes it is a lot of work, but totally worth it. This is the same recipe my mom got from a Mexican friend years ago, so I know this is the real deal. The instructions were clear and direct. I do agree with another review stating this recipe is more suited for an intermediate to advanced cook. It was tough to get the timing right for the peppers along with the sides for this meal.
I tried my hand at making fresh Chile rellenos using this recipe...roasted the chiles, made the sauce and added some taco meat and sauce to the cheese stuffing. It was a big hit! Also, had leftover batter, meat and cheese so I made some fritters by mixing them all together and frying them. The littles and Gramma enjoyed those with a little sauce topping them. The sauce is fabulous and I'll be keeping this recipe around for a long, long time!
This turned out great! I used a dozen smaller poblanos fresh picked from the garden. Prep time is accurate, I started sauce and batter while chiles were freezing. Next time I would prep and freeze the chiles ahead to save time.
So good and very authentic tasting. I will char my peppers a little less next time to keep them from getting too soft and tearing. I might also make more of the delicious sauce. Other that that, I wouldn’t change a thing!
I have never had chiles rellanos before so I have nothing to compare them to, but OMG these are AHHmazing! I did not change anything. It took me a good two hours but it was so worth it! Everyone is right - the red sauce is definitely worth making for other recipes as well. I wish there were more stars because this recipe deserves them. Thank you for the great recipe and teaching me how to make something my Mexican food aficionado of a husband loves as well.
One thing you can do instead of freezing the peppers is to simply remove the seeds before you roast/blacken them. Don't run them under water, just use a paper towel to rub the blackened skins off so you retain all the flavor. I use queso quesadilla with great results.
Made exactly minus the Mexican stewed tomatoes as I could only get regular. Very good and came out great. Need to practice my battering step but otherwise excellent. The sauce that covers it was great but took about and hour to simmer down to a thicker consistency. I'd suggest to start it while the chilies are roasting in the broiler and then cooling. Get it thickening right away. Really a restaurant level taste.
OMG ! FANTASTIC ! Half way through l had a little panic attack ..... however directions, plus video, got me through! Everything was better than any restaurant. I made one change, l added one 4 oz can chopped green chilies to the sauce at the time l put all ingredients in the pan. I served this with a instant pot Mexican rice and Mango Sriracha coleslaw kit. DO NOT MAKE THIS WITHOUT THE SAUCE ! I almost skipped it thankfully l didn't!
These turned out light and fluffy. Everyone enjoyed them and look forward to me making them again. These did take a long time to make, with roasting and seeding the poblanos. I’m hoping that since this was first time I made them, it will be faster next time.
These are, in my opinion, the best and most authentic recipe I’ve made. It takes a bit longer, but you won’t be disappointed. They are better than most restaurant’s. Thanks for teaching me the correct way to coat them. It makes such a difference! The sauce is incredible, too.
Made this and liked it, thought it could use more hot sauce or something in the cheese, fiddly to make as the coating has to be applied not just dipped but overall satisfied my craving for chili rellenos.
This was my first attempt at making chile rellanos and my family and I loved loved loved it. The only change I made was I used New Mexico green chile but followed everything else to the T. Awesome recipe
My husband, who loves Chiles Rellenos in restaurants, will never order them again. He has never had them as good as these. I made your recipe using several tips from reviewers. The tips are: 1. Mold the shredded cheeses around a tablespoon of cream cheese; 2. Don’t over roast the poblanos, they become mushy; 3. You can use regular oregano, and I used Hunt’s Seasoned Diced Tomatoes in Sauce for Mild Chili; 4. I cut way back on the cinnamon and cumin. I’m a little sensitive to cumin; 5. I used 4 egg whites and did not whip till dry but just before that; 6. I added 2 yolks (why not?); 7. Just dipping the chiles in the batter did not work well, I did a combo of dipping and spreading the batter; 8. Spoon hot oil gently over the chiles before flipping to the second side. The batter slightly cooks and it will stay on; 9. IF there are leftovers, re-heat on foil in 375 F for about 6 minutes to preserve the crispy crust.
This has a lot of steps and while I was making it I thought, “I’m probably not going to make this again”. But, after tasting it, I will most certainly make it again. :-) I ended up holding the stuffed chile in my hand, spooning batter on top of it and placing the batter side down in the oil. Then, I spooned more batter on top. I thought the cheese would explode out, but it didn’t. I used home grown chiles. I want to try this with hatch chilies when they’re available, too. Yummy! (I made them gluten free by using GF all purpose flour. They tasted just as good!)
