Traci's Adobo Seasoning

I'm always so happy to be the first to review a recipe, particularly when I can rate it highly. I'm not very familiar or experienced with Tex-Mex or Mexican cooking and the seasonings used, but I do know what I like. Going over the list of herbs and spices, hauling them out of the cabinet one by one, and then mixing them up all told me I was going to like this. The aroma was really wonderful, and it just looked, well, GOOD. My intention was to season some shrimp with this tomorrow but I was too curious to wait that long. I seasoned up a hamburger with this wonderful stuff and grilled it for lunch. It took the boring ol' hamburger and made it something truly special. Even tho' I'm not sure exactly what "Adobo" means or what it's used for, I still know that I can't wait to try this on other meats, chicken, rice, roasted potatoes or for marinades . As I started to make this I could have kicked myself because I had intended to make only half a recipe to start, to see if I liked it, but then realized I was dumping the full amounts into the mixing bowl. As it turned out my happy accident saved me the trouble of having to haul out all those spices again to make a second batch! Nice recipe, Traci. You got the combination and balance just right!

