Traci's Adobo Seasoning
This adobo seasoning is often used in Mexican and Filipino dishes. I've recently started mixing my own seasonings.
I'm always so happy to be the first to review a recipe, particularly when I can rate it highly. I'm not very familiar or experienced with Tex-Mex or Mexican cooking and the seasonings used, but I do know what I like. Going over the list of herbs and spices, hauling them out of the cabinet one by one, and then mixing them up all told me I was going to like this. The aroma was really wonderful, and it just looked, well, GOOD. My intention was to season some shrimp with this tomorrow but I was too curious to wait that long. I seasoned up a hamburger with this wonderful stuff and grilled it for lunch. It took the boring ol' hamburger and made it something truly special. Even tho' I'm not sure exactly what "Adobo" means or what it's used for, I still know that I can't wait to try this on other meats, chicken, rice, roasted potatoes or for marinades . As I started to make this I could have kicked myself because I had intended to make only half a recipe to start, to see if I liked it, but then realized I was dumping the full amounts into the mixing bowl. As it turned out my happy accident saved me the trouble of having to haul out all those spices again to make a second batch! Nice recipe, Traci. You got the combination and balance just right!Read More
I made this exactly as written. We mixed this in with some ground beef and grilled as hamburgers. All this tasted like was taco meat. I'm going to use the rest of this the next time we make tacos.Read More
I made a half batch of this last night and sprinkled most of it over a huge bowl of lightly buttered air popped popcorn. GREAT. Even my kids snarfed it.
Looks good! Smells good! Easy to make! I did not put in the salt because we tend not to use any, and I think the seasoning is fine without it! Thanks for the recipe!
We love the taste of adobo peppers in sauce so in order to get the smokey taste we use smoked paprika. It makes all the difference. Infact we'd use smoke paprika instead of regular. It's a staple in our household.
Fabulous combination herbs and spices to create a wonderfully flavorful seasoning blend- everything in just the right proportion! Definitely something I would mix up keep on hand in a little tupperware container for future use. Worked great as a rub for grilled chicken! Thanks for a great recipe!
Hello Foodies!.. I am the submitter of this recipe and I want to say thanks to all of you who have tried my "Adobo Seasoning" A few of you have mentioned the high amount of salt. Yes the first ingredient in this is salt; this is what I found to be true in the the pre-packaged Adobo Seasonings I found in stores. I omitted the additives/preservatives, anti-caking ingredients and MSG and found the simple ingredients were all we needed! If you are sensitive to salt flavor or just can't have as much salt simply adjust the amount to your liking! Thanks again and "happy cooking" :)
Had no clue what Adobo seasoning was but its truly delicious. I had everything to mix it up and reading past reviews decided to make the whole batch instead of only half like I was going to. I used this in the Sunday Chicken Dinner by Christina from this site instead of the cajun seasoning the recipe called for. Fantastic!!!!
Ok, so, I've never had or made adobo seasoning before, but when I saw that I had everything for this I thought I'd give it a try...I am sooooo glad I did! This is wonderful and I can think of a million and 1 things to use it on. I made this exactly as written and put it into an extra salt shaker that I had, and right next to my salt & pepper shakers it went...I have a feeling that I'm gonna be using this A LOT, lol! Thanks, Traci, for this wonderful, flavorful spice blend! :)
I have never had pre made adobo seasoning, so I can't say how this compares to those, but I can say this is fantastic! I made it for a coleslaw recipe(the "Pittsburgh Sandwich" recipe from this site) and it was the best coleslaw I have ever had. Then I tried it on roasted asparagus and it was amazing. Then I took another reviewers idea and put it on popcorn. Also amazing. I made a half batch this time, but will double the recipe next time I make it. Which won't be long at the rate I'm going through this stuff! I did cut back on salt a bit per other reviewers but left every thing else as written.
Thank you, Traci! I used this on some fajitas tonight, and it achieved the level of flavor I was hoping for. I used it on a Denver Omlet, Sunday and it was great there, too! You have a true winner!
Just had some chicken I used with this - totally awesome. I went light on the salt & it's still the bomb. 'Tastes like it would go equally well with whitefish. 'Think I'm going to try the smoked paprika idea next time around along with some smoked salt. Thanks!
I cut the salt in half and used ceasar rimmer instead of celary salt- good stuff!!
