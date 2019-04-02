Traci's Adobo Seasoning

This adobo seasoning is often used in Mexican and Filipino dishes. I've recently started mixing my own seasonings.

Recipe by Traci-in-Cali

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together salt, paprika, black pepper, onion powder, oregano, cumin, garlic powder, and chili powder in a bowl.

  • Store in a sealed jar in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
4 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 666.3mg. Full Nutrition
