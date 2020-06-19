Charleston Red Rice
Yummy, and easy to make.
This was an easy 5 stars with a few adjustments. I added a can of diced tomatoes to go with all that tomato flavor. It seemed like it was really missing something as far as herbs or spices so I also added Cajun seasoning. Since I scaled it down, instead of fractioning a dash of hot sauce, I used red pepper flakes. Will definitely make this again!
I love this recipe, not sure why there are not more reviews, this is a great rice dish
Its a good recipe but I like dishes with a bit more kick. I made it a second time with a dash of ground red pepper and a handful of shakes of extra hot hot sauce over the pan. Kicks it up nicely.
Where I'm from (which is bout and hour south of Charleston), we have this dish for every family function.
This recipe is delicious. Reminds me so much of my mom's recipe. The only changes I made was subbing sausage for bacon (personal preference), I doubled the tomato sauce & I added some salt and pepper. I've made this 3 times now and there's never been any left!
I love this rice recipe i cant wait to try it thats the only thing i cant make is red rice i will let you know how it comes out
This recipe is authentic, easy and delicious. Red rice can be dry but this is moist every time and the variations are endless. I've added refrigerator odds and ends from chopped bell pepper to leftover oven fried cod pieces. It's forgiving and my husband loves it and wants it once a week. A keeper! Thanks for the recipe.
This is an excellent recipe! I add celery and cook it along with the onion because it is what my mother, a Charlestonian, always added.
I didn't have bacon, so I substituted, lightly covering the onions and green peppers, while sauteed in the frying pan with Old Bay seasoning. Also added about a half of a tablespoon of hot sauce. In the words of my 5 and 7 year old.....AWESOME!!!! New York Born but Charlestonian by blood (family origin)!!!!!
I could not find my mama's recipe, so I used this one as a base. I remembered certain things from her recipe but couldn't remember all, like times, amounts, temps, etc. This recipe did help, but for adding that extra zap, try adding sausage and instead of tomato paste and sauce use ZigZag bloody mary mix. (Those are the only two ingrediants I could remember of my wonderful mom's recipe, passed down from her mother.) It just does something extra to the flavor.
Red Rice is one of my favorite dishes as a native of Charleston, SC. The only adjustments I made was adding bellpeppers and spicy Rogerwood Sausage. This is an excellent side dish when paired with BBQ chicken, cajun/curry cabbage, baked mac n' cheese and cornbread. Ladies this a great meal for that special guy in your life :). Thank me later lol.
good flavor, follow your own rice Recipe,this one to Soggy.
I made it and added a can of diced tomatoes but it made the rice very mushy.....I am thinking 6 cups of water is a little much for the rice and I made it wetter with the extra tomatoes.
Loved it with a few changes. Used four cups of uncooked instant rice. Added chopped celery and yellow bell pepper to sautéed onions in bacon grease. Instead of tomato paste and sauce, I added 28 oz of crushed tomato. Used 8 pieces of bacon instead of six, several shakes of hot sauce. Added left over bacon grease to casserole with bacon. Used 4 teaspoons instead of 2 of Worcestershire , 3 tablespoons of white sugar instead of 2. Turned to 375 and baked 30 mi.
This recipe is excellent as written! However, the second time I added green peppers with the onions and it was even better!
I recently visited Charleston and fell in love with Charleston rice. It was flavorful, light and fluffy...with a hint of spicy goodness. I made this recipe with the additions that some of the other reviewers suggested. The overall taste was ok, but my rice was super mushy and I had a strong taste of tomato paste. I substituted the bacon for a spicy sausage. I did add pepper flakes and more than a couple dashes of hot sauce. I think the next time...I’m going to cook the rice for longer, not use so much tomato paste, or any diced tomatoes, add celery, paprika, fresh parsley and substitute the ?white sugar for brown.
It is really good, but I went for 2:1 and it was still mushy
This was my first time ever making red rice successfully. The recipe is so easy and mad with everything that was already in my pantry. I did add hot smoked sausage. My son and fiance said that it was perfect . Thanks for sharing!
This is a good basic recipe. I made it with sausage and bacon. I also added Cajun seasoning and a can of tomatoes, okra and corn...Very Yummy!
Its not horrible .but its bland i spiced it up with more pepper and franks red hot.plus i added spicy smoked sausage . Probably could throw some shrimp in there too.
Good just the way it was, but next time I might add another can of tomato sauce and diced tomatos. Diced bell peppers, red beans. or shrimp would also be excellent additions.
This was easy to make and it came out great! I added bacon, Rogers wood sausage and a little salt. The bacon and sausage gives it lots flavor. The kids loved it. I definitely will make this again.
quick and easy to make for first time. I added sausage
Very good closest I’ve found to classic Charleston red rice. I added a diced green bell pepper for texture and a bit of mild spice. Cooked the pepper with the onion in the bacon drippings it was perfect.