I loved this. I made a whole batch so I would have some sitting in the cupboard when I need it. Next time I will cut the salt down by 1/2 T. I used it on bone in skin on breast baked in the oven. Since everyone in the house was at meetings I ate round one by myself. My dd ate it when she got home from church and said it was a good dinner:) Thanks for sharing Traci.
Am giving this only 4 stars due to high percentage of salt included in original recipe - I made a few changes and totally love the results. I used one TLBS. kosher salt and put it in the spice grinder with whole peppercorns and ground before adding to the rest of the ingredients. I used smoked paprika and smoked cumin (so love the wonderful flavor of both). Used the seasoning mix to make cfcooks Bacon-Roasted Chicken with Potatoes. Will be using this often. Made wings using this seasoning - dipped them in water then sprinkled with the seasoning on both sides and baked, some of the best wings ever - fast becoming my go to seasoning
There is way too much salt in this blend. I suggest cutting the salt to 1/2 tb and adding a 1/4 tsp chipotle or smoked paprika. The ground peppers in this spice blend should be smoked. To make one spice jar; 1 TB salt, 2 TB Paprika, 1 tsp black pepper, 3 tsp onion powder, 3 tsp oregano, 3 tsp cumin, 2 tsp garlic powder, 2 tsp chili powder, 1/2 tsp ground chipotle.
Needed adobe spice for a recipe, and it turned out great. I loved that I was able to use the spices in my pantry without having to go buy it at the store.
Excellent!!
Use it on everything!!
I had mixed this up a little while ago, and just haven't had time to try it, until tonight. My husband grilled chicken and I put some pieces aside for me and Tracie's Adobo Seasoning. AWESOME!!! Thanks for a wonderful, easy, very tasty recipe. Can't wait to try it on other thngs.
This was good!
Excellent
great recipe it is good on everything made enough to use for everyday. I made tamales and rubbed the pork with this Adobo omg it was awesome you would have thought I was Hispanic lol I am a so proud of myself even the guys at my hubbies work thought it came from a Mexican restaurant great recipe thank you for sharing it
I used this in a chicken dish and also ended up sprinkling it in some mashed veggies.. really good. Gonna make a bigger batch and use often
This was an excellent mix of spices. I have used it in multiple dishes and would highly suggest it to others.
Used this recipe to start my adobo chicken. Boil "Traci's Adobo Seasoning" with a whole chicken along with "Adobo Chicken with Ginger." Spoon out chicken and boil potatoes. As potatoes boil, fry the chicken using "Chicken Adobo II." Once everything is done, mix together. The way I use it, the recipe is enough for 2 whole chickens.
This was GREAT! I needed adobo seasoning for the Bacon-Roasted Chicken with Potatoes recipe from this site. It worked great. I'll use it for a boost to my chilli and fajitas. It smells wonderful. Thanks for sharing.
I usually buy Adobo Seasonings from the super market...NO MORE! Traci, this is wonderful!!! You have to try the recipe as given. There is no celery salt given in this recipe. Great job Traci!
This worked out amazing in a carnitas recipe that I did from another site (http://www.skinnytaste.com/2010/03/mexican-slow-cooked-pork-carnitas.html). This one is a keeper in my cabinet for sure. I like the other commenters' suggestions putting it on top of popcorn or for tacos.
I made this because I was in the middle of a recipe and realized I didn't have any adobo seasoning. It saved my Bacon Roasted Chicken with Potatoes! It ended up being the only seasoning I used in the recipe-even though it called for a few others. I did have to leave out the onion powder because I didn't have any and cut the salt by 1/2 tbsp. The adobo seasoning smells wonderful. Traci, you saved tonight's dinner from being bland-thank you.
Good stuff!
A little salty, but a great substitute.
I needed some seasoning for a chicken recipe I was making and spotted this recipe. I’m glad I did, because we both really enjoyed this! It’s a wonderful blending of flavors, no one single flavor dominating another. I was a little heavy handed when seasoning my chicken so it ended up being a little on the salty side. But, no problem, next time I make this I’ll cut back on the salt! Give this one a try! Thanks, Traci’s Kitchen!
Used on grilled pork chops and turned out yummy! Go easy on the salt.
2 tablespoons salt was way too much.
This was great! I looked for adobo seasoning in the store for a recipe I was making and it was full of chemicals so I researched it on here and made this. I am so glad I did! It tasted great and is real food, no chemicals!
This is an extremely good seasoning blend. There must be something about the combination that makes this blend so, so good. You'll be glad you took the time to make this.
