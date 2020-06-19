Charleston Red Rice

Yummy, and easy to make.

By DJBPITT

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 2-quart baking dish.

  • Bring the rice, water, and salt to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • While the rice is cooking, cook the bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Reserve about 1 tablespoon of bacon drippings in the pan. Reduce heat to medium. Drain the bacon on a plate lined with paper towels; crumble the bacon once cooled enough to handle.

  • Cook and stir the onions in the reserved bacon drippings until translucent, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in the crumbled bacon, tomato sauce, tomato paste, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce; bring the mixture to a simmer, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes. Spoon the cooked rice into the prepared baking dish and stir the tomato-bacon mixture into the rice until evenly combined.

  • Cover the dish and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 51.9g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 1387.7mg. Full Nutrition
