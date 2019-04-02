Real Chiles Rellenos

Oh, it is me again, Ellie May! I LOVE this recipe, it is a pain to do it all right but SO worth it! If you are going to do 4 chiles, go ahead and do 8-12, depending on size; eggwhites in the original recipe will allow for this. I make this 2-5 times a year, but mostly when Hatch, NM chiles are in harvest. We roast 20-40 lbs. of green chiles on our grill then freeze them, setting aside BIG fleshy/straight ones for this recipe so we can cook these all year. Best tip: cheese/flour them on all sides and freeze individually on cookie sheets. Once they are frozen, dump in a freezer bag so you can finish anytime in the winter when fresh isn't available. Cover again w/flour right before dipping in eggwhite then frying. I cook them slightly frozen so the cheese won't melt in the frying pan! I usually cook the sauce and only put in the food processor AFTER cooking it all together, so it will be smooth. And I save THAT too, in a freezerbag! When defrosting sauce, I may add fresh lime juice, or other spices to spark it up. MOST IMPORTANT, make sure egg whites are ROOM TEMP before whipping, and oil in frying pan is so hot in an iron skillet, that it is SCARY! Stay on top of it and turn with tongs; drain oil off on paper towels. Serve with sour cream and/or avocados for those that cannot take the heat, plus some hot sauce from MEXICO to keep authentic for those who want more! Nothing is better with this than a slice of lime, and a Negro Modelo Beer in a frosty glass. Enjoy!