So tasty!
Thank you for posting this! I usually buy Adobo from Penzey's, but after reading your recipe, I can go into my spice cabinet, make my own and save some money! Thanks again!
Great blend of spices. I cut the salt to half the amount. It was great on chicken.
Love it! I add it to fajitas, quesadillas, southwestern styles of soup, etc. I keep a big jar of it for any occasion.
I will agree with past reviewers that this was a little too salty for my liking.
AMAZING!! I am in love with this spice mix. I've been putting it on everything from meat to soup to salad!
A thousand thank-yous - I cannot find adobo seasoning at our supermarket (in Canada) and am so pleased with yours. It is also less expensive to make your own blend.
I cut the salt in this recipe to 1 teaspoon instead of the 2 tablespoons and it is just right. This is my favorite seasoning for broiled chicken and add it to chicken salad.
Tried this tonight on grill rib eye steaks. It was delicious! I am eager to try it on roasted potatoes, grilled chicken and anything else that mighty need a zesty flavor. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks, Traci for sharing.
I've made 4 batches so far but I used smoked paprika. I use it on most everything.
Tasty mixture. Although, what does this have to do with Filipino Adobo ? Filipino Adobo is a vinegar based cooking method.
I used half the pepper and half the salt the recipe calls for. This has become a staple in our home. We like to use it to flavor grilled/baked chicken that we use on our salads. But our most favorite thing is to combine the finished recipe (1 tablespoon) with about 2 1/2 - 3 tablespoons of mayo or miracle whip, mix well and use in our sandwiches and paninis. Yummo!
made just as listed and it was wonderful!!
Trying my hand at making my own seasoning. This one will need to be made in a much larger batch- my family loved it!
I've made this recipe with half the salt, just because I'm kind of sensitive to salt. It tastes authentic and wonderful. I love it! Perfect for grilled chicken. I rubbed the chicken with the seasoning mix and a little avocado oil before grilling it. Thank you for a flavorful seasoning mix!
I have been looking for the seasoning and couldn't find it anywhere. I had all the ingredients as well....delish in meatballs, and hamburgers if you like a little zip!
Waaaaay too much salt. I even put in less salt than it called for (because I usually do), but this was still way too salty for my liking. It was also absolutely delicious in black beans and rice, so I'm just going to add more of all the non-salt ingredients to the leftover mix, and it should be perfect after that.
Very tasty seasoning that can be used in an assortment of dishes. I halved the salt and didn’t miss it. I think I might try it on steamed broccoli next time.
This takes a 5! It is a great seasoning for fish, meat, poultry and salad. You can also use it in sauces.
Used this with other spices for hamburgers, everyone loved them! Will definitely use again.
I tried this and its really good as is. It adds such a deep flavor to any red sauce and meat. I made it a second time and added Chipote and it took it to a new level. Its a go to for sure now.
Perfect as written, including all the salt. This is a fabulous and very versatile blend. I use it on all types of foods, including baked turkey wings, and burgers. It's also a quick and easy way to adjust the flavor of your chili.
I don't know what adobo should taste like but this is very good.
I made some liberal adjustments. Didn't have onion powder and was out of cumin. I increased the garlic powder and added brown sugar. So its not really the original but it gave me a great jumping point! We have been dumping this on everything from zucchini to chicken to mashed potatoes! I might try the original next time.
Quite good with chicken, pork chops , or beef. Use in marinade (some extra virgin olive oil, and maybe soy sauce) and then add more seasoning on the grill.
Excellent recipe! My entire family loved the taste and keep asking for more! Thanks
It was way too salty. I couldn’t test the flavor profile beyond the salt. Bummed my crock pot meal was a guinea pig for this.
I used this on boneless chicken thighs and used the meat in nachos. Everyone raved about the amazing flavor of the chicken. I recommend using this blend in a marinade or slow cooker recipe!
No substitutions. Smells and tastes great! Thank you Traci!
I used this recipe to make shrimp fajita nachos, and it's good enough to use for anything. I'm going to quadruple the recipe so I can have it handy. I'm going to be using this a lot. Only thing I can think of is to add cayenne powder if u want some extra spice. My family LOVES it!
I had never cooked with adobo seasoning but needed it for a new recipe I was trying. Making this was a lot easier than running to the store to buy something I wasn’t even sure I would like. Happy to say, I loved it and plan to use it on a regular basis. Thanks for sharing it!
