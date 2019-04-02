Whether you need a tasty side dish for your holiday dinner or simply for a weeknight meal, Honey Roasted Carrots are an amazing choice.

The glazed carrots are sweet enough that your picky eaters won't even realize they're veggies — and you'll feel great knowing they're getting some nutrients. Plus, they're oh-so-easy to make! It doesn't get much better than that.

Honey Roasted Carrots Ingredients

This five-ingredient recipe is super easy to make with pantry staple ingredients. Here's what you'll need:

Carrots

Try to use carrots that are relatively the same size so they will cook evenly. Make sure to peel the carrots before glazing them.

Honey

Honey adds sweetness to the glaze. Plus, it will slowly caramelize in the oven for a heavenly flavor.

Olive Oil

Olive oil provides a depth of flavor to the honey glaze.

Spices

A simple salt and pepper seasoning is all you need.

How to Make Honey Roasted Carrots

You'll find the full step-by-step recipe below, but here's what you can expect when making honey roasted carrots.

Prep the Carrots

Choose small- to medium-sized carrots that are all about the same size. Wash and peel the carrots, then place them in a baking dish.

Coat with Glaze

Evenly coat the carrots with olive oil, honey, salt, and pepper.

Bake

Bake until the carrots are tender, about 30 minutes. If you like softer carrots, add a few extra minutes to the bake time.

Can You Make Honey Roasted Carrots Ahead of Time?

Yes! Honey Roasted Carrots can be prepped ahead of time. You can prep and glaze your carrots a few hours ahead of time, then bake when you're ready. Or, you can bake the glazed carrots and store them in the fridge or freezer.

How to Store Honey Roasted Carrots

Store roasted carrots in an airtight container in the refrigerator for three to four days. Reheat in the microwave.

How to Freeze Honey Roasted Carrots

Store Honey Roasted Carrots in a zip-top freezer bag in the freezer. They will last for up to three months in the freezer, however, they will soften over time, so you may want to use them sooner rather than later.

What to Serve with Honey Roasted Carrots

Roasted carrots are great served alongside meat, like ham, turkey, chicken, or pot roast, and seafood, like salmon.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"It added color to the menu and had just the right amount of sweetness. One of three of my picky eaters liked it so I consider this as a win. Hubby and I thought that the side dish was great. Followed the recipe and I definitely will make again," says Katherine Kat Rickel.

"Please keep in mind that I am not a fan of carrots, never have been. These were outstanding! I used baby carrots, as that is what I had on hand, and I put the carrots, oil, salt and pepper into a ziploc bag and mixed it all together good. I will definitely add these to my rotation of side dishes," raves Debala.

"I made these for a dinner I served this evening, and there wasn't a piece of carrot left on any plate! Very delicious! I followed the directions except to use only 3 tablespoons of honey," according to Allrecipes Allstar Marianne.