I think I can’t to this recipe looking for a flank steak marinade or rub. Anyway, that’s how I used it- on flank steak- and it was the BEST steak I’ve ever made. It made a generous amount of rub which was so tasty when cooked. I did alter the salt because we watch our salt intake and I omitted the chili powder because I don’t have any.
My nature doesn't allow me to follow a recipe exactly. So i didn't measure exactly because, for instance, I hate black pepper so I only used 1/2 tsp. And I used less than half the amount of salt called for. And I added some cayenne. ANd I added some chipoltle spice (mcCormicks). But boy oh boy this is a WINNER ! Thank you for giving us this recipe because it is a GOOD base for the modifications I made to it.... KUDOS!!
I bought my first cast iron skillet and made cod wrapped in procuito and spiced with Adobo seasonings. It was Delicious
Great recipe, made it exactly as directions state.
This is essentially standard Mexican seasoning (of the sort that comes in prepared taco packets, without any cayenne or coriander. So it might work out a bit better with kids or people who really don't like the extra zip. I prefer the extra voltage of cayenne and that cilantro hint from the coriander.
Thank you for such a perfect spice recipe. I make a lot of food that requires this spice, I rarely have it it on hand. Now I have plenty...also I use it on practically everything. I have made many batches for others as well. They love it as well. Thank you
Takes the guess-work out of cooking Mexican food!!!
I make a batch up & put it in my goulash.. Very good..
Thank you Traci. I have been using your recipe for years now. It is awesome on just about any meat. I use smoked paprika to add an additional smoky kick
Perfection!
This is good, I used it on my chicken loved the flavor.
Great flavor but I also will have to reduce the salt next time. Just saw the note from the author regarding salt content.
This is a great spice mix. Thanks so much.
Made this last night to used in pork chops marinade & on zucchini spears cooked on the grill. The star of the meal was the zucchini !! Only change I made was using white pepper instead of black pepper - just my preference. Thanks for sharing this recipe Traci :-)
Was a great seasoning and worked so well with so many dishes,my husband swears by it.
First time I have tried Adobo and loved it. Giving it only 4 stars because of the high salt content. Didn’t have onion powder so left it out and used my garlic pepper instead of garlic powder. Mixed about 3T with a splash of Canola oil and rubbed the paste into a 2lb Pork loin roast. Baked it for 40 mins at 400f. Meat thermometer gave me a temperature of 160f. Let it rest for 15mins. On carving it was cooked perfectly. Very light pink in center and juicy. I will cut the salt next time.
As the recipe is written, this is good. Most spice blends are specific to an individual's taste, and can be tweaked this way or that to make them dynamite. That's what we did. We've tried this with smoked paprika, and upped the cumin a little bit. Also, if you like things a little spicy, throw some red pepper flakes (or cayanne pepper) in. It's killer. We usually leave out the salt with spice blends, because we like to salt each dish a little differently. Bottom line, this is a keeper.
Great to make seasonings from ingredients you already have at hone!
This seasoning has the perfect blend of spice flavors! I used a mortar and pestle to grind the dried oregano leaves into powder so it would distribute evenly into the mixture. I'm glad I took the advice of other reviewers and reduced the salt to 1 tbsp. I will definitely keep this in my regular rotation!
Used this in Martha's Spanish Rice and Sausage from this site. I just eyeballed the measurements. Worked out pefectly.. except I didn't add the onion powder since I used a whole onion in the recipe.
Tried it and family loved it. Wouldn't change a thing.
No changes. Love the smell and taste.
Sooo good! I substituted salt and garlic powder for garlic salt and put an Itty pinch of cinnamon. Rubbed down drumsticks and squeeze lemon on top and marinaded overnight.
This was great. I like to do southwest and Mexican dishes and this seasoning was perfect. Did not have the specific adobo seasoning and so made this up and will now keep some on hand all the time.
Yummy stuff!!
Excellent.
Too salty!!! Maybe only 2 TSP salt instead of tablespoons...
Excellent!
Had two different brands of "Adobo" in my kichen but decided to make it at home to use all organic ingredients. WOW! What a difference. Traci's recipe perfumed the air with authenticity . I taste-compared all three and proceeded to thrown away the commercial ones in my pantry. I now use Tracy's Adobo in regional Filipino and Mexican cooking whether th recipe calls for it or not.
great seasoning mix ! I've added this to roasted and grilled chicken thighs and it was delicious!
Next time we will add less salt, but still quite tasty.
